Tomasz Marczynski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) won the second road stage of the Szlakiem Grodów Piastowskich after a well-timed escape. He defeated breakaway companions Batosz Huzarski (Polish National Track Team) and Marek Rutkiewicz (Mroz Active Jet), who retained his overall lead.

The trio escaped two kilometres prior to the final mountain prime of the day and were able to hold their advantage to the finish line in Dzierzoniow, at the end of the 167.8-kilometre stage.

"I didn’t have to much luck in the first part of the season," said Marczynski afterwards. "I was involved in many crashes, I was injured in Tour of Turkey and I crashed right before the Szlakiem Grodow Piastowskich. Despite all that misfortune I was able to win today and this is why this victory is so special to me.

"I want to dedicate this success to my girlfriend who has been supporting me no matter what. I had a picture of her in my pocket and it gave me the strength to succeed."

Earlier in the stage, an early break had set out including Mariusz Witecki (Mróz Active Jet), Tomasz Kiendyś (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Silvere Ackermann (PCT Voralberg), Tomislav Danculović (BK Loborika), Hrvoje Miholjevic (BK Loborika), Artur Detko (Aktio Group Mostostal Puławy), Kim Lachmann (Nutrixxion Sparkass), Cesare Benedetti (NetAPP), Petr Bencik (PSK Whirlpool) and Dariusz Głuszak (Polish National Team). Later it was joined by Martin Mares (PSK Whirlpool) and Ackermann got dropped.

The ten riders were afforded one minute advantage by the peloton, with slopes of the Category 2 Palczyk Pass, Category 2 Niedzwiedzka Pass and Category 1 Walimska Pass all to themselves. Witecki revealed himself as the man most interested in the climbs as he gradually built up his collection of points at each of the summits.

Even though the leading group worked well together the field didn’t let them go too far. They were caught at kilometer 45. The next move was made by Dariusz Rudnicki (Aktio Group Mostostal Puławy), who launched the attack with Massino Demarin (BK Loborika). They gained 4 minutes on the peloton, but on the fourth climb of the day, the Croat left his Polish companion behind. Rudnicki was swept by the bunch 65 kilometers from the finish line and Demerin’s solo escape was ended 20 kilometers later.

The next ones to try their luck were Daniele Callegarin (CDC Cavaliere), Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Christoph Sokoll (PCT Vorarlberg), Wolodymir Starchyk (Amore & Vita Conad), Tomas Buchacek (PSK Whirlpool), Kristijan Durasek (BK Loborika), as well as Lachmann and Witecki, who had taken part in the first breakaway of the day.

They were quickly brought back into the field and then Sergiy Grechyn (Amore & Vita Conad) launched another attack. Later he was replaced on the front of the race by his teammate, Jaroslaw Dabrowski. He held his lead until the bottom of the last climb, where he was reeled in.

Two kilometres from the last mountains prime Tomasz Marczynski (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Marek Rutkiewicz (Mroz Active Jet) and Bartosz Huzarski (Polish National Track Team) fired on the front. They managed to maintain the 30-second gap to the very end, as Rutkiewicz and Huzarski did most of the work on the final kilometre.

Marczynski outsprinted Huzarski and Rutkiewicz finished third. CCC Polsat Polkowice rider claimed his second victory in 2010 after winning the race in Sobotka, which opens the cycling season in Poland.

Rutkiewicz who was celebrating his 29th birthday kept the gold leader's jersey and will wear it on the tomorrow’s time trial in Polkowice. He has 12 second advantage over Marczynski and 16 over Huzarski.

