Marek Rutkiewicz from Mroz Active Jet won the first stage of Szlakiem Grodow Piastowskich race and took over the Gold Jersey of race leader. The Polish rider crossed the line ahead of Leopold Konig (PSK Whirlpool-Author) and Steffen Radochla (Nutrixxion Sparkasse).

"I attacked 7 kilometers from the finish line with Konig. I knew the last hill from the last editions of Szlakiem Grodow Piastowskich race and from Polish Championship," said Rutkiewicz. "I am a leader of general classification but it doesn't mean that now I'm the only leader of our team. We have a great group of riders with Jacek Morajko and Mariusz Witecki, who is defending his title from last year."

"It will be very hard to maintain this jersey. I saw Lukas Bodnar from CCC Polsat Polkowice climbing today and he looked really strong, like never before. If you take into consideration, that he is a great time trialist, he has good chances to win the race or at least be in the top 3."

The winner of this year's Tour du Maroc Dean Podgornik (BK Loborika) kicked off the day by winning an early intermediate sprint in Jawor, after 9 kilometers of racing. His efforts were quickly overtaken by the bunch, as the CCC Polsat Polkowice was setting up the pace. The next move was made by Robert Radosz from Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy. He took advantage of the slow pace in the group and on the top of category 1 climb the gap stretched to 6 minutes.

Radosz, who won last year's edition of ProLiga classification, which consists of the most important Polish races, was able to win the second mountain prime of the day with 3 minute advantage.

At 93 kilometer mark two riders, Vadislav Borisov (Amore & Vita Conad) and Dimitri Claeys (Team NetAPP) launched a counter attack and at the bottom of Podgórki climb they joined Radosz. Few minutes later, on the 11% ascent, the Polish rider got dropped and the Russian-Belgian duo became the leading group. At that point they had one minute advantage over the field.

39 kilometers from the finish line the breakaway was over. The bunch crested the top of the climb all together and Marek Rutkiewicz (Mroz Active Jet) was the first one to get to the first category summit. On the descent a breakaway of GC contenders was formed. Rutkiewicz, Jacek Morajko (Mróz Active Jet), Tomasz Marczynski (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Hubert Schwab, Piergiorgio Camussa (both PCT Voralberg), Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Amore a Vita Conad), Radoslav Rogina (BK Loborika), Sergiej Fuchs (Nutrixion Sparkasse), Leopold Konig (Amore & Vita Conad), Bartosz Huzarski (Polish National Track Team) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Polish National Team) got away and built 30 second advantage. They were caught 7 kilometers to go but Rutkiewicz didn't give up and broke away again with Konig.

They gained only 10 seconds, but it turned out to be enough to get the win. Rutkiewicz, who knew the final hill very well, moved to the front and attacked giving no chance to Konig. He won the stage with the length of two bikes. Steffen Radochla (Nutrixion Sparkasse) was the fastest rider from the bunch, taking third.

Rutkiewicz took over both the gold and green jersey for the leader of general classification and points classification.

