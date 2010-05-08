Marczynski takes stage two
Rutkiewicz maintains his overall lead
Tomasz Marczynski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) won the second road stage of the Szlakiem Grodów Piastowskich after a well-timed escape. He defeated breakaway companions Batosz Huzarski (Polish National Track Team) and Marek Rutkiewicz (Mroz Active Jet), who retained his overall lead.
The trio escaped two kilometres prior to the final mountain prime of the day and were able to hold their advantage to the finish line in Dzierzoniow, at the end of the 167.8-kilometre stage.
"I didn’t have to much luck in the first part of the season," said Marczynski afterwards. "I was involved in many crashes, I was injured in Tour of Turkey and I crashed right before the Szlakiem Grodow Piastowskich. Despite all that misfortune I was able to win today and this is why this victory is so special to me.
"I want to dedicate this success to my girlfriend who has been supporting me no matter what. I had a picture of her in my pocket and it gave me the strength to succeed."
Earlier in the stage, an early break had set out including Mariusz Witecki (Mróz Active Jet), Tomasz Kiendyś (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Silvere Ackermann (PCT Voralberg), Tomislav Danculović (BK Loborika), Hrvoje Miholjevic (BK Loborika), Artur Detko (Aktio Group Mostostal Puławy), Kim Lachmann (Nutrixxion Sparkass), Cesare Benedetti (NetAPP), Petr Bencik (PSK Whirlpool) and Dariusz Głuszak (Polish National Team). Later it was joined by Martin Mares (PSK Whirlpool) and Ackermann got dropped.
The ten riders were afforded one minute advantage by the peloton, with slopes of the Category 2 Palczyk Pass, Category 2 Niedzwiedzka Pass and Category 1 Walimska Pass all to themselves. Witecki revealed himself as the man most interested in the climbs as he gradually built up his collection of points at each of the summits.
Even though the leading group worked well together the field didn’t let them go too far. They were caught at kilometer 45. The next move was made by Dariusz Rudnicki (Aktio Group Mostostal Puławy), who launched the attack with Massino Demarin (BK Loborika). They gained 4 minutes on the peloton, but on the fourth climb of the day, the Croat left his Polish companion behind. Rudnicki was swept by the bunch 65 kilometers from the finish line and Demerin’s solo escape was ended 20 kilometers later.
The next ones to try their luck were Daniele Callegarin (CDC Cavaliere), Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Christoph Sokoll (PCT Vorarlberg), Wolodymir Starchyk (Amore & Vita Conad), Tomas Buchacek (PSK Whirlpool), Kristijan Durasek (BK Loborika), as well as Lachmann and Witecki, who had taken part in the first breakaway of the day.
They were quickly brought back into the field and then Sergiy Grechyn (Amore & Vita Conad) launched another attack. Later he was replaced on the front of the race by his teammate, Jaroslaw Dabrowski. He held his lead until the bottom of the last climb, where he was reeled in.
Two kilometres from the last mountains prime Tomasz Marczynski (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Marek Rutkiewicz (Mroz Active Jet) and Bartosz Huzarski (Polish National Track Team) fired on the front. They managed to maintain the 30-second gap to the very end, as Rutkiewicz and Huzarski did most of the work on the final kilometre.
Marczynski outsprinted Huzarski and Rutkiewicz finished third. CCC Polsat Polkowice rider claimed his second victory in 2010 after winning the race in Sobotka, which opens the cycling season in Poland.
Rutkiewicz who was celebrating his 29th birthday kept the gold leader's jersey and will wear it on the tomorrow’s time trial in Polkowice. He has 12 second advantage over Marczynski and 16 over Huzarski.
