'I'm not a cannibal, I eat sweets' - stage-chomping Tadej Pogačar takes giant step towards Tour de France victory

Slovenian laughingly denies Cannibal comparisons as claims fourth victory of 2024 Tour de France at Isola 2000

Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 19
Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France race leader Tadej Pogačar's latest devastating climbing performance on the road to Isola 2000 both put the yellow jersey out of reach for his rivals and simultaneously confirmed that come Sunday evening, barring total disaster, a historic Giro d'Italia-Tour 'double' will be forming part of his palmares.

Before stage 19 and the Tour's assault on the highest paved mountain pass in France, La Bonette-Restefond, and a brutally difficult ascent to Isola 2000, there was still room for Visma-Lease A Bike to hope that Jonas Vingegaard could yet turn the tables on Pogačar. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.