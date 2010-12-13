Image 1 of 18 Jaroslav Hulhavy took the win in Mnichovo Hradiště (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 2 of 18 Jaroslav Kulhavý (Specialized Factory Racing) on the snowy parcours. (Image credit: Michal Cerveny - mtbs.cz) Image 3 of 18 Jaroslav Kulhavý took his first win for Specialized Factory Racing. (Image credit: Michal Cerveny - mtbs.cz) Image 4 of 18 Jaroslav Kulhavý (Specialized Factory Racing) en route to victory. (Image credit: Michal Cerveny - mtbs.cz) Image 5 of 18 Matej Lasak slotted into the top 10. (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 6 of 18 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Team) (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 7 of 18 Jaroslav Kulhavy took the lead after the first lap. (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 8 of 18 Ondrej Bambula did not make the finish. (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 9 of 18 David Kasek took seventh. (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 10 of 18 Tomas Paprstka came in fifth place (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 11 of 18 Jan Nesvadba rode to third place on the day. (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 12 of 18 Michael Boros claimed the hole shot but faded to fourth. (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 13 of 18 Vladimir Kyzivat leads the chasing group. (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 14 of 18 Jaroslav Kulhavy rolled up his sleeves and got to work. (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 15 of 18 David Kasek plows through the snow (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 16 of 18 Michael Boros in the lead on the first lap. (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 17 of 18 The start of the elite men's race. (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 18 of 18 Vladimir Kyzivat began to close in on Kulhavy near the end. (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)

Mountain biker Jaroslav Kulhavy dominated a cold, snowy round of the TOI TOI cup in Mnichovo Hradiste, putting half a minute into second placed Vladimir Kyzivat to take the win.

The cross country world championships runner-up overtook Michael Boros after the first lap and then never left the lead of the race on a technical course that caused problems for many riders.

Jan Nesvadba came third ahead of Boros, while junior world champion Tomas Paprstka came in fifth.

Coming in seventh, David Kasek holds the series lead with one round to go.

