Van Aert continues winning streak at Superprestige Zolder

Pidcock, Iserbyt make the podium as Van der Poel drops out

ZOLDER BELGIUM DECEMBER 27 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team JumboVisma celebrates winning during 17th Superprestige HeusdenZolder 2021 Mens Elite SuperprestigeCX SPHeusdenZolder on December 27 2021 in Zolder Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ZOLDER BELGIUM DECEMBER 27 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team JumboVisma celebrates winning during 17th Superprestige HeusdenZolder 2021 Mens Elite SuperprestigeCX SPHeusdenZolder on December 27 2021 in Zolder Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ZOLDER BELGIUM DECEMBER 27 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team JumboVisma competes during 17th Superprestige HeusdenZolder 2021 Mens Elite SuperprestigeCX SPHeusdenZolder on December 27 2021 in Zolder Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ZOLDER BELGIUM DECEMBER 27 Lars Van Der Haar of Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions competes ahead of Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix during 17th Superprestige HeusdenZolder 2021 Mens Elite SuperprestigeCX SPHeusdenZolder on December 27 2021 in Zolder Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ZOLDER BELGIUM DECEMBER 27 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix competes during 17th Superprestige HeusdenZolder 2021 Mens Elite SuperprestigeCX SPHeusdenZolder on December 27 2021 in Zolder Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel before he dropped out (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ZOLDER BELGIUM DECEMBER 27 Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during 17th Superprestige HeusdenZolder 2021 Mens Elite SuperprestigeCX SPHeusdenZolder on December 27 2021 in Zolder Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tom Pidcock (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ZOLDER BELGIUM DECEMBER 27 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team JumboVisma competes during 17th Superprestige HeusdenZolder 2021 Mens Elite SuperprestigeCX SPHeusdenZolder on December 27 2021 in Zolder Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ZOLDER BELGIUM DECEMBER 27 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team JumboVisma competes during 17th Superprestige HeusdenZolder 2021 Mens Elite SuperprestigeCX SPHeusdenZolder on December 27 2021 in Zolder Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ZOLDER BELGIUM DECEMBER 27 LR Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers sprints ahead of Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal to cross the finishing line during 17th Superprestige HeusdenZolder 2021 Mens Elite SuperprestigeCX SPHeusdenZolder on December 27 2021 in Zolder Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Pidcock out-sprints Iserbyt for second (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ZOLDER BELGIUM DECEMBER 27 Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers reacts after crossing the line in second place during 17th Superprestige HeusdenZolder 2021 Mens Elite SuperprestigeCX SPHeusdenZolder on December 27 2021 in Zolder Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tom Pidcock (Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ZOLDER BELGIUM DECEMBER 27 LR Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers on second place race winner Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team JumboVisma and Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal on third place pose on the podium during the podium ceremony after the 17th Superprestige HeusdenZolder 2021 Mens Elite SuperprestigeCX SPHeusdenZolder on December 27 2021 in Zolder Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Pidcock, Van Aert and Iserbyt on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ZOLDER BELGIUM DECEMBER 27 LR Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers on second place race winner Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team JumboVisma and Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal on third place pose on the podium during the podium ceremony after the 17th Superprestige HeusdenZolder 2021 Mens Elite SuperprestigeCX SPHeusdenZolder on December 27 2021 in Zolder Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Pidcock, Van Aert and Iserbyt on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ZOLDER BELGIUM DECEMBER 27 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team JumboVisma celebrates winning the race on the podium ceremony after the 17th Superprestige HeusdenZolder 2021 Mens Elite SuperprestigeCX SPHeusdenZolder on December 27 2021 in Zolder Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Wout van Aert after his fifth straight win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) continued his unbeaten streak for the 2021-2022 cyclo-cross season, putting in a devastating attack on the first lap and extending his lead on every subsequent lap to win ahead of Tom Pidcock (Ineos) and Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal).

After starting the 'cross season winning at the Superprestige in Boom in early December, Van Aert won again at the Ethias Cross in Essen and the next day at the World Cup in Val di Sole before taking a break to attend his road team camp.

He came back at Dendermonde where he rode away from World Champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and again at the F1 track in Heusden-Zolder, he showed that his power is a level above the rest.

Van Aert started on the second row, having accumulated fewer points due to his abbreviated schedule.

Daan Soete (Deschacht-Group Hens) claimed the holeshot but Van Aert slotted onto his wheel before the bunch even left the pavement. Van der Poel, on the third row, had more work to do along with Pidcock, to get to the front.

At the end of the first lap, the race was already beginning to break up, with Van Aert applying pressure. Quinten Hermans (Tormans) latched onto the Belgian champion's wheel along with Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek) and Corne van Kessel (Tormans) and soon Pidcock and Eli Iserbyt (Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen) scrambled across.

There was a gap of a few seconds to Van der Poel's group but he had Niels Vandeputte to help close the gap at the end of lap 1.

On the second lap, Van Aert put in a testing acceleration, taking Aerts and Hermans along while Soete opened a gap and his group merged with Van der Poel's with Pidcock in no man's land in between the two.

By the end of lap two, Van Aert's brutal pace proved too much for his companions, leaving Aerts and Hermans to be caught by the world champion's group of eight riders.

Van der Poel, Pidcock, Iserbyt, Hermans, Van Kessel, Aerts, Kevin Kuhn and Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal) were chasing together on lap three until Van der Poel bobbled. Pidcock took up the chase, opening a gap along with Iserbyt at 30 seconds to the leader heading into lap four.

