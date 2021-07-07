Tour de France stage 11 – Live coverage

Trending

Peloton set to tackle historic double ascent of Mont Ventoux

Tour de France 2021 stage 11 profile map

(Image credit: ASO)

15 minutes to the start.

Lachlan Morton crested Mont Ventoux two days ago and is now  heading for the Pyrenees after finishing stage 14.

Lachlan Morton arrives on Mont Ventoux for first of two climbs

(Image credit: The Alt Tour/EF Education-Nippo)

The riders are currently signing in at the start of today's stage.

In around 75 minutes' time, the riders will set off from Sorgues to start 199 kilometres of racing.

Today will see the peloton tackle Mont Ventoux twice in one day for the first time ever.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 11th stage of the Tour de France and another day in the mountains.

