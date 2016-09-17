Trending

Samantha Schneider wins Boston Mayor's Cup

Joelle Numainviille second, Skylar Schneider third

Skylar and Samantha Schneider (IS Corp)

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Tracy Lea of Fuji presents the Mary Jane (Miji) Reoch Award to Samantha Schneider (TIBCO-To the Top), the best under 23 rider in the Liberty Classic.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

ISCorp's Samantha Schneider took the final race of USA Cycling's 2016 Pro Road Tour Saturday with a bunch sprint victory ahead of Cervelo Bigla's Joelle Numainville. Schneider's teammate and younger sister, Skylar Schneider, was third.

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Samantha Schneider (USA) ISCorp
2Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla
3Skylar Schneider (USA) ISCorp

