Image 1 of 26 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) won Tour de Beauce 2010 and also finished the most points after stage 6 Sunday. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 2 of 26 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) won his second Tour de Beauce after stage 6 Sunday. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard) Image 3 of 26 The king of the mountain Danny Summerhill (Felt-Holowesko-Partners Garmin U23). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 4 of 26 Best young rider of Tour de Beauce 2010, Canadian David Boily of Spider Tech-Planet Energy. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 5 of 26 The champagne flows for Ben Day and his teammates from Fly V Australia as the Australian rider won his second title of Tour de Beauce Sunday. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 6 of 26 Ben Day was well supported by his teammates from Fly V Australia during the whole stage, especially when the rain started falling. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 7 of 26 Closing stage action at Tour de Beauce 2010. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 8 of 26 The riders faced rainy conditions for most of the last stage of Tour de Beauce 2010, but the sun finally showed up towards the end of the Tour. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 9 of 26 Stage 6 winner Hector Baeza Gonzalez (left) celebrates with teammates from Heraklio-Murcia Franciso Mancebo (right), and Jaume Rovira Pous. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 10 of 26 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) during the last couple laps of stage 6. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 11 of 26 With the heavy rain and the wind, stage 6 was more physical than usual for the riders. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 12 of 26 Stage 6 winner Hector Baeza Gonzalez (Herakio-Murcia). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 13 of 26 Stage 6 winner Hector Baeza Gonzalez (Herakio-Murcia). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 14 of 26 Team Garneau-Club Chaussure racing stage 6. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 15 of 26 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) gets "le baiser de la victoire" from his wife Isabelle Vachon. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 16 of 26 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) looked still very focused after winning the Tour de Beauce 2010. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 17 of 26 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) poses with his wife Isabelle Vachon after winning his second Tour de Beauce in his career. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 18 of 26 Final podium of Tour de Beauce 2010 (L-R): Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia), Ben Day (Fly V Australia) and Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 19 of 26 Final podium of Tour de Beauce 2010 (L-R): Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia), Ben Day (Fly V Australia) and Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 20 of 26 Podium of stage 6 (L-R): Jackson Stewart (BMC Racing) and Hector Baeza Gonzalez (Heraklio-Murcia). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 21 of 26 Winner of Tour de Beauce 2010 Ben Day celebrates with his teammates from Fly V Australia, as they also finished as fastest team of the Tour. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 22 of 26 Cheers for Fly V Australia! (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 23 of 26 Jackson Stewart (BMC Racing) celebrates his third place on stage 6 at Tour de Beauce 2010 with his son and wife. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 24 of 26 The leaders of the 2010 Tour de Beauce posed for the photographers a few minutes before the start of stage 6. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard) Image 25 of 26 The riders faced rainy conditions for most of the last stage of Tour de Beauce 2010, but the sun finally showed up towards the end of the Tour. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard) Image 26 of 26 The riders faced rainy conditions for most of the last stage of Tour de Beauce 2010, but the sun finally showed towards the end of the Tour. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard)

Heraklio-Murcia opened the 25th Tour de Beauce with a Rafael Serrano Fernandez’s stage one victory and closed it with a second win on the sixth and final stage by Hector Gonzalez Baeza on Sunday. Ben Day (Fly V Australia) finished in the main field and won the overall.

Baeza attacked the day’s decisive breakaway and soloed to the finish line with a slim lead over Jackson Stewart (BMC Racing) in second and Will Routely (Team Canada) in third.

“On the last lap of the breakaway I was feeling really good,” Gonzalez said. “I attacked over the top of the climb and got away. The road to the finish line was very hard and I was riding as hard as I could but little-by-little I gained time. I think we can leave here feeling good about our week. We started with a win and ended with a win.”

Ben Day captured his second overall title at the Tour de Beauce, a race he first won in 2007. The Australian was presented with final yellow jersey in front his wife and race organizer, Isabelle Vachon-Day, along with a family-filled audience. Day rode into the overall lead in the stage four time trial and finished more than a minute ahead of teammate Darren Rolfe and Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis).

