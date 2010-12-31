Trending

Law, Van Velthooven and Ewan claim men's events

Goss, Baker claim women's races

Men - A Grade Scratch Race
1Jackson Law0:09:59.06
2Jamie Crass
3Luke Ockerby

Men - 2000m Handicap
1Simon Van Velthooven
2Luke Ockerby
3George Tansley

Men - Devonport Wheel Race
1Caleb Ewan0:03:12.02
2Nic Graham-Dawson
3Tom Robinson

Women - A Grade Scratch Race
1Belinda Goss0:05:32.00
2Isabella King
3Amy Cure

Women - Devonport Wheel Race
1Georgia Baker
2Rebecca Werner
3Kate DePaoli

Men - D Grade Scratch Race
1Dean Benedeti0:05:35.00
2Roy Martin
3Glenn Myler

Men - C Grade Scratch Race
1Suardi Firdaus0:04:56.00
2Matthew Nicholson
3Alex Clements

Men - B Grade Scratch Race
1Miles Scotson
2Robert-Jon McCarthy
3Daud Fakarruddin

Women - B Grade Scratch Race
1Janelle Smith0:05:08.00
2Kayla Salopek
3Belinda Mason

Junior - Div 3 Scratch Race
1Davi Stalker
2Ronin Munro
3Tom Galpin

Junior - Div 2 Scratch Race
1Mathew Jackson
2James Robinson
3Blair Austin

Junior - Div 1 Scratch Race
1Joshua Harrison
2Theodore Yates
3Callum Munro

