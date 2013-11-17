Image 1 of 35 Mud wrestling broke out during the "speedo" race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 35 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) has rarely ridden outside the top three all season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 35 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leads Logan Owen over the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 35 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) and Ryan Trebon crossing the barriers with different styles (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 35 Jeremy Powers, Ben Berden, and Logan Owen locked in a battle for second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 35 There was a large chase group behind the Powers/Berden/Owen/Driscoll group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 35 A huge number of riders were still together halfway through the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 35 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) with a huge race lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 35 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) loosing ground to Johnson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 35 Jeremy Durrin (Optum Pro Cycling) riding in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 35 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) crossing the log barriers for the last time (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 35 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) just before being caught by the Berden/Driscoll group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 35 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement), Ben Berden, and Logan Owen about to reel in Powers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 35 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) is joined by Ben Berden with a couple laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 35 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) mounting his bike with a half lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 35 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) wins day three of Jingle Cross (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 35 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) chasing Logan Owen early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 35 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) seemed to miss another early breakaway (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 35 Logan Owen (Cal Giant Berry Farm) was on a mission to make his first UCI podium (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 35 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 35 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) and Justine Lindine (Redline) on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 35 Brian Matter ( RACC/ Trek CXC) riding on top of Mt. Krumpit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 35 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) riding well despite having missed the two previous races due to illness (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 35 Yannick Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry Farms) coming off the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 35 Allen Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) had a solid race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 35 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) riding the first part of the big hill with a 30 second lead over Powers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 35 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) zig zags through the cow barns (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 35 Riders pass through the cow barns (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 35 The Speedo Race brought out some interesting race kits (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 35 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) taking the hole-shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 35 Yannick Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry Farms) led up Mt. Krumpit on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 35 Allen Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) making the big climb with his bike shouldered (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 35 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) putting in a solid performance (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 35 Riders on top of Mt. Krumpit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 35 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) wins by a large margin over Powers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) won Sunday’s UCI C1 event at the Carousel Volkswagen Jingle Rock, a Midwestern cyclo-cross institution, held in Iowa City, Iowa. Johnson was hungry for success after failing to make the podium on Saturday, and rode aggressively from the start, to win by nearly a minute.

“It was definitely my kind of course,” said Johnson. “I like when it’s hard even when you are not pedaling. Yesterday was tough to get going, but I felt like I had everything I needed today.”

Despite recovering from a cold, Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) took over at the front of the race midway through the first lap. Logan Owen (California Giant-Specialized) and Johnson joined Trebon, and the three riders pushed hard for the next two laps. Trebon was not up to his usual standards and decided to drop out shortly into the race. “I felt fine for the first two laps, and I was able to follow Tim and Logan,” said Trebon. “Tim rode a really hard for half a lap, and it just put me a bit over my limit. I couldn’t recover and it was all downhill from there.”

Johnson and Owen ran a 10 second lead over a chase group that included Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus), Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), Allen Krugoff (Raleigh-Clement), Yannick Eckmann (California Giant-Specialized), and Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com). Owen and Johnson worked well together, but a tactical error cost Owen a few valuable seconds and enabled Johnson to get a gap. “I just made the mistake of pitting too early when I was up in front with Tim,” said Owen. “I should have waited.”

Powers caught Owen, and almost made contact at the base of Mt. Krumpit when Johnson went on the attack. “Jeremy was just coming up, I knew he had made a big effort, so I knew I had to keep the pressure on, or else Jeremy would have been able to rest on our wheel,” said Johnson. “I just tried to make that two laps as hard as I possibly could. I think that was the gap that stuck.”

Powers chased, but he could not make any progress on Johnson’s 10-second lead. Fatigued from his wins in the preceding days, Powers sat up and waited for the chase group to come buy. Powers latched onto the chase, which now included Berden, Owen, and Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement.)

As Johnson built up his lead, Powers rested in the chase group before going on the offensive to lock up second place. “I took two laps to recover, and then I put together the last half lap,” said Powers. “That was the best I could do, and salvage second place.”

Ben Berden crossed the line in third, followed by Logan Owen in fourth and Jamie Driscoll in fifth.

Full results