“My team absolutely rode themselves into the ground today and I would not have won here without them,” Day said. “My wife’s family being up here means that it is a very special race for me and last year I went home feeling very disappointed. I didn’t put as much pressure on myself this year. I hoped for the best. Things worked out to plan this week. We raced the way we needed to race and I put myself in all the right positions. Fly V Australia keeps showing that we have one of the strongest teams on the continent. We are going to keep winning races.”

Day’s goal of winning overall title was met with a bonus win of the event’s Points jersey. Danny Summerhill (Holowekso Partners) brought home the Best Climber award and David Boily (SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy) earned himself the Best Young Rider award.

Rain showers over Tour de Beauce finale

Just when the riders thought they would escape the weeklong race without getting wet, a torrential downpour soaked the opening laps of the sixth and final stage of the Tour de Beauce, an eleven-lap circuit race that totalled 135 kilometres. Three riders attacked the Fly V Australia train just when the storm hit the hardest making it nearly impossible to see where the threatening riders were.

The breakaway swelled to nine and those riders included Gonzalez Baeza, Stewart and Routely, Jamie Sparling (Team Canada), Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners), Jason Donald and Nathan O’Neill (Bahati Foundation) and the highest place rider in the overall was Ryan Roth (SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy).

The group gained a maximum of nearly three minutes and Roth became the virtual leader on the road. The riders continued onward ahead of a peloton controlled by the Fly V Australia squad. “We were in control of the race the whole time,” Day said.

The break was reduced to eight riders when O’Neill dropped off pace after putting in much of the initial effort to open the gap. “I would say Nathan was doing so much work in the first part,” Routely said. “His teammate said he cracked. He was pulling so hard and he almost cracked all of us.”

Sparling attacked on the descent with two laps to go. He was caught at the base of the climb on the eleventh and final lap where Gonzalez made his winning counter attack. Just behind, Fly V Australia increased the pace and brought the gap down to under 30 seconds.

“We were thinking that we could stay together and get organized to pull him back after the climb because he was just dangling in front of us,” Routley said. “We got over the top and he was gone on the flat section. I think we were all surprised that he could stay away because at an earlier point during the race he was getting dropped.”

Gonzalez Baeze’s gap grew to 15 seconds on the descent back down to the finish line in Saint-Georges. He crossed the line with a solo victory salute by a slim margin ahead of his group of breakaway companions. The field arrived roughly five seconds later and Aroussen La Flamme (Spirit-CIBC) won the bunch sprint for seventh place.

Full Results 1 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 3:22:42 2 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 3 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 4 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 5 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 6 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:00:19 7 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:00:28 8 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 9 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 10 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 11 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System 12 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 13 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 14 Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 15 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 16 Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 17 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 19 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 20 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 21 Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System 22 Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 23 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 24 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 25 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 26 Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 27 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 28 Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation 29 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 31 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 32 Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 33 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 34 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:01:37 36 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:01:41 37 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 38 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:02:05 39 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team 40 Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System 41 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:02:56 42 Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation 43 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:03:07 44 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:04:39 45 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:05:23 46 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 47 Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec 0:06:41 48 Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 49 Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 50 Travis Allen (RSA) DCM 0:07:50 51 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:18 52 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:11:20 53 Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec 0:16:05 54 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec 55 Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:21:52 56 Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:24:41 57 Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 58 Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team 59 Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM 60 Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 61 Rodney Green (RSA) DCM 62 Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy DNF Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia DNF Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia DNF David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia DNF Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia DNF Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 DNF William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 DNF Max Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 DNF Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy DNF Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM DNF Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation DNF Alex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation DNF Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation DNF Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures DNF Chris Heiberg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team DNF Marc Den Hoed (Ned) Restore Cycling Team DNF Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team DNF Danny Vrolijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team DNF Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad DNF Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad DNF Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad DNF Hendrik Werner (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 DNF Oliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 DNF Jar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 DNF Erik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team DNF Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team DNF Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team DNF Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team DNF Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System DNF Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System DNF Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System DNF Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec DNF André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec DNF Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team DNF Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team DNF Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy DNS Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy DNS Michael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team

