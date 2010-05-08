Trending

Marczynski takes stage two

Rutkiewicz maintains his overall lead

Tomasz Marczynski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) won the second road stage of the Szlakiem Grodów Piastowskich after a well-timed escape. He defeated breakaway companions Batosz Huzarski (Polish National Track Team) and Marek Rutkiewicz (Mroz Active Jet), who retained his overall lead.

The trio escaped two kilometres prior to the final mountain prime of the day and were able to hold their advantage to the finish line in Dzierzoniow, at the end of the 167.8-kilometre stage.

"I didn’t have to much luck in the first part of the season," said Marczynski afterwards. "I was involved in many crashes, I was injured in Tour of Turkey and I crashed right before the Szlakiem Grodow Piastowskich. Despite all that misfortune I was able to win today and this is why this victory is so special to me.

"I want to dedicate this success to my girlfriend who has been supporting me no matter what. I had a picture of her in my pocket and it gave me the strength to succeed."

Earlier in the stage, an early break had set out including Mariusz Witecki (Mróz Active Jet), Tomasz Kiendyś (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Silvere Ackermann (PCT Voralberg), Tomislav Danculović (BK Loborika), Hrvoje Miholjevic (BK Loborika), Artur Detko (Aktio Group Mostostal Puławy), Kim Lachmann (Nutrixxion Sparkass), Cesare Benedetti (NetAPP), Petr Bencik (PSK Whirlpool) and Dariusz Głuszak (Polish National Team). Later it was joined by Martin Mares (PSK Whirlpool) and Ackermann got dropped.

The ten riders were afforded one minute advantage by the peloton, with slopes of the Category 2 Palczyk Pass, Category 2 Niedzwiedzka Pass and Category 1 Walimska Pass all to themselves. Witecki revealed himself as the man most interested in the climbs as he gradually built up his collection of points at each of the summits.

Even though the leading group worked well together the field didn’t let them go too far. They were caught at kilometer 45. The next move was made by Dariusz Rudnicki (Aktio Group Mostostal Puławy), who launched the attack with Massino Demarin (BK Loborika). They gained 4 minutes on the peloton, but on the fourth climb of the day, the Croat left his Polish companion behind. Rudnicki was swept by the bunch 65 kilometers from the finish line and Demerin’s solo escape was ended 20 kilometers later.

The next ones to try their luck were Daniele Callegarin (CDC Cavaliere), Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Christoph Sokoll (PCT Vorarlberg), Wolodymir Starchyk (Amore & Vita Conad), Tomas Buchacek (PSK Whirlpool), Kristijan Durasek (BK Loborika), as well as Lachmann and Witecki, who had taken part in the first breakaway of the day.

They were quickly brought back into the field and then Sergiy Grechyn (Amore & Vita Conad) launched another attack. Later he was replaced on the front of the race by his teammate, Jaroslaw Dabrowski. He held his lead until the bottom of the last climb, where he was reeled in.

Two kilometres from the last mountains prime Tomasz Marczynski (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Marek Rutkiewicz (Mroz Active Jet) and Bartosz Huzarski (Polish National Track Team) fired on the front. They managed to maintain the 30-second gap to the very end, as Rutkiewicz and Huzarski did most of the work on the final kilometre.

Marczynski outsprinted Huzarski and Rutkiewicz finished third. CCC Polsat Polkowice rider claimed his second victory in 2010 after winning the race in Sobotka, which opens the cycling season in Poland.

Rutkiewicz who was celebrating his 29th birthday kept the gold leader's jersey and will wear it on the tomorrow’s time trial in Polkowice. He has 12 second advantage over Marczynski and 16 over Huzarski. 

