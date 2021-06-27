Live coverage
Tour de France stage 2 - Live coverage
Live text action from Perros-Guirec to Mûr-de-Bretagne
Tour de France 2021 start list
How to watch the Tour de France – live TV and streaming
Philippa York: Ineos Grenadiers are running out of options at the Tour de France
Chris Froome will start stage 2 despite crash injuries
Tour de France organisers aim to sue spectator who caused mass stage 1 crash
Alaphillipe and the puncheurs return for round two on the Mûr de Bretagne
Spare a thought for Marc Soler. He was forced out of the Giro after a crash when well-placed on GC and he's out of the Tour now too. I've heard he fractured an elbow but have also heard that he broke both arms in the fall. He finished the stage! But he's obviously out of the race. Movistar also saw Miguel Angel Lopez lose a chunk of time too.
The full extent in terms of the GC picture after the two crashes is neatly summed up here. It's not looking good for Movistar, or Ineos, or ISN.
The breaking news from this morning is that Marc Hirschi and Chris Froome will both start the race. Both riders came down yesterday in the crashes and were doubts for this morning. Here's the latest on Froome. To be honest I thought he was a DNF for sure when he was struggling to stand. He apparently landed on other riders, and bikes, rather than the tarmac.
Obviously, we'll get to Alaphilippe and the yellow jersey but the day was overshadowed by the two major crashes - one with 45km to go, and the second with around 6km to go. Here's a full list of the walking wounded, and those riders who have unfortunately been forced home through injury.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage from stage 2 of the 2021 Tour de France. Not sure where to really start after what we saw yesterday but let's begin by sharing some video highlights from a breathtaking day at the Tour de France.
Tour de France stage 2 - Live coverageLive text action from Perros-Guirec to Mûr-de-Bretagne
Chris Froome will start stage 2 despite crash injuriesFour-time Tour de France winner still in the race after fall
Tour de France 2021: Stage 1 video highlightsAll the action from a blockbuster opening stage
Philippa York: Ineos Grenadiers are running out of options at the Tour de FranceBritish team on the back foot after Porte and Geoghegan Hart lose time in stage 1 crashes
Tour de France winning bikes: Which brand has won the most Tours in history?A history of the most successful bike brands at the Tour de France
Alaphillipe and the puncheurs return for Tour de France round two on the Mûr de Bretagne'It’s a harder finish this year because we hit it slightly differently' 2018 winner Dan Martin explains
Contador: Mur de Bretagne finish guarantees a Tour de France leader who'll count long-termSpaniard predicts GC sparks will fly on Sunday's stage 2
La Course: Marianne Vos fades to third in uphill sprint at Landerneau'My freshness was gone when I started my sprint,' says two-time La Course winner
Tour de France stage 1: A victory for Julian Alaphilippe and a victory for FranceThe opening stage of the Tour was won by the darling of the French public and it is just what cycling in the country needs
