Saur-Sojasun continues to dominate with Bessy
Solo win propels Frenchman to GC lead
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4:19:19
|2
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|0:00:31
|3
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:00:36
|4
|Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|5
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|6
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:07
|7
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|8
|Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|0:01:34
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:03:45
|10
|David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
|0:04:30
|11
|Frank Dressler (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|0:04:41
|12
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany
|0:04:47
|13
|Christian Heule (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|14
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|16
|Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|17
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|19
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
|20
|Pèter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
|21
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|22
|Herberts Pudans (Lat) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|23
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|24
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|25
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|26
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|27
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - BMC
|28
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|29
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|31
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|32
|Michel Koch (Ger) Germany
|33
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|34
|Alexis Coulon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|35
|Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|36
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|37
|Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Alsace
|38
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|39
|Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire
|40
|Christophe Laurent (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|41
|Sébastien Gredy (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|42
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|43
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|44
|Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|45
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|46
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|47
|George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|48
|Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|49
|David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|50
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|51
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|52
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|53
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|54
|Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|55
|Etienne Fedrigo (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|56
|Johann Rigoulay (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|57
|Mark O'brien (Aus) U.V. Aube
|58
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|59
|Jérôme Mainard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|60
|Franck Charrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|61
|Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|62
|Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|63
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
|64
|Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|65
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|66
|Frédéric Finot (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|67
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
|68
|Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|69
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France Militaire
|70
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany
|71
|Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
|72
|Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace
|73
|Mickaël Jeannin (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|0:05:20
|74
|Georges Lestage (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|75
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC
|76
|Olivier Lefrançois (Fra) France Militaire
|77
|Youssef Reguigui (Alg) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|78
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|79
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:05:32
|80
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
|81
|Mickaël Renou (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|82
|Frédéric Frech (Fra) France Militaire
|83
|Carson Milller (USA) US National Team
|84
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|85
|Jonathan Mouchel (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|86
|Maxime Robert (Fra) Alsace
|87
|Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|88
|Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|89
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|90
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|91
|Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|92
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|93
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:05:43
|94
|Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
|95
|Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|96
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Alsace
|0:05:52
|97
|Julien Gonnet (Fra) France Militaire
|98
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|99
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:05:59
|100
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|101
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|102
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|103
|Andreas Moser (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|104
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) France Militaire
|105
|Julien Rabaud (Fra) U.V. Aube
|0:06:01
|106
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|107
|Grégor Weiss (Fra) Alsace
|0:06:23
|108
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|109
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:06:30
|110
|Aymeric Brunet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|111
|Pierre-Alain Nicole (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:06:35
|112
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:06:38
|113
|Cyril Vincenti (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|114
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:07:14
|115
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|116
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|117
|Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:07:54
|118
|Benjamin Cantournet (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:07:59
|119
|Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube
|120
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|121
|Simon Nuber (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|122
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|123
|Charlie Avis (USA) US National Team
|124
|Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|125
|Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|126
|Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany
|127
|Erik Slack (USA) US National Team
|128
|Martin Gründer (Ger) Germany
|0:09:18
|129
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:09:50
|130
|Thomas Bouteille (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|0:10:09
|131
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|132
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:10:42
|133
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|134
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|135
|Jean Edouard Antz (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|136
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:12:02
|137
|Svein Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:13:59
|138
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:14:30
|139
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|140
|Rémi Pompanon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|141
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|142
|Anthony Buhler (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|0:16:02
|143
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|144
|Nicolas Bourdillat (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|145
|Adrien Petit (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|146
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) U.V. Aube
|147
|Loïc Aubert (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:16:58
|148
|Anthony Bisceglia (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|0:17:19
|149
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:19:12
|150
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|151
|Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:19:52
|152
|Willy Roseau (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:21:19
|153
|Alexandre Brandt (Fra) Alsace
|0:22:16
|154
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:22:39
|155
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|156
|Kévin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:26:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|5
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|3
|3
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|2
|4
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|6
|pts
|2
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|4
|3
|Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|6
|pts
|2
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|4
|3
|Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|4
|3
|Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|16
|3
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|13
|4
|Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|10
|5
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|8
|6
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|6
|7
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|4
|8
|Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|3
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|2
|10
|David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|4
|pts
|2
|Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|2
|3
|Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|4
|pts
|2
|Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|2
|3
|Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4:19:09
|2
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|0:00:29
|3
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:00:42
|4
|Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|0:00:43
|5
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:00:46
|6
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:17
|7
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|8
|Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|0:01:41
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:03:55
|10
|David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
|0:04:40
|11
|Frank Dressler (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|0:04:51
|12
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany
|0:04:57
|13
|Christian Heule (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|14
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|16
|Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|17
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|19
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
|20
|Pèter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
|21
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|22
|Herberts Pudans (Lat) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|23
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|24
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|25
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|26
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|27
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - BMC
|28
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|29
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|31
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|32
|Michel Koch (Ger) Germany
|33
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|34
|Alexis Coulon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|35
|Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|36
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|37
|Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Alsace
|38
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|39
|Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire
|40
|Christophe Laurent (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|41
|Sébastien Gredy (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|42
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|43
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|44
|Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|45
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|46