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4:43:26
|2
|Batosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:00:01
|4
|Morajko Jacek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:00:31
|5
|Janiaczyk Blasej (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:00:32
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:00:34
|7
|Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|8
|Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika
|10
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|11
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|12
|Camussa Piergiorgio (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg
|13
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|14
|Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|15
|Schwab Hubert (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg
|16
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|17
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|18
|Kiendys Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:18
|19
|Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|20
|Sznitko Adam (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|21
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|22
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|23
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|24
|Callegarin Daniele (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|25
|Starchyk Volodymyr (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|26
|Grechyn Sergiy (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:03:03
|27
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|0:03:26
|28
|Sokoll Christoph (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
|29
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|30
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|31
|Pawel Polijanski (Pol) Polish National Team
|32
|Taciak Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|33
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|34
|Strgar Matic (Slo) PCT Vorarlberg
|35
|Dabrowski Jaroslaw (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|36
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|0:05:18
|37
|Matysiak Bartlomiej (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|38
|Janiszewski Sylwester (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|39
|Mróz Mateusz (Pol) DHL - Author
|40
|Czajkowski Konrad (Pol) DHL - Author
|41
|Andrenacci Danilo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|42
|Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|43
|Marcin Mrosek (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|44
|Ziólkowski Wojciech (Pol) DHL - Author
|45
|Bodnar Lukasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|46
|Kiserlovski Emanuel (Cro) BK Loborika
|47
|Durasek Kristijan (Cro) BK Loborika
|48
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|49
|Urbanowski Marcin (Pol) DHL - Author
|50
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|51
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|52
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp
|53
|Witecki Mariusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|54
|René Obst (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|0:10:46
|55
|Fankhauser Clemens (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
|56
|Danculovic Tomislav (Cro) BK Loborika
|0:13:05
|57
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
|0:14:21
|58
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|59
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polish National Team
|60
|Tomás Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|61
|Novák Jakub (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
|62
|Romanik Radoslaw (Pol) DHL - Author
|63
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|64
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|65
|Torosantucci Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|66
|Bonuccelli Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:15:23
|67
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|0:24:04
|68
|Demarin Massino (Cro) BK Loborika
|69
|Ackermann Silvere (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg
|70
|Benetseder Josef (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
|71
|Kamil Migdol (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:25:23
|72
|Agosta Domenico (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:25:26
|73
|Opryshko Oleh (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|74
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|75
|Blasevic Darko (Cro) BK Loborika
|76
|Miholjevic Hrvoje (Cro) BK Loborika
|77
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|78
|Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Polish National Team
|79
|Artur Król (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|80
|Loria Eugenio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|81
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|82
|Damian Fornalski (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|83
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
|84
|Halejak Wojciech (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|85
|Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|86
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|87
|Komar Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|88
|Gufler Alexander (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg
|89
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|90
|Krysman Piotr (Pol) DHL - Author
|91
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|92
|Metlushenko Yuri (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|93
|Schubert Patrick (Ger) DHL - Author
|94
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|95
|André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:27:13
|96
|Krajewski Piotr (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:29:31
|97
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:40:25
|98
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|8:45:23
|2
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:12
|3
|Batosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|0:04:16
|4
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:06:41
|5
|Morajko Jacek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:08:52
|6
|Janiaczyk Blasej (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:12:54
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:10:56
|8
|Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika
|0:14:56
|9
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:16:56
|10
|Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:18:56
|11
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:20:56
|12
|Schwab Hubert (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg
|0:22:56
|13
|Camussa Piergiorgio (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg
|0:24:56
|14
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|0:23:56
|15
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|0:25:56
|16
|Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:26:56
|17
|Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:27:56
|18
|Callegarin Daniele (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:30:38
|19
|Starchyk Volodymyr (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:29:40
|20
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|0:31:40
|21
|Kiendys Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:32:40
|22
|Sznitko Adam (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:34:40
|23
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:33:40
|24
|Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:35:40
|25
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:36:40
|26
|Grechyn Sergiy (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:39:23
|27
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|0:40:40
|28
|Strgar Matic (Slo) PCT Vorarlberg
|0:41:46
|29
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|0:42:48
|30
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:43:48
|31
|Sokoll Christoph (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
|0:44:48
|32
|Taciak Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:45:48
|33
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:46:48
|34
|Dabrowski Jaroslaw (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:47:48
|35
|Matysiak Bartlomiej (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:50:37
|36
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|0:51:38
|37
|Mróz Mateusz (Pol) DHL - Author
|0:52:40
|38
|Bodnar Lukasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:53:40
|39
|Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:55:40
|40
|Andrenacci Danilo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:54:40
|41
|Witecki Mariusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:56:40
|42
|Kiserlovski Emanuel (Cro) BK Loborika
|0:57:40
|43
|Marcin Mrosek (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|0:58:40
|44
|Ziólkowski Wojciech (Pol) DHL - Author
|0:59:40
|45
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp
|1:00:40
|46
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|1:01:40
|47
|Durasek Kristijan (Cro) BK Loborika
|1:02:40
|48
