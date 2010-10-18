Image 1 of 20 Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussures-Ogilvy) with Derrick St. John (Garneau-Club Chaussures- Ogilv) and race announcer Rick Meloff. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 2 of 20 Katy Curtis (Cmc/Bow Cycle) chasing hard with Pepper Harlton (Juventus). (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 3 of 20 Marne Smiley will finish a solid fifth place. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 4 of 20 Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussures-Ogilvy) kicking up some dust on the climb. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 5 of 20 Pepper Harlton (Juventus) (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 6 of 20 Katy Curtis (Cmc/Bow Cycle) (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 7 of 20 Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussures-Ogilvy) wins day two at Toronto UCI Cyclo-cross. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 8 of 20 Katy Curtis (Cmc/Bow Cycle) and Pepper Harlton (Juventus) post-race (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 9 of 20 Celebrations underway on the Elite Women's podium. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 10 of 20 Katy Curtis (Cmc/Bow Cycle) and Pepper Harlton (Juventus) over the edge. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 11 of 20 Melissa Bunn will chase the three leaders alone to finish fourth. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 12 of 20 Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussures-Ogilvy) on the start line. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 13 of 20 Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussures-Ogilvy) leading Pepper Harlton (Juventus) on the downhill. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 14 of 20 Pepper Harlton (Juventus) (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 15 of 20 Katy Curtis (Cmc/Bow Cycle) (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 16 of 20 Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussures-Ogilvy) attacks early in the race. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 17 of 20 Pepper Harlton (Juventus) and Katy Curtis (Cmc/Bow Cycle) chasing. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 18 of 20 Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussures-Ogilvy) will stay away until the finish. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 19 of 20 Pepper Harlton (Juventus) (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 20 of 20 Elite Women's Podium Toronto UCI Cross Day 2 (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussures-Ogilvy) secured the victory that she travelled to southern Ontario for on day two of the Toronto Cyclo-cross in Centennial Park. The Ottawa native took a convincing solo victory ahead of Alberta mountain bikers Katy Curtis (CMC BOW- Cycle) and Pepper Harlton (Juventus).

“I’ve never gotten a better place, ever, on the second day of ’cross racing,” Elliott said. “Coming in second yesterday and then winning today is my best result in two days of racing.”

The Elite women competed on a completely new circuit that included a set of barriers followed by a technical wooded section, a steep hill and a drop off that brought the riders back around to the finish line through an off camber slope and a sand pit.

Harlton took the hole shot that followed the gravel finishing straight and led her competitors through the first set of barriers. She was quickly overtaken by Elliott, who displayed the strong start she lacked the previous race.

“My initial start wasn’t that good because my foot popped out,” Elliott said. “I was relentless and by the time we got to the uphill I had a gap.”

Similar to the previous day’s race three leading women that included Elliott, Harlton and Curtis opened a sizable lead heading into the second lap. “I really tried to correct everything I did wrong yesterday,” Elliott said.

Perhaps equally impressive was the valiant effort put forth by the lone chaser Melissa Bunn (Stevens Racing-The Cyclery). Bunn remained in no man’s land between the leaders and the next chase group for the entirety of the race and finished in fourth place.

Behind Bunn were teammates Amanda Sin and Laura Bietola (3 Rox Racing), Leigh Hobson (Hub Racing) and Marne Smiley (Scott-Ollett Coaching). Hobson lost her place in the line when she rolled a tire in the opening laps of the race.

The race for the podium was between the three leading women. Elliott made her winning move on the gravel straightaway at the start of the second lap. Her gap grew from five seconds to nearly 15 seconds by the end of the race.

“I got a gap by just a couple of seconds and then it grew,” Elliott said. “I think I was riding a little bit scared lately and not really emptying it, so today I wanted to go as hard as I could and finishing knowing that I couldn’t go a second or two harder.”

Curtis and Harlton worked together to try and reduce the gap but they were not successful. When it became apparent that they were racing for second place, Curtis attacked Harlton on the off camber hillside with on the last lap and opened a five-second advantage.

Curtis bobbled and crashed just before entering the sand pit but that did not put a dent in her second place finish ahead of Harlton.

Results

Elite Women Results - 14 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natasha Elliott (Garneau-Club Chaussures- Ogilv) 0:36:24 2 Katy Curtis (Cmc/Bow Cycle) 0:00:17 3 Pepper Harlton (Juventus) 0:00:27 4 Melissa Bunn (Stevens Racing P/B The Cyclery) 0:01:58 5 Marne Smiley (Scott/Ollett Coaching) 0:03:15 6 Laura Bietola (3 Rox Racing) 0:03:33 7 Amanda Sin (3 Rox Racing) 0:03:57 8 Sophie Matte (Stevens Racing P/B The Cyclery) 0:04:25 9 Leigh Hobson (The Hub Race Team) 0:05:18 10 Christiane Knobbe (7Thgroove/Re:Form Body Clinic) 0:05:57 11 Briana Illingworth (True North Cycles Race Team) 0:06:33 12 Emily Flynn (Emd Serono - Specialized Cc) 0:06:52 13 Emily Fisher (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny's) 0:08:10 14 Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf Cycling Club) 0:09:31

Two laps behind # Rider Name (Country) Team 15 Shannon E. Ford-Smith (Lapdogs Cycling Club)

Master Women Results - 17.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joanne Thomson (Ride With Rendall) 0:53:05 2 Lori Kofman (Coach Chris.Ca / Ted Velikonja) 0:00:20 3 Michelle Cordy (Hamilton Cycling Club) 0:00:31 4 Aly Armstrong (St. Catharines Cycling Club) 0:02:02

One lap behind # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Lesley Chown (Team Cf) 6 Carolyne Haill (Chain Reaction) 7 Sandra Deegan (Ontario Masters Cycling Associ) 8 Leslie Greene (Chain Reaction) 9 Gillian Frise (Independent) 10 Korina Besednik (Lapdogs Cycling Club) 11 Lesley Fisher (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny's) 12 Dawn Pritchard (Les Rouleurs De L'outaouais)

Two laps behind # Rider Name (Country) Team 13 Leslie Guillemette (Midweek Cycling Club) 14 Miranda De Pencier (Independent) DNS Vanessa Stauffer (Maple Leaf Cycling Club)