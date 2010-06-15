Trending

Serrano Fernandez en fuego in Beauce

Spanish rider takes all in opening stage

Image 1 of 39

Leader of Tour de Beauce 2010 after stage one: Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia).

Leader of Tour de Beauce 2010 after stage one: Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia).
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 2 of 39

Stage winner and leader of Tour de Beauce 2010 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) (left) and Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) were part of the main break during the second half of stage one.

Stage winner and leader of Tour de Beauce 2010 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) (left) and Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) were part of the main break during the second half of stage one.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 3 of 39

Once gain this year, several young students take time to cheer riders along the route.

Once gain this year, several young students take time to cheer riders along the route.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 4 of 39

Back of the peloton in the early kilometres of Tour de Beauce 2010's opening stage.

Back of the peloton in the early kilometres of Tour de Beauce 2010's opening stage.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 5 of 39

The peloton crests one of stage one's climbs.

The peloton crests one of stage one's climbs.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 6 of 39

Team BMC's Jackson Stewart (left) leads a group part of the peloton into a tight curve.

Team BMC's Jackson Stewart (left) leads a group part of the peloton into a tight curve.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 7 of 39

The main (l-r): Team Canada's Will Routley, stage winner Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia), and Fly V Autralia's Jay Thomson.

The main (l-r): Team Canada's Will Routley, stage winner Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia), and Fly V Autralia's Jay Thomson.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 8 of 39

Riders saw a variety of landscapes during the opening stage.

Riders saw a variety of landscapes during the opening stage.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 9 of 39

The main break (l-r): Team Canada's Will Routley, Fly V Autralia's Jay Thomson, and stage winner Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia).

The main break (l-r): Team Canada's Will Routley, Fly V Autralia's Jay Thomson, and stage winner Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia).
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 10 of 39

Back of the peloton in the second half of the opening stage.

Back of the peloton in the second half of the opening stage.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 11 of 39

Action during the opening stage of Tour de Beauce 2010.

Action during the opening stage of Tour de Beauce 2010.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 12 of 39

Members of the main break during the opening stage: Team Canada's Will Routley (left) and Fly V Autralia's Jay Thomson.

Members of the main break during the opening stage: Team Canada's Will Routley (left) and Fly V Autralia's Jay Thomson.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 13 of 39

Stage one winner Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) in the main break.

Stage one winner Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) in the main break.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 14 of 39

Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin's Danny Summerhill (right) negotiates a fast and tight curve.

Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin's Danny Summerhill (right) negotiates a fast and tight curve.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 15 of 39

Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) wins stage one at Lac Etchemin.

Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) wins stage one at Lac Etchemin.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 16 of 39

Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) takes the opening stage.

Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) takes the opening stage.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 17 of 39

First podium at Tour de Beauce 2010 (l-r): Sergiy Grechyn (Amore & Vita - CONAD), Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) and Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia).

First podium at Tour de Beauce 2010 (l-r): Sergiy Grechyn (Amore & Vita - CONAD), Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) and Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia).
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 18 of 39

White jersey of points leader was presented to stage winner Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia).

White jersey of points leader was presented to stage winner Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia).
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 19 of 39

Team BMC's Chris Butler (left) and Shaun McCarthy (Garneau Club Chaussure).

Team BMC's Chris Butler (left) and Shaun McCarthy (Garneau Club Chaussure).
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 20 of 39

The riders faced a stretch of road that was under construction.

The riders faced a stretch of road that was under construction.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 21 of 39

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) leads the first break during the stage.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) leads the first break during the stage.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 22 of 39

Local team Garneau Club Chaussure signs on in Lac Etchemin.

Local team Garneau Club Chaussure signs on in Lac Etchemin.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 23 of 39

Riders took time to leave a little signature souvenir for some young students attending the start of stage one at Lac Etchemin.

Riders took time to leave a little signature souvenir for some young students attending the start of stage one at Lac Etchemin.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 24 of 39

Some of the Garneau Club Chaussure boys after sign on.

Some of the Garneau Club Chaussure boys after sign on.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 25 of 39

First sign up of the 2010 Tour de Beauce at Lac Etchemin.

