Saur-Sojasun continues to dominate with Bessy

Solo win propels Frenchman to GC lead

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4:19:19
2Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme0:00:31
3Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:00:36
4Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
5Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
6Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:07
7Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
8Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence0:01:34
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:03:45
10David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany0:04:30
11Frank Dressler (Ger) Continental Team Differdange0:04:41
12Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany0:04:47
13Christian Heule (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
14Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
15Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
16Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
17Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
19Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
20Pèter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
21Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
22Herberts Pudans (Lat) C.R.4.C. Roanne
23Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
24Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
25Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
26Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
27Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - BMC
28Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
29Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
31Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi
32Michel Koch (Ger) Germany
33Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
34Alexis Coulon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
35Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
36Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
37Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Alsace
38Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
39Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire
40Christophe Laurent (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
41Sébastien Gredy (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
42Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
43Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
44Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
45Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
46Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
47George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne
48Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
49David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
50Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
51Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
52Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
53Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
54Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
55Etienne Fedrigo (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
56Johann Rigoulay (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
57Mark O'brien (Aus) U.V. Aube
58Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
59Jérôme Mainard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
60Franck Charrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
61Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
62Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
63Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
64Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
65Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
66Frédéric Finot (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
67Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
68Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
69Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France Militaire
70Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany
71Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
72Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace
73Mickaël Jeannin (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard0:05:20
74Georges Lestage (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
75Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC
76Olivier Lefrançois (Fra) France Militaire
77Youssef Reguigui (Alg) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
78Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
79Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:05:32
80Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
81Mickaël Renou (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
82Frédéric Frech (Fra) France Militaire
83Carson Milller (USA) US National Team
84Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
85Jonathan Mouchel (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
86Maxime Robert (Fra) Alsace
87Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
88Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
89Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
90Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
91Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
92Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
93Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus0:05:43
94Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
95Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
96Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Alsace0:05:52
97Julien Gonnet (Fra) France Militaire
98Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
99Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:05:59
100Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
101Jérémy Bescond (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
102Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
103Andreas Moser (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
104Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) France Militaire
105Julien Rabaud (Fra) U.V. Aube0:06:01
106Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
107Grégor Weiss (Fra) Alsace0:06:23
108Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
109Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:06:30
110Aymeric Brunet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
111Pierre-Alain Nicole (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:06:35
112Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:06:38
113Cyril Vincenti (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
114Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:07:14
115Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
116Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
117Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:07:54
118Benjamin Cantournet (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:07:59
119Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube
120Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
121Simon Nuber (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
122Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
123Charlie Avis (USA) US National Team
124Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
125Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
126Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany
127Erik Slack (USA) US National Team
128Martin Gründer (Ger) Germany0:09:18
129Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:09:50
130Thomas Bouteille (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard0:10:09
131Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
132Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:10:42
133Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
134Benjamin Giraud (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
135Jean Edouard Antz (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
136Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC0:12:02
137Svein Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:13:59
138Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:14:30
139Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
140Rémi Pompanon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
141Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
142Anthony Buhler (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard0:16:02
143Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
144Nicolas Bourdillat (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
145Adrien Petit (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
146Aaron Buggle (Irl) U.V. Aube
147Loïc Aubert (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:16:58
148Anthony Bisceglia (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme0:17:19
149Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:19:12
150Marcel Kittel (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
151Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:19:52
152Willy Roseau (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:21:19
153Alexandre Brandt (Fra) Alsace0:22:16
154Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:22:39
155Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
156Kévin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:26:15

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon5pts
2Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme3
3Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi2
4Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne6pts
2Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC4
3Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence2

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne6pts
2Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC4
3Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence2

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6pts
2Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme4
3Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne2

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun20pts
2Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme16
3Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon13
4Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne10
5Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi8
6Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus6
7Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC4
8Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence3
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team2
10David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany1

Bonus sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme4pts
2Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne2
3Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence1