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|47
|George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|48
|Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|49
|David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|50
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|51
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|52
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|53
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|54
|Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|55
|Etienne Fedrigo (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|56
|Johann Rigoulay (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|57
|Mark O'brien (Aus) U.V. Aube
|58
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|59
|Jérôme Mainard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|60
|Franck Charrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|61
|Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|62
|Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|63
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
|64
|Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|65
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|66
|Frédéric Finot (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|67
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
|68
|Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|69
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France Militaire
|70
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany
|71
|Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
|72
|Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace
|73
|Mickaël Jeannin (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|0:05:30
|74
|Georges Lestage (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|75
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC
|76
|Olivier Lefrançois (Fra) France Militaire
|77
|Youssef Reguigui (Alg) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|78
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|79
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:05:42
|80
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
|81
|Mickaël Renou (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|82
|Frédéric Frech (Fra) France Militaire
|83
|Carson Milller (USA) US National Team
|84
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|85
|Jonathan Mouchel (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|86
|Maxime Robert (Fra) Alsace
|87
|Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|88
|Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|89
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|90
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|91
|Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|92
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|93
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:05:53
|94
|Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
|95
|Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|96
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Alsace
|0:06:02
|97
|Julien Gonnet (Fra) France Militaire
|98
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|99
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:06:09
|100
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|101
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|102
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|103
|Andreas Moser (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|104
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) France Militaire
|105
|Julien Rabaud (Fra) U.V. Aube
|0:06:11
|106
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|107
|Grégor Weiss (Fra) Alsace
|0:06:33
|108
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|109
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:06:40
|110
|Aymeric Brunet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|111
|Pierre-Alain Nicole (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:06:45
|112
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:06:48
|113
|Cyril Vincenti (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|114
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:07:24
|115
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|116
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|117
|Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:08:04
|118
|Benjamin Cantournet (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:08:09
|119
|Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube
|120
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|121
|Simon Nuber (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|122
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|123
|Charlie Avis (USA) US National Team
|124
|Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|125
|Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|126
|Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany
|127
|Erik Slack (USA) US National Team
|128
|Martin Gründer (Ger) Germany
|0:09:28
|129
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:10:00
|130
|Thomas Bouteille (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|0:10:19
|131
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|132
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:10:52
|133
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|134
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|135
|Jean Edouard Antz (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|136
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:12:12
|137
|Svein Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:14:09
|138
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:14:40
|139
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|140
|Rémi Pompanon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|141
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|142
|Anthony Buhler (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|0:16:12
|143
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|144
|Nicolas Bourdillat (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|145
|Adrien Petit (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|146
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) U.V. Aube
|147
|Loïc Aubert (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:17:08
|148
|Anthony Bisceglia (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|0:17:29
|149
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:19:22
|150
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|151
|Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:20:02
|152
|Willy Roseau (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:21:29
|153
|Alexandre Brandt (Fra) Alsace
|0:22:26
|154
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:22:49
|155
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|156
|Kévin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:26:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|24
|pts
|2
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|3
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|13
|4
|Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|13
|5
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|8
|6
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|6
|7
|Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|6
|8
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|4
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|2
|10
|David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|14
|pts
|2
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|8
|3
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|4
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|4
|5
|Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|5
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|3
|3
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|2
|4
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|4:19:52
|2
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:00:03
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:03:12
|4
|David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
|0:03:57
|5
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany
|0:04:14
|6
|Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|8
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|9
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|10
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|11
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|13
|Michel Koch (Ger) Germany
|14
|Alexis Coulon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|15
|Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|16
|Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Alsace
|17
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|18
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|20
|David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|21
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|22
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|23
|Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|24
|Etienne Fedrigo (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|25
|Johann Rigoulay (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|26
|Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|27
|Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|28
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France Militaire
|29
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany
|30
|Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace
|31
|Youssef Reguigui (Alg) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:04:47
|32
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:04:59
|33
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
|34
|Carson Milller (USA) US National Team
|35
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|36
|Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|37
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|38
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:05:10
|39
|Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
|40
|Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|41
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:05:26
|42
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|43
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) France Militaire
|44
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|0:05:28
|45
|Grégor Weiss (Fra) Alsace
|0:05:50
|46
|Pierre-Alain Nicole (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:06:02
|47
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:06:05
|48
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:06:41
|49
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|50
|Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:07:21
|51
|Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube
|0:07:26
|52
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|53
|Simon Nuber (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|54
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|55
|Charlie Avis (USA) US National Team
|56
|Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|57
|Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany
|58
|Erik Slack (USA) US National Team
|59
|Martin Gründer (Ger) Germany
|0:08:45
|60
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:09:17
|61
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:09:36
|62
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:13:57
|63
|Rémi Pompanon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|64
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|65
|Anthony Buhler (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|0:15:29
|66
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|67
|Adrien Petit (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|68
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) U.V. Aube
|69
|Loïc Aubert (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:16:25
|70
|Anthony Bisceglia (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|0:16:46
|71
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:18:39
|72
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|73
|Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:19:19
|74
|Willy Roseau (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:20:46
|75
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:22:06
|76
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Saur - Sojasun
|2
|Creusot Cyclisme
|3
|Joker Bianchi
|4
|C.R.4.C. Roanne
|5
|Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|6
|BKCP - Powerplus
|7
|A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|8
|S.C.O. Dijon
|9
|Germany
|10
|Continental Team Differdange
|11
|Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|12
|Atlas Personal
|13
|Team Netapp
|14
|Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|15
|Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|16
|CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|17
|France Militaire
|18
|V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|19
|C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|20
|U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|21
|Alsace
|22
|Rabobank Continental
|23
|US National Team U23
|24
|U.V. Aube
|25
|Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|26
|Thüringer Energie Team
|27
|Price - Custom Bikes
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy