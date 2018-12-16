Trending

Cant wins Superprestige in Zonhoven

Betsema second, Alvarado third

Sanne Cant wins Superprestige Zonhoven

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The elite women's racing Superprestige Zonhoven

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The elite women racing Superprestige Zonhoven

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The crowds were out to watch the elite women's race at Superprestige Zonhoven

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Superprestige Zonhoven elite women

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Superprestige Zonhoven elite women racing

(Image credit: Getty Images)
A rider crashes at Superprestige Zonhoven

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sanne Cant wins Superprestige Zonhoven

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sanne Cant wins Superprestige Zonhoven

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sanne Cant wins Superprestige Zonhoven

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Denise Betsema was second at Superprestige Zonhoven

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sanne Cant wins Superprestige Zonhoven

(Image credit: Getty Images)
A rider crashes at the Superprestige Zonhoven

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sanne Cant (Iko-Beobank) took her first Superprestige victory of the season, triumphing with a last lap attack in the sand at Zonhoven. Denise Betsema (Marlux-Bingoal) took second, ten seconds back, while Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) was third at 25 seconds.

It was a close-run until the closing stage in the famous Belgian sand pit, with Betsema and Cant battling it out in freezing conditions after dropping Alvarado late on. Reigning world champion, Cant, pushed to the front late on, and sealed victory after Betsema got her front wheel stuck in the thick sand.

Earlier in the race, it was Nikki Brammeier (Mudiiita Pro Team) out front, going on the attack and getting a small lead over the pack after series leader Annemarie Worst (Steylaerts-777.be) hit the deck. Meanwhile, Cant had a slow start, running down towards the back end of the top ten.

She wouldn't stay there for long though, showing her running prowess up the famous hill to pass everyone and take second place behind Brammeier. The day only got worse for Worst, with another fall taking her out of contention. Later on, she would crash for a third time, completing a miserable day for the Austrian.

Betsema was the rider who got things going in the chase, putting in a stinging attack that only Alvarado and Cant could follow. The trio quickly made it up to Brammeier, making it a lead quartet just before the halfway point of the race.

Brammeier would be the next victim of the challenging, thick sand, falling in the pit and losing ground on her companions. This was the big turning point in the race, with the remaining leaders set to contest the win. Italians Eva Lechner (Clif Pro Team) and Alice-Maria Arzuffi (Steylaerts-777.be) were solo chasers at various points, but neither could make inroads into the lead, with a fall seeing Arzuffi’s chase end.

The penultimate lap saw Betsema push on again, with Cant following and Alvarado struggling to keep up. Cant waited until the final lap to make her move though, passing Betsema before going for broke with Alvarado already distanced. It was then that disaster struck for Betsema as her front wheel got stuck in the sand, and so her chance to contest the win slipped away for good.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-Beobank0:44:35
2Denise Betsema (Ned) Marlux - Bingoal0:00:10
3Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus0:00:25
4Nikki Brammeier (GBr)0:00:42
5Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Steylaerts - 7770:00:46
6Loes Sels (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
7Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:01:34
8Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan - Charles0:01:36
9Annemarie Worst (Ned) Steylaerts - 7770:01:42
10Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned)0:01:58
11Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin Tüv Sud0:02:11
12Mari-Liis Mõttus (Est)0:02:27
13Anna Kay (GBr)
14Manon Bakker (Ned)0:02:55
15Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Creafin Tüv Sud0:03:12
16Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)0:03:22
17Puck Pieterse (Ned)0:03:58
18Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:04:54
19Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:06:00
20Susanne Meistrok (Ned)0:06:22
21Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
22Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Tp Racing0:06:52
23Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)0:07:10
24Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)0:07:23
25Pasquine Vandermouten (Fra)0:07:32
26Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
27Svenja Wüthrich (Swi)
28Sophie Thackray (GBr)
29Elodie Kuijper (Ned)
30Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
31Julie Brouwers (Bel)
32Poppy Cooke (GBr)
33Fiona Turnbull (GBr)
34Shana Maes (Bel)
35Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
36Yvonne Waltert (Swi)
37Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
38Aurelie Vermeir (Bel)
39Fleur Van Der Peet (Ned)
40Michelle Schätti (Swi)
41Flurina Glaus (Swi)
42Connie Hayes (GBr)
43Cecilia Hime (GBr)
44Nieke Coppens (Bel)
DNFLaura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
DNFVeerle Goossens (Ned)
DNFMarthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions

