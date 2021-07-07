Live coverage
Tour de France stage 11 – Live coverage
Peloton set to tackle historic double ascent of Mont Ventoux
15 minutes to the start.
The Tour de France and Mont Ventoux – Gallery
A look back at some of the best racing photos from 'The Giant of Provence'
💛@TamauPogi or long range attackers in the mountains? The #NTTpredictor anticipates a huge battle over the Mont Ventoux on stage 11 of #TDF2021 #TDFdata @GlobalNTT pic.twitter.com/nTbXgJEz0fJuly 7, 2021
Lachlan Morton crested Mont Ventoux two days ago and is now heading for the Pyrenees after finishing stage 14.
Tour de France stage 10 analysis: Teamwork works
While other teams look disorganised, Deceuninck-Quick Step have shown that with planning and coherence, results come
The mystique of Mont Ventoux in Tour de France history
Dual ascents of the Giant of Provence to add to Tour de France history in 2021
The riders are currently signing in at the start of today's stage.
In around 75 minutes' time, the riders will set off from Sorgues to start 199 kilometres of racing.
Today will see the peloton tackle Mont Ventoux twice in one day for the first time ever.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 11th stage of the Tour de France and another day in the mountains.
Tour de France stage 11 – Live coveragePeloton set to tackle historic double ascent of Mont Ventoux
