Rutkiewicz wins opening road stage
Mróz Active Jet rider takes overall lead
Marek Rutkiewicz from Mroz Active Jet won the first stage of Szlakiem Grodow Piastowskich race and took over the Gold Jersey of race leader. The Polish rider crossed the line ahead of Leopold Konig (PSK Whirlpool-Author) and Steffen Radochla (Nutrixxion Sparkasse).
"I attacked 7 kilometers from the finish line with Konig. I knew the last hill from the last editions of Szlakiem Grodow Piastowskich race and from Polish Championship," said Rutkiewicz. "I am a leader of general classification but it doesn't mean that now I'm the only leader of our team. We have a great group of riders with Jacek Morajko and Mariusz Witecki, who is defending his title from last year."
"It will be very hard to maintain this jersey. I saw Lukas Bodnar from CCC Polsat Polkowice climbing today and he looked really strong, like never before. If you take into consideration, that he is a great time trialist, he has good chances to win the race or at least be in the top 3."
The winner of this year's Tour du Maroc Dean Podgornik (BK Loborika) kicked off the day by winning an early intermediate sprint in Jawor, after 9 kilometers of racing. His efforts were quickly overtaken by the bunch, as the CCC Polsat Polkowice was setting up the pace. The next move was made by Robert Radosz from Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy. He took advantage of the slow pace in the group and on the top of category 1 climb the gap stretched to 6 minutes.
Radosz, who won last year's edition of ProLiga classification, which consists of the most important Polish races, was able to win the second mountain prime of the day with 3 minute advantage.
At 93 kilometer mark two riders, Vadislav Borisov (Amore & Vita Conad) and Dimitri Claeys (Team NetAPP) launched a counter attack and at the bottom of Podgórki climb they joined Radosz. Few minutes later, on the 11% ascent, the Polish rider got dropped and the Russian-Belgian duo became the leading group. At that point they had one minute advantage over the field.
39 kilometers from the finish line the breakaway was over. The bunch crested the top of the climb all together and Marek Rutkiewicz (Mroz Active Jet) was the first one to get to the first category summit. On the descent a breakaway of GC contenders was formed. Rutkiewicz, Jacek Morajko (Mróz Active Jet), Tomasz Marczynski (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Hubert Schwab, Piergiorgio Camussa (both PCT Voralberg), Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Amore a Vita Conad), Radoslav Rogina (BK Loborika), Sergiej Fuchs (Nutrixion Sparkasse), Leopold Konig (Amore & Vita Conad), Bartosz Huzarski (Polish National Track Team) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Polish National Team) got away and built 30 second advantage. They were caught 7 kilometers to go but Rutkiewicz didn't give up and broke away again with Konig.
They gained only 10 seconds, but it turned out to be enough to get the win. Rutkiewicz, who knew the final hill very well, moved to the front and attacked giving no chance to Konig. He won the stage with the length of two bikes. Steffen Radochla (Nutrixion Sparkasse) was the fastest rider from the bunch, taking third.
Rutkiewicz took over both the gold and green jersey for the leader of general classification and points classification.
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|4:02:10
|2
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|3
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|0:00:05
|4
|Strgar Matic (Slo) PCT Vorarlberg
|0:00:07
|5
|Callegarin Daniele (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|6
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|7
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:00:09
|9
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|10
|Marczynski Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|11
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|12
|Sokoll Christoph (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
|13
|Mróz Mateusz (Pol) DHL - Author
|14
|André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|15
|Starchyk Volodymyr (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|16
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|17
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|18
|Fankhauser Clemens (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
|19
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|20
|Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika
|21
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|22
|Danculovic Tomislav (Cro) BK Loborika
|23
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|24
|Janiaczyk Blasej (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|25
|Matysiak Bartlomiej (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|26
|Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|27
|Miholjevic Hrvoje (Cro) BK Loborika
|28
|Batosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|29
|Benetseder Josef (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
|30
|Witecki Mariusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|31
|Kiendys Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|32
|Schwab Hubert (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg
|33
|Taciak Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|34
|Sznitko Adam (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|35
|Bodnar Lukasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|36
|Bonuccelli Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|37
|Morajko Jacek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|38
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|39
|Krysman Piotr (Pol) DHL - Author
|40
|Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|41
|Camussa Piergiorgio (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg
|42
|Andrenacci Danilo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|43
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|44
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|45
|Grechyn Sergiy (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|46
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|47
|Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|48
|Artur Król (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|49
|Kiserlovski Emanuel (Cro) BK Loborika
|50
|Romanik Radoslaw (Pol) DHL - Author
|51
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|52
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|53
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|54
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|55
|Halejak Wojciech (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|56
|Marcin Mrosek (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|57
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp
|58
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|59
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|60
|Komar Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|61
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|62
|Ziólkowski Wojciech (Pol) DHL - Author
|63
|Loria Eugenio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|64
|Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|65
|Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|66
|Dabrowski Jaroslaw (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|67
|Durasek Kristijan (Cro) BK Loborika
|68
|Torosantucci Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|69
|Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|70
|Blasevic Darko (Cro) BK Loborika
|0:00:35
|71
|Demarin Massino (Cro) BK Loborika
|0:00:44
|72
|Kamil Migdol (Pol) Polish National Team
|73
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|74
|Metlushenko Yuri (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:00:53
|75
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
|0:01:03
|76
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|0:01:06
|77
|René Obst (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|78
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|79
|Tomás Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:01:42
|80
|Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:00:09
|81
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:04:07
|82
|Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Polish National Team
|83
|Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|84
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|85
|Damian Fornalski (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|86
|Urbanowski Marcin (Pol) DHL - Author
