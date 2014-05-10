Trending

Vos extends lead in Women's Tour with stage 4 win

Bronzini, Garner not quick enough

Image 1 of 19

Marianne Vos cannibalizes the Women's Tour, winning her second stage in a row

Marianne Vos cannibalizes the Women's Tour, winning her second stage in a row
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 19

Fans of Jo Tindley (Matrix Fitness-Vulpine) at the finish

Fans of Jo Tindley (Matrix Fitness-Vulpine) at the finish
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 19

The Hitec Products team is down to three

The Hitec Products team is down to three
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 19

The Swiss team cross the New River in Cheshunt on their way to sign on

The Swiss team cross the New River in Cheshunt on their way to sign on
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 19

Isabelle Beckers (Lotto Belisol)

Isabelle Beckers (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 19

The Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies riders strategize before stage 4

The Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies riders strategize before stage 4
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 19

Marianne Vos rides to sign on

Marianne Vos rides to sign on
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 19

Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) in pursuit of Emma Pooley

Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) in pursuit of Emma Pooley
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 19

Boels-Dolmans and Orica-AiS patrol the front

Boels-Dolmans and Orica-AiS patrol the front
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 19

Emma Pooley (Lotto Belisol) on the attack

Emma Pooley (Lotto Belisol) on the attack
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 19

The bunch chases on stage 4

The bunch chases on stage 4
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 19

Marianne Vos leads the peloton through the Hertfordshire countryside

Marianne Vos leads the peloton through the Hertfordshire countryside
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 13 of 19

Marianne Vos powers to the stage win

Marianne Vos powers to the stage win
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 14 of 19

Marianne Vos leads after stage 4

Marianne Vos leads after stage 4
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 15 of 19

Lizzie Armitstead leads the British Rider classification

Lizzie Armitstead leads the British Rider classification
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 16 of 19

Emma Pooley was most combative rider

Emma Pooley was most combative rider
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 17 of 19

Rosella Ratto is the best young rider

Rosella Ratto is the best young rider
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 18 of 19

World champion Marianne Vos in the press conference

World champion Marianne Vos in the press conference
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 19 of 19

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) wins stage 4 of the women's tour over Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda)

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) wins stage 4 of the women's tour over Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) claimed her second consecutive stage victory in the Women's Tour, beating Italian Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) and Lucy Garner (Great Britain) in the sprint. Vos extended her lead in the overall classification with the time bonuses, and now leads Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) by 19 seconds, with previous race leader Rosella Ratto (Faren) in third three more seconds back.

The sun came out for the women's peloton for their penultimate 87.8km stage from Cheshunt to Welwyn Garden City, and as has been the case every stage the bunch were active from the gun.

This time, however, a lone rider, Ciara Horne (Great Britain) was able to gain a handful of seconds over the peloton, taking the first mountain prime at Port Hill. Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) added to her advantage in the classification by taking second place from the field over rival Jolanda Neff of Switzerland before Horne was caught.

French champion Elise Delzenne counter-attacked as Horne was brought back, but could not go clear. This was not the case for Emma Pooley (Lotto Belisol), who went clear just after Delzenne was caught. The former world time trial champion gained 20 seconds on the bunch, sparking a furious chase behind.

Five riders set off in pursuit of Pooley and succeeded on joining her Annemiek van Vleuten (Rabo-Liv), Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS), Chantal Blaak (Specialized-lululemon), Janel Holcomb (Optum) and Kasia Pawlowska (Boels-Dolmans) bridged up to Pooley, gaining nearly a minute on the peloton.

However, with Van Vleuten sitting on in defense of her teammate's race lead, the cooperation disintegrated up front. As Astana and Wiggle-Honda led the chase behind, the gap steadily fell, and by the final bonus sprint with 8.5km to go the bunch was back together. Vos claimed the bonus seconds ahead of Johansson and Armitstead in Codicote.

A brief respite came with 2.5km to go as the contenders for the polka dot jersey fought out the final mountain prime, this time Neff got the better of Laws, before Rabo-Liv took control for the bunch sprint.

Armitstead suffered an ill-timed puncture with 2km to go and was unable to rejoin the head of affairs before the sprint, losing an opportunity to give the British fans a home stage win.