Full Results 1 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 4:02:10 2 Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 3 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 0:00:05 4 Strgar Matic (Slo) PCT Vorarlberg 0:00:07 5 Callegarin Daniele (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 6 Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 7 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team 0:00:09 9 Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 10 Marczynski Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 11 Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 12 Sokoll Christoph (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg 13 Mróz Mateusz (Pol) DHL - Author 14 André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author 15 Starchyk Volodymyr (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 16 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 17 Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 18 Fankhauser Clemens (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg 19 Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 20 Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika 21 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp 22 Danculovic Tomislav (Cro) BK Loborika 23 Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 24 Janiaczyk Blasej (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 25 Matysiak Bartlomiej (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 26 Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 27 Miholjevic Hrvoje (Cro) BK Loborika 28 Batosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Track Team 29 Benetseder Josef (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg 30 Witecki Mariusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 31 Kiendys Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 32 Schwab Hubert (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg 33 Taciak Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 34 Sznitko Adam (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 35 Bodnar Lukasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 36 Bonuccelli Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 37 Morajko Jacek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 38 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 39 Krysman Piotr (Pol) DHL - Author 40 Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 41 Camussa Piergiorgio (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg 42 Andrenacci Danilo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 43 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 44 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 45 Grechyn Sergiy (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 46 Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 47 Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 48 Artur Król (Pol) Polish National Track Team 49 Kiserlovski Emanuel (Cro) BK Loborika 50 Romanik Radoslaw (Pol) DHL - Author 51 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 52 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 53 Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp 54 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt 55 Halejak Wojciech (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 56 Marcin Mrosek (Pol) Polish National Track Team 57 Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp 58 Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polish National Track Team 59 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 60 Komar Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 61 Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 62 Ziólkowski Wojciech (Pol) DHL - Author 63 Loria Eugenio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 64 Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 65 Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 66 Dabrowski Jaroslaw (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 67 Durasek Kristijan (Cro) BK Loborika 68 Torosantucci Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 69 Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 70 Blasevic Darko (Cro) BK Loborika 0:00:35 71 Demarin Massino (Cro) BK Loborika 0:00:44 72 Kamil Migdol (Pol) Polish National Team 73 Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt 74 Metlushenko Yuri (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:00:53 75 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp 0:01:03 76 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 0:01:06 77 René Obst (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 78 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 79 Tomás Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 0:01:42 80 Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:00:09 81 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polish National Team 0:04:07 82 Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Polish National Team 83 Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 84 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 85 Damian Fornalski (Pol) Polish National Track Team 86 Urbanowski Marcin (Pol) DHL - Author 87 Novák Jakub (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad 88 Pawel Polijanski (Pol) Polish National Team 89 Czajkowski Konrad (Pol) DHL - Author 90 Krajewski Piotr (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 0:04:17 91 Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:05:10 92 Podgornik Dean (Slo) BK Loborika 13:58:00 93 Piotr Typek (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 94 Janiszewski Sylwester (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 95 Muraglia Giuseppe (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 96 Agosta Domenico (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 97 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 14:17:00 98 Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt 19:33:00 99 Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polish National Team 100 Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt 101 Schubert Patrick (Ger) DHL - Author 102 Opryshko Oleh (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 103 Pawel Charucki (Pol) Polish National Track Team 104 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team 19:40:00 105 Ackermann Silvere (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg 19:47:00 106 Gufler Alexander (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg 107 Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt 108 Lars Telschow (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 20:55:00 109 Pawel Wdowiak (Pol) Polish National Track Team 26:44:00 DNF Sanderson Nicholas (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad DNF Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg DNF Damian Pinczuk (Pol) Polish National Track Team DNF Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polish National Team

Intermediate Sprint 1 Podgornik Dean (Slo) BK Loborika 3 pts 2 Grechyn Sergiy (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 2 3 Krajewski Piotr (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 1

Mountain 1 - 41.3km 1 Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 10 pts 2 Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 3 Witecki Mariusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 5 4 Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 3 5 Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2

Mountain 2 - 78.9km 1 Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 10 pts 2 Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 3 Dabrowski Jaroslaw (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 5 4 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 3 5 Rutkiewicz Marek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 2

Mountain 3 - 100.2km 1 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 10 pts 2 Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 7 3 Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 5 4 Andrenacci Danilo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 3 5 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 2

Mountain 4 - 121.4km 1 Rutkiewicz Marek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 10 pts 2 Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika 7 3 Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 5 4 Marczynski Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team 2