Bonus sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme4pts
2Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence2
3Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4:19:09
2Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme0:00:29
3Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:00:42
4Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne0:00:43
5Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:00:46
6Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:17
7Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
8Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence0:01:41
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:03:55
10David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany0:04:40
11Frank Dressler (Ger) Continental Team Differdange0:04:51
12Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany0:04:57
13Christian Heule (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
14Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
15Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
16Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
17Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
19Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
20Pèter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
21Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
22Herberts Pudans (Lat) C.R.4.C. Roanne
23Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
24Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
25Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
26Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
27Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - BMC
28Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
29Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
31Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi
32Michel Koch (Ger) Germany
33Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
34Alexis Coulon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
35Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
36Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
37Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Alsace
38Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
39Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire
40Christophe Laurent (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
41Sébastien Gredy (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
42Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
43Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
44Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
45Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
46Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
47George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne
48Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
49David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
50Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
51Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
52Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
53Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
54Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
55Etienne Fedrigo (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
56Johann Rigoulay (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
57Mark O'brien (Aus) U.V. Aube
58Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
59Jérôme Mainard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
60Franck Charrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
61Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
62Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
63Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
64Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
65Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
66Frédéric Finot (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
67Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
68Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
69Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France Militaire
70Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany
71Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
72Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace
73Mickaël Jeannin (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard0:05:30
74Georges Lestage (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
75Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC
76Olivier Lefrançois (Fra) France Militaire
77Youssef Reguigui (Alg) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
78Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
79Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:05:42
80Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
81Mickaël Renou (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
82Frédéric Frech (Fra) France Militaire
83Carson Milller (USA) US National Team
84Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
85Jonathan Mouchel (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
86Maxime Robert (Fra) Alsace
87Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
88Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
89Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
90Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
91Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
92Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
93Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus0:05:53
94Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
95Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
96Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Alsace0:06:02
97Julien Gonnet (Fra) France Militaire
98Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
99Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:06:09
100Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
101Jérémy Bescond (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
102Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
103Andreas Moser (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
104Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) France Militaire
105Julien Rabaud (Fra) U.V. Aube0:06:11
106Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
107Grégor Weiss (Fra) Alsace0:06:33
108Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
109Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:06:40
110Aymeric Brunet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
111Pierre-Alain Nicole (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:06:45
112Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:06:48
113Cyril Vincenti (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
114Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:07:24
115Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
116Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
117Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:08:04
118Benjamin Cantournet (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:08:09
119Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube
120Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
121Simon Nuber (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
122Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
123Charlie Avis (USA) US National Team
124Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
125Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
126Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany
127Erik Slack (USA) US National Team
128Martin Gründer (Ger) Germany0:09:28
129Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:10:00
130Thomas Bouteille (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard0:10:19
131Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
132Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:10:52
133Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
134Benjamin Giraud (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
135Jean Edouard Antz (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
136Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC0:12:12
137Svein Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:14:09
138Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:14:40
139Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
140Rémi Pompanon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
141Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
142Anthony Buhler (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard0:16:12
143Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
144Nicolas Bourdillat (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
145Adrien Petit (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
146Aaron Buggle (Irl) U.V. Aube
147Loïc Aubert (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:17:08
148Anthony Bisceglia (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme0:17:29
149Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:19:22
150Marcel Kittel (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
151Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:20:02
152Willy Roseau (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:21:29
153Alexandre Brandt (Fra) Alsace0:22:26
154Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:22:49
155Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
156Kévin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:26:25

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme24pts
2Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun20
3Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon13
4Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne13
5Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi8
6Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus6
7Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence6
8Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC4
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team2
10David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne14pts
2Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC8
3Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
4Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme4
5Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence4

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon5pts
2Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme3
3Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi2
4Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne4:19:52
2Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:00:03
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:03:12
4David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany0:03:57
5Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany0:04:14
6Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
8Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
9Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
10Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
11Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
12Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
13Michel Koch (Ger) Germany
14Alexis Coulon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
15Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
16Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Alsace
17Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
18Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
19George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne
20David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
21Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
22Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
23Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
24Etienne Fedrigo (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
25Johann Rigoulay (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
26Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
27Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
28Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France Militaire
29Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany
30Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace
31Youssef Reguigui (Alg) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:04:47
32Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:04:59
33Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
34Carson Milller (USA) US National Team
35Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
36Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
37Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
38Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus0:05:10
39Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
40Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
41Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:05:26
42Jérémy Bescond (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
43Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) France Militaire
44Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard0:05:28
45Grégor Weiss (Fra) Alsace0:05:50
46Pierre-Alain Nicole (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:06:02
47Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:06:05
48Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:06:41
49Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
50Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:07:21
51Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube0:07:26
52Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
53Simon Nuber (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
54Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
55Charlie Avis (USA) US National Team
56Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
57Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany
58Erik Slack (USA) US National Team
59Martin Gründer (Ger) Germany0:08:45
60Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:09:17
61Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:09:36
62Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:13:57
63Rémi Pompanon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
64Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
65Anthony Buhler (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard0:15:29
66Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
67Adrien Petit (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
68Aaron Buggle (Irl) U.V. Aube
69Loïc Aubert (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:16:25
70Anthony Bisceglia (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme0:16:46
71Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:18:39
72Marcel Kittel (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
73Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:19:19
74Willy Roseau (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:20:46
75Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:22:06
76Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Saur - Sojasun
2Creusot Cyclisme
3Joker Bianchi
4C.R.4.C. Roanne
5Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
6BKCP - Powerplus
7A.V.C. Aix En Provence
8S.C.O. Dijon
9Germany
10Continental Team Differdange
11Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
12Atlas Personal
13Team Netapp
14Veranda Rideau Sarthe
15Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
16CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
17France Militaire
18V.C. Vaulx En Velin
19C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
20U.C. Nantes Atlantique
21Alsace
22Rabobank Continental
23US National Team U23
24U.V. Aube
25Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
26Thüringer Energie Team
27Price - Custom Bikes

