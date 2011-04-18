Image 1 of 15 Riders line up in Oakham ready for the start of the 2011 Tesco Cicle Classic. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 2 of 15 Dean Downing leads the chase after Leo Fortin catching him with 8k to go. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 3 of 15 Zak Dempster on the attack with 20 to go. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 4 of 15 What is left of the field exists the Somerby sector of the race with only 20k to go. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 5 of 15 Scott Thwaites leads the race across the farm track at Somerby. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 6 of 15 Dan Craven slides into the barriers in Owston but stays upright. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 7 of 15 Eventual winner Zak Dempster leads the race in the feedzone outside Owston. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 8 of 15 Tom Southam on the attack at the first king of the Bergs sprint. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 9 of 15 The lone leader takes the sprint in Oakham after the opening laps of Rutland Water. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 10 of 15 Martyn Irvine of Ireland was very agressive in the early stages. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 11 of 15 First attack of the day after only a mile of racing. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 12 of 15 The barbeque was doing a roaring trade in a packed Owston. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 13 of 15 The in form Graham Briggs relaxing in the wheels during the early stages. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 14 of 15 Peter Johnson goes to a wheel after a crash in the early stages of the race. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 15 of 15 Leo Fortin hangs on to a slender lead as the chasers close in on him. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net)

Zak Dempster triumphed on Sunday in the English cousin of the “Eroica” in Italy, the Tesco Rutland-Melton Cicle Classic (1.2), when he outsprinted Belgium’s Erwin De Kerf (Hand in Hand Espoirs) and Poland’s Marcin Bialoblocki (Motorpoint) at the head of an 18-rider group.

Contrary to previous years, the Cicle Classic wasn’t decided in the first kilometres by a huge breakaway that the peloton would never see again. Instead, the bunch was whittled down in an elimination race through the twisty and undulating roads of the East Midlands countryside, which give the Cicle Classic a Tour of Flanders’ look.

“To be honest it was a quite negative race today,” Dempster told Cyclingnews at the finish. “I was pretty aggressive, perhaps too much, but it never helped to make the difference.” Perhaps the dry weather was the main factor in the wait-and-see nature of the race.

Three riders tried serious lone escapes, however: Briton Tom Southam (Rapha Condor), Spaniard Javier Pomares (KTM-Murcia) and Frenchman Léo Fortin (ESEG Douai).

The latter, a pro stagiaire with Crédit Agricole in 2006 who stopped racing in 2010 and came back last winter, was caught with three kilometres to go, after an escape of around thirty kilometres. His gap reached 1:50 but he said that he had no illusions in the last 12 kilometres.

Following a very fast teammate of Fortin’s into the last corner before the line, Dempster almost crashed but he was in second position, a perfect position for the sprint. In the previous kilometres, his team had supported him through Dan Craven and Dean Downing's strong lead-out. The other Rapha rider in the front group, Graham Briggs, was another wildcard for the sprint.

The 23-year-old Dempster, a former track specialist as part of the Australian Institute of Sport’s programme, confirmed his strong abilities in the “Flemish” classics with this victory. On a similar course, he won the Dengie Marshes Tour last week, a Premier calendar race in Essex. In 2009 he rode Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne with Bulgarian continental team CC Bourgas and finished 15th of the Three Days of West Flanders.

“To win the Tesco Rutland-Melton Cicle Classic was something special,” Dempster said. “I really enjoyed the route. It’s like the Tro Bro Leon [another semi-classic in Brittany – Ed.] and I really like it!” He expects to join a WorldTour team as soon as possible. Dempster will soon have further opportunities to shine at the highest level, notably in France with the Tour of Lorraine, the Ronde de l’Oise and the Boucles de la Mayenne.