Points 1 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 15 pts 2 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 3 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 13 4 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 12 5 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 11 6 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 10 7 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 9 8 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 8 9 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 7 10 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 6 11 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System 5 12 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 4 13 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 3 14 Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 2 15 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 1 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 3 pts 2 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 2 3 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 1

Sprint 2 1 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 3 pts 2 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 2 3 Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation 1

KOM 1 1 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 7 pts 2 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 5 3 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 1

KOM 2 1 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 5 pts 2 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 3 3 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 1

KOM 3 1 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 7 pts 2 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation 3 4 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 2 5 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 1

Teams 1 Heraklio-Murcia 10:09:02 2 Team Type 1 0:00:16 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Spidertech / Planet Energy 0:00:19 5 Unitedhealthcare 0:00:28 6 Garneau Club Chaussures 0:01:41 7 Fly V Australia 8 CKT Champion System 0:02:05 9 Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:02:44 10 Restore Cycling Team Holland 0:03:42 11 Bahati Foundation 0:04:05 12 SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:06:41 13 Team Spirit-CIBC Wood Gundy 0:28:05 14 Équipe Québec 0:37:55 15 DCM 0:56:16

Final general classification 1 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 19:09:54 2 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:57 3 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:01:04 4 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:01:14 5 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 6 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:01:37 7 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:01:40 8 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:01:44 9 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:01:49 10 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:02:48 11 Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:02:56 12 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:03:00 13 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 0:03:22 14 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:27 15 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:03:28 16 Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:03:33 17 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:42 18 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:04:02 19 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:04:11 20 Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:04:52 21 Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:04:53 22 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 0:05:44 23 Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:07:19 24 Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:08:14 25 Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System 0:08:18 26 Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:08:54 27 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:59 28 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:09:01 29 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:09:15 30 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:09:20 31 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team 0:10:59 32 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:12:43 33 Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec 0:12:52 34 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:13:52 35 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:14:10 36 Travis Allen (RSA) DCM 0:15:21 37 Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:15:40 38 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:16:26 39 Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:17:22 40 Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System 0:17:28 41 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:17:39 42 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:19:01 43 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:19:06 44 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:21:23 45 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System 0:22:35 46 Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:23:46 47 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:24:15 48 Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec 0:24:27 49 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:25:16 50 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:27:58 51 Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:32:21 52 Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:33:32 53 Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM 0:38:42 54 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec 0:39:13 55 Rodney Green (RSA) DCM 0:39:38 56 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:39:39 57 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 0:40:34 58 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:41:44 59 Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:46:13 60 Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 1:13:27 61 Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 1:17:40 62 Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team 1:39:37

Points classification 1 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 44 pts 2 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 41 3 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 40 4 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 33 5 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 32 6 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 31 7 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 31 8 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 30 9 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 10 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 26 11 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 25 12 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 25 13 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 25 14 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 23 15 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 21 16 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 20 17 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 19 18 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 16 19 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 16 20 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 15 21 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 15 22 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 14 23 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 14 24 Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation 14 25 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System 13 26 Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team 12 27 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 12 28 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 12 29 Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team 11 30 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 11 31 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 32 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 33 Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 9 34 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 9 35 Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 9 36 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 8 37 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 8 38 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 8 39 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 6 40 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 5 41 Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec 4 42 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec 4 43 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 44 Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 3 45 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 3 46 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 2 47 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 2 48 André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec 1 49 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 1 50 Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation 1 51 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 1

KOM classification 1 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 38 pts 2 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 28 3 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 28 4 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 22 5 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 21 6 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 20 7 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 19 8 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 19 9 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 18 10 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 16 11 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 14 12 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 13 13 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 14 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 12 15 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 9 16 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 17 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 7 18 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 7 19 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 6 20 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 5 21 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 22 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team 4 23 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 3 24 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 3 25 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 3 26 Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation 3 27 Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 2 28 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 29 Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation 2 30 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 2 31 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 32 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 1 33 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System 1