Vos won the sprint handily over Bronzini, with former junior world champion Lucy Garner in third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team2:13:09
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
3Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
6Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
7Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
9Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
10Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
12Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
14Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon0:00:04
15Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
16Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
17Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
18Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
19Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
20Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
21Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
22Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
23Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
24Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
25Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
26Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
27Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
28Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands
29Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
30Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
31Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
32Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
33Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
34Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
35Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
36Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
37Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
38Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
39Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
40Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
41Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:13
42Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
43Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
44Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team0:00:29
45Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
46Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon0:00:38
47Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
48Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
49Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
50Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team
51Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:43
52Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team0:00:45
53Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
54Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team0:00:57
55Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:00:59
56Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren0:01:07
57Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:01:51
58Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team0:02:12
59Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
60Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
61Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
62Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland0:11:29
63Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
64Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
65Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
66Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
67Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
68Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:11:33
69Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
70Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team
71Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren0:11:35
72Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:01
73Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
74Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland
75Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
76Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
77Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands0:17:04
78Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:17:05
79Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland0:18:05
80Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:19:03
81Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
DNFIsabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFLinda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
DNFCaroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland
DNSEmily Kay (GBr) Great Britain

Sprint 1 - Baldock
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team3pts
2Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS2
3Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team1

Sprint 2 - Codicote
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS2
3Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team15pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda12
3Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain9
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS7
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren6
6Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
7Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
8Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek3

Mountain 1 - Port Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain6pts
2Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
3Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland4
4Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS3
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products2
6Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team1

Mountain 2 - Digswell Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland6pts
2Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products4
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS3
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team2
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain2:13:09
2Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
3Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
5Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
7Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team0:00:04
8Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
10Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
11Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
12Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
13Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team0:00:29
14Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain0:00:38
15Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS0:02:12
16Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:11:29
17Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
18Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:11:33
19Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
20Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:01
21Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
22Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
23Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands0:17:04
24Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:17:05
25Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland0:18:05
26Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:19:03

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6:39:31
2Rabo Liv women cycling team0:00:04
3Wiggle Honda
4Specialized Lululemon
5Orica AIS
6Netherlands
7Hitec products0:00:08
8Estado de Mexico Faren0:00:09
9Astana Bepink womens team0:00:33
10Boels Dolmans cycling team0:00:38
11Great Britain
12Lointek0:00:45
13UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:52
14Lotto Belisol Ladies0:04:24
15Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:23:53
16Switzerland0:28:30

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team9:54:10
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS0:00:19
3Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren0:00:22
4Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team0:00:30
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:00:31
6Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
7Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain0:00:37
8Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
9Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren0:00:41
10Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
11Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
12Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
14Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team0:00:42
16Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
17Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS0:00:43
18Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products0:00:45
19Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
20Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
21Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
22Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
23Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands
24Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
25Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
26Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
27Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
28Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
29Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
30Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
31Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
32Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
33Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
34Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:54
35Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland0:01:05
36Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:01:07
37Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:01:09
38Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:01:10
39Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon0:01:16
40Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team0:01:18
41Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
42Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain0:01:19
43Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team0:01:21
44Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team0:01:26
45Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team0:01:38
46Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon0:01:52
47Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS0:01:54
48Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:02:10
49Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:02:43
50Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:03:48
51Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek0:12:10
52Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands0:12:48
53Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
54Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
55Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
56Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:13:05
57Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek0:13:29
58Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland0:13:38
59Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren0:14:24
60Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:16:03
61Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren0:16:24
62Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS0:16:26
63Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
64Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:15
65Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands0:19:05
66Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland0:20:28
67Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek0:21:56
68Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands0:24:17
69Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:25:44
70Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:26:30
71Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren0:27:37
72Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:32:31
73Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain0:37:34
74Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team0:38:12
75Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain0:39:34
76Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:40:50
77Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland0:41:25
78Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren0:47:41
79Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:52:48
80Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:53:19
81Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine1:13:43

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team62pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS40
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda32
4Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team26
5Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain23
6Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren18
7Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren16
8Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team14
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands13
10Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
11Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies9
12Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon9
13Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team5
14Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek5
15Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
16Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team3
17Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon3
18Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team3
19Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek3
20Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS2
21Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products2
22Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon1
23Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling40pts
2Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland37
3Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren12
4Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain12
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS10
6Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team8
7Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team6
8Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team6
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products6
10Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda6
11Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS4
12Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products3
13Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team3
14Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren2
15Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies2
16Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon2
17Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren9:54:32
2Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team0:00:09
3Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain0:00:15
4Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren0:00:19
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
7Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products0:00:23
9Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
10Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland0:00:43
11Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain0:00:57
12Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team0:00:59
13Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands0:12:26
14Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
15Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:12:43
16Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS0:16:04
17Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:53
18Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands0:18:43
19Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands0:23:55
20Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:25:22
21Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain0:37:12
22Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain0:39:12
23Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland0:41:03
24Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:52:26
25Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:52:57
26Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine1:13:21

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies29:44:37
2Specialized Lululemon0:00:04
3Orica AIS
4Rabo Liv women cycling team
5Wiggle Honda
6Hitec products0:00:08
7Netherlands0:00:19
8Astana Bepink womens team0:00:38
9Boels Dolmans cycling team
10Lointek0:00:45
11UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:07
12Estado de Mexico Faren0:12:39
13Great Britain0:12:41
14Lotto Belisol Ladies0:18:29
15Switzerland0:29:22
16Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:53:03

 

