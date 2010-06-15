Image 1 of 39 Leader of Tour de Beauce 2010 after stage one: Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 2 of 39 Stage winner and leader of Tour de Beauce 2010 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) (left) and Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) were part of the main break during the second half of stage one. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 3 of 39 Once gain this year, several young students take time to cheer riders along the route. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 4 of 39 Back of the peloton in the early kilometres of Tour de Beauce 2010's opening stage. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 5 of 39 The peloton crests one of stage one's climbs. Team BMC's Jackson Stewart (left) leads a group part of the peloton into a tight curve.
The main (l-r): Team Canada's Will Routley, stage winner Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia), and Fly V Autralia's Jay Thomson.
Riders saw a variety of landscapes during the opening stage.
The main break (l-r): Team Canada's Will Routley, Fly V Autralia's Jay Thomson, and stage winner Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia).
Back of the peloton in the second half of the opening stage.
Action during the opening stage of Tour de Beauce 2010. Members of the main break during the opening stage: Team Canada's Will Routley (left) and Fly V Autralia's Jay Thomson.
Stage one winner Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) in the main break.
Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin's Danny Summerhill (right) negotiates a fast and tight curve.
Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) wins stage one at Lac Etchemin.
Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) takes the opening stage. First podium at Tour de Beauce 2010 (l-r): Sergiy Grechyn (Amore & Vita - CONAD), Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) and Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia).
White jersey of points leader was presented to stage winner Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia).
Team BMC's Chris Butler (left) and Shaun McCarthy (Garneau Club Chaussure).
The riders faced a stretch of road that was under construction.
Ben Day (Fly V Australia) leads the first break during the stage.
Local team Garneau Club Chaussure signs on in Lac Etchemin. Riders took time to leave a little signature souvenir for some young students attending the start of stage one at Lac Etchemin.
Some of the Garneau Club Chaussure boys after sign on.
First sign up of the 2010 Tour de Beauce at Lac Etchemin.
Lac Etchemin turned on the brilliant weather for stage one.
Most of the 121 riders who started this year's Tour de Beauce.
The peloton kept an average speed of about 38km/h.
The peloton keeps an eye on the first break of the race. Fly V Australia rider Ben Day (right), leads the first break.
A perfect peloton during the first half of Tour de Beauce 2010's opening stage.
UnitedHealthcare riders working hard early in the stage.
The peloton takes in Beauce's scenery.
Hugo Houde (Garneau Club Chaussure) in the peloton.
Riding the pace in the peloton during stage one at Lac Etchemmin.
The peloton rides its way into the second half of the stage. Team BMC controlled the peloton during most of the second half of the stage.
It's cycling time in Beauce.
Stage winer Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) ended wearing all the leaders' jerseys following stage one.

Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) lit up the opening stage of Canada’s Tour de Beauce by holding off a sprint hungry peloton to take a solo victory on the streets of Lac-Etchemin, Canada. The Spanish opportunist spent a total of 125 km off the front of the peloton by entering into a series of significant breakaways throughout the day’s stage.

Serrano Fernandez held off the bunch sprint my a mere five seconds. Sergey Grechyn (Amore e Vita) took second place by winning the bunch sprint ahead of the top placed Canadian rider Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) in third and Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) in fourth.

"It was a very hard stage," Serrano Fernandez told Cyclingnews. "It was very important for my team to come here to Canada and race well. I want to thank my team directeur and my teammates for the confidence that they had in me today. Most importantly, this was a win for all of them today."

Serrano Fernandez graced the podium five times, first, for his stage win and second because he captured the early race lead ahead of Grechyn and Pinfold. He also took the lead in the King of the Mountain, Sprint and Best Young Rider competitions.

"I have the leader’s jersey and that is the most important jersey to try to keep," Serrano Fernandez said. "But, I also have the climber’s jersey and the sprint and maybe the young rider too. It is very nice to have these jerseys but the most important one is the leader."

After riding a breakaway for more than 120 km, Serrano Fernandez attacked his two companions Will Routely (Team Canada) and Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) inside 20 km to the finish line. His lead diminished from two minutes to 30 seconds with in the last several kilometres.

According to Dionne, his Fly V Australia teammates lead the predominantly downhill sprint finish. He was surprised that the speed at which the peloton was traveling was not enough to catch the soloist.

"With five kilometres to go I started feeling better and I was looking to my teammates to bring it back," Dionne said. "We were coming in really fast. I caught the other two guys right at the top of the last hill before the finish line. Ben Day and David Tanner did the job for me. But one guy stayed away."

