South Africa's Brown claims test event
CommGames course tested ahead of October race
South Africa has enjoyed a strong showing at the Tour de Delhi with Arran Brown claiming victory at the race from compatriot Malcolm Lange. The duo were part of a four-man group to finish the race together, with Malnt Berkenbosch (Dutch National Team) and Kevin Maene (Belgian National Team) taking third and fourth respectively.
Kristof De Reeper (Belgian National Team) crossed the finish line alone in fifth place. Thijs Polestra (Dutch National Team) won the bunch sprint for sixth place, some 2:32 minutes behind Brown.
The race was staged as a test event for the Commonwealth Games road race, which will be held in October. While a small group proved successful at the test event, it’s expected a larger sprint finish will result at the Commonwealth Games thanks to the stronger national teams that will be present from the likes of Australia, Great Britain and Canada.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arran Brown (RSA)
|2:05:14
|2
|Malcolm Lange (RSA)
|3
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|4
|Kevin Maene (Bel) Belgium National Team
|5
|Kristof De Reeper (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:00:21
|6
|Thijs Poelstra (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|0:02:32
|7
|Tomas Martinez (Phi)
|8
|Joel Calderon (Phi)
|0:02:37
|9
|Johann Rabie (RSA)
|0:02:48
|10
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|11
|Ericson Obosa (Phi)
|12
|Adi Putera (Sin)
|13
|Brecht Vanthournout (Bel) Belgium National Team
|14
|Christophe Vandamme (Bel) Belgium National Team
|15
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|16
|Baler Ravina (Phi)
|17
|Lemuel Lee (Sin)
|18
|Ishan Sandakelum (Sri) Sri Lanka National Team
|19
|Sjoerd Commandeur (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|20
|Janaka Hemantha (Sri) Sri Lanka National Team
|21
|Lonjam Maniton (Ind)
|22
|Sat Bir Singh (Ind) India National Team
|23
|Sandeep Kumar (Ind) India National Team
|24
|Sarham B. Mlswan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|25
|Singh Paramjeet (Ind)
|26
|Kee Meng Ang (Sin)
|27
|Renato Sambrano (Phi)
|28
|Dayala Ram Jat (Ind)
|29
|Mohd Rauf Nur Nisbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|30
|Dane Nugara (Sri) Sri Lanka National Team
|31
|Singh Gurmeet (Ind)
|32
|Singh Harpreet (Ind) India National Team
|33
|Rajender Bishnoi (Ind) India National Team
|34
|Arvind Panwar (Ind)
|35
|Rakesh Kumar Jakhar (Ind)
|36
|Neil Mcdonald (RSA)
|37
|Daan Rijntjes (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|38
|Luxman Wijerathne (Sri) Sri Lanka National Team
|39
|Amandeep Singh (Ind) India National Team
|40
|Waylon Woolcock (RSA)
|41
|Swaroop Ram (Ind)
|42
|Brain Hoste (Bel) Belgium National Team
|43
|Denny Robaert (Bel) Belgium National Team
|44
|Melvin Kow (Sin)
