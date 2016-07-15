2016 Tour de France stage 13 time trial start times
Chris Froome last rider to start at 16:39 in Bourg-Saint-Andéol
The overall leader of the Tour de France, Chris Froome of Team Sky will be the last rider to start the 37.5km stage 13 time trial from Bourg-Saint-Andéol to La Caverne du Pont-d'Arc at 16:39 local time. Bora-Argon 18's Sam Bennett will the first rider out on course at 10:05, followed two minutes later by Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Soudal).
The riders will leave the start house at two minute intervals with three minute gaps starting when Geraint Thomas rolls out at 15:54.
While the stage will be key to the overall aspirations of the general classification riders, there are several specialists against the clock who will be using the stage as one final change to fine tune their position and condition before the August 10 Olympic Games time trial.
The likes of time trial world champion Vasil Kiryienka (11:49), Fabian Cancellara (12:09), Rohan Dennis (11:23), Tony Martin (14:09) and Tom Dumoulin (14:47) will be non-GC riders to watch early and will also provide crucial course information for their GC teammates who'll head out later.
Froome will start the stage holding a 47 second advantage over compatriot Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) third at 54 seconds and Trek-Segafredo's Bauke Mollema fourth at 56 seconds. The 2013 and 2015 champion will be looking to extend his overall lead while the likes of BMC's Richie Porte and Tejay van Garderen will be aiming to use their time trialling skills to move into the top-ten overall.
Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the stage so join us for what is shaping up to be an important day in deciding the 2016 Tour de France winner.
Tour de France stage 13 time trial start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start Time
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|10:05:00
|2
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|10:07:00
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|10:09:00
|4
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|10:11:00
|5
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|10:13:00
|6
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10:15:00
|7
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10:17:00
|8
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10:19:00
|9
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10:21:00
|10
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|10:23:00
|11
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|10:25:00
|12
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|10:27:00
|13
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10:29:00
|14
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|10:31:00
|15
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|10:33:00
|16
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|10:35:00
|17
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|10:37:00
|18
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|10:39:00
|19
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|10:41:00
|20
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10:43:00
|21
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10:45:00
|22
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|10:47:00
|23
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10:49:00
|24
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10:51:00
|25
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|10:53:00
|26
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10:55:00
|27
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|10:57:00
|28
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|10:59:00
|29
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11:01:00
|30
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|11:03:00
|31
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|11:05:00
|32
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11:07:00
|33
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|11:09:00
|34
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11:11:00
|35
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|11:13:00
|36
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11:15:00
|37
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11:17:00
|38
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11:19:00
|39
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|11:21:00
|40
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11:23:00
|41
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11:25:00
|42
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11:27:00
|43
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11:29:00
|44
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11:31:00
|45
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|11:33:00
|46
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|11:35:00
|47
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11:37:00
|48
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|11:39:00
|49
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|11:41:00
|50
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|11:43:00
|51
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|11:45:00
|52
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|11:47:00
|53
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|11:49:00
|54
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|11:51:00
|55
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|11:53:00
|56
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11:55:00
|57
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11:57:00
|58
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11:59:00
|59
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12:01:00
|60
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:03:00
|61
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|12:05:00
|62
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12:07:00
|63
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|12:09:00
|64
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12:11:00
|65
|Grengory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|12:13:00
|66
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|12:15:00
|67
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:17:00
|68
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|12:19:00
|69
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|12:21:00
|70
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|12:23:00
|71
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12:25:00
|72
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:27:00
|73
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:29:00
|74
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|12:31:00
|75
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|12:33:00
|76
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12:35:00
|77
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|12:37:00
|78
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|12:39:00
|79
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|12:41:00
|80
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12:43:00
|81
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|12:45:00
|82
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|12:47:00
|83
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|12:49:00
|84
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|12:51:00
|85
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|12:53:00
|86
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|12:55:00
|87
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|12:57:00
|88
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12:59:00
|89
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13:01:00
|90
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13:03:00
|91
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:05:00
|92
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13:07:00
|93
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|13:09:00
|94
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|13:11:00
|95
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12:13:00
|96
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13:15:00
|97
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|13:17:00
|98
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|12:19:00
|99
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|13:21:00
|100
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|13:23:00
|101
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:25:00
|102
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13:27:00
|103
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|13:29:00
|104
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|13:31:00
|105
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:33:00
|106
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|13:35:00
|107
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|13:37:00
|108
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|13:39:00
|109
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:41:00
|110
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|13:43:00
|111
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|13:45:00
|112
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:47:00
|113
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:49:00
|114
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|13:51:00
|115
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:53:00
|116
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|13:55:00
|117
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13:57:00
|118
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|13:59:00
|119
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14:01:00
|120
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:03:00
|121
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|14:05:00
|122
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:07:00
|123
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:09:00
|124
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:11:00
|125
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|14:13:00
|126
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:15:00
|127
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|14:17:00
|128
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14:19:00
|129
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14:21:00
|130
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:23:00
|131
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:25:00
|132
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|14:27:00
|133
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|14:29:00
|134
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:31:00
|135
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:33:00
|136
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|14:35:00
|137
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:37:00
|138
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|14:39:00
|139
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:41:00
|140
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14:43:00
|141
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|14:45:00
|142
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:47:00
|143
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:49:00
|144
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14:51:00
|145
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:53:00
|146
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|14:55:00
|147
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|14:57:00
|148
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:59:00
|149
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|15:01:00
|150
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|15:03:00
|151
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|15:05:00
|152
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:07:00
|153
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|15:09:00
|154
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|15:11:00
|155
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:13:00
|156
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:15:00
|157
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|15:17:00
|158
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|15:19:00
|159
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|15:21:00
|160
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|15:23:00
|161
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15:25:00
|162
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15:27:00
|163
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|15:29:00
|164
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:31:00
|165
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15:33:00
|166
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:35:00
|167
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:37:00
|168
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|15:39:00
|169
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|15:41:00
|170
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|15:43:00
|171
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|15:45:00
|172
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15:47:00
|173
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|15:49:00
|174
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:51:00
|175
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|15:54:00
|176
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:57:00
|177
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|16:00:00
|178
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16:03:00
|179
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|16:06:00
|180
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16:09:00
|181
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16:12:00
|182
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16:15:00
|183
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16:18:00
|184
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16:21:00
|185
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:24:00
|186
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:27:00
|187
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16:30:00
|188
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|16:33:00
|189
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|16:36:00
|190
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16:39:00