First sign up of the 2010 Tour de Beauce at Lac Etchemin.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 26 of 39

Lac Etchemin turned on the brilliant weather for stage one.

Lac Etchemin turned on the brilliant weather for stage one.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 27 of 39

Most of the 121 riders who started this year's Tour de Beauce.

Most of the 121 riders who started this year's Tour de Beauce.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 28 of 39

The peloton kept an average speed of about 38km/h.

The peloton kept an average speed of about 38km/h.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 29 of 39

The peloton keeps an eye on the first break of the race.

The peloton keeps an eye on the first break of the race.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 30 of 39

Fly V Australia rider Ben Day (right), leads the first break.

Fly V Australia rider Ben Day (right), leads the first break.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 31 of 39

A perfect peloton during the first half of Tour de Beauce 2010's opening stage.

A perfect peloton during the first half of Tour de Beauce 2010's opening stage.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 32 of 39

UnitedHealthcare riders working hard early in the stage.

UnitedHealthcare riders working hard early in the stage.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 33 of 39

The peloton takes in Beauce's scenery.

The peloton takes in Beauce's scenery.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 34 of 39

Hugo Houde (Garneau Club Chaussure) in the peloton.

Hugo Houde (Garneau Club Chaussure) in the peloton.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 35 of 39

Riding the pace in the peloton during stage one at Lac Etchemmin.

Riding the pace in the peloton during stage one at Lac Etchemmin.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 36 of 39

The peloton rides its way into the second half of the stage.

The peloton rides its way into the second half of the stage.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 37 of 39

Team BMC controlled the peloton during most of the second half of the stage.

Team BMC controlled the peloton during most of the second half of the stage.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 38 of 39

It's cycling time in Beauce.

It's cycling time in Beauce.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 39 of 39

Stage winer Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) ended wearing all the leaders' jerseys following stage one.

Stage winer Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) ended wearing all the leaders' jerseys following stage one.
(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)

Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) lit up the opening stage of Canada’s Tour de Beauce by holding off a sprint hungry peloton to take a solo victory on the streets of Lac-Etchemin, Canada. The Spanish opportunist spent a total of 125 km off the front of the peloton by entering into a series of significant breakaways throughout the day’s stage.

Serrano Fernandez held off the bunch sprint my a mere five seconds. Sergey Grechyn (Amore e Vita) took second place by winning the bunch sprint ahead of the top placed Canadian rider Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) in third and Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) in fourth.

"It was a very hard stage," Serrano Fernandez told Cyclingnews. "It was very important for my team to come here to Canada and race well. I want to thank my team directeur and my teammates for the confidence that they had in me today. Most importantly, this was a win for all of them today."

Serrano Fernandez graced the podium five times, first, for his stage win and second because he captured the early race lead ahead of Grechyn and Pinfold. He also took the lead in the King of the Mountain, Sprint and Best Young Rider competitions.

"I have the leader’s jersey and that is the most important jersey to try to keep," Serrano Fernandez said. "But, I also have the climber’s jersey and the sprint and maybe the young rider too. It is very nice to have these jerseys but the most important one is the leader."

After riding a breakaway for more than 120 km, Serrano Fernandez attacked his two companions Will Routely (Team Canada) and Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) inside 20 km to the finish line. His lead diminished from two minutes to 30 seconds with in the last several kilometres.

According to Dionne, his Fly V Australia teammates lead the predominantly downhill sprint finish. He was surprised that the speed at which the peloton was traveling was not enough to catch the soloist.

"With five kilometres to go I started feeling better and I was looking to my teammates to bring it back," Dionne said. "We were coming in really fast. I caught the other two guys right at the top of the last hill before the finish line. Ben Day and David Tanner did the job for me. But one guy stayed away."

"I jump started with 500 metres to go but it was too far," he added. "I almost made it but the guy [Sergey Grechyn] barely got me on the line. It was good enough for third and I am happy because after the way I was feeling, this was a good result. Fly V Australia is on the podium and I am happy about that."

Break succeeds in Lac-Etchemin

Crisp and sunny weather welcomed the large peloton in quaint rural town of Lac-Etchemin for the start of the 25th annual Tour de Beauce, a 165 km road race. Riders gathered outside of the local stone church, one of many that graced each small town along the famed six-staged racing route.

