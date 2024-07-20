‘More than a stage win, I wanted more time’ - Jonas Vingegaard rebounds hard at Tour de France

Defeated by Tadej Pogačar on Col de la Couillole, Dane consolidates hold on second place

COL DE LA COUILLOLE FRANCE JULY 20 Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Denmark and Team Visma Lease a Bike competes in the chase group during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 20 a 1328km stage from Nice to Col de la Couillole 1676m UCIWT on July 20 2024 in Col de la Couillole France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) set the pace on the final 2.5km of finishing climb, but race leader Tadej Pogačar was on his back wheel and would make the pass for the stage win (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike’s Tour de France special-edition jerseys were named Renaissance to honour the race’s Italian Grand Départ, but there was more than a hint of rebirth for Jonas Vingegaard on stage 20, too, as the Dane bounced back from a hard stage 19 to fight Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) all the way to the line.

Vingegaard was dropped by the race leader within sight of the top of the Col de la Couillole, the same ascent where he was defeated by Pogačar in the 2023 edition of Paris-Nice.

