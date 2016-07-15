Good morning from here at Bourg-Saint-Andéol. We start with the news that today's individual time trial will go ahead. Last night's tragic news from Nice will see extra security at the race and a minute's silence at the finish later on this afternoon as a mark of respect for those that lost their lives. ASO's Christian Prudhomme has given a short speech at the start village this morning and laid out the plans for today's stage. As planned the first riders will start in the next few minutes.

Just a quick reminder of how the GC looks heading into today's stage:





1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 57:11:33

2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:47

3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56

4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:01

5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15

6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:39

7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:44

8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:54

9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:56

10 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:11

As you can imagine the world of cycling has paused for thought and reflection after what happened last night in Nice. The mood at the start was understandably sombre, both before and after Prudhomme addressed the crowd at the media. This morning social media is awash with riders and teams paying their respects.

To the race for now and we've heard that Thibaut Pinot has abandoned. No official word from FDJ at the moment but French journalists are posting the news on social media. Once we know more we'll bring it to you.

Sam Bennett, last on GC, was the first rider down the start ramp this morning. We've 188 more to go until Chris Froome - the last rider - sets off. You can find the complete list of start times for today's individual test, right here. We will be bringing you news, reactions, results and photos throughout the day so please sit back and enjoy the CN coverage.

Davide Cimolai of Lampre - Merida has just started his time trial, and pushes out of the saddle has he leaves the start ramp. The first serious time could and should be posted by BMC's Rohan Dennis. He starts the time trial in around an hour from now. The Australian wore yellow last year after winning the opening time trial. He's here to work for Porte and van Garderen this time around but his capable of challenging the best on his day.

Some words from Prudhomme this morning at the start village. “The stage goes ahead, the Tour will continue in dignity. We will not give in to people who want to change our way of life."

Luke Rowe is about to start his TT and he'll be the second Team Sky rider to start, with Ian Stannard - who crashed yesterday - already out there on the road. Both riders will be taking it as easy as possible today in order to keep the energy for the coming days.

We spoke to Dumoulin, a major favourite for the win, ahead of the stage.





“Normally it would but so hilly that guys like Tony Martin, Rohan Dennis and Cancellara are out of contention. It can be good also for them but the hillier the better for me definitely,” Dumoulin told Cyclingnews. “I have only seen [the course] on a video but it looks hard, and it looks promising for me.”

We're still waiting for our first finisher for the stage but Alexis Gougeard is quickest at 28km, well over a minute ahead of the next rider, Shane Archbold of Bora Argon 18. Mark Cavendish starts his time trial in about 5 minutes from now. Like most of the early riders, the British sprinter will just do enough to ensure that he makes the time cut today. That's still a heavy workout but the aim for him is to use as little energy as possible and save it for the last few sprints in the race.

Out on the course, Gougeard has gone through the third time check at 28km and he's still well ahead. Unless something dramatic happens he will have the best finish time among the early starters in the time trial. The AG2R rider a stage in the Vuelta last year but hasn't been in the result yet in this campaign. His time will not endure today but this is a decent effort from the Frenchman.

Bookwalter for BMC Racing has gone through the first time check with the 5th fastest split, 37 seconds off Gougeard's early lead. The American rider recently re-signed with BMC and has become a very dependable squad member, supporting both van Garderen and Porte. He's also had his chances to shine in some of the biggest North American races in the last twelve months and that's set to continue later this season.

No major surprises in the results so far this morning but we do have our first finisher, Sam Bennett over the line in a time of 58'55. The Irishman was in the wars in the first week, picking up a number of injuries in a heavy fall. He's off the antibiotics and despite a fractured finger is hanging in there. He'll head back to the team hotel now for a deserved rest. It's another day ticked off as far as he's concerned and another day closer to Paris.

Interestingly Vegard Breen (Fortuneo - Vital Concept) has been fastest at the last two time checks and he could be on the quickest early time. The Norwegian is on a new team this season after two years with Lotto Soudal. He was a promising junior and U23 level but is still looking to make a breakthrough at the WorldTour level.

54'27 for Gougeard, who puts over four minutes into Bennett at the line. How long will that time stand for? Dennis sets off in about eight minutes from now.

Bodnar, who helped Sagan win an exciting stage two days ago has gone fastest at the third time check of the day. From that point, however, there's a rise to the finish line and that's where the race could be won and lost. Riders will have to measure their efforts over the 37.5km course or risk blowing up before the finish.

