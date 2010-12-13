Trending

Kulhavý solos to victory

Kášek holds series lead with one round remaining

Image 1 of 18

Jaroslav Hulhavy took the win in Mnichovo Hradiště

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Image 2 of 18

Jaroslav Kulhavý (Specialized Factory Racing) on the snowy parcours.

(Image credit: Michal Cerveny - mtbs.cz)
Image 3 of 18

Jaroslav Kulhavý took his first win for Specialized Factory Racing.

(Image credit: Michal Cerveny - mtbs.cz)
Image 4 of 18

Jaroslav Kulhavý (Specialized Factory Racing) en route to victory.

(Image credit: Michal Cerveny - mtbs.cz)
Image 5 of 18

Matej Lasak slotted into the top 10.

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Image 6 of 18

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Team)

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Image 7 of 18

Jaroslav Kulhavy took the lead after the first lap.

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Image 8 of 18

Ondrej Bambula did not make the finish.

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Image 9 of 18

David Kasek took seventh.

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Image 10 of 18

Tomas Paprstka came in fifth place

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Image 11 of 18

Jan Nesvadba rode to third place on the day.

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Image 12 of 18

Michael Boros claimed the hole shot but faded to fourth.

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Image 13 of 18

Vladimir Kyzivat leads the chasing group.

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Image 14 of 18

Jaroslav Kulhavy rolled up his sleeves and got to work.

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Image 15 of 18

David Kasek plows through the snow

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Image 16 of 18

Michael Boros in the lead on the first lap.

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Image 17 of 18

The start of the elite men's race.

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Image 18 of 18

Vladimir Kyzivat began to close in on Kulhavy near the end.

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)

Mountain biker Jaroslav Kulhavy dominated a cold, snowy round of the TOI TOI cup in Mnichovo Hradiste, putting half a minute into second placed Vladimir Kyzivat to take the win.

The cross country world championships runner-up overtook Michael Boros after the first lap and then never left the lead of the race on a technical course that caused problems for many riders.

Jan Nesvadba came third ahead of Boros, while junior world champion Tomas Paprstka came in fifth.

Coming in seventh, David Kasek holds the series lead with one round to go.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze) FACTORY RACING SPECIALIZED1:02:25
2Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) JOHNSON CONTROLS AŠ MB0:00:31
3Jan Nesvadba (Cze) KC KOOPERATIVA SG JABLONEC n.N0:00:53
4Michael Boroš (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:01:03
5Tomáš Paprstka (Cze) SCOTT CYCLING TEAM Kolín0:01:24
6Filip Eberl (Cze) SCOTT CYCLING TEAM Kolín0:01:42
7David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:01:45
8Lubomír Petruš (Cze) KC Hlinsko0:02:12
9Radek Polnický (Cze) EMPELLA CZECH TEAM0:02:54
10Matej Lasák (Cze) MAX CURSOR0:03:35
11Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) SCOTT CYCLING TEAM Kolín0:04:10
12Roland Mörx (Aut) ARBÖ Radsport Kiesl0:04:45
13Lukáš Sáblík (Cze) SCOTT CYCLING TEAM Kolín0:05:02
14Karel Nepraš (Cze) ACK Stará Ves n. Ondrejnicí0:06:08
15Michal Benda (Cze) JOHNSON CONTROLS AŠ MB0:08:02
16 -1 lapMichal Šimerle (Cze) KC KOOPERATIVA SG JABLONEC n.N
17Michal Malík (Cze) KC KOOPERATIVA SG JABLONEC n.N
18Tomáš Podrazil (Cze) TJ Sokol Holé Vrchy
19 -2 lapsTomáš Barták (Cze) SCOTT CYCLING TEAM Kolín
20 -3 lapsTomáš Janošek (Cze) ACK Stará Ves n. Ondrejnicí
21 -5 lapsDavid Kramár (Cze) KONA CYCLING POINT
22Václav Svatoš (Cze) TJ Sokol Holé Vrchy
23Jan Matoušek (Cze) Sportovní klub MS AUTO
24Josef Tomek (Cze) KOLÍK TJ BOHUMÍN
25Jirí Šlégl (Cze) JOHNSON CONTROLS AŠ MB
26 -6 lapsPawel Wojczal (Pol) KTM RACING TEAM ZLOTY STOK
27Josef Suchý (Cze) JOHNSON CONTROLS AŠ MB
28 -7 lapsMarek Farkaš (Cze) TJ Lokomotiva Beroun
29Tomáš Holický (Cze) RBB INVEST Jindr. Hradec
DNFOndrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
DNFTomáš Nový (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
DNFTomáš Frydrych (Cze) JOHNSON CONTROLS AŠ MB

 

