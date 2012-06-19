Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neal Kindree (Can) Specialized / EMD2:34:24
2Chris Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain0:04:18
3Cory Wallace (Can) Kona / Kona Factory0:07:03
4Greg Day (Can) Evolve Cycling Club0:10:17
5Logan Wetzel (USA) Noble Bikes0:13:45
6Carter Hovey (Can) MBC/Orbea/SMP0:13:59
7Patrick Means (USA) Team S&M / Sellwood Cycle Repair0:14:44
8Kevin Calhoun (Can) Rocky Mountain0:16:42
9Thomas Skinner (Can) Norco/Oak Bay0:17:04
10Jonathon Firth (Can) Honey stinger0:17:30
11Brian Cooke (Can) bicyclecafe / caferacers0:17:59
12Kelly Servinski (Can) SCOTT Bikes0:19:10
13Peter Watson (Can) Balance Point Racing0:19:19
14Dwayne Kress (Can) Devinci0:20:39
15Michael Robinson (Can) Back in Action Physi0:21:30
16Stefan Widmer (Can) Honey Stinger0:25:19
17Travis Hauck (Can) Gericks/NRG/Shimano0:25:20
18Drew Mackenzie (Can) Condo Group/Shimano0:30:20
19Jeff Blair (Can) Louis Garneau0:32:13
20Andy Traslin (Can) RydersEyewear/TNF/Os / Steed Cycles0:36:40
21Seth Wells (Can) Dux helmet0:37:52
22Pascal Wehr (Can) Sugoi0:38:10
23Robert Whishaw (Can) Obsession Bikes0:38:20
24Joshua Stott (Can) KHS0:41:18
25Kris Yip (Can) CycleLogic-Cannondale0:41:26
26Wai-Ben Wong (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycl0:47:59
27Sean Babcock (USA) Kona / Kona Factory Team0:50:12
DNFGeoffrey Homer (Can) Oak Bay Bikes
DNFMichael Jordan (Can)
DNFTim Sherstobitoff (Can)
DNFColin Kerr (Can) Rocky Mountian Factory Team
DNFKeith Stark (Can) Rocky Mountain Bikes

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendy Simms (Can) Scott Bikes3:07:19
2Kate Aardal (Can) Ridley's Cycle0:02:23
3Brandi Heisterman (Can) Rocky Mountain / Team Whistler0:02:38
4Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing0:02:54
5Natasha Hernday (USA) Mafia Racing NW0:15:03
6Jennifer Schulz (Can) Fresh Air/Balance Point Racing0:17:08
7Ann Yew (Can) Trek/Red Truck Racing0:17:55
8Rua Read (Can) Corsa0:22:42
9Cathy Zeglinski (Can) Northlands Medical0:24:20
10Joele Guynup (Can) Condo Group/Shimano0:33:52
11Megan Rose (Can) Norco/John Henry Bikes0:41:56
12Linda Robichaud (Can) NS Ride0:43:20
13Alana Heise (Can) Terrascape Racing0:54:55
DNFMelanie Mcquaid (Can) Trek/Avia/Shimano