New bike for Froome today as he uses a new Pinarello TT bike in a race for the first time. We don't yet have shots of it but here's a gallery of Mikel Landa's similar machine. It was debuted at the Giro and then the Tour de Suisse with Geraint Thomas.

Bodnar was 1'29 up on Gougeard at the 28km mark. Still a long way to go but he should slip into the provisional lead at this point. World time trial champion Kiryienka is the next big hitter to set off. He rolls down the start ramp in around 15 minutes from now. Normally this course would be decent for him but how much does he have in the legs after working his socks off for Chris Froome?

Cummings is off at 11:53 CET. It will be interesting to see what he does today, whether he goes for a top ten or just relaxes and saves the legs for another stage break. Common sense says the latter but this course suits him and he might want to show the GB selectors what he can do in a TT. Not that his Olympic credentials need to be highlighted after the year he has had. I read somewhere that he's won a stage in every WorldTour race he's taken part in this year...

52'47 for Bodnar and he's fastest at the finishline by 1'29. Tinkoff lead and it's Bodnar in the hot seat for the time being at least.

@dnlbenson Cummings has won in every WT tour he's entered this year! Tirreno S4, Pais Vasco S3, Dauphine S7, TDF S7. Champ! @Marmeladrome Fri, 15th Jul 2016 09:49:42 Didn't think I was making it up...

Dennis goes through the first time check in a time of 14'50 and is fastest by 39 seconds. It would be very surprising if he didn't carry on that trend all the way to the finishline. The Australian is on a mission. Bodnar still in the hotseat.

Dennis first at the second time check too, this time over a minute ahead of the opposition. He won the opening stage of the race last year and today is a major chance for him. Obviously there are a lot of strong riders to come still but this is pretty good.

Albasini second at the first time check today. He and Durbridge will be gathering information for Adam Yates who is the second last man off today. This is a major stage for Yates' overall ambitions in the race - the plan will be to simply keep his top five rivals in check and not lose too much time to Froome. Easier said than done, especially a Yates has never ridden a TT of this magnitude before.

Dennis has gained time at each of the first two time checks. Lets see what he can do at the next check at 27km. He's looking so rapid out there at the moment.

Dennis as expected is fastest at the 27km mark, 38 seconds up on Bodnar in a time of 38'02. That shows that 1, Dennis is going well, and 2, Bodnar paced his time trial really well, coming into his own in the second half and holding something back for the last section and the drag up to the line.

Here's Susan Westemeyer for the next few minutes of live.

Here is where we stand right now: Bodnar has the best time of 52.47, followed by Gougeard (AG2R) at +1.50 and Breen (Fortuneo) at +2.39. We expect Dennis to change all of that, though.

And Dennis does indeed take the top spot. He crosses the line in 51.56, which is 51 seconds faster than Bodnar.

Dennis is of course no stranger to doing well in Tour time trials. He won the stage 1 ITT in the 2015 Tour, and was on the winning team of the TTT as well.

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) has set a new best time at the second time check, by 23 seconds.

43 riders have already finished, and we have a lot more to come.

The wind which has so affected things the last few days continues. Let's hope it doesn't get too bad today.

Cummings must really have turned on the speed. He was 22 seconds down at the first time check and moved up to 23 seconds ahead at the next on. Will he be able to keep that up?

This is where Dennis TT strength comes in and he's faster than Cummings at the third check at 27km, by 29 seconds. Has the Dimension Data rider got anything left in the tank for the last 9km of the stage?

Cancellara, by the way, 4th at the first time check 45 seconds down on Dennis at this early stage. Is that an indication of where the Swiss rider is for the stage? At the start of the race he did mention that the course didn't suit him, and that there was too much climbing involved.

Expect the unexpected and Nelson Oliveira, a handy rider for sure, has gone fastest at the first time check. He's 24 seconds quicker than Dennis. The former Lampre man, now at Movistar, is flying in these early stages of stage 13. Remember you can pick up all the start line times you need, right here.

The wind is a major factor out there. Here's what BMC's Bookwalter had to say. "It's really windy out there and it's such a demanding course. I had the luxury of being able to take it a little easier and just doing as little as possible in order to save some energy for the coming days but there's still no easy way to get through that course. There's hard climbing, technical sections and some smooth stuff. Then the wind is decisive." "I think this favours some GC guys, and my teammate van Garderen will do a good ride."

