Greipel grabs another stage in Belgium
German extends lead over Napolitano
Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) has won his second straight stage at the Tour of Belgium and added to his general classification lead. Unlike the previous stage which required a look at the photo finish camera to confirm the winner, today Greipel was a definitive victor over Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone), who also finished as runner-up on the opening stage. Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana Pro Team) rounded out the top three.
"Today I am really happy with my sprint. This finish does not lie, only the strongest wins in Knokke-Heist," said Greipel regarding his ninth win of the season. "Eight hundred metres out I was led perfectly by [teammate] Greg [Henderson], who was on the wheel of Jacopo Guarnieri. I could sprint the perfect sprint and started at the right moment, although it was more difficult than it looked."
The Belgian ProTeam is pleased to win on home soil, and the victories here may pave the way to wins in the upcoming Tour de France. "This stage race is ideal for the sprint train. We have already gained a lot of confidence and hopefully tomorrow we can do a good sprint in Beveren."
With the time bonuses for the stage winner factored in, Greipel now leads Napolitano by eight seconds while Guarnieri moves into third overall at 16 seconds.
The 170.7km stage from Lochristi to Knokke-Heist was dominated by a five man break comprised of Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM), Aleksejs Saramotins (Cofidis), Ramon Sinkeldam (Argos-Shimano), Jay Thomson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) and Mark McNally (An Post-Sean Kelly). The escape formed 30km into the stage and their lead grew to more than five minutes before the eventual catch late in the stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:46:13
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
|8
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|9
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|11
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|13
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|15
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|18
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|20
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|21
|Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
|22
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|24
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|25
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|26
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|27
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|28
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|30
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|31
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|32
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|33
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|35
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|37
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|40
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|41
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|43
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|47
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|49
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|50
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|51
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|52
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|53
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|54
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|57
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|58
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|60
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|61
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|63
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|64
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|65
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|66
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|67
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
|68
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|69
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|71
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|72
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|73
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|74
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|75
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|76
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|77
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|78
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium
|80
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|81
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|82
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|84
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|86
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|88
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|90
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|92
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|94
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|95
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|96
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|99
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|102
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|103
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|104
|Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|105
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|106
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|107
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|109
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|110
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|112
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|113
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|114
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|115
|Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|116
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
|117
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|118
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|120
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|121
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|123
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|124
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|125
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|126
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|127
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|128
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|129
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|130
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|131
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|132
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|133
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|135
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|137
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|138
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano
|139
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|140
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|141
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|142
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|143
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|144
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|145
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|147
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|148
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|149
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|150
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|151
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|152
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:39
|153
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|154
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:02
|155
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:19
|156
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:28
|157
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|158
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:08
|159
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|160
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:58
|161
|Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|162
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:04:01
|DNF
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|DNS
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|25
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|5
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|7
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
|13
|8
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|12
|9
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|10
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|pts
|2
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|8
|3
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|4
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|4
|5
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|13
|3
|Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|11
|4
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|14
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|3
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|4
|Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sunweb - Revor
|11:18:39
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Belgium
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|10
|Argos-Shimano
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|14
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|BKCP - Powerplus
|16
|Acqua & Sapone
|17
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|18
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|19
|Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|RusVelo
|21
|Telenet - Fidea
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|7:19:04
|12
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|15
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|17
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|18
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|19
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|20
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
|21
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|23
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|24
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|25
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|26
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|27
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|28
|Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
|29
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|32
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|33
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|35
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|37
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|38
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|39
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|41
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|45
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|46
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|48
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|49
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|50
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|52
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|53
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|54
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|55
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|56
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|58
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|59
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|61
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|64
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|68
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|69
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|71
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|73
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|74
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
|75
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|76
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|77
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|78
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|79
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|80
|Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|82
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|83
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|84
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|85
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|86
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|87
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|88
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|90
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|92
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|93
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|95
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|96
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|97
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|98
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|99
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|100
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|101
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|102
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|103
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|104
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|105
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|107
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|108
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|109
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|111
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|112
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|113
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|114
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|115
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|116
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|118
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|121
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|122
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|123
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|125
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|126
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
|127
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|128
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|129
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|130
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|131
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|133
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|134
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|136
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|137
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|138
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|139
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|140
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|141
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|142
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:50
|143
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:00:54
|144
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:59
|145
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:20
|146
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:01:22
|147
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano
|148
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|149
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:30
|151
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:39
|152
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:48
|153
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|154
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:33
|155
|Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:09
|156
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|157
|Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:18
|158
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:30
|159
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:05
|160
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:55
|161
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:04:56
|162
|Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:05:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|60
|pts
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|50
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|4
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|5
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|7
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|24
|8
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|9
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|17
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|15
|11
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|12
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|13
|13
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
|13
|14
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|12
|15
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|12
|16
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|17
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|11
|18
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|10
|19
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|10
|20
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|21
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|44
|pts
|2
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|29
|4
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|25
|5
|Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|19
|6
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|7
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|19
|8
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|14
|9
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|10
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|11
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|8
|12
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|7
|13
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|7
|14
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|5
|15
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|4
|16
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7:19:20
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|11
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|12
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
|13
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|15
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|16
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|18
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|19
|Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
|20
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|22
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|23
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|25
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|26
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|28
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|29
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|30
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|32
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|35
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|36
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
|37
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|38
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|39
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|40
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|41
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|42
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|43
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|44
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|45
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|46
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|47
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|48
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|49
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|51
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|52
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
|53
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|54
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|55
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|56
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|57
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:00:38
|58
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano
|0:01:06
|59
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|60
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:14
|61
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:23
|62
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:32
|63
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|64
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:39
|65
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:04:40
|66
|Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:04:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|21:58:12
|2
|Sunweb - Revor
|3
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Acqua & Sapone
|9
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Katusha Team
|11
|Belgium
|12
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|13
|Pro Team Astana
|14
|BKCP - Powerplus
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|16
|Argos-Shimano
|17
|Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|RusVelo
|21
|Telenet - Fidea