The world champion seemed to pull the plug halfway through the race, riding behind the chasers in ninth and not closing down the gap, perhaps not wanting to stress his legs as he continues to come back from a gash to his knee.

Pidcock led the chase heading into lap five with Iserbyt and Hermans the only companions remaining and a gap of 41 seconds to the Belgian champion.

On lap six, Van Aert lost traction with his front wheel and went down hard but got back up to continue leading with just under a minute on the chasing trio.

Van der Poel dropped out of the race after six laps, as Pidcock and Iserbyt left Hermans behind.

Iserbyt led into the finish a minute down on Van Aert but Pidcock timed his sprint perfectly to snatch second place.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 1:03:36
2Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:04
3Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
4Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team 0:01:21
5Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:01:45
6Corne van Kessel (Ned) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team 0:01:57
7Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:02:04
8Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team 0:02:09
9Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix 0:02:15
10Lars van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
11Tom Meeusen (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-group Hens-containers Maes 0:02:18
12Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:02:27
13Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:02:32
14Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix 0:02:40
15Jens Adams (Bel) 0:03:02
16Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix 0:03:29
17Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Selle Italia - Guerciotti - Elite 0:03:32
18Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:47
19Diether Sweeck (Bel) IKO - Crelan 0:03:57
20Thijs Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
21Thomas Mein (GBr) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team 0:04:12
22Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Selle Italia - Guerciotti - Elite 0:04:18
23Tony Periou (Fra) Team S1 Neo Loudeac 0:04:24
24Michael Boroš (Cze) 0:04:33
25Tibor Del Grosso (Ned) 0:04:52
26Thibau Nys (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:05:04
27Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:05:12
28Gage Hecht (USA) 0:05:18
29Martin Groslambert (Fra) Team S1 Neo Loudeac 0:05:27
30Sander De Vet (Bel) 0:05:30
31Kerry Werner (USA) 0:05:36
32Clement Horny (Bel) 0:05:44
33David van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix 0:07:00
34Victor Van De Putte (Bel)
35Corran Carrick-Anderson (GBr)
36Ben Chilton (GBr) Team Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus
37Matěj Stránský (Cze)
38Seppe Rombouts (Bel)
39Rory Mcguire (GBr)
40Andrew Strohmeyer (USA)
41Sandy Dujardin (Fra)
42Ward Huybs (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
43Mario Junquera San Millan (Spa) Unicaja Banco - Gijon
44Arne Vrachten (Bel)
45Cyprien Gilles (Fra) Team Fima - Cyrpeo Alian
46Lucas Janssen (Ned)
47Samuel Gaze (NZl)
48Julian Siemons (Bel)
49Arne Baers (Bel)
50Wout Vervoort (Bel)
51Jens Gys (Bel)
52Mathijs Wuyts (Bel)
53Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
54Mathieu Morichon (Fra) Team Royalbikeshop.Com
55Matt Leliveld (Can)
56Caleb Swartz (USA)
57Lorenzo Marasco (Fra) Sebmotobikes CX Team
58Valentin Guillaud (Fra) Team Guevel Immobilier Laval Cyclisme 53
59Théo Thomas (Fra) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team
60Michael Van Den Ham (Can)
61Valentin Humbert (Fra) Team S1 Neo Loudeac
62Joost Brinkman (Ned)
63Koen Van Dijke (Ned)
64Lukas Herrmann (Ger) Schamel p/b Kloster Kitchen
65Scott Funston (USA)
66Tristan Verrier (Fra) Team Guevel Immobilier Laval Cyclisme 53
67Pascal Tömke (Ger) Schamel p/b Kloster Kitchen
68Gabriel Bolgiani (Fra) Team S1 Neo Loudeac
69Nathan Bommenel (Fra) A.S. Bike Crossteam
70Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
71Tommy Servetas (USA)
72Sam Noel (USA)
73Daniel Barnes (GBr) Team Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus
74Raito Suzuki (Jpn) Team S1 Neo Loudeac
75Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux)
76Hugo Brisebois (Can)
77Kyle Johnson (USA)
78Finnegan O'Connor (USA)
79Ondřej Zelený (Cze)
80Nathan Knowles (USA)
81Celestin Guillon (Fra)
82Salvador Alvarado (Ned)
83Andrew Giniat (USA)
84Cameron Jette (Can)
85Julien Kaise (Bel)
86Nicholas Lando (USA)
87Ryder Uetrecht (USA)
88Rory Jack (USA)
89Tyler Cloutier (USA)
90Aitor Garmendia Etxeberria (Spa)
91Dennis Brouwer (Ned)
92Bas Van Der Burg (Ned)
93Dries Bruynseels (Svk)
94Frederick Junge (USA)
95Gauthier Heymes (Fra)
DNFMathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix
DNFDaan Soete (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-group Hens-containers Maes
DNFMees Hendrikx (Ned) IKO - Crelan
DNFLander Loockx (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-group Hens-containers Maes
DNFBen Turner (GBr) Trinity Racing
DNFToby Barnes (GBr) Schamel p/b Kloster Kitchen
DNFLen Dejonghe (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-group Hens-containers Maes
DNFDanny Van Lierop (Ned)
DNFNicholas Tabares (USA)
Laura Weislo

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.

