Kovac win stage as peloton is shattered
Koev holds on for race win
Maros Kovac (Dukla Trencin Merida) claimed the final stage victory as the peloton was largely wiped out on the final stage. Kovac finished two seconds ahead of team-mate Robert Nagy and Nazar Jumabekov.
The trio were three of just 14 riders to finish the stage, as man were either unable to finish or finished outside the time cut.
One man who did make the finish line was opening stage winner Vladimir Koev (Hemus 1896 – Vivelo) from Bulgaria. Koev finished in fourth place just two seconds behind Kovac, easily ensuring he maintain his overall lead to win the race.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|4:44:11
|2
|Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:00:02
|3
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz)
|4
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|5
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|0:01:41
|6
|Rida Cador (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|0:01:45
|7
|Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|0:02:03
|8
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|0:02:43
|9
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:02:41
|10
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbian National Team
|0:02:43
|11
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:05:59
|12
|Mats Andersson (Swe)
|13
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|0:11:57
|14
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|0:13:12
|OTL
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|OTL
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)
|OTL
|Zoran Vujovic (Mne)
|OTL
|Ola Inge Drøpping (Nor)
|DNF
|Donas Driton (Mne)
|DNF
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|DNF
|Radosav Bezmarevic (Mne)
|DNF
|Vladimir Vulicevic (Srb)
|DNF
|Boris Marek (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|DNF
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|DNF
|Mats Lohne (Nor)
|DNF
|Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|DNF
|Milanko Petrovic (Srb)
|DNF
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|DNF
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb)
|DNF
|Albert-Filon Serban (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|DNF
|Zoltan Madaras (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|DNF
|David Puskas (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|DNF
|Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|DNF
|Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|DNF
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|DNF
|Dejan Maric (Srb) Serbian National Team
|DNF
|Aleksandar Dukic (Srb) Serbian National Team
|DNF
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbian National Team
|DNF
|Anders Stensaker (Nor)
|DNF
|Michael Johansen (Den)
|DNF
|Eigil Botten Gjøstøl (Nor)
|DNF
|Tomas Azaltovic (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|DNF
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Tusnad Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andrea Pinos (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
|DSQ
|Predrag Prokic (Srb) Serbian National Team
|DNS
|Nikola Ujkic (Mne)
|DNS
|Goran Cerovic (Mne)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|5:24:06
|2
|Robert Nagy (Slo) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:01:01
|3
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz)
|0:01:41
|4
|Maros Kovac (Slo) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:02:09
|5
|Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|0:04:15
|6
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|0:05:10
|7
|Rida Cador (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|0:05:11
|8
|Pavol Polievka (Slo) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:06:29
|9
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|0:06:51
|10
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbian National Team
|0:07:40
|11
|Mats Andersson (Swe)
|0:10:13
|12
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|0:14:38
|13
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:19:39
|14
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|0:21:58
