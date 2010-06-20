Trending

Day wins overall at Tour de Beauce

Gonzalez victorious in final stage

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) won Tour de Beauce 2010 and also finished the most points after stage 6 Sunday.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) won his second Tour de Beauce after stage 6 Sunday.

The king of the mountain Danny Summerhill (Felt-Holowesko-Partners Garmin U23).

Best young rider of Tour de Beauce 2010, Canadian David Boily of Spider Tech-Planet Energy.

The champagne flows for Ben Day and his teammates from Fly V Australia as the Australian rider won his second title of Tour de Beauce Sunday.

Ben Day was well supported by his teammates from Fly V Australia during the whole stage, especially when the rain started falling.

Closing stage action at Tour de Beauce 2010.

The riders faced rainy conditions for most of the last stage of Tour de Beauce 2010, but the sun finally showed up towards the end of the Tour.

Stage 6 winner Hector Baeza Gonzalez (left) celebrates with teammates from Heraklio-Murcia Franciso Mancebo (right), and Jaume Rovira Pous.

Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) during the last couple laps of stage 6.

With the heavy rain and the wind, stage 6 was more physical than usual for the riders.

Stage 6 winner Hector Baeza Gonzalez (Herakio-Murcia).

Stage 6 winner Hector Baeza Gonzalez (Herakio-Murcia).

Team Garneau-Club Chaussure racing stage 6.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) gets "le baiser de la victoire" from his wife Isabelle Vachon.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) looked still very focused after winning the Tour de Beauce 2010.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) poses with his wife Isabelle Vachon after winning his second Tour de Beauce in his career.

Final podium of Tour de Beauce 2010 (L-R): Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia), Ben Day (Fly V Australia) and Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis).

Final podium of Tour de Beauce 2010 (L-R): Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia), Ben Day (Fly V Australia) and Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis).

Podium of stage 6 (L-R): Jackson Stewart (BMC Racing) and Hector Baeza Gonzalez (Heraklio-Murcia).

Winner of Tour de Beauce 2010 Ben Day celebrates with his teammates from Fly V Australia, as they also finished as fastest team of the Tour.

Cheers for Fly V Australia!

Jackson Stewart (BMC Racing) celebrates his third place on stage 6 at Tour de Beauce 2010 with his son and wife.

The leaders of the 2010 Tour de Beauce posed for the photographers a few minutes before the start of stage 6.

The riders faced rainy conditions for most of the last stage of Tour de Beauce 2010, but the sun finally showed up towards the end of the Tour.

The riders faced rainy conditions for most of the last stage of Tour de Beauce 2010, but the sun finally showed towards the end of the Tour.

Heraklio-Murcia opened the 25th Tour de Beauce with a Rafael Serrano Fernandez’s stage one victory and closed it with a second win on the sixth and final stage by Hector Gonzalez Baeza on Sunday. Ben Day (Fly V Australia) finished in the main field and won the overall.

Baeza attacked the day’s decisive breakaway and soloed to the finish line with a slim lead over Jackson Stewart (BMC Racing) in second and Will Routely (Team Canada) in third.

“On the last lap of the breakaway I was feeling really good,” Gonzalez said. “I attacked over the top of the climb and got away. The road to the finish line was very hard and I was riding as hard as I could but little-by-little I gained time. I think we can leave here feeling good about our week. We started with a win and ended with a win.”

Ben Day captured his second overall title at the Tour de Beauce, a race he first won in 2007. The Australian was presented with final yellow jersey in front his wife and race organizer, Isabelle Vachon-Day, along with a family-filled audience. Day rode into the overall lead in the stage four time trial and finished more than a minute ahead of teammate Darren Rolfe and Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis).

“My team absolutely rode themselves into the ground today and I would not have won here without them,” Day said. “My wife’s family being up here means that it is a very special race for me and last year I went home feeling very disappointed. I didn’t put as much pressure on myself this year. I hoped for the best. Things worked out to plan this week. We raced the way we needed to race and I put myself in all the right positions. Fly V Australia keeps showing that we have one of the strongest teams on the continent. We are going to keep winning races.”

