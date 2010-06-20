Day wins overall at Tour de Beauce
Gonzalez victorious in final stage
Heraklio-Murcia opened the 25th Tour de Beauce with a Rafael Serrano Fernandez’s stage one victory and closed it with a second win on the sixth and final stage by Hector Gonzalez Baeza on Sunday. Ben Day (Fly V Australia) finished in the main field and won the overall.
Baeza attacked the day’s decisive breakaway and soloed to the finish line with a slim lead over Jackson Stewart (BMC Racing) in second and Will Routely (Team Canada) in third.
“On the last lap of the breakaway I was feeling really good,” Gonzalez said. “I attacked over the top of the climb and got away. The road to the finish line was very hard and I was riding as hard as I could but little-by-little I gained time. I think we can leave here feeling good about our week. We started with a win and ended with a win.”
Ben Day captured his second overall title at the Tour de Beauce, a race he first won in 2007. The Australian was presented with final yellow jersey in front his wife and race organizer, Isabelle Vachon-Day, along with a family-filled audience. Day rode into the overall lead in the stage four time trial and finished more than a minute ahead of teammate Darren Rolfe and Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis).
“My team absolutely rode themselves into the ground today and I would not have won here without them,” Day said. “My wife’s family being up here means that it is a very special race for me and last year I went home feeling very disappointed. I didn’t put as much pressure on myself this year. I hoped for the best. Things worked out to plan this week. We raced the way we needed to race and I put myself in all the right positions. Fly V Australia keeps showing that we have one of the strongest teams on the continent. We are going to keep winning races.”
Day’s goal of winning overall title was met with a bonus win of the event’s Points jersey. Danny Summerhill (Holowekso Partners) brought home the Best Climber award and David Boily (SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy) earned himself the Best Young Rider award.
Rain showers over Tour de Beauce finale
Just when the riders thought they would escape the weeklong race without getting wet, a torrential downpour soaked the opening laps of the sixth and final stage of the Tour de Beauce, an eleven-lap circuit race that totalled 135 kilometres. Three riders attacked the Fly V Australia train just when the storm hit the hardest making it nearly impossible to see where the threatening riders were.
The breakaway swelled to nine and those riders included Gonzalez Baeza, Stewart and Routely, Jamie Sparling (Team Canada), Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners), Jason Donald and Nathan O’Neill (Bahati Foundation) and the highest place rider in the overall was Ryan Roth (SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy).
The group gained a maximum of nearly three minutes and Roth became the virtual leader on the road. The riders continued onward ahead of a peloton controlled by the Fly V Australia squad. “We were in control of the race the whole time,” Day said.
The break was reduced to eight riders when O’Neill dropped off pace after putting in much of the initial effort to open the gap. “I would say Nathan was doing so much work in the first part,” Routely said. “His teammate said he cracked. He was pulling so hard and he almost cracked all of us.”
Sparling attacked on the descent with two laps to go. He was caught at the base of the climb on the eleventh and final lap where Gonzalez made his winning counter attack. Just behind, Fly V Australia increased the pace and brought the gap down to under 30 seconds.
“We were thinking that we could stay together and get organized to pull him back after the climb because he was just dangling in front of us,” Routley said. “We got over the top and he was gone on the flat section. I think we were all surprised that he could stay away because at an earlier point during the race he was getting dropped.”
Gonzalez Baeze’s gap grew to 15 seconds on the descent back down to the finish line in Saint-Georges. He crossed the line with a solo victory salute by a slim margin ahead of his group of breakaway companions. The field arrived roughly five seconds later and Aroussen La Flamme (Spirit-CIBC) won the bunch sprint for seventh place.
|1
|Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|3:22:42
|2
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team
|4
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|5
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|6
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:00:19
|7
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:00:28
|8
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|9
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|10
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|11
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System
|12
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|13
|Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|14
|Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|15
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|16
|Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|17
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|19
|François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|20
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|21
|Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System
|22
|Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|23
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|24
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|25
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|26
|Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|27
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|28
|Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation
|29
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|31
|Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|32
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|33
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|34
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation
|0:01:37
|36
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:01:41
|37
|Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|38
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|39
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team
|40
|Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System
|41
|Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|0:02:56
|42
|Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation
|43
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:03:07
|44
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:04:39
|45
|Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|0:05:23
|46
|Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|47
|Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec
|0:06:41
|48
|Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|49
|Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|50
|Travis Allen (RSA) DCM
|0:07:50
|51
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:18
|52
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|0:11:20
|53
|Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec
|0:16:05
|54
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec
|55
|Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|0:21:52
|56
|Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:24:41
|57
|Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|58
|Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|59
|Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM
|60
|Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|61
|Rodney Green (RSA) DCM
|62
|Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|DNF
|Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
|DNF
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|DNF
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|DNF
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|DNF
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|DNF
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|DNF
|Max Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|DNF
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|DNF
|Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM
|DNF
|Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation
|DNF
|Alex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation
|DNF
|Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation
|DNF
|Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|DNF
|Chris Heiberg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marc Den Hoed (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|DNF
|Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|DNF
|Danny Vrolijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|DNF
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|DNF
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|DNF
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
|DNF
|Hendrik Werner (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|DNF
|Oliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|DNF
|Jar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|DNF
|Erik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|DNF
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System
|DNF
|Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System
|DNF
|Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System
|DNF
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec
|DNF
|André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec
|DNF
|Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team
|DNF
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team
|DNF
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|DNS
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|DNS
|Michael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team
|1
|Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|15
|pts
|2
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|3
|Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team
|13
|4
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|12
|5
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|11
|6
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|10
|7
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|9
|8
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|8
|9
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|7
|10
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|6
|11
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System
|5
|12
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|4
|13
|Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|3
|14
|Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|2
|15
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|3
|pts
|2
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|2
|3
|François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|1
