Superprestige Zolder: Haverdings wins junior race

By published

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Haverdings (Ned) 0:37:57
2Aaron Dockx (Bel) 0:00:16
3Nathan Smith (GBr)
4Corentin Lequet (Fra) 0:00:24
5Yordi Corsus (Bel) 0:00:34
6Ian Ackert (Can) 0:00:41
7Robbe Geudens (Bel) 0:00:54
8Luke Valenti (Can) 0:00:55
9Ben Askey (GBr)
10Jack Spranger (USA) 0:00:59
11Václav Ježek (Cze) 0:01:25
12Andrew August (USA) 0:01:38
13Jan Christen (Swi) 0:01:39
14Wies Nuyens (Bel) 0:01:48
15Ferre Urkens (Bel)
16Toon Van Den Bergh (Bel)
17Niels Ceulemans (Bel) 0:01:50
18Miles Gevaert (Bel) 0:01:55
19Guus Van Den Eijnden (Ned) 0:02:04
20Jakub Kuba (Cze) 0:02:10
21Martin Orriere (Fra) 0:02:23
22Magnus White (USA) 0:02:28
23Daniel Nielsen (Den) 0:02:31
24Maximilian Kerl (Cze) 0:02:33
25Silas Kuschla (Ger) 0:02:34
26Frank O'Reilly (USA) 0:02:48
27Joseph Smith (GBr) 0:02:59
28Arno Vanhaecke (Bel)
29Guillaume Bagou (Fra) 0:03:05
30Matthias Schwarzbacher (Svk) 0:03:10
31Filip Samec (Cze)
32Pierre Henry Basset (Fra) 0:03:11
33Vaughn Veenendaal (USA) 0:03:12
34Matteo Garnier (Fra) 0:03:15
35Alexander Woodford (Can) 0:03:19
36Dario Van Der Heyden (Bel) 0:03:20
37Ben Stokes (USA) 0:03:23
38Robbe Marchand (Bel) 0:03:32
39Juul Nagengast (Ned) 0:03:43
40Tars Poelvoorde (Bel)
41Fredrik Fjærli (Nor) 0:03:47
42Bengt Daelmans (Bel) 0:03:50
43Jasper Huitema (Ned) 0:03:53
44Milan De Nys (Bel) 0:03:54
45Gabriel Gouessant (Fra) 0:03:58
46Yaël Plas (Ned)
47Patrick Nieuwenhuis (Ned) 0:04:20
48Loris Mahoudo (Fra) 0:04:23
49Seppe Van Den Boer (Bel) 0:04:36
50Nick Klijn (Ned) 0:04:55
51Damon Bellon (Bel) 0:05:08
52Ruben Van Kerkvoorde (Ned) 0:05:26
53Ville Merlov (Swe) 0:05:42
54Thijs Wemmers (Ned) 0:06:09
55Yorick Brethouwer (Ned) 0:06:26
56Henry Conaway (USA) 0:06:37
57Jesper Schins (Ned) 0:06:49
58Otto Chilton (GBr)
59Noan Graf (Swi)
60Daniel Gonzalez Sanchez (Spa)
61Jelmer Bassa (Ned)
DNFJordy Brouwer (Ned)