The field sped out of town on a descent at roughly 90 km/h before making a sharp left-hand turn approaching the base of the day’s first King of the Mountain ascent. Five riders stretched their legs over the gradual but lengthy incline, the large rollers typical of Beauce’s regional topography.

Serrano Fernandez outpaced his breakaway companions to take the maximum points at the top the first KOM ascent ahead of Danny Summerhill (Felt-Holowesko Partners), Matthew Rice (Bahati Foundation), Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) and Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Amore e Vita).

Activity at the front of the peloton caused the breakaway reshuffled into a new group of nine riders that included Serrano Fernandez, former stage winner Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis), David Tanner and Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia), Robbie Squire (Holowesko Partners), Sergey Grechyn (Amore e Vita), Andre Tremblay (Team Quebec) and Will Routely (Team Canada).

The breakaway swelled to 17 riders and gained an immediate one and half minute lead. Added muscle include two former overall winners Ben Day (Fly V Australia) and Valeriy Kobzarenko (Team Type 1) along Jeff Louder and John Murphy (BMC Racing), Michael Creed (Team Type 1), Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis), Francois Parisien, Ryan Roth, Lucas Euser and David Boiley (SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy).

"To start with we had three riders in the big break at one point," Dionne said. "I was behind and I thought the race was over. I was behind and I didn’t feel good so I sat behind and hoped that I would just feel better in the next few days. Thomson was away all day and he was a very strong man. That was great for us and we just had to watch the show."

The peloton raced along the main arteries that surround the city of Saint-Georges and veered off into small towns along the way for the day’s two intermediate sprint zones won by Serrano Fernandez and Thomson respectively.

The sheer size of the breakaway made it difficult to get organized and all returned to the field several kilometres later. The move acted as a launching pad for the most significant breakaway of the day for three of the original riders Routely, Thomson, Serrano Fernandez. They gained a maximum of five minutes ahead of the field and two minutes ahead of the solo chaser Summerhill.

BMC Racing took on much of the responsibility to maintain the gap at a manageable five minutes. Out front, Serrano Fernandez picked up full points atop the back-to-back second and third KOM climbs in Saint-Philemon and Saint-Nazaire-de-Dorchester, despite suffering a flat tire at the base of the last climb through a dirt road construction zone.

"I had a flat tire at the bottom of the last climb but thanks to the organization’s neutral support for the very fast wheel change, it was perfect." Serrano Fernandez said.

The peloton approached the dirt road and were surprised at the looseness of the gravel. Furthermore, there was a 500-metre long trench dug out on the right side of the road and forced the peloton to negotiate a dangerous single lane. Ten riders crashed including Alexander Kristoff (BMC Racing) who was taken to a regional hospital for treatment.

"The organization told us that there would be a section of hard-packed pavement," said BMC Racing Directeur Sportif, Mike Sayers. "They did not tell us that there would be loose dirt and a deep trench that the riders would have to go through. That was very, very dangerous."

With Kristoff out of contention, BMC Racing left the chasing responsibility up to other teams with strong sprinters like SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy and UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis for the remaining 25 kilometres.

"I was surprised that the one guys stayed away and even that the whole break stayed away for as long as they did," Dionne said. "The peloton slowed down because of the crash too tough."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia4:11:21
2Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:00:08
3Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
4Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
5Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
6Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
7Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
8Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
9Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
10Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
11Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
12Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
13Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System
14Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
15François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
16Oliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
17Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM
18Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
19Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
20David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
21Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
22Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
23Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
24Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures
25Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
26Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
27Robbie Squire (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
28Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
29Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
30Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
31Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
32Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
33Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation
34William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
35Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
36Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
37Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
38Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
39David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
40Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec0:00:26
41Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
42Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation
43Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
44Travis Allen (RSA) DCM
45Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec
46Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team
47Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
48Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
49Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
50Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
51Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team
52John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
53Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team
54André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec
55Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec
56Jar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
57Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
58Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
59Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
60Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM
61Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
62Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
63Alex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation
64Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System
65Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
66Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation
67Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System
68Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team
69Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:01:01
70Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
71Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
72Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
73Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team
74Michael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team
75Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 10:01:04
76Rodney Green (RSA) DCM0:01:09
77Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
78Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System
79Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
80Erik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team
81Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System0:01:17
82Max Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:01:27
83Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM0:01:55
84Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
85Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
86Harm Bronkhorst (Ned) Global Cycling Team
87Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation
88Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team
89Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
90Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation
91Jamie Ball (RSA) DCM
92Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System
93Marvin Guzman (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:02:22
94William Blackburn (Can) Équipe Québec0:02:57
95Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:04:10
96Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
97Laurent Dallaire (Can) Équipe Québec
98Hendrik Werner (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
99Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
100Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:12
101Danny Vrolijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:04:57
102Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec
103Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:05:54
104Andrew Randell (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
105Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM0:06:08
106Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:10:52
107Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:13:17
108Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
109Chris Heiberg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:32:42
110Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
111Marc Den Hoed (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
112Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team
113Rob Mud (Ned) Global Cycling Team1:33:39
DNFAlexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
DNFEric Barlevav (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
DNFJavier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
DNFPeter Salon (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
DNFMathew Bell (Can) Canadian National Team
DNSCesar Grajales (Col) Bahati Foundation

