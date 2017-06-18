Watch the Tour de Beauce final stage live streaming
Can Alec Cowan hold on to claim a home soil victory?
Silber's Alec Cowan leads the overall Tour de Beauce by 26 seconds, but is sure to come under attack on a hilly and technical final city circuit stage in St. Georges.
Related Articles
You can watch all of the action live streaming on Cyclingnews for the first time in the history of the race. The action begins at 10:50EDT.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy