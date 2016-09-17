Samantha Schneider wins Boston Mayor's Cup
Joelle Numainviille second, Skylar Schneider third
ISCorp's Samantha Schneider took the final race of USA Cycling's 2016 Pro Road Tour Saturday with a bunch sprint victory ahead of Cervelo Bigla's Joelle Numainville. Schneider's teammate and younger sister, Skylar Schneider, was third.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Samantha Schneider (USA) ISCorp
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla
|3
|Skylar Schneider (USA) ISCorp