Day’s goal of winning overall title was met with a bonus win of the event’s Points jersey. Danny Summerhill (Holowekso Partners) brought home the Best Climber award and David Boily (SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy) earned himself the Best Young Rider award.

Rain showers over Tour de Beauce finale

Just when the riders thought they would escape the weeklong race without getting wet, a torrential downpour soaked the opening laps of the sixth and final stage of the Tour de Beauce, an eleven-lap circuit race that totalled 135 kilometres. Three riders attacked the Fly V Australia train just when the storm hit the hardest making it nearly impossible to see where the threatening riders were.

The breakaway swelled to nine and those riders included Gonzalez Baeza, Stewart and Routely, Jamie Sparling (Team Canada), Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners), Jason Donald and Nathan O’Neill (Bahati Foundation) and the highest place rider in the overall was Ryan Roth (SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy).

The group gained a maximum of nearly three minutes and Roth became the virtual leader on the road. The riders continued onward ahead of a peloton controlled by the Fly V Australia squad. “We were in control of the race the whole time,” Day said.

The break was reduced to eight riders when O’Neill dropped off pace after putting in much of the initial effort to open the gap. “I would say Nathan was doing so much work in the first part,” Routely said. “His teammate said he cracked. He was pulling so hard and he almost cracked all of us.”

Sparling attacked on the descent with two laps to go. He was caught at the base of the climb on the eleventh and final lap where Gonzalez made his winning counter attack. Just behind, Fly V Australia increased the pace and brought the gap down to under 30 seconds.

“We were thinking that we could stay together and get organized to pull him back after the climb because he was just dangling in front of us,” Routley said. “We got over the top and he was gone on the flat section. I think we were all surprised that he could stay away because at an earlier point during the race he was getting dropped.”

Gonzalez Baeze’s gap grew to 15 seconds on the descent back down to the finish line in Saint-Georges. He crossed the line with a solo victory salute by a slim margin ahead of his group of breakaway companions. The field arrived roughly five seconds later and Aroussen La Flamme (Spirit-CIBC) won the bunch sprint for seventh place.

Full Results
1Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia3:22:42
2Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
3Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team
4Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
5Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
6Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:00:19
7Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:00:28
8David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
9Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
10Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
11Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System
12Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
13Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
14Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
15Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
16Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
17Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
19François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
20Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
21Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System
22Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
23Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
24Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
25Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
26Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
27Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
28Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation
29Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
30Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
31Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
32Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
33Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
34Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation0:01:37
36Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:01:41
37Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
38Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:02:05
39Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team
40Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System
41Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:02:56
42Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation
43Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:03:07
44Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:04:39
45Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:05:23
46Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
47Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec0:06:41
48Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
49Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
50Travis Allen (RSA) DCM0:07:50
51John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:18
52Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:11:20
53Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec0:16:05
54Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec
55Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:21:52
56Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:24:41
57Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
58Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team
59Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM
60Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
61Rodney Green (RSA) DCM
62Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
DNFCharles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
DNFDarren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
DNFJai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
DNFChad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFThomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
DNFWilliam Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
DNFMax Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
DNFGuillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
DNFClinton Barrow (RSA) DCM
DNFNathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation
DNFAlex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation
DNFMatthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation
DNFJean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
DNFChris Heiberg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
DNFMarc Den Hoed (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
DNFFlavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
DNFDanny Vrolijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
DNFYuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
DNFJaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
DNFFausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
DNFHendrik Werner (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
DNFOliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
DNFJar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
DNFErik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team
DNFJorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team
DNFTim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
DNFMaint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
DNFHolger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System
DNFBenjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System
DNFMart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System
DNFArnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec
DNFAndré Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec
DNFKeir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team
DNFJamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team
DNFAntoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
DNSBruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
DNSMichael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team

Points
1Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia15pts
2Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team14
3Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team13
4Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 112
5Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U2311
6Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy10
7Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis9
8David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy8
9Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad7
10Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 16
11Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System5
12Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia4
13Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures3
14Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures2
15Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team1