At the finish Cummings has lost out to Dennis, with the Dimension Data rider taking provisional second with a time of 52'39, 43 seconds off the Australian's lead. Voeckler has just started his time trial while Cancellara remains fourth at the second time check, this time 53 seconds off the day's lead. The next section of the course suits him but has he lost too much ground already?

Bernard Thevenet: A hard time trial, which will suit the rouleurs more than the climbers but a special kind of rouleur. The pure rouleur can hold a very high rhythm for a long time but this time trial is held on smaller roads, with ups and downs and lots of changes of rhythm. The winner will be somebody who can keep adjusting to those changes. These days, TT time gaps can be bigger than the mountain gaps, so today will be a very important day for the yellow jersey.

Oliveira, second at the second time check, 9 seconds slower than Cummings but remember the British rider lost time at the third check and by the finish. This time trial is such a hard one for the riders to call because of the roads, the gradients, the overall variety and because of the windy conditions.

Unfortunately Edward Theuns was involved in a crash. He's being taken to the hospital now. We will keep you updated. #TDF2016 @TrekSegafredo Fri, 15th Jul 2016 11:00:30

Oliveira first at the third check, 21 seconds faster than Dennis. The Movistar man is on course to set the new best time if he can hold this advantage all the way to the line. Meanwhile, Edvald Boasson Hagen is second at the first time check after 7km of racing.

Cancellara is consistent and takes fourth on the line 1'39 down on Dennis' time. Will the Swiss target a road stage later in the race? It's his last time in the race and he'll want to go out with a bang, that's certain. So far he's done his duty and helped Mollema into a high GC position though.

Oliveira, new fastest time at the finish, a full 10 seconds up on BMC's Rohan Dennis. The Movistar man is now in the hotseat with just under 95 riders left to start today's time trial. The wind out there isn't subsiding by the way.

A number of riders have crossed the finishline including Matti Breschel but still no changes to the overall stage results at the moment with Oliveira, Dennis, Cummings, Bodnar and Cancellara completing the top five at the moment.

Peter Sagan will start his time trial in the next ten minutes, while Tony Martin if off in the next 25 or so. The German is targeting the stage win today, there's no doubt, but is there too much climbing for him? On paper the route favours Dumoulin but this is no normal TT, and after two weeks of racing the body reacts differently.

Coppel isn't a rider we've talked about at all today but he's worth a mention. The Frenchman doesn't have a contract yet for next year, he was on the podium in Worlds and he's on home roads. He's gone third at the first time check, 14 seconds off the lead but there's still 30km to go for the IAM rider.

Barta looks like he's going to nudge Cancellara out of the top five if he continues like this. Meanwhile Peter Sagan has started his time trial. Nothing is ever dull with Sagan so lets see what he does today...

It's Boasson Hagen who moves into fifth and ahead of Cancellara, 1'03 off the best time set by Oliveira.

80 riders still to go as Barta takes fourth on the line, one minute down on Oliveira's time.

Coppel has timed this well. He's moved from third at the second check to first at the third check, two seconds faster than Oliveira. Still 10km to go for the Frenchman but he's motoring along for now.

Here are the next block of start times: 119 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 14:01:00

120 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 14:03:00

121 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 14:05:00

122 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14:07:00

123 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 14:09:00

124 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14:11:00

125 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 14:13:00

126 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14:15:00

127 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 14:17:00

128 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 14:19:00

129 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14:21:00

130 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14:23:00

And to confirm from earlier, Pinot is out of the race. Here's the story (not much info yet but once we have it, we'll add it in).

Coppel comes over the line and he's lost time, six seconds, and that drops him into second, four seconds off Oliveira's ride. The Movistar man still leads.

123 riders have started the time trial at this point and Oliveira still leads Rohan Dennis by 10 seconds. Tony Martin is out on the course at the moment but hasn't come up to the first time check at 7km, at the top of the first climbing section.

Martin is still on the climb and in his aero position as he rolls to the top. Fuglsang will be the next rider to leave the start house and begin his 37.5km time trial.

Sicard had set the fastest time at the second checkpoint out on the course. He goes through the gate in a time of 26'15, two seconds up on Cummings time at the same point.

Martin is 6th at the first time check, 34 seconds off the lead. Now he's on the flatter sections he should be able to claw back most if not all of that time.

Consistent crosswinds for the riders out on the course as Martin moves into full swing on the rolling roads that line the middle section of the course. The German is in his element right now.

