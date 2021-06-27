Tour de France stage 2 - Live coverage

Refresh

Spare a thought for Marc Soler. He was forced out of the Giro after a crash when well-placed on GC and he's out of the Tour now too. I've heard he fractured an elbow but have also heard that he broke both arms in the fall. He finished the stage! But he's obviously out of the race. Movistar also saw Miguel Angel Lopez lose a chunk of time too.

The full extent in terms of the GC picture after the two crashes is neatly summed up here. It's not looking good for Movistar, or Ineos, or ISN. (Image credit: NBC Sports/ASO Broadcast)

The breaking news from this morning is that Marc Hirschi and Chris Froome will both start the race. Both riders came down yesterday in the crashes and were doubts for this morning. Here's the latest on Froome. To be honest I thought he was a DNF for sure when he was struggling to stand. He apparently landed on other riders, and bikes, rather than the tarmac.

Obviously, we'll get to Alaphilippe and the yellow jersey but the day was overshadowed by the two major crashes - one with 45km to go, and the second with around 6km to go. Here's a full list of the walking wounded, and those riders who have unfortunately been forced home through injury. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)