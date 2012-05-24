Trending

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) has won back-to-back stages at the Tour of Belgium with his victory on stage 2.

(Image credit: AFP)
Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) makes it two in a row in the Tour of Belgium with his second stage win in as many days.

(Image credit: AFP)
Stage two winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium.

(Image credit: AFP)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) has won his second straight stage at the Tour of Belgium and added to his general classification lead. Unlike the previous stage which required a look at the photo finish camera to confirm the winner, today Greipel was a definitive victor over Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone), who also finished as runner-up on the opening stage. Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana Pro Team) rounded out the top three.

"Today I am really happy with my sprint. This finish does not lie, only the strongest wins in Knokke-Heist," said Greipel regarding his ninth win of the season. "Eight hundred metres out I was led perfectly by [teammate] Greg [Henderson], who was on the wheel of Jacopo Guarnieri. I could sprint the perfect sprint and started at the right moment, although it was more difficult than it looked."

The Belgian ProTeam is pleased to win on home soil, and the victories here may pave the way to wins in the upcoming Tour de France. "This stage race is ideal for the sprint train. We have already gained a lot of confidence and hopefully tomorrow we can do a good sprint in Beveren."

With the time bonuses for the stage winner factored in, Greipel now leads Napolitano by eight seconds while Guarnieri moves into third overall at 16 seconds.

The 170.7km stage from Lochristi to Knokke-Heist was dominated by a five man break comprised of Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM), Aleksejs Saramotins (Cofidis), Ramon Sinkeldam (Argos-Shimano), Jay Thomson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) and Mark McNally (An Post-Sean Kelly). The escape formed 30km into the stage and their lead grew to more than five minutes before the eventual catch late in the stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team3:46:13
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
3Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
8Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
9Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
10Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
11Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
13Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
15Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
16Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
17Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
18Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
19Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
20Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
21Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
22Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
23Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
24Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
25Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
26Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
27Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
28Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
29Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
30Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
31Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
32Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
33Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
35Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
36Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
37Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
38Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
40Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
41Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano
43Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
45Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
47Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
49Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
50Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
51Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
52Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
53Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
54Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
55Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
56Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
57Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
58Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
60Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
61Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
62Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
63Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
64Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
65Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
66Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
67Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
68Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
69Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
71Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
72Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
73Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
74James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
75Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
76Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
77Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
78Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
79Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium
80Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
81Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
82Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
83Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
84Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
85Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
86Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
88Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
90Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
91Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
92Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
93Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
94Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
95Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
96Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
97Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
98Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
99Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
100Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
101Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
102Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
103Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
104Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
105Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
106Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
107Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
108Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
109Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
110Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
111Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
112Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
113Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
114Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
115Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
116Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
117Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
118Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
119Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
120Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
121Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
122Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
123Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
124Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
125Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
126Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
127Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
128Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
129Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
130Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
131Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
132Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
133Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
134Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
135Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
136Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
137Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
138Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano
139Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
140Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
141Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
142Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
143Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
144Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
145Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
146Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
147Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
148Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
149Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
150Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
151Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
152Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:39
153Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
154Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:02
155Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:01:19
156Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:28
157Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
158Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:08
159Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
160Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:58
161Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
162Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:04:01
DNFKlaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
DNSJens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team30pts
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone25
3Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team22
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne19
5Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15
7Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium13
8Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano12
9Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team11
10Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony10

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly15
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano9

Time bonuses
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:10

Most Combative check 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10pts
2Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's8
3Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
4Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano4
5Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium2

Most combative check 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano15pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly13
3Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team11
4Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7

Most combative check 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano14pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly12
3Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
4Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sunweb - Revor11:18:39
2Omega Pharma - Quickstep
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Rabobank Cycling Team
5Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
6Katusha Team
7Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
8Belgium
9Pro Team Astana
10Argos-Shimano
11BMC Racing Team
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13An Post - Sean Kelly
14Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15BKCP - Powerplus
16Acqua & Sapone
17Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
18Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
19Lotto Belisol Team
20RusVelo
21Telenet - Fidea

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team7:19:04
12Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
14Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
15Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
17Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
18Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
19Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
20Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
21Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
22Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
23Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
24Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
25Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
26Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
27Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
28Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
29Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
30Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
31Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
32Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
33Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
34Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
35Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
37Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
38Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
39Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
40Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
41Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
45James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
46Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
48Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
49Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
50Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
51Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
52Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
53Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
54Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
56Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
57Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
58Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
59Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
61Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
64Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
65Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
67Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
68Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
69Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
70Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
71Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
73Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
74Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
75Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
76Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
77Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
78Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
79Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
80Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
81Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
82Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
83Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
84Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
85Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
86Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
87Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
88Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
89Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
90Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
91Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
92Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
93Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
94Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
95Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
96Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
97Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
98Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
99Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
100Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
101Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
102Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
103Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
104Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
105Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
106Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
107Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
108Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
109Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
110Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
111Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
112Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
113Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
114Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
115Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
116Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
117Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
118Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
119Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
121Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
122Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
123Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
124Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
125Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
126Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
127Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
128Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
129Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
130Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
131Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
132Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
133Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
134Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
135Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
136Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
137Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
138Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
139Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
140Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
141Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
142Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:50
143Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:00:54
144Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:59
145Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:20
146Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:01:22
147Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano
148Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
149Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
150Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea0:01:30
151Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:01:39
152Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:48
153Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
154Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:33
155Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium0:03:09
156Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
157Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:18
158Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:30
159Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:05
160Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:55
161Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:04:56
162Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:05:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team60pts
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone50
3Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team41
4Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team39
5Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator30
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
7Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony24
8Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne19
9Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team17
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano15
11Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly15
12Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's13
13Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium13
14Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony12
15Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano12
16Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team11
17Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole11
18Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony10
19Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea10
20Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
21Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano9

Most combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne44pts
2Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator38
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano29
4Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly25
5Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team19
6Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne19
7Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano19
8Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone14
9Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
10Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
11Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's8
12Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea7
13Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony7
14Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole5
15Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano4
16Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team7:19:20
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
8Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
11Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
12Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
13Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
14Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
15Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
16Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
17Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
18Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
19Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
20Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
21Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
22Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
23Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
24Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
25Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
26Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
27Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
28Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
29Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
30Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
32Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
35Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
36Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
37Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
39Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
40Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
41Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
42Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
43Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
44Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
45Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
46Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
47Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
48Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
50Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
51Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
52Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
53Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
54Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
55Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
56Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
57Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:00:38
58Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano0:01:06
59Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
60Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea0:01:14
61Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:01:23
62Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:32
63Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
64Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:39
65Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:04:40
66Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:51

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Landbouwkrediet-Euphony21:58:12
2Sunweb - Revor
3Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Omega Pharma - Quickstep
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
7Rabobank Cycling Team
8Acqua & Sapone
9Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
10Katusha Team
11Belgium
12Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
13Pro Team Astana
14BKCP - Powerplus
15BMC Racing Team
16Argos-Shimano
17Lotto Belisol Team
18An Post - Sean Kelly
19Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
20RusVelo
21Telenet - Fidea

