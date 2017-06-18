Watch the Tour de Beauce final stage live streaming

Alexander Cowan in yellow at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour de Beauce / Brian Black Hodes)

Silber's Alec Cowan leads the overall Tour de Beauce by 26 seconds, but is sure to come under attack on a hilly and technical final city circuit stage in St. Georges.

You can watch all of the action live streaming on Cyclingnews for the first time in the history of the race. The action begins at 10:50EDT.