Full Results 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4:43:26 2 Batosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Track Team 3 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 0:00:01 4 Morajko Jacek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 0:00:31 5 Janiaczyk Blasej (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 0:00:32 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team 0:00:34 7 Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 8 Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika 10 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 11 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 12 Camussa Piergiorgio (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg 13 Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 14 Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 15 Schwab Hubert (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg 16 Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 17 Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 18 Kiendys Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:18 19 Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 20 Sznitko Adam (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 21 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp 22 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 23 Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 24 Callegarin Daniele (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 25 Starchyk Volodymyr (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 26 Grechyn Sergiy (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:03:03 27 Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 0:03:26 28 Sokoll Christoph (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg 29 Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 30 Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp 31 Pawel Polijanski (Pol) Polish National Team 32 Taciak Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 33 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 34 Strgar Matic (Slo) PCT Vorarlberg 35 Dabrowski Jaroslaw (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 36 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 0:05:18 37 Matysiak Bartlomiej (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 38 Janiszewski Sylwester (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 39 Mróz Mateusz (Pol) DHL - Author 40 Czajkowski Konrad (Pol) DHL - Author 41 Andrenacci Danilo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 42 Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 43 Marcin Mrosek (Pol) Polish National Track Team 44 Ziólkowski Wojciech (Pol) DHL - Author 45 Bodnar Lukasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 46 Kiserlovski Emanuel (Cro) BK Loborika 47 Durasek Kristijan (Cro) BK Loborika 48 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 49 Urbanowski Marcin (Pol) DHL - Author 50 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 51 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 52 Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp 53 Witecki Mariusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 54 René Obst (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 0:10:46 55 Fankhauser Clemens (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg 56 Danculovic Tomislav (Cro) BK Loborika 0:13:05 57 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp 0:14:21 58 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 59 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polish National Team 60 Tomás Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 61 Novák Jakub (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad 62 Romanik Radoslaw (Pol) DHL - Author 63 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 64 Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 65 Torosantucci Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 66 Bonuccelli Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:15:23 67 Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 0:24:04 68 Demarin Massino (Cro) BK Loborika 69 Ackermann Silvere (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg 70 Benetseder Josef (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg 71 Kamil Migdol (Pol) Polish National Team 0:25:23 72 Agosta Domenico (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:25:26 73 Opryshko Oleh (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 74 Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 75 Blasevic Darko (Cro) BK Loborika 76 Miholjevic Hrvoje (Cro) BK Loborika 77 Pawel Charucki (Pol) Polish National Track Team 78 Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Polish National Team 79 Artur Król (Pol) Polish National Track Team 80 Loria Eugenio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 81 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 82 Damian Fornalski (Pol) Polish National Track Team 83 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team 84 Halejak Wojciech (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 85 Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 86 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt 87 Komar Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 88 Gufler Alexander (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg 89 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 90 Krysman Piotr (Pol) DHL - Author 91 Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt 92 Metlushenko Yuri (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 93 Schubert Patrick (Ger) DHL - Author 94 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 95 André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author 0:27:13 96 Krajewski Piotr (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 0:29:31 97 Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt 0:40:25 98 Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt

General Classification after stage 2 1 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 8:45:23 2 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:12 3 Batosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Track Team 0:04:16 4 Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 0:06:41 5 Morajko Jacek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 0:08:52 6 Janiaczyk Blasej (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 0:12:54 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team 0:10:56 8 Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika 0:14:56 9 Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 0:16:56 10 Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:18:56 11 Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 0:20:56 12 Schwab Hubert (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg 0:22:56 13 Camussa Piergiorgio (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg 0:24:56 14 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 0:23:56 15 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 0:25:56 16 Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:26:56 17 Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:27:56 18 Callegarin Daniele (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:30:38 19 Starchyk Volodymyr (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:29:40 20 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp 0:31:40 21 Kiendys Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:32:40 22 Sznitko Adam (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:34:40 23 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:33:40 24 Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:35:40 25 Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 0:36:40 26 Grechyn Sergiy (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:39:23 27 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 0:40:40 28 Strgar Matic (Slo) PCT Vorarlberg 0:41:46 29 Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 0:42:48 30 Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 0:43:48 31 Sokoll Christoph (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg 0:44:48 32 Taciak Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 0:45:48 33 Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp 0:46:48 34 Dabrowski Jaroslaw (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:47:48 35 Matysiak Bartlomiej (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:50:37 36 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 0:51:38 37 Mróz Mateusz (Pol) DHL - Author 0:52:40 38 Bodnar Lukasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:53:40 39 Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:55:40 40 Andrenacci Danilo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:54:40 41 Witecki Mariusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 0:56:40 42 Kiserlovski Emanuel (Cro) BK Loborika 0:57:40 43 Marcin Mrosek (Pol) Polish National Track Team 0:58:40 44 Ziólkowski Wojciech (Pol) DHL - Author 0:59:40 45 Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp 1:00:40 46 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 1:01:40 47 Durasek Kristijan (Cro) BK Loborika 1:02:40 48 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 1:04:37 49 Pawel Polijanski (Pol) Polish National Team 1:06:46 50 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 1:09:36 51 Czajkowski Konrad (Pol) DHL - Author 1:10:38 52 Urbanowski Marcin (Pol) DHL - Author 1:12:38 53 Fankhauser Clemens (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg 1:13:08 54 René Obst (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 1:16:05 55 Danculovic Tomislav (Cro) BK Loborika 1:18:27 56 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 1:20:43 57 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 1:21:43 58 Romanik Radoslaw (Pol) DHL - Author 1:22:43 59 Torosantucci Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 1:23:43 60 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp 1:25:37 61 Bonuccelli Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 1:26:45 62 Tomás Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 1:28:15 63 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polish National Team 1:31:41 64 Novák Jakub (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad 1:32:41 65 Janiszewski Sylwester (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:34:29 66 Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 1:35:44 67 Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 1:41:24 68 Benetseder Josef (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg 1:42:26 69 Demarin Massino (Cro) BK Loborika 1:43:52 70 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 1:45:46 71 Miholjevic Hrvoje (Cro) BK Loborika 1:46:48 72 Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 1:47:48 73 Artur Król (Pol) Polish National Track Team 1:48:48 74 Krysman Piotr (Pol) DHL - Author 1:49:48 75 Halejak Wojciech (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 1:50:48 76 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt 1:51:48 77 Loria Eugenio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 1:52:48 78 Komar Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 1:53:48 79 Blasevic Darko (Cro) BK Loborika 1:55:14 80 Kamil Migdol (Pol) Polish National Team 1:56:20 81 Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt 1:57:23 82 Metlushenko Yuri (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 1:58:32 83 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 1:59:45 84 André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author 2:01:35 85 Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Polish National Team 2:04:46 86 Damian Fornalski (Pol) Polish National Track Team 2:05:46 87 Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 2:06:46 88 Krajewski Piotr (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 2:12:00 89 Agosta Domenico (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 2:18:37 90 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 2:19:56 91 Ackermann Silvere (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg 2:25:04 92 Opryshko Oleh (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 2:27:12 93 Pawel Charucki (Pol) Polish National Track Team 2:28:12 94 Schubert Patrick (Ger) DHL - Author 2:29:12 95 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team 2:30:19 96 Gufler Alexander (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg 2:32:26 97 Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt 2:46:11 98 Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt 2:48:11

