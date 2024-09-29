Long-range attack sees Lauren De Crescenzo soar to Rad Dirt Fest win

American takes third win in four years with massive advantage of over eight minutes

A stunning long-range attack saw Lauren De Crescenzo claim an impressive solo victory in the Rad Dirt Fest race for a third time in four years, claiming her latest triumph with a margin of 8:10 on nearest opponent Sofia Gomez Villafane.

De Crescenzo broke away near the Spanish Peaks Aids Station with more than half of the 165 mile contest still to go.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
1Lauren De Crescenzo5:41:10
2Sofia Gomez Villafane5:49:20
3Cecily Decker5:49:34
4Alexis Skarder5:50:44
5Melisa Rollins5:53:10
6Sarah Lange5:53:21
7Paige Onweller5:54:55
8erin huck5:56:21
9Anna Hicks6:06:16
10Sarah Sturm6:06:29

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