Full Results
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4:43:26
2Batosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Track Team
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:00:01
4Morajko Jacek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:00:31
5Janiaczyk Blasej (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:00:32
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team0:00:34
7Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
8Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
9Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika
10Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
11Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
12Camussa Piergiorgio (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg
13Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
14Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
15Schwab Hubert (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg
16Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
17Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
18Kiendys Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:18
19Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
20Sznitko Adam (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
21Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
22Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
23Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
24Callegarin Daniele (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
25Starchyk Volodymyr (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
26Grechyn Sergiy (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:03:03
27Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal0:03:26
28Sokoll Christoph (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
29Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
30Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
31Pawel Polijanski (Pol) Polish National Team
32Taciak Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
33Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
34Strgar Matic (Slo) PCT Vorarlberg
35Dabrowski Jaroslaw (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
36Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal0:05:18
37Matysiak Bartlomiej (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
38Janiszewski Sylwester (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
39Mróz Mateusz (Pol) DHL - Author
40Czajkowski Konrad (Pol) DHL - Author
41Andrenacci Danilo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
42Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
43Marcin Mrosek (Pol) Polish National Track Team
44Ziólkowski Wojciech (Pol) DHL - Author
45Bodnar Lukasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
46Kiserlovski Emanuel (Cro) BK Loborika
47Durasek Kristijan (Cro) BK Loborika
48Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
49Urbanowski Marcin (Pol) DHL - Author
50Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
51Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
52Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp
53Witecki Mariusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
54René Obst (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse0:10:46
55Fankhauser Clemens (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
56Danculovic Tomislav (Cro) BK Loborika0:13:05
57Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp0:14:21
58Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
59Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polish National Team
60Tomás Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
61Novák Jakub (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
62Romanik Radoslaw (Pol) DHL - Author
63Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
64Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
65Torosantucci Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
66Bonuccelli Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:15:23
67Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal0:24:04
68Demarin Massino (Cro) BK Loborika
69Ackermann Silvere (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg
70Benetseder Josef (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
71Kamil Migdol (Pol) Polish National Team0:25:23
72Agosta Domenico (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:25:26
73Opryshko Oleh (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
74Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
75Blasevic Darko (Cro) BK Loborika
76Miholjevic Hrvoje (Cro) BK Loborika
77Pawel Charucki (Pol) Polish National Track Team
78Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Polish National Team
79Artur Król (Pol) Polish National Track Team
80Loria Eugenio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
81Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
82Damian Fornalski (Pol) Polish National Track Team
83Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
84Halejak Wojciech (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
85Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
86Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
87Komar Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
88Gufler Alexander (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg
89Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
90Krysman Piotr (Pol) DHL - Author
91Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
92Metlushenko Yuri (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
93Schubert Patrick (Ger) DHL - Author
94Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
95André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:27:13
96Krajewski Piotr (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:29:31
97Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt0:40:25
98Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt

General Classification after stage 2
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet8:45:23
2Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:12
3Batosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Track Team0:04:16
4Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:06:41
5Morajko Jacek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:08:52
6Janiaczyk Blasej (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:12:54
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team0:10:56
8Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika0:14:56
9Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:16:56
10Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:18:56
11Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:20:56
12Schwab Hubert (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg0:22:56
13Camussa Piergiorgio (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg0:24:56
14Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse0:23:56
15Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp0:25:56
16Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:26:56
17Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:27:56
18Callegarin Daniele (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:30:38
19Starchyk Volodymyr (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:29:40
20Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp0:31:40
21Kiendys Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:32:40
22Sznitko Adam (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:34:40
23Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:33:40
24Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad0:35:40
25Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:36:40
26Grechyn Sergiy (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:39:23
27Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse0:40:40
28Strgar Matic (Slo) PCT Vorarlberg0:41:46
29Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal0:42:48
30Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:43:48
31Sokoll Christoph (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg0:44:48
32Taciak Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:45:48
33Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp0:46:48
34Dabrowski Jaroslaw (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad0:47:48
35Matysiak Bartlomiej (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:50:37
36Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal0:51:38
37Mróz Mateusz (Pol) DHL - Author0:52:40
38Bodnar Lukasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:53:40
39Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:55:40
40Andrenacci Danilo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:54:40
41Witecki Mariusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:56:40
42Kiserlovski Emanuel (Cro) BK Loborika0:57:40
43Marcin Mrosek (Pol) Polish National Track Team0:58:40
44Ziólkowski Wojciech (Pol) DHL - Author0:59:40
45Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp1:00:40
46Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse1:01:40
47Durasek Kristijan (Cro) BK Loborika1:02:40
48Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse1:04:37
49Pawel Polijanski (Pol) Polish National Team1:06:46
50Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal1:09:36
51Czajkowski Konrad (Pol) DHL - Author1:10:38
52Urbanowski Marcin (Pol) DHL - Author1:12:38
53Fankhauser Clemens (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg1:13:08
54René Obst (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse1:16:05
55Danculovic Tomislav (Cro) BK Loborika1:18:27
56Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp1:20:43
57Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse1:21:43
58Romanik Radoslaw (Pol) DHL - Author1:22:43
59Torosantucci Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere1:23:43
60Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp1:25:37
61Bonuccelli Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere1:26:45
62Tomás Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author1:28:15
63Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polish National Team1:31:41
64Novák Jakub (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad1:32:41
65Janiszewski Sylwester (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:34:29
66Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg1:35:44
67Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal1:41:24
68Benetseder Josef (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg1:42:26
69Demarin Massino (Cro) BK Loborika1:43:52
70Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg1:45:46
71Miholjevic Hrvoje (Cro) BK Loborika1:46:48
72Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author1:47:48
73Artur Król (Pol) Polish National Track Team1:48:48
74Krysman Piotr (Pol) DHL - Author1:49:48
75Halejak Wojciech (Pol) Mróz Active Jet1:50:48
76Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt1:51:48
77Loria Eugenio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere1:52:48
78Komar Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet1:53:48
79Blasevic Darko (Cro) BK Loborika1:55:14
80Kamil Migdol (Pol) Polish National Team1:56:20
81Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt1:57:23
82Metlushenko Yuri (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad1:58:32
83Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse1:59:45
84André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author2:01:35
85Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Polish National Team2:04:46
86Damian Fornalski (Pol) Polish National Track Team2:05:46
87Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal2:06:46
88Krajewski Piotr (Pol) Mróz Active Jet2:12:00
89Agosta Domenico (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere2:18:37
90Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse2:19:56
91Ackermann Silvere (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg2:25:04
92Opryshko Oleh (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad2:27:12
93Pawel Charucki (Pol) Polish National Track Team2:28:12
94Schubert Patrick (Ger) DHL - Author2:29:12
95Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team2:30:19
96Gufler Alexander (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg2:32:26
97Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt2:46:11
98Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt2:48:11