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia3pts
2Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad2
3André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia3pts
2Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia2
3Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia15pts
2Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad14
3Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia13
4Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis12
5Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 111
6Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures10
7Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy9
8Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad8
9Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia7
10Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U236
11Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures5
12Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 14
13Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System3
14Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia2
15François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia7pts
2Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U235
3Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation3
4Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis2
5Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia10pts
2Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia8
3Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team6
4Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U235
5Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia3
6Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team4
7Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team2
8Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia10pts
2Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia8
3Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team6
4Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U235
5Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia4
7Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad3
11Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation2
12Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amore & Vita - Conad12:34:27
2Fly V Australia
3Team Type 1
4Garneau Club Chaussures
5Spidertech / Planet Energy
6Unitedhealthcare
7Heraklio-Murcia
8Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:00:29
9Sc Wledenbruck 2000
10BMC Racing Team
11DCM0:00:47
12Bahati Foundation
13CKT Champion System0:00:58
14Équipe Québec0:01:05
15Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia4:11:06
2Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:00:15
3Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia0:00:19
4Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:00:23
5Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
6Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
7Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
8Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
9Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia
10Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
11Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
12Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
13Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System
14Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
15François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
16Oliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
17Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM
18Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
19Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
20David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
21Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
22Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
23Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
24Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures
25Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
26Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
27Robbie Squire (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
28Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
29Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
30Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
31Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
32Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
33Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation
34William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
35Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
36Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
37Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
38Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
39David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
40Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec0:00:41
41Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
42Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation
43Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
44Travis Allen (RSA) DCM
45Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec
46Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team
47Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
48Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
49Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:51
50André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec
51Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
52Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
53John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
54Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team
55Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec
56Jar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
57Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
58Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
59Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
60Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM
61Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
62Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
63Alex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation
64Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System
65Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
66Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation
67Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System
68Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team
69Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:01:16
70Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
71Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
72Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
73Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team
74Michael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team
75Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 10:01:19
76Rodney Green (RSA) DCM0:01:24
77Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23
78Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System
79Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
80Erik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team
81Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System0:01:32
82Max Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:01:42
83Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:02:07
84Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM0:02:10
85Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
86Harm Bronkhorst (Ned) Global Cycling Team
87Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation
88Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team
89Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
90Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation
91Jamie Ball (RSA) DCM
92Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System
93Marvin Guzman (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:02:37

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia27pts
2Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia16
3Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U2315
4Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team12
5Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia7
6Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team4
7Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad3
8Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation3
9Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team2
10Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis2
11Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation2
12Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy1
13Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad1
14Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia20pts
2Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad16
3Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia13
4Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis12
5Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 111
6Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures10
7Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy9
8Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad8
9Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia7
10Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U236
11Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures5
12Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 14
13Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia3
14Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System3
15Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia2
16François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy1
17André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec1
18Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amore & Vita - Conad12:34:27
2Fly V Australia
3Team Type 1
4Garneau Club Chaussures
5Spidertech / Planet Energy
6Unitedhealthcare
7Heraklio-Murcia
8Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:00:29
9Sc Wledenbruck 2000
10BMC Racing Team
11DCM0:00:47
12Bahati Foundation
13CKT Champion System0:00:58
14Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:01:05
15Équipe Québec
16Restore Cycling Team Holland0:01:16
17Équipe Canadienne0:01:27
18Global Cycling Team0:03:06

 

