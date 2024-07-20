‘You don’t just give away stages to your competition’ – No surprises and no gifts from Tadej Pogačar at Tour de France

By
published

Slovenian outsprints Jonas Vingegaard on the Col de la Couillole to claim fifth stage win of race

COL DE LA COUILLOLE FRANCE JULY 20 LR Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey and Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Denmark and Team Visma Lease a Bike compete in the chase group during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 20 a 1328km stage from Nice to Col de la Couillole 1676m UCIWT on July 20 2024 in Col de la Couillole France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
On the climb to Col de la Couillole, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) takes a peak behind him at race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), who took off soon thereafter for the stage victory (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Was there ever any doubt? The Tour de France was already won, but that didn’t mean Tadej Pogačar was done winning at the Tour de France.

When Pogačar approached the summit of the Col de la Couillole in the company of Jonas Vingegaard, it was tempting to wonder if the yellow jersey would quietly cede victory on stage 20 to his closest rival, to a man who had made such a speedy return from horrific injury to contest this Tour.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.