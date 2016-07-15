Trending

2016 Tour de France stage 13 time trial start times

Chris Froome last rider to start at 16:39 in Bourg-Saint-Andéol

Chris Froome kept yellow despite the carnage on Mont Ventoux

The overall leader of the Tour de FranceChris Froome of Team Sky will be the last rider to start the 37.5km stage 13 time trial from Bourg-Saint-Andéol to La Caverne du Pont-d'Arc at 16:39 local time. Bora-Argon 18's Sam Bennett will the first rider out on course at 10:05, followed two minutes later by Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Soudal).

The riders will leave the start house at two minute intervals with three minute gaps starting when Geraint Thomas rolls out at 15:54.

While the stage will be key to the overall aspirations of the general classification riders, there are several specialists against the clock who will be using the stage as one final change to fine tune their position and condition before the August 10 Olympic Games time trial.

The likes of time trial world champion Vasil Kiryienka (11:49), Fabian Cancellara (12:09), Rohan Dennis (11:23), Tony Martin (14:09) and Tom Dumoulin (14:47) will be non-GC riders to watch early and will also provide crucial course information for their GC teammates who'll head out later.

Froome will start the stage holding a 47 second advantage over compatriot Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) third at 54 seconds and Trek-Segafredo's Bauke Mollema fourth at 56 seconds. The 2013 and 2015 champion will be looking to extend his overall lead while the likes of BMC's Richie Porte and Tejay van Garderen will be aiming to use their time trialling skills to move into the top-ten overall.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the stage so join us for what is shaping up to be an important day in deciding the 2016 Tour de France winner.

Tour de France stage 13 time trial start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart Time
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1810:05:00
2Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal10:07:00
3Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling10:09:00
4Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data10:11:00
5Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 1810:13:00
6Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10:15:00
7Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin10:17:00
8Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal10:19:00
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida10:21:00
10Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha10:23:00
11Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky10:25:00
12Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept10:27:00
13Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10:29:00
14Daniel McLay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept10:31:00
15Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie10:33:00
16Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky10:35:00
17Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 1810:37:00
18Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team10:39:00
19Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha10:41:00
20Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10:43:00
21Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team10:45:00
22Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team10:47:00
23Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling10:49:00
24Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10:51:00
25Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data10:53:00
26Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin10:55:00
27Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie10:57:00
28Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team10:59:00
29Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step11:01:00
30Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1811:03:00
31Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha11:05:00
32Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step11:07:00
33Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team11:09:00
34Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal11:11:00
35Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida11:13:00
36Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step11:15:00
37Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11:17:00
38John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11:19:00
39Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal11:21:00
40Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team11:23:00
41Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step11:25:00
42Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11:27:00
43Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11:29:00
44Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11:31:00
45Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange11:33:00
46William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ11:35:00
47Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11:37:00
48Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange11:39:00
49Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept11:41:00
50Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling11:43:00
51Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida11:45:00
52Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo11:47:00
53Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky11:49:00
54Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha11:51:00
55Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data11:53:00
56Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11:55:00
57Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling11:57:00
58Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal11:59:00
59Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12:01:00
60Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling12:03:00
61Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange12:05:00
62Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin12:07:00
63Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo12:09:00
64Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step12:11:00
65Grengory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo12:13:00
66Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange12:15:00
67Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling12:17:00
68Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team12:19:00
69Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo12:21:00
70Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal12:23:00
71Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step12:25:00
72Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling12:27:00
73Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling12:29:00
74Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo12:31:00
75Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data12:33:00
76Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12:35:00
77Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data12:37:00
78Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie12:39:00
79Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data12:41:00
80Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12:43:00
81Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie12:45:00
82Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept12:47:00
83Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1812:49:00
84Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie12:51:00
85Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1812:53:00
86Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange12:55:00
87Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida12:57:00
88Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12:59:00
89Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal13:01:00
90Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13:03:00
91Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:05:00
92Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team13:07:00
93Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling13:09:00
94Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange13:11:00
95Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12:13:00
96Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13:15:00
97Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team13:17:00
98Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida12:19:00
99Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ13:21:00
100Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team13:23:00
101Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling13:25:00
102Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13:27:00
103Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data13:29:00
104Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team13:31:00
105Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling13:33:00
106Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling13:35:00
107Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal13:37:00
108Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida13:39:00
109Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team13:41:00
110Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ13:43:00
111Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida13:45:00
112Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13:47:00
113Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team13:49:00
114Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie13:51:00
115Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team13:53:00
116Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team13:55:00
117Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin13:57:00
118Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ13:59:00
119Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling14:01:00
120Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale14:03:00
121Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha14:05:00
122Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team14:07:00
123Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step14:09:00
124Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:11:00
125Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team14:13:00
126Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:15:00
127Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange14:17:00
128Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team14:19:00
129Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept14:21:00
130Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team14:23:00
131Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie14:25:00
132Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 1814:27:00
133Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team14:29:00
134Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:31:00
135Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin14:33:00
136Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida14:35:00
137Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step14:37:00
138Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo14:39:00
139Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin14:41:00
140Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team14:43:00
141Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team14:45:00
142Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin14:47:00
143Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale14:49:00
144Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team14:51:00
145Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:53:00
146Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1814:55:00
147Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ14:57:00
148George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:59:00
149Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie15:01:00
150Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team15:03:00
151Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky15:05:00
152Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:07:00
153Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange15:09:00
154Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha15:11:00
155Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15:13:00
156Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team15:15:00
157Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ15:17:00
158Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data15:19:00
159Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling15:21:00
160Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky15:23:00
161Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15:25:00
162Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling15:27:00
163Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling15:29:00
164Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:31:00
165Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15:33:00
166Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:35:00
167Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:37:00
168Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team15:39:00
169Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo15:41:00
170Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1815:43:00
171Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky15:45:00
172Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team15:47:00
173Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ15:49:00
174Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:51:00
175Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky15:54:00
176Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin15:57:00
177Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team16:00:00
178Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky16:03:00
179Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida16:06:00
180Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team16:09:00
181Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha16:12:00
182Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step16:15:00
183Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team16:18:00
184Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team16:21:00
185Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16:24:00
186Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:27:00
187Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo16:30:00
188Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team16:33:00
189Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange16:36:00
190Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16:39:00