Trending

South Africa's Brown claims test event

CommGames course tested ahead of October race

Image 1 of 9

Cyclists ride past Rashtrapati Bhavan (The Presidential Palace) in New Delhi.

Cyclists ride past Rashtrapati Bhavan (The Presidential Palace) in New Delhi.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 9

Cyclists ride along Rajpath in front of India Gate in New Delhi.

Cyclists ride along Rajpath in front of India Gate in New Delhi.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 9

Traffic and commuters are seen stuck at an intersection as cyclists (L) ride in a pack through Connaught Place in New Delhi.

Traffic and commuters are seen stuck at an intersection as cyclists (L) ride in a pack through Connaught Place in New Delhi.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 9

Traffic and commuters are seen stuck at an intersection as cyclists (L) ride in a pack through Connaught Place in New Delhi.

Traffic and commuters are seen stuck at an intersection as cyclists (L) ride in a pack through Connaught Place in New Delhi.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 9

Cyclists ride in a pack past a section of Connaught Place in New Delhi.

Cyclists ride in a pack past a section of Connaught Place in New Delhi.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 9

The peloton rolls past Connaught Place in New Delhi during the Commonwealth Games test event.

The peloton rolls past Connaught Place in New Delhi during the Commonwealth Games test event.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 9

Cyclists ride past under-renovation shops in Connaught Place in New Delhi.

Cyclists ride past under-renovation shops in Connaught Place in New Delhi.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 9

Cyclists ride past flying pigeons in a section of Connaught Place in New Delhi on August 29.

Cyclists ride past flying pigeons in a section of Connaught Place in New Delhi on August 29.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 9

The peloton finished 2:48 minutes behind the lead group.

The peloton finished 2:48 minutes behind the lead group.
(Image credit: AFP)

South Africa has enjoyed a strong showing at the Tour de Delhi with Arran Brown claiming victory at the race from compatriot Malcolm Lange. The duo were part of a four-man group to finish the race together, with Malnt Berkenbosch (Dutch National Team) and Kevin Maene (Belgian National Team) taking third and fourth respectively.

Kristof De Reeper (Belgian National Team) crossed the finish line alone in fifth place. Thijs Polestra (Dutch National Team) won the bunch sprint for sixth place, some 2:32 minutes behind Brown.

The race was staged as a test event for the Commonwealth Games road race, which will be held in October. While a small group proved successful at the test event, it’s expected a larger sprint finish will result at the Commonwealth Games thanks to the stronger national teams that will be present from the likes of Australia, Great Britain and Canada.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arran Brown (RSA)2:05:14
2Malcolm Lange (RSA)
3Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands National Team
4Kevin Maene (Bel) Belgium National Team
5Kristof De Reeper (Bel) Belgium National Team0:00:21
6Thijs Poelstra (Ned) Netherlands National Team0:02:32
7Tomas Martinez (Phi)
8Joel Calderon (Phi)0:02:37
9Johann Rabie (RSA)0:02:48
10Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
11Ericson Obosa (Phi)
12Adi Putera (Sin)
13Brecht Vanthournout (Bel) Belgium National Team
14Christophe Vandamme (Bel) Belgium National Team
15Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Netherlands National Team
16Baler Ravina (Phi)
17Lemuel Lee (Sin)
18Ishan Sandakelum (Sri) Sri Lanka National Team
19Sjoerd Commandeur (Ned) Netherlands National Team
20Janaka Hemantha (Sri) Sri Lanka National Team
21Lonjam Maniton (Ind)
22Sat Bir Singh (Ind) India National Team
23Sandeep Kumar (Ind) India National Team
24Sarham B. Mlswan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
25Singh Paramjeet (Ind)
26Kee Meng Ang (Sin)
27Renato Sambrano (Phi)
28Dayala Ram Jat (Ind)
29Mohd Rauf Nur Nisbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
30Dane Nugara (Sri) Sri Lanka National Team
31Singh Gurmeet (Ind)
32Singh Harpreet (Ind) India National Team
33Rajender Bishnoi (Ind) India National Team
34Arvind Panwar (Ind)
35Rakesh Kumar Jakhar (Ind)
36Neil Mcdonald (RSA)
37Daan Rijntjes (Ned) Netherlands National Team
38Luxman Wijerathne (Sri) Sri Lanka National Team
39Amandeep Singh (Ind) India National Team
40Waylon Woolcock (RSA)
41Swaroop Ram (Ind)
42Brain Hoste (Bel) Belgium National Team
43Denny Robaert (Bel) Belgium National Team
44Melvin Kow (Sin)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews