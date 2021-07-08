Live coverage
Tour de France stage 12 - Live coverage
A bunch sprint expected in Nîmes, but the wind might shake things up
The bunch was lined out from a couple of roundabouts just as Prudhomme waved it underway. The first accelerations stretch it out even more
There it is. There's the flag. It's waved and we are racing!
We've gone past kilometre-zero but it's still neutralised. Several riders mob past Prudhomme's car but there are a couple of motos to slow them down. Plenty keen to get going here.
Here we go. Prudhomme is out of the sunroof. He's keeping them in check for now but we're about to get going.
We're on the move. The riders are rolling through the neutral zone and we'll be underway shortly.
A fair few riders warming up on the rollers. No early hills but we're expecting a fast and furious start.
More from Sagan in this video
🚨 🇸🇰 @petosagan will not take to the start-line of the 12th stage!🚨 🇸🇰 @petosagan ne prendra pas le départ de cette 12ème étape ! #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/WB1TjJoHVYJuly 8, 2021
It's another hot and sunny day at the Tour de France. The riders are signing on and getting ready for the start.
Here's our story
Here's Sagan, who explains his exit stems from that crash with Caleb Ewan in the stage 3 sprint.
"The injury I had after the first stage seemed to be getting better and better but then I hit the knee against the handlebars again two days ago in the sprint and it’s swollen. I can’t bend my leg."
The wind was the major theme of our stage preview for today, which was written over a month ago. Click here for the full lowdown on the route, including insight from Matt White.
Sagan is out with knee pain. We'll have quotes from him to bring you shortly.
We're hearing that Peter Sagan is not starting today. More on that shortly.
Anyway, before we get going, why not catch up on yesterday's action.
This is the map of today's route. The wind is blowing at around 22kph pretty much from the north.
The delay is because the wind that's blowing strongly is coming from the north, which means a tailwind for much of the route, so the speed will be higher than first anticipated.
That doesn't necessarily mean we won't see crosswinds or echelons. The start of the stage heads west, and there's a section later on where it goes west, then south for a few kilometres, then east. The roads are more exposed there, and that's likely to be the part of the course everyone worries about.
The wind, in fact, is so strong it has altered the schedule of today's stage. We've been delayed 10 minutes, so the roll-out will be coming up at 13:40 local time.
Hello there and welcome along as we head deeper into the second week of this Tour de France. After that double ascent of Mont Ventoux yesterday, it's back to flatter terrain today, but a typical bunch sprint is not a foregone conclusions given the windy conditions we have out there in the south of France.
