Kindree beats Sheppard at Test of Metal
Simms races to women's win
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neal Kindree (Can) Specialized / EMD
|2:34:24
|2
|Chris Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain
|0:04:18
|3
|Cory Wallace (Can) Kona / Kona Factory
|0:07:03
|4
|Greg Day (Can) Evolve Cycling Club
|0:10:17
|5
|Logan Wetzel (USA) Noble Bikes
|0:13:45
|6
|Carter Hovey (Can) MBC/Orbea/SMP
|0:13:59
|7
|Patrick Means (USA) Team S&M / Sellwood Cycle Repair
|0:14:44
|8
|Kevin Calhoun (Can) Rocky Mountain
|0:16:42
|9
|Thomas Skinner (Can) Norco/Oak Bay
|0:17:04
|10
|Jonathon Firth (Can) Honey stinger
|0:17:30
|11
|Brian Cooke (Can) bicyclecafe / caferacers
|0:17:59
|12
|Kelly Servinski (Can) SCOTT Bikes
|0:19:10
|13
|Peter Watson (Can) Balance Point Racing
|0:19:19
|14
|Dwayne Kress (Can) Devinci
|0:20:39
|15
|Michael Robinson (Can) Back in Action Physi
|0:21:30
|16
|Stefan Widmer (Can) Honey Stinger
|0:25:19
|17
|Travis Hauck (Can) Gericks/NRG/Shimano
|0:25:20
|18
|Drew Mackenzie (Can) Condo Group/Shimano
|0:30:20
|19
|Jeff Blair (Can) Louis Garneau
|0:32:13
|20
|Andy Traslin (Can) RydersEyewear/TNF/Os / Steed Cycles
|0:36:40
|21
|Seth Wells (Can) Dux helmet
|0:37:52
|22
|Pascal Wehr (Can) Sugoi
|0:38:10
|23
|Robert Whishaw (Can) Obsession Bikes
|0:38:20
|24
|Joshua Stott (Can) KHS
|0:41:18
|25
|Kris Yip (Can) CycleLogic-Cannondale
|0:41:26
|26
|Wai-Ben Wong (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycl
|0:47:59
|27
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona / Kona Factory Team
|0:50:12
|DNF
|Geoffrey Homer (Can) Oak Bay Bikes
|DNF
|Michael Jordan (Can)
|DNF
|Tim Sherstobitoff (Can)
|DNF
|Colin Kerr (Can) Rocky Mountian Factory Team
|DNF
|Keith Stark (Can) Rocky Mountain Bikes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wendy Simms (Can) Scott Bikes
|3:07:19
|2
|Kate Aardal (Can) Ridley's Cycle
|0:02:23
|3
|Brandi Heisterman (Can) Rocky Mountain / Team Whistler
|0:02:38
|4
|Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing
|0:02:54
|5
|Natasha Hernday (USA) Mafia Racing NW
|0:15:03
|6
|Jennifer Schulz (Can) Fresh Air/Balance Point Racing
|0:17:08
|7
|Ann Yew (Can) Trek/Red Truck Racing
|0:17:55
|8
|Rua Read (Can) Corsa
|0:22:42
|9
|Cathy Zeglinski (Can) Northlands Medical
|0:24:20
|10
|Joele Guynup (Can) Condo Group/Shimano
|0:33:52
|11
|Megan Rose (Can) Norco/John Henry Bikes
|0:41:56
|12
|Linda Robichaud (Can) NS Ride
|0:43:20
|13
|Alana Heise (Can) Terrascape Racing
|0:54:55
|DNF
|Melanie Mcquaid (Can) Trek/Avia/Shimano
