Kulhavy wins in Unicov

Dlask and Ausbuher podium in Toi Toi Cup's 8th round

Elite men
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)1:00:11
2Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:21
3Kamil Ausbuher (Cze) Exe Jeans0:00:39
4Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB0:01:41
5Zdenek Mlynár (Cze) Max Cursor0:02:09
6Martin Bína (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:02:36
7Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:03:10
8Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) Dimp - Giant Team0:03:52
9David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:04:03
10Karel Nepraš (Cze) ACK Stará Ves N Ondrejnicí0:04:10
11Petr Novotný (Cze)0:04:23
12Michael Vlcek (Cze)0:04:48
13Filip Adel (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:05:09
14Jan Nesvadba (Cze)0:05:33
15Filip Eberl (Cze) Scott Scania Team Kolín0:05:45
16Stanislav Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
17Jirí Podrazil (Cze) TJ Sokol Holé Vrchy
18Josef Soukup (Cze)
19Martin Hunal (Cze) Velosport Valenta Scott Team
20Tomáš Janošek (Cze)
21Martin Rehak (Cze)
22Jakub Friml (Cze)
23Michal Benda (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB
24Roland Mörx (Aut) ARBÖ Radsport Kiesl
25Michal Simerle (Cze)
26Lukáš Kovanda (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
27Josef Suchý (Cze)
28Radovan Kyjovsky (Cze)
29Jakub Rohlík (Cze)
30Martin Skála (Cze)