"I jump started with 500 metres to go but it was too far," he added. "I almost made it but the guy [Sergey Grechyn] barely got me on the line. It was good enough for third and I am happy because after the way I was feeling, this was a good result. Fly V Australia is on the podium and I am happy about that."

Break succeeds in Lac-Etchemin

Crisp and sunny weather welcomed the large peloton in quaint rural town of Lac-Etchemin for the start of the 25th annual Tour de Beauce, a 165 km road race. Riders gathered outside of the local stone church, one of many that graced each small town along the famed six-staged racing route.

The field sped out of town on a descent at roughly 90 km/h before making a sharp left-hand turn approaching the base of the day’s first King of the Mountain ascent. Five riders stretched their legs over the gradual but lengthy incline, the large rollers typical of Beauce’s regional topography.

Serrano Fernandez outpaced his breakaway companions to take the maximum points at the top the first KOM ascent ahead of Danny Summerhill (Felt-Holowesko Partners), Matthew Rice (Bahati Foundation), Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) and Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Amore e Vita).

Activity at the front of the peloton caused the breakaway reshuffled into a new group of nine riders that included Serrano Fernandez, former stage winner Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis), David Tanner and Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia), Robbie Squire (Holowesko Partners), Sergey Grechyn (Amore e Vita), Andre Tremblay (Team Quebec) and Will Routely (Team Canada).

The breakaway swelled to 17 riders and gained an immediate one and half minute lead. Added muscle include two former overall winners Ben Day (Fly V Australia) and Valeriy Kobzarenko (Team Type 1) along Jeff Louder and John Murphy (BMC Racing), Michael Creed (Team Type 1), Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis), Francois Parisien, Ryan Roth, Lucas Euser and David Boiley (SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy).

"To start with we had three riders in the big break at one point," Dionne said. "I was behind and I thought the race was over. I was behind and I didn’t feel good so I sat behind and hoped that I would just feel better in the next few days. Thomson was away all day and he was a very strong man. That was great for us and we just had to watch the show."

The peloton raced along the main arteries that surround the city of Saint-Georges and veered off into small towns along the way for the day’s two intermediate sprint zones won by Serrano Fernandez and Thomson respectively.

The sheer size of the breakaway made it difficult to get organized and all returned to the field several kilometres later. The move acted as a launching pad for the most significant breakaway of the day for three of the original riders Routely, Thomson, Serrano Fernandez. They gained a maximum of five minutes ahead of the field and two minutes ahead of the solo chaser Summerhill.

BMC Racing took on much of the responsibility to maintain the gap at a manageable five minutes. Out front, Serrano Fernandez picked up full points atop the back-to-back second and third KOM climbs in Saint-Philemon and Saint-Nazaire-de-Dorchester, despite suffering a flat tire at the base of the last climb through a dirt road construction zone.

"I had a flat tire at the bottom of the last climb but thanks to the organization’s neutral support for the very fast wheel change, it was perfect." Serrano Fernandez said.

The peloton approached the dirt road and were surprised at the looseness of the gravel. Furthermore, there was a 500-metre long trench dug out on the right side of the road and forced the peloton to negotiate a dangerous single lane. Ten riders crashed including Alexander Kristoff (BMC Racing) who was taken to a regional hospital for treatment.

"The organization told us that there would be a section of hard-packed pavement," said BMC Racing Directeur Sportif, Mike Sayers. "They did not tell us that there would be loose dirt and a deep trench that the riders would have to go through. That was very, very dangerous."

With Kristoff out of contention, BMC Racing left the chasing responsibility up to other teams with strong sprinters like SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy and UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis for the remaining 25 kilometres.

