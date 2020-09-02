New bike for Spanish champion Luis León Sánchez at the Tour de France

Image 1 of 19 Luis León Sánchez's new Wilier Zero SLR (Image credit: Wilier Triestina) Image 2 of 19 Resplendent in red, the new bike matches his Spanish national champion's jersey perfectly (Image credit: Wilier Triestina) Image 3 of 19 As if the colourscheme wasn't enough of a clue, Sánchez's name adorns the top tube (Image credit: Wilier Triestina) Image 4 of 19 The bike is complete with Shimano's R9170 groupset, and as such, comes with disc brake stopping power (Image credit: Wilier Triestina) Image 5 of 19 Despite trialling tubeless tyres... (Image credit: Wilier Triestina) Image 6 of 19 Sánchez's bike is fitted with tubular Corima wheels with Wolfpack tyres (Image credit: Wilier Triestina) Image 7 of 19 Where once was blue, Sánchez's new bike is Spanish red (Image credit: Wilier Triestina) Image 8 of 19 Complete with a Spanish flag (Image credit: Wilier Triestina) Image 9 of 19 Which wraps the seat tube, perfectly aligning with the lines of the seat stays (Image credit: Wilier Triestina) Image 10 of 19 The seat cluster, which is silver for the rest of the teams' bikes, is white (Image credit: Wilier Triestina) Image 11 of 19 The theme continues to the chain stays (Image credit: Wilier Triestina) Image 12 of 19 Like the rest of the team, the colour theme continues to the one-piece Zero Integrated bar and stem (Image credit: Wilier Triestina) Image 13 of 19 The yellow highlights are given the same patterns, but in a subtly tasteful way (Image credit: Wilier Triestina) Image 14 of 19 The patterns also remain in situ on the inside of the fork legs (Image credit: Wilier Triestina) Image 15 of 19 As well as on the top tube (Image credit: Wilier Triestina) Image 16 of 19 The Zero Integrated bar-stem provides an incredibly clean looking cockpit (Image credit: Wilier Triestina) Image 17 of 19 The Wilier Triestina logo is a constrasting white, and is joined on the down tube by a Tacx Deva bottle cage (Image credit: Wilier Triestina) Image 18 of 19 The Wilier head tube badge is also finished in a contrasting white colour (Image credit: Wilier Triestina) Image 19 of 19 The cockpit, which features the Wilier Triestina logo, is finished with an integrated K-Edge out-front mount (Image credit: Wilier Triestina)

Eagle-eyed viewers of this year's Tour de France may have spotted an Astana Pro Team rider aboard a slightly different version of the team's Wilier Zero SLR race bike. Instead of the metallic blue paint, recently crowned Spanish national road race champion, Luis León Sánchez, is aboard a Spanish themed frameset, matching the red and yellow of his new national champion's jersey.

Back in January, we speculated whether Sánchez's bike - and indeed that of the rest of his Astana teammates - is the best looking bike in the 2020 WorldTour season. With its new colours, Wilier may well have cemented its place atop the podium.

The new colourway retains the black base but replaces the metallic blue front end with an appropriately Spanish red colour, retaining the pattern designs and colour-matching the one-piece Zero Integrated carbon bar and stem. The fluoro yellow highlights are tweaked to match the yellow of the Spanish flag, and where the seat cluster area was silver, Sánchez's new frameset is turned white.

Of course, Astana's sponsors remain unchanged so with that, the bike's specifications are much the same as the bike Sánchez rode to his national championship title, but one subtle detail has been added to complement the bike's new aesthetic; a red CeramicSpeed OSPW system. Sánchez also looks to have switched saddles, he was using a Prologo Scratch M5 during the season opener in Adelaide, but that's been switched out for the lighter weight Dimension 143, which features a centre cut-out.

The Wilier Zero SLR is committed purely to disc brakes, and for Sánchez, stopping power comes courtesy of Shimano's Dura-Ace R9170 groupset.

While Astana have been spotted trialling tubeless tyres, Sánchez's bike is seen here fitted with Corima tubular wheels which are shod with what look to be new tyres from Wolfpack - the logo on which is appropriately colour-matched, though we're unsure whether or not this was intentional.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Luis León Sánchez's Wilier Zero SLR.

Luis León Sánchez's Wilier Zero SLR specifications