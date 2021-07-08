Trending

Live coverage

Tour de France stage 12 - Live coverage

By

A bunch sprint expected in Nîmes, but the wind might shake things up

Tour de France hub page

Tour de France start list

How to watch the Tour de France – live TV and streaming

Stage 11: Report, results, photos

Philippa York: After Ventoux Ineos need to change their Tour de France strategy

Mark Cavendish and his 33 Tour de France stage wins – Gallery

Tour de France

(Image credit: ASO)
Refresh

The bunch was lined out from a couple of roundabouts just as Prudhomme waved it underway. The first accelerations stretch it out even more

There it is. There's the flag. It's waved and we are racing!

We've gone past kilometre-zero but it's still neutralised. Several riders mob past Prudhomme's car but there are a couple of motos to slow them down. Plenty keen to get going here.

Here we go. Prudhomme is out of the sunroof. He's keeping them in check for now but we're about to get going.

We're on the move. The riders are rolling through the neutral zone and we'll be underway shortly.

A fair few riders warming up on the rollers. No early hills but we're expecting a fast and furious start.

More from Sagan in this video

See more

It's another hot and sunny day at the Tour de France. The riders are signing on and getting ready for the start. 

Another hot and sunny day at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's our story

Peter Sagan abandons the Tour de France

Here's Sagan, who explains his exit stems from that crash with Caleb Ewan in the stage 3 sprint.

"The injury I had after the first stage seemed to be getting better and better but then I hit the knee against the handlebars again two days ago in the sprint and it’s swollen. I can’t bend my leg."

The wind was the major theme of our stage preview for today, which was written over a month ago. Click here for the full lowdown on the route, including insight from Matt White

Sagan is out with knee pain. We'll have quotes from him to bring you shortly. 

We're hearing that Peter Sagan is not starting today. More on that shortly.

Anyway, before we get going, why not catch up on yesterday's action. 

Stage 11 report, results, photos

This is the map of today's route. The wind is blowing at around 22kph pretty much from the north.

Tour de France

(Image credit: ASO)

The delay is because the wind that's blowing strongly is coming from the north, which means a tailwind for much of the route, so the speed will be higher than first anticipated. 

That doesn't necessarily mean we won't see crosswinds or echelons. The start of the stage heads west, and there's a section later on where it goes west, then south for a few kilometres, then east. The roads are more exposed there, and that's likely to be the part of the course everyone worries about. 

The wind, in fact, is so strong it has altered the schedule of today's stage. We've been delayed 10 minutes, so the roll-out will be coming up at 13:40 local time. 

Hello there and welcome along as we head deeper into the second week of this Tour de France. After that double ascent of Mont Ventoux yesterday, it's back to flatter terrain today, but a typical bunch sprint is not a foregone conclusions given the windy conditions we have out there in the south of France. 

Latest on Cyclingnews