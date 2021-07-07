Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar shows weakness on Mont Ventoux

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) betrayed signs of weakness for the first time on this Tour de France when he was dropped by Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) near the summit of Mont Ventoux on stage 11.

The yellow jersey responded promptly to Vingegaard’s attack two kilometres from the top of the second of two ascents of Mont Ventoux, but he was unexpectedly distanced 500 metres later. Pogačar crested the summit 37 seconds behind the Dane, and he elected to wait for Richard Carapaz (Ineos) and Rigoberto Uran (EF-Nippo) on the 22km descent to the finish in Malaucène.

That proved a sage decision, as the trio worked together to catch Vingegaard just shy of the flamme rouge. A defiant Pogačar then outsprinted Carapaz, Vingegaard and Uran for 4th on the stage, 1:38 down on stage winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

In the overall standings, Pogačar now retains the yellow jersey with a buffer of 5:18 over Uran after Ben O’Connor, previously second overall, lost ground on Mont Ventoux. Vingegaard moves up to third overall at 5:32, while Carapaz lies a further second back in fourth.