Jon Izaguirre (Movistar Team) takes fourth on the line. He's a solid rider against the clock, national champion of course this year and back in 2014.

Rui Costa has just started his effort. The Lampre rider in limbo somewhat, no longer the GC man at the Italian team and not quite where he has been when it comes to stage breaks. He's out of contract at the end of the season too.

Fabian Cancellara:



“It was like the other days, it was hard. I worked a lot in the last few days for the team for Bauke in the wind, but I did the maximum I could all the same today. I’ll try to recover for tomorrow, there’ll be a lot of wind again. It’s a very special time trial because you start with climb straightaway. You don’t usually have a 7k climb in a TT. Then with the wind after the climb it’s tough. There are technical parts too but the wind is the more difficult aspect. The most important thing is to have the legs.”

Tony Martin continues to lose time, with the Etixx rider only sixth at the second split. He's now 41 seconds off top spot, and surely that's his chances over for the day.

Madiot to L’Équipe on Pinot’s abandon: “With all of the difficulties he’s had these past few days, it was becoming difficult for him. He’s undergoing tests now. We came to this decision even though we felt it was preferable to stay in the race. He already had the first symptoms of bronchitis at Arcalis in the hailstones and going to the podium ceremony for the polka dot jersey didn’t help. Then there was the accumulation of problems on the last stages. It became complicated. When you abandon the Tour, your morale is never very good.”

Martin has caught a struggling Losada for Katusha, who started four minutes ahead of him.

Martin is pulling back time, he's 24 down at the third time check. Maybe he's pacing himself well here. He was 41 seconds off the pace earlier as Dumoulin starts his time trial.

From what we've seen this course suits Froome over Quitana with the gradual climbs and the sweeping descents. If the Team Sky rider puts 50 seconds into the Movistar rider it's certainly not game over the the door will almost be shut.

De Gendt has started. In 'normal' circumstances he'd be a strong bet for a top ten in the TT but after yesterday's win he'll be saving himself for the final week and the defence of his KOM jersey.

Martin is climbing again and this is where he has to make the difference before the finish. He's always in the saddle but the cadence has increased over the last few minutes. It doesnt look like it but he's at full gas right now.

Dumoulin has caught Amaël Moinard for two minutes. The French rider his no slouch against the clock as Martin comes to the line. This is going to be close.

Martin misses out. 52'19 and 33 seconds off the lead. Not that close in the end.

Back down the course and Dumoulin has gone fastest by ten seconds at the first time check. Normality restored somewhat but the Dutch rider still has a long way to go. Martin just couldn't get over the climb fast enough and the descent didn't give him enough of a chance to claw back the difference. Still, he'll be disappointed with that result.

Nibali is now out on the course. He's been consistently inconsistent throughout the Tour de France but if there's a TT that suits him, then this could be it. The Italian should be at the first time check fairly soon.

Dumoulin is fastest by 19 seconds at the second time check in the stage. It will take a lot to beat him today but all the main GC riders are still to come.

65kmh for Dumoulin on a sweeping descent, with his body neatly tucked over his aero bars. Martin is at the finish and says he was tired from the work that he did yesterday. He's been working all the way through the Tour so far for both Kittel in the sprints and then Dan Martin on the climbs.

Dumoulin caught and passed Luis Leon Sanchez for four minutes. Just 33 riders left in the start house as Dumoulin comes to the third check 54 seconds in the lead. That's 54 seconds ahead of Coppel. He's going to take the lead unless something astonishing happens before the line. Nothing dramatic happens in the last few kms of a Tour stage, does it?

Nibali isn't on it at the start, and he's 53 seconds down at the first time check at 7km.

Kelderman set to start now. He came in as a dark horse for the top ten but he's way down on GC after two weeks. He's crashed and cracked and just not been where he's needed to be at times. He has a strong TT in his locker though and this course does provide him with some potential. Dumoulin is coming to the line though...

And here comes Dumoulin. 50'15. That's 1'31 to the good and that's going to be very hard to beat.

Frank Schleck in the starhouse and rolls down the ramp. The former podium placed rider in the Tour has become a mountain domestique for Mollema in this year's race. Today is just a day to tick off for the Trek Segafredo man.

