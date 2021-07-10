Tour de France stage 14 - Live coverage

Live coverage
This is the view from the race director's car.
Geraint Thomas needs a rear wheel change after a flat, so the peloton will perhaps be slowed to allow the Welshman to get back on.
Sadly Warren Barguil (Arkea Samsic) and Soren Kragh Andersen are non-starters. Both were involved in the crash.
“I am really disappointed and don’t want to leave the Tour de France," Kragh Andersen said, suffering with concussion.
“In my heart I know that the decision of the team’s medical staff can only be right one.”
Several teams are down to just 4 riders from the original 8 but keep fighting.
Down to four, but we're determined to keep fighting 👊📸Facepeeters pic.twitter.com/Z7QBFJRKZ9July 10, 2021
3-2-1 and they're off. The peloton rolls out of the Carcassonne.
They face a 6.4km neutral section before the flag drops and the 183.7km stage starts in earnest.
We are expecting attacks from the moment the red race director's car accelerates away.
The four jersey wearers are on the front of the start grid.
1 minute to the roll out.
Tim Declercq of Deceuninck-QuickStep is also able to race on. However several riders were forced to abandon due to crash injuries. They included Simon Yates and Lucas Hamilton.
Team BikeExchange started stage 13 of the Tour de France as one of the few teams left in the race to still have their full complement of eight riders but ended it in Carcassonne down two key climbers.
Click below for the full story.
BikeExchange down two climbers at Tour de France after crash takes out Yates and Hamilton
The sign-on has ended with UAE.
The riders are now gathering for the roll out of Carcassonne for the 183.7km stage.
👨⚕️ Medical Update: “In the closing kilometers of stage 13 @majkaformal was involved in a crash and sustained some blood trauma to the left hand and to the chest. 1 | 2 #TDF2021 #UAETeamEmirates #RideTogether pic.twitter.com/LorBwV7lDuJuly 9, 2021
Next up is UAE Team Emirates and race leader Tadej Pogacar.
It will fascinating to see if his team comes under pressure today.
Fortunately Rafal Majka is at the start and able to race after crashing hard yesterday.
Each of the riders are presented by the speaker, their work and success recalled each time.
World Champion Julian Alaphilippe gets a huge cheer like every day, but so does Cavendish, wearing the green points jersey.
As the clock ticks down to the start of stage 14, it is time for Cavendish ans his Deceuninck-QuickStep team to sign on.
Cavendish’s 34th Tour stage win came 13 years to the day after his first in 2008, when he beat Oscar Freire and Erik Zabel to the line in Châteauroux.
Few riders have marked the Tour de France in the 21st century quite like Cavendish, who made an immediate and lasting impression with both the volume of his victories and the volubility of his speech. He has made 34 visits to the press conference truck in 13 years. None of them have been dull.
“I don’t think I can ever be compared with the great Eddy Merckx, the greatest male road cyclist of all time,” Cavendish said when he took a seat in his post-stage press conference.
Click below to read Barry Ryan's take on Cavendish's post-stage comments.
Mark Cavendish: I don't think I can ever be compared with the great Eddy Merckx
Bahrain Victorious are the latest team on the start podium.
We cold see Colbrelli, Matej Mohorič, Fred Wright, Pello Bilbao or stage 8 winner Dylan Teuns on the attack.
Of course, we couldn't start stage 14 without looking back to stage 13 and Mark Cavendish's record-equalling 34th Tour de France stage win.
Cavendish took his fourth victory of the 2021 Tour de France in Carcassonne, securing his 34th career victory at the race and moving onto equal terms with Eddy Merckx's all-time stage win record.
The Manxman surged to victory in the final 100 metres of the stage, following a messy run-in on what was a complicated final dash to the line. He beat lead-out man Michael Mørkøv into second place as Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) rounded out the podium. Iván García Cortina (Movistar) took fourth place after a late burst.
Click below to read our stage report.
Tour de France: Mark Cavendish equals Eddy Merckx record with stage 13 victory
Ineos Grenadiers are on the podium. Could today see Geraint Thomas go on the attack?
Or perhaps 2020 Giro winner Tao Geoghegan Hart? The British super team will surely be looking to make sense of the Tour as well as help put Richard Carapaz on the final podium.
As the Cyclingnews Live blimp takes height, the riders are signing on in Carcassonne.
The sun is out and the skies are blue, so it should be a great summer's day of racing in the spectacular l'Aude region.
🚴♂️ On paper, this stage could suit many riders! Who will come out on top in Quillan?🚴♂️ Sur le papier, cette étape peut plaire à beaucoup de coureurs ! Qui lèvera les bras à Quillan ?#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/fouWSOZkysJuly 10, 2021
Today we're in sight of the Pyrenees with a hilly stage from Carcassonne to Quillan.
With 3000m of climbing and the big mountain stages to come, it seems a perfect day for an breakaway. It will be fascinating to see who goes on the attack and how the stage plays out.
Stay with us for all the action.
Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 14 of the Tour de France.
