Vos extends lead in Women's Tour with stage 4 win
Bronzini, Garner not quick enough
Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) claimed her second consecutive stage victory in the Women's Tour, beating Italian Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) and Lucy Garner (Great Britain) in the sprint. Vos extended her lead in the overall classification with the time bonuses, and now leads Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) by 19 seconds, with previous race leader Rosella Ratto (Faren) in third three more seconds back.
The sun came out for the women's peloton for their penultimate 87.8km stage from Cheshunt to Welwyn Garden City, and as has been the case every stage the bunch were active from the gun.
This time, however, a lone rider, Ciara Horne (Great Britain) was able to gain a handful of seconds over the peloton, taking the first mountain prime at Port Hill. Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) added to her advantage in the classification by taking second place from the field over rival Jolanda Neff of Switzerland before Horne was caught.
French champion Elise Delzenne counter-attacked as Horne was brought back, but could not go clear. This was not the case for Emma Pooley (Lotto Belisol), who went clear just after Delzenne was caught. The former world time trial champion gained 20 seconds on the bunch, sparking a furious chase behind.
Five riders set off in pursuit of Pooley and succeeded on joining her Annemiek van Vleuten (Rabo-Liv), Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS), Chantal Blaak (Specialized-lululemon), Janel Holcomb (Optum) and Kasia Pawlowska (Boels-Dolmans) bridged up to Pooley, gaining nearly a minute on the peloton.
However, with Van Vleuten sitting on in defense of her teammate's race lead, the cooperation disintegrated up front. As Astana and Wiggle-Honda led the chase behind, the gap steadily fell, and by the final bonus sprint with 8.5km to go the bunch was back together. Vos claimed the bonus seconds ahead of Johansson and Armitstead in Codicote.
A brief respite came with 2.5km to go as the contenders for the polka dot jersey fought out the final mountain prime, this time Neff got the better of Laws, before Rabo-Liv took control for the bunch sprint.
Armitstead suffered an ill-timed puncture with 2km to go and was unable to rejoin the head of affairs before the sprint, losing an opportunity to give the British fans a home stage win.
Vos won the sprint handily over Bronzini, with former junior world champion Lucy Garner in third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|2:13:09
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|3
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|6
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|9
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|10
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|12
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|14
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|0:00:04
|15
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|16
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
|17
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
|18
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|19
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|20
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|21
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|22
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|23
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
|24
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|25
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|26
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
|27
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|28
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands
|29
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|30
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|31
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|32
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|33
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
|34
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|35
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|36
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|37
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|38
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|39
|Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
|40
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
|41
|Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|42
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|43
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|44
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:00:29
|45
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|46
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|0:00:38
|47
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|48
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
|49
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|50
|Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|51
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|52
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|0:00:45
|53
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|54
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|0:00:57
|55
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:00:59
|56
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:01:07
|57
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:01:51
|58
|Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|0:02:12
|59
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|60
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|61
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
|62
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:11:29
|63
|Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|64
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|65
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
|66
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|67
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|68
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:11:33
|69
|Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
|70
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team
|71
|Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:11:35
|72
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:17:01
|73
|Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
|74
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland
|75
|Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|76
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|77
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|0:17:04
|78
|Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:17:05
|79
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
|0:18:05
|80
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:19:03
|81
|Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
|DNF
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
|DNF
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland
|DNS
|Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|3
|pts
|2
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
|2
|3
|Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|2
|3
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|15
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|12
|3
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|7
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|6
|6
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|7
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|8
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|pts
|2
|Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|4
|4
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|3
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
|2
|6
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|6
|pts
|2
|Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
|4
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|3
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|2
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|2:13:09
|2
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|3
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|7
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:00:04
|8
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
|10
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|11
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
|12
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|13
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:00:29
|14
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:38
|15
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:02:12
|16
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:11:29
|17
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
|18
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:11:33
|19
|Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
|20
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:17:01
|21
|Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
|22
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|23
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|0:17:04
|24
|Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:17:05
|25
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
|0:18:05
|26
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:19:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6:39:31
|2
|Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:00:04
|3
|Wiggle Honda
|4
|Specialized Lululemon
|5
|Orica AIS
|6
|Netherlands
|7
|Hitec products
|0:00:08
|8
|Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:00:09
|9
|Astana Bepink womens team
|0:00:33
|10
|Boels Dolmans cycling team
|0:00:38
|11
|Great Britain
|12
|Lointek
|0:00:45
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|14
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:04:24
|15
|Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:23:53
|16
|Switzerland
|0:28:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|9:54:10
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|0:00:19
|3
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:00:22
|4
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|0:00:30
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:31
|6
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|7
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:37
|8
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:00:41
|10
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|12
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|14
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|0:00:42
|16
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|17
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:00:43
|18
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
|0:00:45
|19
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|20
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|21
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
|22
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|23
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
|25
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|26
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|27
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|28
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|29
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|30
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|31
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|32
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|33
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
|34
|Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:54
|35
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:05
|36
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:01:07
|37
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:01:09
|38
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:01:10
|39
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
|0:01:16
|40
|Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|0:01:18
|41
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|42
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:19
|43
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:01:21
|44
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|0:01:26
|45
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|0:01:38
|46
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|0:01:52
|47
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|0:01:54
|48
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:02:10
|49
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:02:43
|50
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:03:48
|51
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|0:12:10
|52
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
|0:12:48
|53
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|54
|Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
|55
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|56
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:13:05
|57
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|0:13:29
|58
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:13:38
|59
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:14:24
|60
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:16:03
|61
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:16:24
|62
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:16:26
|63
|Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|64
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:18:15
|65
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|0:19:05
|66
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland
|0:20:28
|67
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|0:21:56
|68
|Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:24:17
|69
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:25:44
|70
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:26:30
|71
|Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:27:37
|72
|Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:32:31
|73
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
|0:37:34
|74
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:38:12
|75
|Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
|0:39:34
|76
|Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:40:50
|77
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
|0:41:25
|78
|Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:47:41
|79
|Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:52:48
|80
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:53:19
|81
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|1:13:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|62
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|40
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|32
|4
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|26
|5
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|23
|6
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|18
|7
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|16
|8
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|14
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|13
|10
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|11
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|12
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|9
|13
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|5
|14
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|5
|15
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|16
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|3
|17
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
|3
|18
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|3
|19
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|3
|20
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
|2
|21
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
|2
|22
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|1
|23
|Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|40
|pts
|2
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|37
|3
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|12
|4
|Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|10
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|8
|7
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|6
|8
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|6
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
|6
|10
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|6
|11
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|4
|12
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
|3
|13
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|3
|14
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|2
|15
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|2
|16
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|2
|17
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|9:54:32
|2
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:00:09
|3
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:15
|4
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:00:19
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
|0:00:23
|9
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|10
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:43
|11
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:57
|12
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:00:59
|13
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
|0:12:26
|14
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|15
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:12:43
|16
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:16:04
|17
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:17:53
|18
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|0:18:43
|19
|Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:23:55
|20
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:25:22
|21
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
|0:37:12
|22
|Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
|0:39:12
|23
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
|0:41:03
|24
|Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:52:26
|25
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:52:57
|26
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|1:13:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|29:44:37
|2
|Specialized Lululemon
|0:00:04
|3
|Orica AIS
|4
|Rabo Liv women cycling team
|5
|Wiggle Honda
|6
|Hitec products
|0:00:08
|7
|Netherlands
|0:00:19
|8
|Astana Bepink womens team
|0:00:38
|9
|Boels Dolmans cycling team
|10
|Lointek
|0:00:45
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|12
|Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:12:39
|13
|Great Britain
|0:12:41
|14
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:18:29
|15
|Switzerland
|0:29:22
|16
|Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:53:03