Sprint 1
1Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy3pts
2Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 12
3François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy1

Sprint 2
1Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U233pts
2Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team2
3Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation1

KOM 1
1Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia7pts
2Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 15
3Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team2
4Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy1

KOM 2
1Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U235pts
2Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 13
3Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team2
4Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team1

KOM 3
1Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 17pts
2Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team5
3Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation3
4Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy2
5Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U231

Teams
1Heraklio-Murcia10:09:02
2Team Type 10:00:16
3BMC Racing Team
4Spidertech / Planet Energy0:00:19
5Unitedhealthcare0:00:28
6Garneau Club Chaussures0:01:41
7Fly V Australia
8CKT Champion System0:02:05
9Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:02:44
10Restore Cycling Team Holland0:03:42
11Bahati Foundation0:04:05
12SC Wledenbruck 20000:06:41
13Team Spirit-CIBC Wood Gundy0:28:05
14Équipe Québec0:37:55
15DCM0:56:16

Final general classification
1Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia19:09:54
2Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:57
3Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:01:04
4Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:01:14
5Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
6François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:01:37
7Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:01:40
8Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:01:44
9David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:01:49
10Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:02:48
11Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:02:56
12Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:03:00
13Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team0:03:22
14Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:27
15Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:03:28
16Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:03:33
17Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:42
18Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:04:02
19Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:04:11
20Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:04:52
21Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation0:04:53
22Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 10:05:44
23Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:07:19
24Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:08:14
25Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System0:08:18
26Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation0:08:54
27Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:59
28Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:09:01
29Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:09:15
30Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:09:20
31Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team0:10:59
32Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:12:43
33Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec0:12:52
34Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:13:52
35Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:14:10
36Travis Allen (RSA) DCM0:15:21
37Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation0:15:40
38Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:16:26
39Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:17:22
40Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System0:17:28
41Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:17:39
42Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:19:01
43Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:19:06
44Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:21:23
45Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System0:22:35
46Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:23:46
47John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:15
48Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec0:24:27
49Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:25:16
50Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:27:58
51Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:32:21
52Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:33:32
53Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM0:38:42
54Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec0:39:13
55Rodney Green (RSA) DCM0:39:38
56Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:39:39
57Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 10:40:34
58Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:41:44
59Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:46:13
60Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures1:13:27
61Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy1:17:40
62Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team1:39:37

Points classification
1Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia44pts
2Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad41
3Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis40
4Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures33
5Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy32
6Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis31
7Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U2331
8Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis30
9Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team28
10Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia26
11Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 125
12Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia25
13Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 125
14David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy23
15Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia21
16Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia20
17François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy19
18Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia16
19Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team16
20David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia15
21Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 115
22Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 114
23Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad14
24Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation14
25Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System13
26Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team12
27Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 200012
28Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U2312
29Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team11
30Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia11
31John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team11
32Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team11
33Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U239
34Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad9
35Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures9
36Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy8
37Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad8
38Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia8
39Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy6
40Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 15
41Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec4
42Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec4
43Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team3
44Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20003
45Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia3
46Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U232
47Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis2
48André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec1
49Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures1
50Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation1
51Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team1

KOM classification
1Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U2338pts
2Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia28
3Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 128
4Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 122
5Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures21
6Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis20
7Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 200019
8Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia19
9Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad18
10Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia16
11Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia14
12Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team13
13Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team12
14François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy12
15Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 19
16Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team9
17Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia7
18Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy7
19Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U236
20Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U235
21John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team5
22Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team4
23Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures3
24Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis3
25Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy3
26Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation3
27Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis2
28Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team2
29Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation2
30Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia2
31Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team1
32David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy1
33Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System1

Teams classification
1Fly V Australia57:33:37
2Spidertech / Planet Energy0:01:06
3Unitedhealthcare0:01:33
4Team Type 10:03:06
5BMC Racing Team0:04:15
6Garneau Club Chaussures0:10:20
7Bahati Foundation0:15:04
8Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:19:01
9SC Wledenbruck 20000:19:36
10Heraklio-Murcia0:24:39
11Restore Cycling Team Holland0:26:30
12CKT Champion System0:37:22
13Team Spirit-CIBC Wood Gundy0:50:38
14Équipe Québec0:57:34
15DCM1:17:54

