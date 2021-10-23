Iserbyt wins men's Superprestige Ruddervoorde

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) continued his strong start to the cyclo-cross season clinching a sixth victory of the season in the second round of the Superprestige series at Ruddervoorde.

The European champion kept control at the head of proceedings before capitalising on a mistake by Quinten Hermans (Tormans-Circus) and charging to victory.

Despite suffering several small crashes Hermans held on to second while after winning the opening round of the Superprestige series Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) had to settle for third this time out.

“I didn’t have a very good feeling and I felt a little bit tired during the race,” Iserbyt said after his win. “My legs were not that great but I think everybody had a little bit of a struggle today except of Quinten (Hermans) who rode a really strong race.

“I’m happy with the victory and hopefully tomorrow (in the World Cup) I can be on the podium or limit the loses.”

How it unfolded

Competitors only made the trip back to Flanders from the opening World Cup rounds in America during the week and had to recover ahead of a double weekend of racing.

After his success in the opening World Cup rounds it was Quinten Hermans (Tormans-Circus) who was joined by Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) at the head of proceedings after 15 minutes of racing with a group of five chasers in close attendance.

Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), who chose not to make the trip to America, was leading the chase behind and was joined by Lars Van Der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions).

After winning the opening round in Gieten and the series overall last season Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) was placed onto the back foot in the first half of the race leading the battle for fifth as Hermans drove the head of proceedings.

Hermans was pushing the limits of the flowing course with steep banks and put Iserbyt into trouble with the European champion trying to hold his wheel.

Behind Aerts had used his power and pulled himself back into the battle for the podium places catching Sweeck and team-mate Van Der Haar by the midway point.

After 30 minutes of racing Herman clipped the hurdles forcing him to momentarily crash and his chain to come off costing him a margin of 10 seconds on Iserbyt with the chasing trio 26 seconds back.

With three laps remaining Iserbyt had grown his gap to 14 seconds over Hermans while Aerts and Sweeck were putting Van Der Haar under pressure in the battle for third.

On the deceivingly slippery course Hermans suffered a few small mistakes which allowed Iserbyt to extend his advantage further.

Sweeck was the next rider to suffer misfortune hitting a pole and suffering a mechanical and losing ground in the fight for third.

His mistake allowed Aerts an advantage distancing Van Der Haar and Sweeck was sitting further back after a bike change.

By the bell Iserbyt had a gap of 29 seconds over Hermans, while in the battle for third Aerts had pulled out a 11 seconds gap over Van Der Haar.

At the head of proceedings Iserbyt continued to master the Ruddervoorde course and ran out a clear victor ahead of Hermans in second and Aerts third.

The riders will battle it out again tomorrow in the fourth round of the World Cup in Zonhoven before the Superprestige continues with the third round in Niel on November 11