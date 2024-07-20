'We gambled and lost but no regrets' – Remco Evenepoel outgunned on final Tour de France summit finish

Belgian dropped by Jonas Vingegaard on Col de la Couillole, remains in third overall

Remco Evenepoel fighting his way up the final climb of the Tour de France's stage 20, the Col de la Couillole
Remco Evenepoel fighting his way up the final climb of the Tour de France's stage 20, the Col de la Couillole (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel and Soudal-QuickStep did their utmost to dislodge Jonas Vingegaard from second place overall in the Tour de France on Saturday, but their strategy ran headfirst into the Dane's fullscale bounce back from Friday's defeat – and Evenepoel paid the price.

Dropped by Vingegaard after the second of his late attacks backfired, the Belgian champion finished fourth on the summit finish of Col de la Couillole at 53 seconds on stage winner Tadej Pogačar and is now nearly three minutes back on Vingegaard.

