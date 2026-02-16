Déjà-vu for Tom Pidcock as jacket removal mistake leads to impressive but futile fightback at Clásica Jaén

Briton finishes second after UAE Team Emirates-XRG's strength added another hurdle

UBEDA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 16: Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling competes in the chase group during the 5th Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2026 a 154.2km one day race from Ubeda to Ubeda on February 16, 2026 in Ubeda, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
There was a sense of déjà-vu for Tom Pidcock at the Clásica Jaén on Monday. Just like on the opening day of the Vuelta a Murcia two days prior, he had shown immense strength, but victory had already escaped him due to a combination of his own mistakes and the strength of the UAE Team Emirates squad.

Pidcock, who missed Tim Wellens’ race-defining bridge to the breakaway in Murcia while he was taking a gel on board, suffered a similar setback on Monday when the peloton split at the moment he was trying to remove his jacket.

“Because the break was taking so long to go, and we were coming close to the gravel, it was clear there wasn’t going to be a moment,” Pidcock explained of his decision to address his clothing issues at that point in the race.

“It’s one of those things, a mistake, but luckily I could get back in the race.”

“When I missed this move in the start, to be honest, I thought my race was over at that point,” Pidcock admitted. “But Soudal-QuickStep made the gap close enough that I could go across on the first climb. Then we were back in the race, but Tim was already gone. My team was incredibly strong today, but Tim was stronger.

“Fair play to UAE, said before start super diff to beat them so many strong guys, they did same again, with the numbers it’s super hard to anything.”

After his podium at the truncated Vuelta a Murcia, the Clásica Jaén marks another podium for Pidcock in what has been a strong start to the season, which continues this week at the Vuelta a Andalucía – Ruta del Sol.

“It’s not bad. Like I say, I made a mistake,” Pidcock said.

“My team was super strong today, which I can be very happy about. I felt ok but the days in Murcia were not ideal with the cancellations and travelling around. It’s nice to get a good race in the legs before Ruta.”

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher

Patrick is a freelance sports writer and editor. He’s an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish). Patrick worked full-time at Cyclingnews for eight years between 2015 and 2023, latterly as Deputy Editor.