Finish 1Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) 50.15 2 Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) +1.31 3 Jerome Coppel (IAM) +1.35 4 Dennis Rohan (BMC) +1.41 5 Ion Izagirre (Movistar) +2.02 6 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) +2.05 7 Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) +2.24 8 Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18) +2.31 9 Macej Bodnar (Tinkoff) +2.32 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) +2.34 17.5km time check 1 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) 25.56 2 Romain Sicard (Direct Energie) +0.19 3 Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) +0.21 4 Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) +0.30 5 Jerome Coppel (IAM) +0.42

It's the calm before the storm because we'll soon be into the final batch of riders:

174 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15:51:00

175 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 15:54:00

176 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 15:57:00

177 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 16:00:00

178 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 16:03:00

179 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 16:06:00

180 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16:09:00

181 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 16:12:00

182 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 16:15:00

183 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16:18:00

184 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16:21:00

185 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16:24:00

186 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16:27:00

187 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16:30:00

188 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 16:33:00

189 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 16:36:00

190 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16:39:00

Frank and Nibali, both at different time checks, and both really losing a lot of time. Frank, who made the top ten last year has lost nearly 3 minutes on Dumoulin at the first time check at 7km.

Kelderman is coming to the line for the first time check. Is he going to just get through today and save himself for a possible stage win later in the race? He's out of the saddle at the moment.

Dumoulin is talking to the media right now. First thing he talks about is Nice, the tragic news from that city and the debate about whether to start the race today. He pays his respects in a really admirable way and sums up what a lot of people are thinking. Well said.

Back to the race and Geraint Thomas is setting off down the start ramp. Big day for the British rider in many ways. He was dropped quite early on Ventoux but he'll want a good run out before the TT in the Olympics.

Here's what Dumoulin said at the finish:





“This morning I woke up with the terrible news from Nice, and it was a big question if the team would start. I think it was a good decision [to start], in general, these terrorists cannot decide our lives. I think it’s good that we showed that we are the modern world and we don’t say yes to these attacks.”

Barguil is now off from the start line. You know that he wont hold back out there on the course and he'll go for it throughout. Kelderman was 1'24 off the pace after the first 7km.

Nibali is coming to the finish and he'll be close to four minutes off Dumoulin's pace. 14th 3'29 at the line for the former Tour de France winner and two time Giro d'Italia champion.

If you missed it, here's our video preview from Sadhbh O'Shea ahead of today's time trial.

Landa and Zakarin are both on the course - at different points of course - and they're both around 3-4 minutes down on Dumoulin. As we see Porte line up for the start of his TT. Huge day for him. He lives down on Monaco, so close to Nice, but right now his focus has to be on the task in hand. The Australian can move into the top ten today with a good result. He's off and running.

Out there Rolland loses over a minute at the first check. That's not the end of the world though as he's not here to compete with Dumoulin for the win.

Rodriguez is about to start his TT. He's retiring at the end of the season and has gone under the radar so far this year in the Tour. Given his experience and his general third week form, he can't be ruled out for a top five finish come Paris.

1'20 for Dumoulin at the first check while Frank is over six minutes down with 28km covered.

Porte is looking half decent out there as he tucks himself over the bars of his TT bike. He's climbing at the moment and we won't know his true condition until the first time check. He's not really racing Dumoulin today, but guys like Aru, van Garderen, Porte, Martin, Yates and Quintana.

Aru is in the starthouse. He quickly adjusts his aero helmet and now he's off. We've still not seen the best of the Italian in this race after he lost time at Arcalis. He was where he needed to be with the rest of the GC guys on Ventoux but this is a major test for him. He needs a solid ride.

Van Garderen starts his effort has Henao goes through the first check 1'16 down.

Henao's ride is interesting because all the other Sky riders have held back so far. Thomas is racing well though too, he's 18 seconds back at the first check.

And Porte goes second at the first time check, 10 seconds down on Dumoulin after 7km of racing. Strong start from the BMC man who is well set to move into the top ten today if he keep this up. Where would he be had he not lost time in the first week?

Now we're on the case wit van Garderen who is on the first climb too. The American has to put in a major rider today. He needs to put time into the pure climbers and one would argue Porte too.

Rodriguez looks rapid but he's 56 seconds back at the first time check. That's not a disaster at all at this point because he's ahead of a number of top ten contenders at this point. Mollema is about to start now. Bardet rolled out a few minutes ago.

Dan Martin start well, 50 seconds off Dumoulin's pace. That's 40 seconds slower than Thomas but ahead of guys like Barguil, Rolland and Rodriguez.

