2016 Tour de France stage 13 time trial start times

Chris Froome kept yellow despite the carnage on Mont Ventoux

The overall leader of the Tour de France, Chris Froome of Team Sky will be the last rider to start the 37.5km stage 13 time trial from Bourg-Saint-Andéol to La Caverne du Pont-d'Arc at 16:39 local time. Bora-Argon 18's Sam Bennett will the first rider out on course at 10:05, followed two minutes later by Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Soudal).

The riders will leave the start house at two minute intervals with three minute gaps starting when Geraint Thomas rolls out at 15:54.

While the stage will be key to the overall aspirations of the general classification riders, there are several specialists against the clock who will be using the stage as one final change to fine tune their position and condition before the August 10 Olympic Games time trial.

The likes of time trial world champion Vasil Kiryienka (11:49), Fabian Cancellara (12:09), Rohan Dennis (11:23), Tony Martin (14:09) and Tom Dumoulin (14:47) will be non-GC riders to watch early and will also provide crucial course information for their GC teammates who'll head out later.

Froome will start the stage holding a 47 second advantage over compatriot Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) third at 54 seconds and Trek-Segafredo's Bauke Mollema fourth at 56 seconds. The 2013 and 2015 champion will be looking to extend his overall lead while the likes of BMC's Richie Porte and Tejay van Garderen will be aiming to use their time trialling skills to move into the top-ten overall.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the stage so join us for what is shaping up to be an important day in deciding the 2016 Tour de France winner.

Tour de France stage 13 time trial start times