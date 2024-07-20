Mark Cavendish survives the Alps to ensure his final Tour de France will end in Nice

By
published

Manxman makes time cut by 6:49 on stage 20 after being fêted at the start

Mark Cavendish crosses the line on stage 20 of the Tour de France alongside his Astana Qazaqstan teammates
Mark Cavendish crosses the line on stage 20 of the Tour de France alongside his Astana Qazaqstan teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish will complete his final Tour de France after surviving the last mountain stage safely inside the time limit, but nobody was taking any chances when the peloton assembled in the port in Nice on Saturday morning.

Although Astana Qazaqstan hoped Cavendish would enjoy one more outing on the roads of the Tour in Sunday's time trial from Monaco to Nice, the team elected to mark his final haul of 35 stages here, lest it prove to be the Manxman's final act on the race.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.