Live coverage
Tour de France stage 5 – Live coverage
All the action from the first time trial of the race
Tour de France GC favourites take on tough middle-distance time trial – Preview
Crucial time differences expected in 27.2-kilometre race against the clock from Changé to Laval
Van Aert has to make up 31 seconds on Van der Poel to take yellow. Alaphilippe lies just eight seconds down on the Dutchman.
Van der Poel isn't tipped to hang on to yellow today, but he'll be trying his best nonetheless. His team have even gone as far as sourcing some Princeton Carbonworks TT wheels.
According to Het Nieuwsblad, the team got in touch with Dutch hotel boss Mark Putter in the Pyrenees, who has borrowed a pair of wheels from Ineos Grenadiers' rider Cameron Wurf, and then driven 10 hours from Andorra to the Tour to hand-deliver them on Tuesday.
Tour de France gallery: 40 years of time trial technology
An overview of how time trial technology has evolved
The map of today's stage.
The stage kicks off at 12:15 CEST (around 45 minutes away), with race leader Van der Poel setting off at 16:50 CEST.
In the GC battle, Alaphilippe will look to gain time on injury-hit Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers). The pair will be concerned about Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates), too, with the Slovenian standing a good chance to come out on top of the big three. Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) are ones to watch.
Favourites for today's stage include Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Stefan Bissessger (EF Education-Nippo), Mikkel Bjerg, Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates).
Worlds time trial champion silver medallist Van Aert should be the outright favourite for the win, and looks a good bet to take the yellow jersey from Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) – ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep). The Belgian has saved himself on the past two sprint stages to go all-out here.
It's not a pan-flat course today, with a lot of rises and dips. Early on there's a kilometre at six per cent, with another kilometre-long climb at the 9km mark, and a 700-metre kick in the final kilometres too.
It's the first of two time trials during the race, which has a total of 58 kilometres against the clock. That's the most at a Tour since 2013.
Today the riders will tackle the first time trial of the Tour, a 27.2-kilometre test from Changé to Laval.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 5 of the Tour de France.
