Kulhavý solos to victory
Kášek holds series lead with one round remaining
Mountain biker Jaroslav Kulhavy dominated a cold, snowy round of the TOI TOI cup in Mnichovo Hradiste, putting half a minute into second placed Vladimir Kyzivat to take the win.
The cross country world championships runner-up overtook Michael Boros after the first lap and then never left the lead of the race on a technical course that caused problems for many riders.
Jan Nesvadba came third ahead of Boros, while junior world champion Tomas Paprstka came in fifth.
Coming in seventh, David Kasek holds the series lead with one round to go.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze) FACTORY RACING SPECIALIZED
|1:02:25
|2
|Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) JOHNSON CONTROLS AŠ MB
|0:00:31
|3
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze) KC KOOPERATIVA SG JABLONEC n.N
|0:00:53
|4
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|0:01:03
|5
|Tomáš Paprstka (Cze) SCOTT CYCLING TEAM Kolín
|0:01:24
|6
|Filip Eberl (Cze) SCOTT CYCLING TEAM Kolín
|0:01:42
|7
|David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|0:01:45
|8
|Lubomír Petruš (Cze) KC Hlinsko
|0:02:12
|9
|Radek Polnický (Cze) EMPELLA CZECH TEAM
|0:02:54
|10
|Matej Lasák (Cze) MAX CURSOR
|0:03:35
|11
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) SCOTT CYCLING TEAM Kolín
|0:04:10
|12
|Roland Mörx (Aut) ARBÖ Radsport Kiesl
|0:04:45
|13
|Lukáš Sáblík (Cze) SCOTT CYCLING TEAM Kolín
|0:05:02
|14
|Karel Nepraš (Cze) ACK Stará Ves n. Ondrejnicí
|0:06:08
|15
|Michal Benda (Cze) JOHNSON CONTROLS AŠ MB
|0:08:02
|16 -1 lap
|Michal Šimerle (Cze) KC KOOPERATIVA SG JABLONEC n.N
|17
|Michal Malík (Cze) KC KOOPERATIVA SG JABLONEC n.N
|18
|Tomáš Podrazil (Cze) TJ Sokol Holé Vrchy
|19 -2 laps
|Tomáš Barták (Cze) SCOTT CYCLING TEAM Kolín
|20 -3 laps
|Tomáš Janošek (Cze) ACK Stará Ves n. Ondrejnicí
|21 -5 laps
|David Kramár (Cze) KONA CYCLING POINT
|22
|Václav Svatoš (Cze) TJ Sokol Holé Vrchy
|23
|Jan Matoušek (Cze) Sportovní klub MS AUTO
|24
|Josef Tomek (Cze) KOLÍK TJ BOHUMÍN
|25
|Jirí Šlégl (Cze) JOHNSON CONTROLS AŠ MB
|26 -6 laps
|Pawel Wojczal (Pol) KTM RACING TEAM ZLOTY STOK
|27
|Josef Suchý (Cze) JOHNSON CONTROLS AŠ MB
|28 -7 laps
|Marek Farkaš (Cze) TJ Lokomotiva Beroun
|29
|Tomáš Holický (Cze) RBB INVEST Jindr. Hradec
|DNF
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|DNF
|Tomáš Nový (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|DNF
|Tomáš Frydrych (Cze) JOHNSON CONTROLS AŠ MB
