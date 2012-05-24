Image 1 of 3 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) has won back-to-back stages at the Tour of Belgium with his victory on stage 2. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) makes it two in a row in the Tour of Belgium with his second stage win in as many days. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Stage two winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium. (Image credit: AFP)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) has won his second straight stage at the Tour of Belgium and added to his general classification lead. Unlike the previous stage which required a look at the photo finish camera to confirm the winner, today Greipel was a definitive victor over Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone), who also finished as runner-up on the opening stage. Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana Pro Team) rounded out the top three.

"Today I am really happy with my sprint. This finish does not lie, only the strongest wins in Knokke-Heist," said Greipel regarding his ninth win of the season. "Eight hundred metres out I was led perfectly by [teammate] Greg [Henderson], who was on the wheel of Jacopo Guarnieri. I could sprint the perfect sprint and started at the right moment, although it was more difficult than it looked."

The Belgian ProTeam is pleased to win on home soil, and the victories here may pave the way to wins in the upcoming Tour de France. "This stage race is ideal for the sprint train. We have already gained a lot of confidence and hopefully tomorrow we can do a good sprint in Beveren."

With the time bonuses for the stage winner factored in, Greipel now leads Napolitano by eight seconds while Guarnieri moves into third overall at 16 seconds.

The 170.7km stage from Lochristi to Knokke-Heist was dominated by a five man break comprised of Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM), Aleksejs Saramotins (Cofidis), Ramon Sinkeldam (Argos-Shimano), Jay Thomson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) and Mark McNally (An Post-Sean Kelly). The escape formed 30km into the stage and their lead grew to more than five minutes before the eventual catch late in the stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 3:46:13 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium 8 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 9 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 10 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 11 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 13 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 15 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 16 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 18 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 19 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 20 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 21 Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium 22 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 23 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 24 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 25 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 26 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 27 Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 28 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 30 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 31 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 32 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 33 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 35 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 36 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 37 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 38 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 40 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 41 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano 43 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 44 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 45 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 47 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 49 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 50 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 51 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 52 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 53 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 54 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 55 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 56 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 57 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 58 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 60 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 61 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 62 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 63 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 64 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 65 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 66 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 67 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium 68 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 69 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 71 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 72 Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 73 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 74 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 75 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 76 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 77 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 78 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 79 Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium 80 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 81 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 82 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 83 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 84 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 85 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 86 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 88 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 90 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 91 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 92 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 93 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 94 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 95 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 96 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 97 Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 98 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 99 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 100 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 101 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 102 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 103 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 104 Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 105 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano 106 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 107 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 108 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 109 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 110 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 111 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 112 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 113 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 114 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 115 Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 116 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium 117 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 118 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 119 Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 120 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 121 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 122 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 123 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 124 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano 125 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 126 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 127 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 128 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 129 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 130 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 131 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 132 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 133 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 134 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 135 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 136 Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 137 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 138 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano 139 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 140 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 141 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 142 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium 143 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 144 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 145 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 146 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 147 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 148 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 149 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 150 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 151 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 152 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:39 153 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 154 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:02 155 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:19 156 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:28 157 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 158 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:08 159 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 160 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:58 161 Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 162 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:04:01 DNF Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor DNS Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 30 pts 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 25 3 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 5 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 7 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium 13 8 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 12 9 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 11 10 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 10

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 3 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 9

Time bonuses # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:10

Most Combative check 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 pts 2 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 8 3 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 4 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 4 5 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium 2

Most combative check 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 15 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 13 3 Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 11 4 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 5 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7

Most combative check 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 14 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 12 3 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 4 Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sunweb - Revor 11:18:39 2 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 3 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 6 Katusha Team 7 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 Belgium 9 Pro Team Astana 10 Argos-Shimano 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 An Post - Sean Kelly 14 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 BKCP - Powerplus 16 Acqua & Sapone 17 Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 18 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 19 Lotto Belisol Team 20 RusVelo 21 Telenet - Fidea

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 7:19:04 12 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 14 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 15 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 17 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 18 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 19 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 20 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium 21 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 23 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 24 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 25 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 26 Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 27 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 28 Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium 29 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 30 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 31 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 32 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 33 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 34 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 35 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 37 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 38 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 39 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 40 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 41 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 44 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 45 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 46 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 48 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 49 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 50 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 51 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 52 Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 53 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 54 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 56 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 57 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 58 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 59 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 61 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 62 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 64 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 65 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 67 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 68 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 69 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 70 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 71 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 73 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 74 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium 75 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 76 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 77 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 78 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 79 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 80 Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 81 Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 82 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 83 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 84 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 85 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 86 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 87 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 88 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 89 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 90 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 91 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 92 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 93 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 94 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 95 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 96 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 97 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 98 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 99 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 100 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 101 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 102 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 103 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 104 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 105 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 106 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 107 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 108 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano 109 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 110 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 111 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 112 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 113 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 114 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 115 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 116 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 117 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 118 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 119 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 120 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 121 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 122 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 123 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 124 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 125 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano 126 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium 127 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 128 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 129 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 130 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 131 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 132 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 133 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 134 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 135 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 136 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 137 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium 138 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 139 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 140 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 141 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 142 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:50 143 Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 0:00:54 144 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:59 145 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:20 146 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:01:22 147 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano 148 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 149 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 150 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:30 151 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:39 152 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:48 153 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 154 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:33 155 Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium 0:03:09 156 Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 157 Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:18 158 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:30 159 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:05 160 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:55 161 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:04:56 162 Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:05:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 60 pts 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 50 3 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 4 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 5 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 7 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 24 8 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 9 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 17 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano 15 11 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 12 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 13 13 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium 13 14 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 12 15 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 12 16 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 11 17 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 11 18 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 10 19 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 10 20 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 21 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 9

Most combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 44 pts 2 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 38 3 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 29 4 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 25 5 Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 19 6 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 7 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano 19 8 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 14 9 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 10 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 11 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 8 12 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 7 13 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 7 14 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 5 15 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 4 16 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7:19:20 7 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 11 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 12 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium 13 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 14 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 15 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 16 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 18 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 19 Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium 20 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 21 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 22 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 23 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 24 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 25 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 26 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 28 Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 29 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 30 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 32 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 34 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 35 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 36 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium 37 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 38 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 39 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 40 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 41 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 42 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 43 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 44 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 45 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 46 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 47 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 48 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 49 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 50 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano 51 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 52 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium 53 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 54 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 55 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 56 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium 57 Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 0:00:38 58 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano 0:01:06 59 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 60 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:14 61 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:23 62 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:32 63 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 64 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:39 65 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:04:40 66 Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:04:51