Points Classification
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet38pts
2Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice31
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team28
4Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author23
5Batosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Track Team19
6Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse18
7Morajko Jacek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet17
8Strgar Matic (Slo) PCT Vorarlberg17
9Janiaczyk Blasej (Pol) Mróz Active Jet16
10Callegarin Daniele (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere16
11Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal15
12Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg14
13Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg14
14Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika13
15Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice13
16Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author12
17Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp11
18Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author10
19Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse10
20Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal10
21Camussa Piergiorgio (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg9
22Sokoll Christoph (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg9
23Mróz Mateusz (Pol) DHL - Author8
24Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere7
25André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author7
26Schwab Hubert (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg6
27Starchyk Volodymyr (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad6
28Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author5
29Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal5
30Kiendys Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
31Fankhauser Clemens (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg3
32Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad2
33Sznitko Adam (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Mountains Classification
1Witecki Mariusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet36pts
2Demarin Massino (Cro) BK Loborika25
3Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal25
4Dabrowski Jaroslaw (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad20
5Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet19
6Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice17
7Sznitko Adam (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice14
8Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice13
9Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp12
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team11
11Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal10
12Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author8
13Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere8
14Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika7
15Kiendys Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice7
16Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad7
17Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal6
18Ackermann Silvere (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg6
19Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author5
20Morajko Jacek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet5
21Schwab Hubert (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg3
22Camussa Piergiorgio (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg3
23Andrenacci Danilo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere3
24Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse3
25Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
26Danculovic Tomislav (Cro) BK Loborika2
27Torosantucci Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere2

Young Riders Classification
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team8:46:19
2Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal0:31:52
3Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp0:35:52
4Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:44:44
5Marcin Mrosek (Pol) Polish National Track Team0:47:44
6Pawel Polijanski (Pol) Polish National Team0:55:50
7Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal0:58:40
8Czajkowski Konrad (Pol) DHL - Author0:59:42
9Urbanowski Marcin (Pol) DHL - Author1:01:42
10Novák Jakub (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad1:21:45
11Janiszewski Sylwester (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:23:33
12Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg1:24:48
13Kamil Migdol (Pol) Polish National Team1:45:24
14Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Polish National Team1:53:50
15Damian Fornalski (Pol) Polish National Track Team1:54:50
16Pawel Charucki (Pol) Polish National Track Team2:17:16
17Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team2:19:23
18Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt2:37:15

Teams Classification
1Mróz Active Jet28:18:10
2Psk Whirlpool - Author0:00:38
3Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:00:57
4Team Netapp0:02:15
5Pct Vorarlberg0:03:37
6Amore & Vita - Conad0:04:44
7Cdc - Cavaliere0:06:13
8Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:08:19
9Loborika0:10:15
10Aktio Group Mostostal0:13:05
11Dhl - Author0:14:59
12Polis:National Team0:21:59
13Polis:National Track Team0:29:49
14Lkt Team Brandenburg0:39:24
15Legia - Felt1:50:21

 

Latest on Cyclingnews