As we see Thomas catch and pass Rolland. Quintana now starts his effort. Massive day for the Movistar leader after Froome put time into him yesterday.

Thomas was 1'10 down after 38km of racing. At this stage that's a very good ride and he should be moving up the GC tonight, possibly into the top ten.

And Yates now starts, so just Froome left to come. Then we will have all the GC men out on the road and heading towards the finish. Aru was 58 seconds down at the first check. A lot of the GC men are evenly matched at the early stages in the race.

Barguil is 3'42 down after 28km and he's losing time in that middle section. Martin is on the same section but a little further back on road. He told CN last week that he'd not raced a long TT since 2014. Today's a major examination of his top ten credentials after he lost time on Ventoux.

The yellow jersey is out on the course.

Valverde is 32 seconds down and in tenth at the first time check, Kreuziger over two minutes down at the 30km time check.

Bardet is 1'03 down at the first time check. Again, a lot of the GC men are grouped quite closely together in the stage standings. Thomas is coming to the line now for Team Sky. This looks very good, as the Welsh rider takes 52'15 and fifth place.

Henao has lost a lot of time in the middle portion of the race - that's the most crucial point it seems, as Mollema comes through the first check 31 seconds down. Good start from the Dutchman.

Porte is two minutes down at the 28km point. That's not as bad as it sounds though but we'll see how it compares in a few more minutes.

Quintana is 50 seconds down at the first check so he's losing time to a number of rivals including Porte, Mollema and... Valverde.

Yates has a strong start, 32 seconds down at the first check. He's 18 seconds up on Quintana after 7km .

#TDF2016 to give perspective on @BaukeMollema's 1st time check, he is 1 second ahead of Valverde and 6 seconds up on van Garderen. @TrekSegafredo Fri, 15th Jul 2016 14:52:13

Dan Marin is 3'03 down at the 28km checkpoint as we see Froome go through the first check 17 seconds off the pace. Stop the race now and he would extend his overall lead.

So at the moment Porte is over a minute or so up on Dan Martin. The Australian could actually be in the top five at the end of the stage.

Quitana isn't holding back and he's taking risks on the corners. He has to do something because he's losing time consistently through the stage. Van Garderen is 1'37 down at the 28km point. He's putting in an impressive ride against his GC rivals.

Meintjes comes over the line at the finish having lost over four minutes. That's a blow but consider that the rest of the top ten men are two-three minutes off Dumoulin's time.

Here comes Porte in a time of 53'23. Three minutes down. He fell away a bit in the final push and lost over a minute to Thomas. He would have wanted a bit of a better ride but lets see how the rest of the GC men stack up.

Bardet is struggling on all the corners and in the wind. He could lose a lot of time today. Looking at Porte's ride he really fell away in the end. He was second at the first time check and even ahead of Froome by 7 seconds.

Third check and Mollema is 38'13, 1'28 down on the winning time. Bardet was at 2'49 at that point.

Dan Martin comes to the line and he's over in a time that's 4'10 down on Dumoulin. He could well be out of the top ten after the stage.

Rodriguez over the line 4'46 down.

Porte has spoken at the finish:

"I couldn’t hear anything on the radio. It was so windy out there and I didn’t know what the times were out there. It hurt like hell, to be honest, and yesterday, with the motor bike doesn’t help either. I’m a little bit sore, it’s disappointing. I’m sure the race is not over yet."



Aru comes over the line 4'25 down and near to Martin and Rodriguez at the finish. Quintana is further down the road and is 2'30 down on Dumoulin at the 28km to go mark.

Here comes Van Garderen with a time that's 2'50 down. He puts over a minute, almost two minutes into some of the climbers.

Yates is 2'16 down at the 28km point. If that moves out to 3 minutes or so by the finish that's still a good ride for the 23-year-old. He's riding better than Quintana at the moment.

Valverde beats Van Garderen by seconds as Froome comes to the 28km to go point with a time 47 seconds down on Dumoulin. He's going to extend his lead by the end of the stage by well over a minute on Quintana, perhaps closer to two.

Mollema is coming to the line now and this is another impressive ride from the Trek Segafredo rider. This is his best Tour de France to date, with a time that's 1'53 down on Dumoulin.

Yates has 3km to go in the biggest time trial so far in his young life. He's ridden today's stage with a clear game plan and executed it well. Froome though is maybe just a minute behind him.

Bardet 3''52 down at the finish.

