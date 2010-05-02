Maros Kovac (Dukla Trencin Merida) claimed the final stage victory as the peloton was largely wiped out on the final stage. Kovac finished two seconds ahead of team-mate Robert Nagy and Nazar Jumabekov.

The trio were three of just 14 riders to finish the stage, as man were either unable to finish or finished outside the time cut.

One man who did make the finish line was opening stage winner Vladimir Koev (Hemus 1896 – Vivelo) from Bulgaria. Koev finished in fourth place just two seconds behind Kovac, easily ensuring he maintain his overall lead to win the race.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 4:44:11 2 Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 0:00:02 3 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) 4 Vladimir Koev (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo 5 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakh National Team 0:01:41 6 Rida Cador (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe 0:01:45 7 Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakh National Team 0:02:03 8 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakh National Team 0:02:43 9 Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 0:02:41 10 Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbian National Team 0:02:43 11 Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo 0:05:59 12 Mats Andersson (Swe) 13 Gabor Fejes (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe 0:11:57 14 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe 0:13:12 OTL Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo OTL Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) OTL Zoran Vujovic (Mne) OTL Ola Inge Drøpping (Nor) DNF Donas Driton (Mne) DNF Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakh National Team DNF Radosav Bezmarevic (Mne) DNF Vladimir Vulicevic (Srb) DNF Boris Marek (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida DNF Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida DNF Mats Lohne (Nor) DNF Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team DNF Milanko Petrovic (Srb) DNF Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakh National Team DNF Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) DNF Albert-Filon Serban (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team DNF Zoltan Madaras (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe DNF David Puskas (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe DNF Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo DNF Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo DNF Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo DNF Dejan Maric (Srb) Serbian National Team DNF Aleksandar Dukic (Srb) Serbian National Team DNF Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbian National Team DNF Anders Stensaker (Nor) DNF Michael Johansen (Den) DNF Eigil Botten Gjøstøl (Nor) DNF Tomas Azaltovic (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida DNF Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Tusnad Cycling Team DNF Andrea Pinos (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team DSQ Predrag Prokic (Srb) Serbian National Team DNS Nikola Ujkic (Mne) DNS Goran Cerovic (Mne)