Points Classification 1 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 38 pts 2 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 31 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team 28 4 Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 23 5 Batosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Track Team 19 6 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 18 7 Morajko Jacek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 17 8 Strgar Matic (Slo) PCT Vorarlberg 17 9 Janiaczyk Blasej (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 16 10 Callegarin Daniele (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 16 11 Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 15 12 Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 14 13 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 14 14 Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika 13 15 Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 13 16 Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 12 17 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 11 18 Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 10 19 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 10 20 Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 10 21 Camussa Piergiorgio (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg 9 22 Sokoll Christoph (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg 9 23 Mróz Mateusz (Pol) DHL - Author 8 24 Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 7 25 André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author 7 26 Schwab Hubert (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg 6 27 Starchyk Volodymyr (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 6 28 Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 5 29 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 5 30 Kiendys Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 31 Fankhauser Clemens (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg 3 32 Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 2 33 Sznitko Adam (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Mountains Classification 1 Witecki Mariusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 36 pts 2 Demarin Massino (Cro) BK Loborika 25 3 Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 25 4 Dabrowski Jaroslaw (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 20 5 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 19 6 Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 17 7 Sznitko Adam (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 14 8 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 13 9 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 12 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team 11 11 Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 10 12 Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 8 13 Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 8 14 Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika 7 15 Kiendys Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 16 Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 7 17 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 6 18 Ackermann Silvere (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg 6 19 Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 5 20 Morajko Jacek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 5 21 Schwab Hubert (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg 3 22 Camussa Piergiorgio (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg 3 23 Andrenacci Danilo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 3 24 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 3 25 Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 26 Danculovic Tomislav (Cro) BK Loborika 2 27 Torosantucci Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 2

Young Riders Classification 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team 8:46:19 2 Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 0:31:52 3 Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp 0:35:52 4 Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:44:44 5 Marcin Mrosek (Pol) Polish National Track Team 0:47:44 6 Pawel Polijanski (Pol) Polish National Team 0:55:50 7 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 0:58:40 8 Czajkowski Konrad (Pol) DHL - Author 0:59:42 9 Urbanowski Marcin (Pol) DHL - Author 1:01:42 10 Novák Jakub (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad 1:21:45 11 Janiszewski Sylwester (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:23:33 12 Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 1:24:48 13 Kamil Migdol (Pol) Polish National Team 1:45:24 14 Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Polish National Team 1:53:50 15 Damian Fornalski (Pol) Polish National Track Team 1:54:50 16 Pawel Charucki (Pol) Polish National Track Team 2:17:16 17 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team 2:19:23 18 Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt 2:37:15