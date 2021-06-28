Live coverage
Tour de France stage 3 - Live coverage
A first opportunity for the pure sprinters
Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacks. Obviously.
We're off!
The stage is waved underway.
Our top story today concerns the stage 1 crash that was caused by a spectator, who is now being searched for by the police. Here's the latest.
We're off. Around 5km in the neutral zone before we're really racing.
The riders are all gathered on the start line and we'll be on the move shortly.
Nervous today for some reason…. 😬June 28, 2021
Cav.....?
He couldn't, could he? Just being at the Tour is an unlikely achievement in itself, but he's shown enough form recently in his 2021 resurgence to suggest a stage victory isn't out of the question. It would simply be an amazing story if it did happen.
Whatever happens, Cavendish already has 30, and we've gone down memory lane to re-live all of them.
Mark Cavendish and his 30 Tour de France stage wins – Gallery
Stage preview
We have a detailed look at today's stage, including insight from Brittany native Audrey Cordon-Ragot. Here's the link you need.
After his win yesterday, Van der Poel is in yellow, and has gone all-out for the occasion. Normally riders at this stage just accessorise with yellow bar tape, with the full yellow bikes normally reserved for the overall winners in Paris, but Van der Poel is making the most of it.
Before we get going, now's the time to get up to speed. Full results and a photo gallery can be found in our stage 2 report below.
We're in Lorient this morning, where the sign-on ceremony is well underway. The roll-out is coming up at 13.10 local time (so in around half an hour), while the race proper will be waved underway around 10 minutes after that.
Good morning and welcome along as head deeper into the 2021 Tour de France. What an opening two days we've had - tears, drama, crashes... is there more in store today? It's a flatter parcours and seemingly a first opportunity for the pure sprinters.
