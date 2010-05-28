Trending

Quintero gets the better of Bazzana

Bevin claims third for Bissel

Image 1 of 16

Base Camp brings out the 'Ricola Boys' and the crowd goes wild!

Base Camp brings out the 'Ricola Boys' and the crowd goes wild!
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 2 of 16

Twilight emphasizes the hard work on Anthony Taylor (Dave Jordan Coaching-Zaphr Graffiti).

Twilight emphasizes the hard work on Anthony Taylor (Dave Jordan Coaching-Zaphr Graffiti).
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 3 of 16

Bobby Lea (Ouch/Bhati Foundation) bounces back from last week

Bobby Lea (Ouch/Bhati Foundation) bounces back from last week
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 4 of 16

As the sun sets David Tanner (Fly V Australia) makes a break for it.

As the sun sets David Tanner (Fly V Australia) makes a break for it.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 5 of 16

The Basking Ridge community turned out to support the riders and maybe inspire future cyclists.

The Basking Ridge community turned out to support the riders and maybe inspire future cyclists.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 6 of 16

The town had their flags ready: honoring fallen heroes this Memorial Day.

The town had their flags ready: honoring fallen heroes this Memorial Day.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 7 of 16

The field takes its long stretch through the suburban neighborhoods.

The field takes its long stretch through the suburban neighborhoods.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 8 of 16

Lisban Quintero (CRCA Foundation) makes his break.

Lisban Quintero (CRCA Foundation) makes his break.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 9 of 16

After a long sprint New York City

After a long sprint New York City
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 10 of 16

Men

Men
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 11 of 16

Spectators watch Clay Murfet (RideClean-PatentIt.com) stretch and warm up before the race.

Spectators watch Clay Murfet (RideClean-PatentIt.com) stretch and warm up before the race.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 12 of 16

Bird

Bird
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 13 of 16

Jonathan Erdelyi (Striveone) takes an early flier and stretches out the field.

Jonathan Erdelyi (Striveone) takes an early flier and stretches out the field.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 14 of 16

John Loehner (Axa Equitable Cycling Team) makes a move on Jermaine Burrowes (Dave Jordan Coaching-Zephyr Graffiti) while rounding a corner.

John Loehner (Axa Equitable Cycling Team) makes a move on Jermaine Burrowes (Dave Jordan Coaching-Zephyr Graffiti) while rounding a corner.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 15 of 16

Based on last week we had high hopes for Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home-Colavita) but it was not to be.

Based on last week we had high hopes for Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home-Colavita) but it was not to be.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 16 of 16

Rodney Santiago (Champion System Racing) gets a push from neutral support after a mechanical, and jumps back into the field.

Rodney Santiago (Champion System Racing) gets a push from neutral support after a mechanical, and jumps back into the field.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lisban Quintero (CRCA/ Foundation)
2Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia)
3Patrick Bevin (Bissel Pro Cycling)

Latest on Cyclingnews