Quintana is coming to the line and he'll lose a considerable chunk of time to Froome today. That's not a major surprise but given that he's lost time already, it's another blow for the Movistar man.

Yates is rocking a little bit here while Froome is just motoring along as both riders come to the finish. One final push from Yates.

53'17. 3'01 and a few seconds up on Quintana. Here comes Froome though.

Second place for Froome in a time of 51'18. He's the only GC rider who can live with Dumoulin and he's opened up a considerable gap in the overall standings. That will feel like a stage win for the Team Sky man.

The actual stage win goes to Tom Dumoulin though who was simply in a league of his own out there. A second stage win in the race for the Dutch rider from Giant Alpecin.

"It was a just question whether we should race or not today. In the end it was a just decision to race because we can't let terrorists rule our lives in our society. It's terrible what happened and overshadows the day a lot. So you're speaking to a man with two sides to his face today. Of course I'm happy with the win, but at the same time my thoughts are with everyone involved in the horrific attacks in Nice." stage winner, Tom Dumoulin.

Here's the top ten for the stage:





Top 10: 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 00:50:15

2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 00:01:03

3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 00:01:31

4 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 00:01:35

5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing 00:01:45

6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:54

7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 00:02:00

8 Ion Izagirre (Spa) MovistarTeam 00:02:02

9 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx-QuickStep 00:02:05

10 Steve Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 00:02:24

General Classification after stage 13



1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 58:02:51

2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 00:01:47

3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEDGE 00:02:45

4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 00:02:59

5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:17

6 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 00:03:19

7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 00:04:04

8 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 00:04:27

9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick Step 00:05:03

10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 00:05:16

There's now a minute's silence on the podium as the jersey wearers and ASO pay their respects to those that lost their lives in the terrorist attacks that took place in Nice last night.

Now from Nicolas Portal, Froome's team director at the Tour de France:

“It’s been great. Firstly for the result because we knew that we had a good chance to put time into the GC contenders. When you have that chance you have to get it right on the day. We’ve been focused on today and I’ve looked at the times on my phone. Chris put 40 seconds into Mollema and he was super great yesterday. He also put around two minutes into Quintana and that’s great.

"On paper the gaps might e big but we’re never happy and we always want more."



You can check out our finishline quotes, right here. We'll add more throughout the coming hours.

Another day for Froome on GC, as he puts time into all his major rivals here in the Tour. Mollema had a strong ride too, putting in possibly the best TT of his life. Quitana lost another chunk of time but it's still his inability to be at his best on the climbs that will worry him most. It was expected that he would lose time today but he's now three minutes down ahead of the Alps. He can still win the race but it's going to take a huge effort and for Froome to have a majorly bad day.

Porte had a mixed day, losing time but moving into the top ten. We now have two BMC riders in the top ten and two Movistar riders still in there. The battle for the teams' prize is not a throw away affair and you can bet both squads will be taking it seriously.

Aru lost a significant amount of time, Barguil and Joaquin Rodriguez too. A few of the climbers have really suffered today.

We've now got full results from the stage here.

Outside of the top ten, here's how things stand:



11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:05:24

12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:05:48

13 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:54

14 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:06:25

15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:48

16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:23

17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:11:41

18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:28

19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:15:40

20 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:19:02

We'll try and bring you a few more quotes from the finish, starting with Steve Cummings, who was tenth:





"It was a bit of a tricky time trial course because of the strong winds that blew throughout the day. Time trial bikes aren't the biggest fans of super strong crosswinds. Starting early, my plan was just to give it my 100% and that is what I did".

"My time trial was about average. It wasn't one of the best ones I've ever had but the Tour de France is about consistency so I'll just keep chipping away. Hopefully throughout the third week if I can move up a couple of more places then we'll be sitting in a good place in Paris." - Tejay van Garderen.

Rohan Dennis: "After 3 or 4 kilometers I almost called it quits. I thought that today was not my bad so I'll just drop the power a little bit and get over the climb and try to settle in. I felt a lot better in the second half. I might be the fastest now but a lot of the guys before me were taking today as more of a rest day. I think it was a pretty challenging course a d mid-way through a Grand Tour makes it even harder as well. We'll have to see how the GC guys go. Generally at a Grand Tour the time trial specialists aren't always the favorite. If there was less wind then I would say that the GC guys would be really strong today but generally the GC guys are a bit smaller and even myself being a little heavier than the climbers, I was still getting pushed around a bit."