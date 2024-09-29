Long-range attack sees Lauren De Crescenzo soar to Rad Dirt Fest win

A stunning long-range attack saw Lauren De Crescenzo claim an impressive solo victory in the Rad Dirt Fest race for a third time in four years, claiming her latest triumph with a margin of 8:10 on nearest opponent Sofia Gomez Villafane.

De Crescenzo broke away near the Spanish Peaks Aids Station with more than half of the 165 mile contest still to go.

For over 80 miles the 34-year-old continued alone, following up last year's triumph with yet another victory.

Meanwhile Gomez Villafane attacked on the final climb of the day to finish second, with Cecily Decker securing her best result of the series so far in third, rolling home just 14 seconds behind Villafane.

Villafane's second place has ensured she now leads the Life Time Grand Prix series overall, her total of 103 points 13 better than Paige Onweller, who finished seventh in Rad Dirt.

Onweller is now just one point ahead of Alexis Skarda, who crossed the line in fourth position.

"I always put pressure on myself to repeat any win I’ve had, but I didn’t plan to make that early attack today," De Crescenzo said, "and I don’t know what my coach is going to say about it. It came on a steep, sandy section at around the 30-mile mark and it just felt right. I said to myself ‘this is the time’, although I did quickly start to doubt myself, once I’d made it, as I had so far to go."

"Looking ahead to [final race] Big Sugar, I just want to score as many points as I can now. Last season I took the maximum amount by finishing second to Kasia Niewiadoma, and I’d love to do the same again as I’m not where I want to be in the standings."

