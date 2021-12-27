Superprestige Zolder: Haverdings wins junior race
2021-12-27
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Haverdings (Ned)
|0:37:57
|2
|Aaron Dockx (Bel)
|0:00:16
|3
|Nathan Smith (GBr)
|4
|Corentin Lequet (Fra)
|0:00:24
|5
|Yordi Corsus (Bel)
|0:00:34
|6
|Ian Ackert (Can)
|0:00:41
|7
|Robbe Geudens (Bel)
|0:00:54
|8
|Luke Valenti (Can)
|0:00:55
|9
|Ben Askey (GBr)
|10
|Jack Spranger (USA)
|0:00:59
|11
|Václav Ježek (Cze)
|0:01:25
|12
|Andrew August (USA)
|0:01:38
|13
|Jan Christen (Swi)
|0:01:39
|14
|Wies Nuyens (Bel)
|0:01:48
|15
|Ferre Urkens (Bel)
|16
|Toon Van Den Bergh (Bel)
|17
|Niels Ceulemans (Bel)
|0:01:50
|18
|Miles Gevaert (Bel)
|0:01:55
|19
|Guus Van Den Eijnden (Ned)
|0:02:04
|20
|Jakub Kuba (Cze)
|0:02:10
|21
|Martin Orriere (Fra)
|0:02:23
|22
|Magnus White (USA)
|0:02:28
|23
|Daniel Nielsen (Den)
|0:02:31
|24
|Maximilian Kerl (Cze)
|0:02:33
|25
|Silas Kuschla (Ger)
|0:02:34
|26
|Frank O'Reilly (USA)
|0:02:48
|27
|Joseph Smith (GBr)
|0:02:59
|28
|Arno Vanhaecke (Bel)
|29
|Guillaume Bagou (Fra)
|0:03:05
|30
|Matthias Schwarzbacher (Svk)
|0:03:10
|31
|Filip Samec (Cze)
|32
|Pierre Henry Basset (Fra)
|0:03:11
|33
|Vaughn Veenendaal (USA)
|0:03:12
|34
|Matteo Garnier (Fra)
|0:03:15
|35
|Alexander Woodford (Can)
|0:03:19
|36
|Dario Van Der Heyden (Bel)
|0:03:20
|37
|Ben Stokes (USA)
|0:03:23
|38
|Robbe Marchand (Bel)
|0:03:32
|39
|Juul Nagengast (Ned)
|0:03:43
|40
|Tars Poelvoorde (Bel)
|41
|Fredrik Fjærli (Nor)
|0:03:47
|42
|Bengt Daelmans (Bel)
|0:03:50
|43
|Jasper Huitema (Ned)
|0:03:53
|44
|Milan De Nys (Bel)
|0:03:54
|45
|Gabriel Gouessant (Fra)
|0:03:58
|46
|Yaël Plas (Ned)
|47
|Patrick Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|0:04:20
|48
|Loris Mahoudo (Fra)
|0:04:23
|49
|Seppe Van Den Boer (Bel)
|0:04:36
|50
|Nick Klijn (Ned)
|0:04:55
|51
|Damon Bellon (Bel)
|0:05:08
|52
|Ruben Van Kerkvoorde (Ned)
|0:05:26
|53
|Ville Merlov (Swe)
|0:05:42
|54
|Thijs Wemmers (Ned)
|0:06:09
|55
|Yorick Brethouwer (Ned)
|0:06:26
|56
|Henry Conaway (USA)
|0:06:37
|57
|Jesper Schins (Ned)
|0:06:49
|58
|Otto Chilton (GBr)
|59
|Noan Graf (Swi)
|60
|Daniel Gonzalez Sanchez (Spa)
|61
|Jelmer Bassa (Ned)
|DNF
|Jordy Brouwer (Ned)
