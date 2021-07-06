The Amazing Chase

In Tignes today the Tour de France stopped to catch its breath, after completing the first nine stages of this year’s edition. In Brest, 1447.2km behind the race, Jack Thompson set out on his own odyssey across France, aiming to catch the peloton before they reach Paris.

“After all the training, the logistical prep work, and the planning calls… it hasn’t actually felt real, until now,” he said yesterday, “I’ll be honest with you, I’m really nervous. It feels surreal that I’ve been planning this for three years and suddenly it all starts tomorrow.”

On his first day in the saddle, Thompson is riding 350km, a distance that almost encompasses the Tour de France’s first two stages. The jagged profile contains 4,500m of climbing. Remarkably, this represents a restrained start for Thompson.

“It’s difficult because at the beginning I’d like to go hammer and tongs. For example, the first two stages are 189 and 210km. I’d like to say that I’d just knock those two out straight away but I sort of have to think no because later on in the race there’s more climbing,” he said.

Beginning at 6:45 this morning, with all the excitement and relief that comes with the start of a long-anticipated challenge, Thompson completed Stage 1 in a little under seven hours. Although the Tour de France passed through this route ten days ago, the traces it leaves behind remain in the Breton towns traversed by Thompson today. Yellow bunting still hangs from houses while green, polka-dot, and yellow jerseys still decorate shop windows.

In this setting it was difficult for him to continue avoiding the Tour de France, a strategy he followed last week because, “it seems like the peloton is just getting further and further away.”

This afternoon, other difficulties also materialised. Brittany’s weather is notoriously wild; its landscape seems permanently tousled by the wind and rain that buffets it. As Thompson began Stage 2, that familiar Breton rain began too. Such conditions, along with heavy traffic on the roads, conspired to create a torrid first afternoon for Thompson. But, by the end of the day, he will be 350km closer to catching the Tour de France.