|1
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|3
|pts
|2
|Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team
|2
|3
|Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation
|1
|1
|Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|7
|pts
|2
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|5
|3
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|1
|1
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|5
|pts
|2
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|3
|3
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team
|1
|1
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|7
|pts
|2
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation
|3
|4
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|2
|5
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|1
|1
|Heraklio-Murcia
|10:09:02
|2
|Team Type 1
|0:00:16
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Spidertech / Planet Energy
|0:00:19
|5
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:28
|6
|Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:01:41
|7
|Fly V Australia
|8
|CKT Champion System
|0:02:05
|9
|Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|0:02:44
|10
|Restore Cycling Team Holland
|0:03:42
|11
|Bahati Foundation
|0:04:05
|12
|SC Wledenbruck 2000
|0:06:41
|13
|Team Spirit-CIBC Wood Gundy
|0:28:05
|14
|Équipe Québec
|0:37:55
|15
|DCM
|0:56:16
|1
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|19:09:54
|2
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:57
|3
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:01:04
|4
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:01:14
|5
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|6
|François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:01:37
|7
|Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:01:40
|8
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:01:44
|9
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:01:49
|10
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|0:02:48
|11
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:02:56
|12
|Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|0:03:00
|13
|Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:03:22
|14
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:27
|15
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:03:28
|16
|Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:03:33
|17
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:42
|18
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:04:02
|19
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|0:04:11
|20
|Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|0:04:52
|21
|Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation
|0:04:53
|22
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|0:05:44
|23
|Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|0:07:19
|24
|Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|0:08:14
|25
|Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System
|0:08:18
|26
|Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation
|0:08:54
|27
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:59
|28
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:09:01
|29
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:09:15
|30
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|0:09:20
|31
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team
|0:10:59
|32
|Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:12:43
|33
|Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec
|0:12:52
|34
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|0:13:52
|35
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|0:14:10
|36
|Travis Allen (RSA) DCM
|0:15:21
|37
|Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation
|0:15:40
|38
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:16:26
|39
|Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|0:17:22
|40
|Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System
|0:17:28
|41
|Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|0:17:39
|42
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:19:01
|43
|Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|0:19:06
|44
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:23
|45
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System
|0:22:35
|46
|Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|0:23:46
|47
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:15
|48
|Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec
|0:24:27
|49
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|0:25:16
|50
|Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|0:27:58
|51
|Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|0:32:21
|52
|Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:33:32
|53
|Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM
|0:38:42
|54
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec
|0:39:13
|55
|Rodney Green (RSA) DCM
|0:39:38
|56
|Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|0:39:39
|57
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|0:40:34
|58
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|0:41:44
|59
|Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|0:46:13
|60
|Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|1:13:27
|61
|Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
|1:17:40
|62
|Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|1:39:37
|1
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|44
|pts
|2
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|41
|3
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|40
|4
|Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|33
|5
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|32
|6
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|31
|7
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|31
|8
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|30
|9
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|10
|Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
|26
|11
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|25
|12
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|25
|13
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|25
|14
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|23
|15
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|21
|16
|Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|20
|17
|François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|19
|18
|Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|16
|19
|Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team
|16
|20
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|15
|21
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|15
|22
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|14
|23
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|14
|24
|Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation
|14
|25
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System
|13
|26
|Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|12
|27
|Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|12
|28
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|12
|29
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team
|11
|30
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|11
|31
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|32
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|33
|Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|9
|34
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|9
|35
|Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|9
|36
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|8
|37
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|8
|38
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|8
|39
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|6
|40
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|5
|41
|Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec
|4
|42
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec
|4
|43
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|44
|Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|3
|45
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|3
|46
|Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|2
|47
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|2
|48
|André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec
|1
|49
|Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|1
|50
|Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation
|1
|51
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|38
|pts
|2
|Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|28
|3
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|28
|4
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|22
|5
|Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|21
|6
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|20
|7
|Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
|19
|8
|Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|19
|9
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|18
|10
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|16
|11
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|14
|12
|Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team
|13
|13
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|14
|François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|12
|15
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|9
|16
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|17
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
|7
|18
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|7
|19
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|6
|20
|Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|5
|21
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|22
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|3
|24
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|3
|25
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|3
|26
|Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation
|3
|27
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|2
|28
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|29
|Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation
|2
|30
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
|2
|31
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|32
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|1
|33
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System
|1
|1
|Fly V Australia
|57:33:37
|2
|Spidertech / Planet Energy
|0:01:06
|3
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:01:33
|4
|Team Type 1
|0:03:06
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:15
|6
|Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:10:20
|7
|Bahati Foundation
|0:15:04
|8
|Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
|0:19:01
|9
|SC Wledenbruck 2000
|0:19:36
|10
|Heraklio-Murcia
|0:24:39
|11
|Restore Cycling Team Holland
|0:26:30
|12
|CKT Champion System
|0:37:22
|13
|Team Spirit-CIBC Wood Gundy
|0:50:38
|14
|Équipe Québec
|0:57:34
|15
|DCM
|1:17:54
