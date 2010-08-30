Image 1 of 9 Cyclists ride past Rashtrapati Bhavan (The Presidential Palace) in New Delhi. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 9 Cyclists ride along Rajpath in front of India Gate in New Delhi. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 9 Traffic and commuters are seen stuck at an intersection as cyclists (L) ride in a pack through Connaught Place in New Delhi. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 9 Traffic and commuters are seen stuck at an intersection as cyclists (L) ride in a pack through Connaught Place in New Delhi. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 9 Cyclists ride in a pack past a section of Connaught Place in New Delhi. (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 9 The peloton rolls past Connaught Place in New Delhi during the Commonwealth Games test event. (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 9 Cyclists ride past under-renovation shops in Connaught Place in New Delhi. (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 9 Cyclists ride past flying pigeons in a section of Connaught Place in New Delhi on August 29. (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 9 The peloton finished 2:48 minutes behind the lead group. (Image credit: AFP)

South Africa has enjoyed a strong showing at the Tour de Delhi with Arran Brown claiming victory at the race from compatriot Malcolm Lange. The duo were part of a four-man group to finish the race together, with Malnt Berkenbosch (Dutch National Team) and Kevin Maene (Belgian National Team) taking third and fourth respectively.

Kristof De Reeper (Belgian National Team) crossed the finish line alone in fifth place. Thijs Polestra (Dutch National Team) won the bunch sprint for sixth place, some 2:32 minutes behind Brown.

The race was staged as a test event for the Commonwealth Games road race, which will be held in October. While a small group proved successful at the test event, it’s expected a larger sprint finish will result at the Commonwealth Games thanks to the stronger national teams that will be present from the likes of Australia, Great Britain and Canada.

