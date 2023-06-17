Tour de Beauce: Tyler Stites wins rain-soaked stage 4 in Quebec

Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing) won the rain-soaked stage 4 at the Tour de Beauce

Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing) won the rain-soaked stage 4 at the Tour de Beauce. Stiles won the circuit race sprint ahead of Jerome Gauthier (Team Ecoflo Chronos) and Evan Russell (Cycling BC).

The fourth stage at the Tour de Beauce offered the field a 70km circuit race (35 laps), held on a two-kilometre loop, in Québec City with intermediates sprints on laps 10, 20 and 30.

Stites was part of a breakaway that had formed during the race and then won the sprint for the stage win.

Luke Valenti (Team Ecoflo Chronos) moved up to the overall race lead ahead of the final stage 5, a 122km race in Saint-Georges on Sunday.

