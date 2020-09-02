New bike for Spanish champion Luis León Sánchez at the Tour de France
By Josh Croxton
Red and yellow Wilier Zero SLR might just take the crown as the best looking bike at this year's race
Eagle-eyed viewers of this year's Tour de France may have spotted an Astana Pro Team rider aboard a slightly different version of the team's Wilier Zero SLR race bike. Instead of the metallic blue paint, recently crowned Spanish national road race champion, Luis León Sánchez, is aboard a Spanish themed frameset, matching the red and yellow of his new national champion's jersey.
Back in January, we speculated whether Sánchez's bike - and indeed that of the rest of his Astana teammates - is the best looking bike in the 2020 WorldTour season. With its new colours, Wilier may well have cemented its place atop the podium.
The new colourway retains the black base but replaces the metallic blue front end with an appropriately Spanish red colour, retaining the pattern designs and colour-matching the one-piece Zero Integrated carbon bar and stem. The fluoro yellow highlights are tweaked to match the yellow of the Spanish flag, and where the seat cluster area was silver, Sánchez's new frameset is turned white.
Of course, Astana's sponsors remain unchanged so with that, the bike's specifications are much the same as the bike Sánchez rode to his national championship title, but one subtle detail has been added to complement the bike's new aesthetic; a red CeramicSpeed OSPW system. Sánchez also looks to have switched saddles, he was using a Prologo Scratch M5 during the season opener in Adelaide, but that's been switched out for the lighter weight Dimension 143, which features a centre cut-out.
The Wilier Zero SLR is committed purely to disc brakes, and for Sánchez, stopping power comes courtesy of Shimano's Dura-Ace R9170 groupset.
While Astana have been spotted trialling tubeless tyres, Sánchez's bike is seen here fitted with Corima tubular wheels which are shod with what look to be new tyres from Wolfpack - the logo on which is appropriately colour-matched, though we're unsure whether or not this was intentional.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Luis León Sánchez's Wilier Zero SLR.
Luis León Sánchez's Wilier Zero SLR specifications
- Frameset: Wilier Zero SLR, Size Large
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Hydraulic Disc Dual Control Lever
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-30T
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P w/ dual-sided power meter, 53/39
- Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Wheelset: Corima 47 WS Black DX tubular
- Tyres: Wolfpack Race Tubular, 25mm
- Handlebars: Zero Integrated carbon bar and stem, 40cm
- Bar Tape: Prologo Doubletouch tape
- Stem: Zero Integrated carbon bar and stem, 130mm
- Pedals: Look Keo 2 Max
- Saddle: Prologo Dimension 143
- Seatpost: Wilier 0 SLR Carbon
- Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
- Cycling computer: Wahoo Elemnt Roam
- Rider height: 1.86m
- Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 790mm
