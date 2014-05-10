Image 1 of 19 Marianne Vos cannibalizes the Women's Tour, winning her second stage in a row (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 19 Fans of Jo Tindley (Matrix Fitness-Vulpine) at the finish (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 19 The Hitec Products team is down to three (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 19 The Swiss team cross the New River in Cheshunt on their way to sign on (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 19 Isabelle Beckers (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 19 The Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies riders strategize before stage 4 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 19 Marianne Vos rides to sign on (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 19 Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) in pursuit of Emma Pooley (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 19 Boels-Dolmans and Orica-AiS patrol the front (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 19 Emma Pooley (Lotto Belisol) on the attack (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 19 The bunch chases on stage 4 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 19 Marianne Vos leads the peloton through the Hertfordshire countryside (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 13 of 19 Marianne Vos powers to the stage win (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 14 of 19 Marianne Vos leads after stage 4 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 15 of 19 Lizzie Armitstead leads the British Rider classification (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 16 of 19 Emma Pooley was most combative rider (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 17 of 19 Rosella Ratto is the best young rider (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 18 of 19 World champion Marianne Vos in the press conference (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 19 of 19 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) wins stage 4 of the women's tour over Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda) (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) claimed her second consecutive stage victory in the Women's Tour, beating Italian Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) and Lucy Garner (Great Britain) in the sprint. Vos extended her lead in the overall classification with the time bonuses, and now leads Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) by 19 seconds, with previous race leader Rosella Ratto (Faren) in third three more seconds back.

The sun came out for the women's peloton for their penultimate 87.8km stage from Cheshunt to Welwyn Garden City, and as has been the case every stage the bunch were active from the gun.

This time, however, a lone rider, Ciara Horne (Great Britain) was able to gain a handful of seconds over the peloton, taking the first mountain prime at Port Hill. Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) added to her advantage in the classification by taking second place from the field over rival Jolanda Neff of Switzerland before Horne was caught.

French champion Elise Delzenne counter-attacked as Horne was brought back, but could not go clear. This was not the case for Emma Pooley (Lotto Belisol), who went clear just after Delzenne was caught. The former world time trial champion gained 20 seconds on the bunch, sparking a furious chase behind.

Five riders set off in pursuit of Pooley and succeeded on joining her Annemiek van Vleuten (Rabo-Liv), Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS), Chantal Blaak (Specialized-lululemon), Janel Holcomb (Optum) and Kasia Pawlowska (Boels-Dolmans) bridged up to Pooley, gaining nearly a minute on the peloton.

However, with Van Vleuten sitting on in defense of her teammate's race lead, the cooperation disintegrated up front. As Astana and Wiggle-Honda led the chase behind, the gap steadily fell, and by the final bonus sprint with 8.5km to go the bunch was back together. Vos claimed the bonus seconds ahead of Johansson and Armitstead in Codicote.

A brief respite came with 2.5km to go as the contenders for the polka dot jersey fought out the final mountain prime, this time Neff got the better of Laws, before Rabo-Liv took control for the bunch sprint.

Armitstead suffered an ill-timed puncture with 2km to go and was unable to rejoin the head of affairs before the sprint, losing an opportunity to give the British fans a home stage win.

Vos won the sprint handily over Bronzini, with former junior world champion Lucy Garner in third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 2:13:09 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 3 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 5 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 6 Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 9 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 10 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 11 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 12 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 14 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 0:00:04 15 Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda 16 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products 17 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products 18 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 19 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 20 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 21 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 22 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 23 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS 24 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 25 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 26 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 27 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 28 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands 29 Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda 30 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 31 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek 32 Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda 33 Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands 34 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 35 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 36 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 37 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 38 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 39 Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain 40 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS 41 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:13 42 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 43 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 44 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 0:00:29 45 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 46 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon 0:00:38 47 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 48 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon 49 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 50 Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team 51 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:43 52 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team 0:00:45 53 Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek 54 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team 0:00:57 55 Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:00:59 56 Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:01:07 57 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:01:51 58 Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 0:02:12 59 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 60 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies 61 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS 62 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland 0:11:29 63 Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 64 Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 65 Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain 66 Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek 67 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek 68 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:11:33 69 Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands 70 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team 71 Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:11:35 72 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:17:01 73 Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain 74 Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland 75 Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 76 Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 77 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 0:17:04 78 Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:17:05 79 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland 0:18:05 80 Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:19:03 81 Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren DNF Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland DNF Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland DNS Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain

Sprint 1 - Baldock # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 3 pts 2 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS 2 3 Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team 1

Sprint 2 - Codicote # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 3 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 2 3 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 15 pts 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 12 3 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 9 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 7 5 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 6 6 Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 7 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 8 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 3

Mountain 1 - Port Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain 6 pts 2 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 3 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 4 4 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 3 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 2 6 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 1

Mountain 2 - Digswell Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 6 pts 2 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 4 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 3 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 2 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 2:13:09 2 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 3 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 5 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 7 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 0:00:04 8 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 10 Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda 11 Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands 12 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 13 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 0:00:29 14 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:38 15 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS 0:02:12 16 Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:11:29 17 Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain 18 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:11:33 19 Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands 20 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:17:01 21 Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain 22 Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 23 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 0:17:04 24 Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:17:05 25 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland 0:18:05 26 Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:19:03

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6:39:31 2 Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:00:04 3 Wiggle Honda 4 Specialized Lululemon 5 Orica AIS 6 Netherlands 7 Hitec products 0:00:08 8 Estado de Mexico Faren 0:00:09 9 Astana Bepink womens team 0:00:33 10 Boels Dolmans cycling team 0:00:38 11 Great Britain 12 Lointek 0:00:45 13 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:52 14 Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:04:24 15 Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:23:53 16 Switzerland 0:28:30

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 9:54:10 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 0:00:19 3 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:00:22 4 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 0:00:30 5 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:00:31 6 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 7 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:37 8 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:00:41 10 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 11 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 12 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 14 Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 0:00:42 16 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 17 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS 0:00:43 18 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products 0:00:45 19 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 20 Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda 21 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 22 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 23 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands 24 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products 25 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 26 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 27 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 28 Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda 29 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 30 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 31 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek 32 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 33 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS 34 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:54 35 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:05 36 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:01:07 37 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:01:09 38 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:01:10 39 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon 0:01:16 40 Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team 0:01:18 41 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 42 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:19 43 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 0:01:21 44 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team 0:01:26 45 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team 0:01:38 46 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon 0:01:52 47 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 0:01:54 48 Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:02:10 49 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:02:43 50 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:03:48 51 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek 0:12:10 52 Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands 0:12:48 53 Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda 54 Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain 55 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 56 Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:13:05 57 Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek 0:13:29 58 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland 0:13:38 59 Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:14:24 60 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:16:03 61 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:16:24 62 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS 0:16:26 63 Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 64 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:18:15 65 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 0:19:05 66 Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland 0:20:28 67 Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek 0:21:56 68 Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands 0:24:17 69 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:25:44 70 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:26:30 71 Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:27:37 72 Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:32:31 73 Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain 0:37:34 74 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team 0:38:12 75 Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain 0:39:34 76 Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:40:50 77 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland 0:41:25 78 Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:47:41 79 Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:52:48 80 Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:53:19 81 Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 1:13:43

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 62 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 40 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 32 4 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 26 5 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 23 6 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 18 7 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 16 8 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 14 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 13 10 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 11 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 12 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 9 13 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 5 14 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 5 15 Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 16 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 3 17 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon 3 18 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 3 19 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek 3 20 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS 2 21 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products 2 22 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 1 23 Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 40 pts 2 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 37 3 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 12 4 Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain 12 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 10 6 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 8 7 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 6 8 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 6 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 6 10 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 6 11 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 4 12 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products 3 13 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 3 14 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 2 15 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 2 16 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 2 17 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 9:54:32 2 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 0:00:09 3 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:15 4 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:00:19 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 7 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 0:00:23 9 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 10 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:43 11 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:57 12 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 0:00:59 13 Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands 0:12:26 14 Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda 15 Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:12:43 16 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS 0:16:04 17 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:17:53 18 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 0:18:43 19 Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands 0:23:55 20 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:25:22 21 Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain 0:37:12 22 Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain 0:39:12 23 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland 0:41:03 24 Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:52:26 25 Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:52:57 26 Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 1:13:21

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies