Kulhavy wins in Unicov
Dlask and Ausbuher podium in Toi Toi Cup's 8th round
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)
|1:00:11
|2
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Kamil Ausbuher (Cze) Exe Jeans
|0:00:39
|4
|Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB
|0:01:41
|5
|Zdenek Mlynár (Cze) Max Cursor
|0:02:09
|6
|Martin Bína (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|0:02:36
|7
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|0:03:10
|8
|Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) Dimp - Giant Team
|0:03:52
|9
|David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|0:04:03
|10
|Karel Nepraš (Cze) ACK Stará Ves N Ondrejnicí
|0:04:10
|11
|Petr Novotný (Cze)
|0:04:23
|12
|Michael Vlcek (Cze)
|0:04:48
|13
|Filip Adel (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|0:05:09
|14
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|0:05:33
|15
|Filip Eberl (Cze) Scott Scania Team Kolín
|0:05:45
|16
|Stanislav Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|17
|Jirí Podrazil (Cze) TJ Sokol Holé Vrchy
|18
|Josef Soukup (Cze)
|19
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Velosport Valenta Scott Team
|20
|Tomáš Janošek (Cze)
|21
|Martin Rehak (Cze)
|22
|Jakub Friml (Cze)
|23
|Michal Benda (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB
|24
|Roland Mörx (Aut) ARBÖ Radsport Kiesl
|25
|Michal Simerle (Cze)
|26
|Lukáš Kovanda (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|27
|Josef Suchý (Cze)
|28
|Radovan Kyjovsky (Cze)
|29
|Jakub Rohlík (Cze)
|30
|Martin Skála (Cze)
