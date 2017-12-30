Image 1 of 33 Michael Boros (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 33 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 33 Vincent Baestaens (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 33 Jens Adams (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 33 Gianni Vermeersch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 33 Gioele Bertolini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 33 Eli Iserbyt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 33 Marcel Meisen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 33 David van der Poel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 33 Laurens Sweeck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 33 Gianni Vermeersch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 33 Mathieu van der Poel wins Superprestige Diegem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 33 Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 33 Tom Meeusen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 33 Mathieu van der Poel lifts his bike after winning Superprestige Diegem (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 16 of 33 Aerts, van der Poel and Sweeck on the Diegem podium (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 17 of 33 Mathieu van der Poel wins Superprestige Diegem (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 18 of 33 Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 33 Wout van Aert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 33 Mathieu van der Poel at Superprestige Diegem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 33 The elite men's podium at Superprestige Diegem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 33 Series leader Wout van Aert finishes second at Superprestige Diegem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 33 Wout Van Aert comes in second at Superprestige Diegem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 33 Mathieu van der Poel wins Superprestige Diegem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 33 Mathieu van der Poel lifts his bike aloft after winning Superprestige Diegem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 33 Mathieu van der Poel wins Superprestige Diegem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 33 The men's field on the off-camber section at Diegem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 33 Riders on the off-camber section at Diegem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 33 The men's field navigates an off-camber section (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 33 The men's field at Superprestige Diegem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 33 The men's field navigates an off-camber section (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 33 Mathieu van der Poel gets by Wout Van Aert at Diegem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 33 Wout Van Aert chases Mathieu van der Poel at Diegem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After a rocky start, Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) prevailed to take his fourth Superprestige win in six races under the floodlights at Diegem. Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles) took second, 55 seconds back, while at 1:41 Laurens Sweeck (Era-Circus) rounded off the podium.

Saturday night’s race was the fourth of a five-part holiday cyclo-cross feast. Boxing Day’s World Cup round in Heusden-Zolder saw van der Poel take the win, while two days later at Azencross - part of the DVV Trofee - he was on top of the podium again. After two podium finishes, Van Aert struck back at Friday’s Brico Cross round in Bredene, setting up another battle here.

Things haven’t always gone smoothly for van der Poel this year, with a crash in Boom and mech problems in Gavere denying him a clean sweep of Superprestige victories. At the start of lap one it seemed as though bad luck had struck once again as the European champion hit a barrier.

It was a minor crash rather than a somersault - the main victim being van der Poel’s position. He would have to fight his way back through the field while up front Van Aert put on a blistering pace to take advantage while he could, lining out the front group and getting a small gap at the end of the first lap.

It would only take another lap - the second of seven - for van der Poel to clear the riders in his path. At the end of it he lay 13 seconds behind Van Aert, a gap that vanished amazingly quickly. Just over half a lap later the pair were reunited in the sand, with Sweeck the only other rider within 50 seconds.

At the beginning of lap three van der Poel was on his way. A few metres, a handful of seconds and he was gone. By the uphill road section he looked out of reach, and the only question that remained unanswered was a familiar one: how much would van der Poel win by?

A final flourish saw the Dutchman hold his bike aloft on the line while the remainder of the field slogged their way around - many of them minutes behind. Beyond the podium, German champion Marcel Meisen put in an impressive ride to finish fifth.

Saturday night’s victory sees van der Poel (85pts) close the gap to Van Aert (86) at the top of the Superprestige rankings to one point with two rounds remaining in February. General hostilities recommence on New Year’s Day at the DVV Trofee’s GP Sven Nys.

Results