"I was surprised that the one guys stayed away and even that the whole break stayed away for as long as they did," Dionne said. "The peloton slowed down because of the crash too tough."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 4:11:21 2 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:00:08 3 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 4 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 5 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 6 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 7 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 8 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 9 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 10 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 11 Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 12 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 13 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System 14 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 15 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 16 Oliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 17 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM 18 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 19 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 20 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 21 Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 22 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 23 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 24 Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures 25 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 26 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 27 Robbie Squire (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 28 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 29 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 30 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 31 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 32 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 33 Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation 34 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 35 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 36 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 37 Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 38 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 39 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 40 Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec 0:00:26 41 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team 42 Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation 43 Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 44 Travis Allen (RSA) DCM 45 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec 46 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team 47 Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 48 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 49 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 50 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 51 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 52 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 53 Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team 54 André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec 55 Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec 56 Jar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 57 Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 58 Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 59 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 60 Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM 61 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 62 Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 63 Alex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation 64 Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System 65 Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 66 Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation 67 Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System 68 Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team 69 Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:01:01 70 Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 71 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 72 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad 73 Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team 74 Michael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team 75 Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1 0:01:04 76 Rodney Green (RSA) DCM 0:01:09 77 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 78 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System 79 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 80 Erik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team 81 Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System 0:01:17 82 Max Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:01:27 83 Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM 0:01:55 84 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 85 Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 86 Harm Bronkhorst (Ned) Global Cycling Team 87 Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation 88 Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team 89 Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 90 Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation 91 Jamie Ball (RSA) DCM 92 Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System 93 Marvin Guzman (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:02:22 94 William Blackburn (Can) Équipe Québec 0:02:57 95 Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:04:10 96 Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 97 Laurent Dallaire (Can) Équipe Québec 98 Hendrik Werner (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 99 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 100 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:12 101 Danny Vrolijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:04:57 102 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec 103 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:05:54 104 Andrew Randell (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 105 Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM 0:06:08 106 Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:10:52 107 Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:13:17 108 Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 109 Chris Heiberg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:32:42 110 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 111 Marc Den Hoed (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 112 Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team 113 Rob Mud (Ned) Global Cycling Team 1:33:39 DNF Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team DNF Eric Barlevav (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis DNF Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 DNF Peter Salon (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 DNF Mathew Bell (Can) Canadian National Team DNS Cesar Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 3 pts 2 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 2 3 André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 3 pts 2 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 2 3 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 15 pts 2 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 14 3 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 13 4 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 12 5 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 11 6 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 10 7 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 9 8 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 8 9 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 7 10 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 6 11 Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 5 12 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 4 13 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System 3 14 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 2 15 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 7 pts 2 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 5 3 Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation 3 4 Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 2 5 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 10 pts 2 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 8 3 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 6 4 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 5 5 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 3 6 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team 4 7 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 8 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 10 pts 2 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 8 3 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 6 4 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 5 5 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 4 7 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 3 11 Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation 2 12 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amore & Vita - Conad 12:34:27 2 Fly V Australia 3 Team Type 1 4 Garneau Club Chaussures 5 Spidertech / Planet Energy 6 Unitedhealthcare 7 Heraklio-Murcia 8 Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:00:29 9 Sc Wledenbruck 2000 10 BMC Racing Team 11 DCM 0:00:47 12 Bahati Foundation 13 CKT Champion System 0:00:58 14 Équipe Québec 0:01:05 15 Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 4:11:06 2 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:00:15 3 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 0:00:19 4 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:00:23 5 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 6 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 7 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 8 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 9 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 10 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 11 Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 12 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 13 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System 14 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 15 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 16 Oliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 17 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM 18 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 19 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 20 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 21 Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 22 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 23 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 24 Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures 25 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 26 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 27 Robbie Squire (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 28 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 29 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 30 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 31 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 32 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 33 Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation 34 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 35 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 36 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 37 Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 38 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 39 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 40 Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec 0:00:41 41 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team 42 Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation 43 Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 44 Travis Allen (RSA) DCM 45 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec 46 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team 47 Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 48 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 49 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:51 50 André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec 51 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 52 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 53 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 54 Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team 55 Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec 56 Jar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 57 Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 58 Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 59 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 60 Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM 61 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 62 Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 63 Alex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation 64 Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System 65 Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 66 Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation 67 Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System 68 Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team 69 Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:01:16 70 Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 71 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 72 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad 73 Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team 74 Michael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team 75 Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1 0:01:19 76 Rodney Green (RSA) DCM 0:01:24 77 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 78 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System 79 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 80 Erik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team 81 Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System 0:01:32 82 Max Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:01:42 83 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:02:07 84 Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM 0:02:10 85 Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 86 Harm Bronkhorst (Ned) Global Cycling Team 87 Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation 88 Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team 89 Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 90 Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation 91 Jamie Ball (RSA) DCM 92 Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System 93 Marvin Guzman (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:02:37

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 27 pts 2 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 16 3 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 15 4 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 12 5 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 7 6 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team 4 7 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 3 8 Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation 3 9 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 2 11 Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation 2 12 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 1 13 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 1 14 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 20 pts 2 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 16 3 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 13 4 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 12 5 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 11 6 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 10 7 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 9 8 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 8 9 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 7 10 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 6 11 Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 5 12 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 4 13 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 3 14 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System 3 15 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 2 16 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 1 17 André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec 1 18 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 1