General Classification after stage 1 1 Rutkiewicz Marek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 4:02:00 2 Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 0:00:04 3 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 0:00:11 4 Strgar Matic (Slo) PCT Vorarlberg 0:00:17 5 Callegarin Daniele (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 6 Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 7 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 8 Grechyn Sergiy (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team 0:00:19 10 Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 11 Marczynski Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 12 Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 13 Sokoll Christoph (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg 14 Mróz Mateusz (Pol) DHL - Author 15 André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author 16 Starchyk Volodymyr (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 17 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 18 Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 19 Fankhauser Clemens (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg 20 Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 21 Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika 22 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp 23 Danculovic Tomislav (Cro) BK Loborika 24 Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 25 Janiaczyk Blasej (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 26 Matysiak Bartlomiej (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 27 Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 28 Miholjevic Hrvoje (Cro) BK Loborika 29 Batosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Track Team 30 Benetseder Josef (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg 31 Witecki Mariusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 32 Kiendys Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 33 Schwab Hubert (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg 34 Taciak Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 35 Sznitko Adam (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 36 Bodnar Lukasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 37 Bonuccelli Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 38 Morajko Jacek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 39 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 40 Krysman Piotr (Pol) DHL - Author 41 Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 42 Camussa Piergiorgio (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg 43 Andrenacci Danilo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 44 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 45 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 46 Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 47 Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 48 Artur Król (Pol) Polish National Track Team 49 Kiserlovski Emanuel (Cro) BK Loborika 50 Romanik Radoslaw (Pol) DHL - Author 51 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 52 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 53 Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp 54 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt 55 Halejak Wojciech (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 56 Marcin Mrosek (Pol) Polish National Track Team 57 Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp 58 Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polish National Track Team 59 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 60 Komar Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 61 Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 62 Ziólkowski Wojciech (Pol) DHL - Author 63 Loria Eugenio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 64 Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 65 Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 66 Dabrowski Jaroslaw (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 67 Durasek Kristijan (Cro) BK Loborika 68 Torosantucci Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 69 Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 70 Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 71 Blasevic Darko (Cro) BK Loborika 0:00:45 72 Demarin Massino (Cro) BK Loborika 0:00:54 73 Kamil Migdol (Pol) Polish National Team 74 Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt 75 Metlushenko Yuri (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:01:03 76 Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp 0:01:13 77 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 0:01:16 78 René Obst (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 79 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 80 Tomás Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 0:01:52 81 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polish National Team 0:04:17 82 Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Polish National Team 83 Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 84 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 85 Damian Fornalski (Pol) Polish National Track Team 86 Urbanowski Marcin (Pol) DHL - Author 87 Novák Jakub (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad 88 Pawel Polijanski (Pol) Polish National Team 89 Czajkowski Konrad (Pol) DHL - Author 90 Krajewski Piotr (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 0:04:26 91 Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:05:20 92 Podgornik Dean (Slo) BK Loborika 0:14:05 93 Piotr Typek (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 0:14:08 94 Janiszewski Sylwester (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 95 Muraglia Giuseppe (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 96 Agosta Domenico (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 97 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 0:14:27 98 Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt 0:19:43 99 Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polish National Team 100 Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt 101 Schubert Patrick (Ger) DHL - Author 102 Opryshko Oleh (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 103 Pawel Charucki (Pol) Polish National Track Team 104 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team 0:19:50 105 Ackermann Silvere (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg 0:19:57 106 Gufler Alexander (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg 107 Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt 108 Lars Telschow (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:21:05 109 Pawel Wdowiak (Pol) Polish National Track Team 0:26:54

Points Classification 1 Rutkiewicz Marek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 20 pts 2 Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 19 3 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 18 4 Strgar Matic (Slo) PCT Vorarlberg 17 5 Callegarin Daniele (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 16 6 Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 15 7 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 14 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team 13 9 Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 12 10 Marczynski Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 11 11 Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 10 12 Sokoll Christoph (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg 9 13 Mróz Mateusz (Pol) DHL - Author 8 14 André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author 7 15 Starchyk Volodymyr (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 6 16 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 5 17 Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 4 18 Fankhauser Clemens (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg 3 19 Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 2 20 Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika 1

Mountains Classification 1 Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 25 pts 2 Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 14 3 Rutkiewicz Marek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 12 4 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 10 5 Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika 7 6 Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 7 7 Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 5 8 Witecki Mariusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 5 9 Dabrowski Jaroslaw (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 5 10 Marczynski Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 11 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 3 12 Andrenacci Danilo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 3 13 Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 3 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team 2 15 Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 16 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse 2

Young Riders Classification 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team 4:02:19 2 Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 3 Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp 5 Marcin Mrosek (Pol) Polish National Track Team 6 Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polish National Track Team 7 Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 8 Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 9 Kamil Migdol (Pol) Polish National Team 0:00:35 10 Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Polish National Team 0:03:58 11 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 12 Damian Fornalski (Pol) Polish National Track Team 13 Urbanowski Marcin (Pol) DHL - Author 14 Novák Jakub (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad 15 Pawel Polijanski (Pol) Polish National Team 16 Czajkowski Konrad (Pol) DHL - Author 17 Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:05:01 18 Piotr Typek (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal 13:49:00 19 Janiszewski Sylwester (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 20 Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polish National Team 19:24:00 21 Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt 22 Pawel Charucki (Pol) Polish National Track Team 23 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team 19:31:00