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|1:04:37
|49
|Pawel Polijanski (Pol) Polish National Team
|1:06:46
|50
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|1:09:36
|51
|Czajkowski Konrad (Pol) DHL - Author
|1:10:38
|52
|Urbanowski Marcin (Pol) DHL - Author
|1:12:38
|53
|Fankhauser Clemens (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
|1:13:08
|54
|René Obst (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|1:16:05
|55
|Danculovic Tomislav (Cro) BK Loborika
|1:18:27
|56
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|1:20:43
|57
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|1:21:43
|58
|Romanik Radoslaw (Pol) DHL - Author
|1:22:43
|59
|Torosantucci Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|1:23:43
|60
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
|1:25:37
|61
|Bonuccelli Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|1:26:45
|62
|Tomás Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|1:28:15
|63
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polish National Team
|1:31:41
|64
|Novák Jakub (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
|1:32:41
|65
|Janiszewski Sylwester (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:34:29
|66
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|1:35:44
|67
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|1:41:24
|68
|Benetseder Josef (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
|1:42:26
|69
|Demarin Massino (Cro) BK Loborika
|1:43:52
|70
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|1:45:46
|71
|Miholjevic Hrvoje (Cro) BK Loborika
|1:46:48
|72
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|1:47:48
|73
|Artur Król (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|1:48:48
|74
|Krysman Piotr (Pol) DHL - Author
|1:49:48
|75
|Halejak Wojciech (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|1:50:48
|76
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|1:51:48
|77
|Loria Eugenio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|1:52:48
|78
|Komar Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|1:53:48
|79
|Blasevic Darko (Cro) BK Loborika
|1:55:14
|80
|Kamil Migdol (Pol) Polish National Team
|1:56:20
|81
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|1:57:23
|82
|Metlushenko Yuri (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|1:58:32
|83
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|1:59:45
|84
|André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|2:01:35
|85
|Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Polish National Team
|2:04:46
|86
|Damian Fornalski (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|2:05:46
|87
|Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|2:06:46
|88
|Krajewski Piotr (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|2:12:00
|89
|Agosta Domenico (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|2:18:37
|90
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|2:19:56
|91
|Ackermann Silvere (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg
|2:25:04
|92
|Opryshko Oleh (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|2:27:12
|93
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|2:28:12
|94
|Schubert Patrick (Ger) DHL - Author
|2:29:12
|95
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
|2:30:19
|96
|Gufler Alexander (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg
|2:32:26
|97
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|2:46:11
|98
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|2:48:11
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|38
|pts
|2
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|31
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team
|28
|4
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|23
|5
|Batosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|19
|6
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|18
|7
|Morajko Jacek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|17
|8
|Strgar Matic (Slo) PCT Vorarlberg
|17
|9
|Janiaczyk Blasej (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|16
|10
|Callegarin Daniele (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|16
|11
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|15
|12
|Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|14
|13
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|14
|14
|Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika
|13
|15
|Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|13
|16
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|12
|17
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|11
|18
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|10
|19
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|10
|20
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|10
|21
|Camussa Piergiorgio (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg
|9
|22
|Sokoll Christoph (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
|9
|23
|Mróz Mateusz (Pol) DHL - Author
|8
|24
|Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|7
|25
|André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|7
|26
|Schwab Hubert (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg
|6
|27
|Starchyk Volodymyr (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|6
|28
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|5
|29
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|5
|30
|Kiendys Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|31
|Fankhauser Clemens (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
|3
|32
|Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|2
|33
|Sznitko Adam (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|1
|Witecki Mariusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|36
|pts
|2
|Demarin Massino (Cro) BK Loborika
|25
|3
|Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|25
|4
|Dabrowski Jaroslaw (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|20
|5
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|19
|6
|Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|17
|7
|Sznitko Adam (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|8
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|13
|9
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|12
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team
|11
|11
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|10
|12
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|8
|13
|Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|8
|14
|Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika
|7
|15
|Kiendys Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|16
|Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|7
|17
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|6
|18
|Ackermann Silvere (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg
|6
|19
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|5
|20
|Morajko Jacek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|5
|21
|Schwab Hubert (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg
|3
|22
|Camussa Piergiorgio (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg
|3
|23
|Andrenacci Danilo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|3
|24
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|3
|25
|Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|26
|Danculovic Tomislav (Cro) BK Loborika
|2
|27
|Torosantucci Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|2
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team
|8:46:19
|2
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|0:31:52
|3
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:35:52
|4
|Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:44:44
|5
|Marcin Mrosek (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|0:47:44
|6
|Pawel Polijanski (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:55:50
|7
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|0:58:40
|8
|Czajkowski Konrad (Pol) DHL - Author
|0:59:42
|9
|Urbanowski Marcin (Pol) DHL - Author
|1:01:42
|10
|Novák Jakub (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
|1:21:45
|11
|Janiszewski Sylwester (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:23:33
|12
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|1:24:48
|13
|Kamil Migdol (Pol) Polish National Team
|1:45:24
|14
|Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Polish National Team
|1:53:50
|15
|Damian Fornalski (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|1:54:50
|16
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|2:17:16
|17
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
|2:19:23
|18
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|2:37:15
|1
|Mróz Active Jet
|28:18:10
|2
|Psk Whirlpool - Author
|0:00:38
|3
|Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:57
|4
|Team Netapp
|0:02:15
|5
|Pct Vorarlberg
|0:03:37
|6
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:04:44
|7
|Cdc - Cavaliere
|0:06:13
|8
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:08:19
|9
|Loborika
|0:10:15
|10
|Aktio Group Mostostal
|0:13:05
|11
|Dhl - Author
|0:14:59
|12
|Polis:National Team
|0:21:59
|13
|Polis:National Track Team
|0:29:49
|14
|Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:39:24
|15
|Legia - Felt
|1:50:21