|87
|Novák Jakub (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
|88
|Pawel Polijanski (Pol) Polish National Team
|89
|Czajkowski Konrad (Pol) DHL - Author
|90
|Krajewski Piotr (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:04:17
|91
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:05:10
|92
|Podgornik Dean (Slo) BK Loborika
|13:58:00
|93
|Piotr Typek (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|94
|Janiszewski Sylwester (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|95
|Muraglia Giuseppe (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|96
|Agosta Domenico (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|97
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|14:17:00
|98
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|19:33:00
|99
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polish National Team
|100
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|101
|Schubert Patrick (Ger) DHL - Author
|102
|Opryshko Oleh (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|103
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|104
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
|19:40:00
|105
|Ackermann Silvere (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg
|19:47:00
|106
|Gufler Alexander (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg
|107
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|108
|Lars Telschow (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|20:55:00
|109
|Pawel Wdowiak (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|26:44:00
|DNF
|Sanderson Nicholas (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|DNF
|Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Damian Pinczuk (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|DNF
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|Podgornik Dean (Slo) BK Loborika
|3
|pts
|2
|Grechyn Sergiy (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|2
|3
|Krajewski Piotr (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|1
|1
|Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|10
|pts
|2
|Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|3
|Witecki Mariusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|5
|4
|Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|3
|5
|Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|1
|Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|10
|pts
|2
|Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|3
|Dabrowski Jaroslaw (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|5
|4
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|3
|5
|Rutkiewicz Marek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|2
|1
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|10
|pts
|2
|Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|7
|3
|Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|5
|4
|Andrenacci Danilo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|3
|5
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|2
|1
|Rutkiewicz Marek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|10
|pts
|2
|Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika
|7
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|5
|4
|Marczynski Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team
|2
|1
|Rutkiewicz Marek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|4:02:00
|2
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:00:04
|3
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|0:00:11
|4
|Strgar Matic (Slo) PCT Vorarlberg
|0:00:17
|5
|Callegarin Daniele (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|6
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|7
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|8
|Grechyn Sergiy (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:00:19
|10
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|11
|Marczynski Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|13
|Sokoll Christoph (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
|14
|Mróz Mateusz (Pol) DHL - Author
|15
|André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|16
|Starchyk Volodymyr (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|17
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|18
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|19
|Fankhauser Clemens (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
|20
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|21
|Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika
|22
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|23
|Danculovic Tomislav (Cro) BK Loborika
|24
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|25
|Janiaczyk Blasej (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|26
|Matysiak Bartlomiej (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|27
|Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|28
|Miholjevic Hrvoje (Cro) BK Loborika
|29
|Batosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|30
|Benetseder Josef (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
|31
|Witecki Mariusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|32
|Kiendys Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|33
|Schwab Hubert (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg
|34
|Taciak Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|35
|Sznitko Adam (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|36
|Bodnar Lukasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|37
|Bonuccelli Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|38
|Morajko Jacek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|39
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|40
|Krysman Piotr (Pol) DHL - Author
|41
|Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|42
|Camussa Piergiorgio (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg
|43
|Andrenacci Danilo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|44
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|45
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|46
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|47
|Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|48
|Artur Król (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|49
|Kiserlovski Emanuel (Cro) BK Loborika
|50
|Romanik Radoslaw (Pol) DHL - Author
|51
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|52
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|53
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|54
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|55
|Halejak Wojciech (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|56
|Marcin Mrosek (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|57
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp
|58
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|59
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|60
|Komar Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|61
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|62
|Ziólkowski Wojciech (Pol) DHL - Author
|63
|Loria Eugenio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|64
|Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|65
|Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|66
|Dabrowski Jaroslaw (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|67
|Durasek Kristijan (Cro) BK Loborika
|68
|Torosantucci Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|69
|Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|70
|Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|71
|Blasevic Darko (Cro) BK Loborika
|0:00:45
|72
|Demarin Massino (Cro) BK Loborika
|0:00:54
|73
|Kamil Migdol (Pol) Polish National Team
|74
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|75
|Metlushenko Yuri (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:01:03
|76
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
|0:01:13
|77
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|0:01:16
|78
|René Obst (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|79
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|80
|Tomás Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:01:52
|81
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:04:17
|82
|Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Polish National Team
|83
|Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|84
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|85
|Damian Fornalski (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|86
|Urbanowski Marcin (Pol) DHL - Author
|87
|Novák Jakub (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
|88
|Pawel Polijanski (Pol) Polish National Team
|89
|Czajkowski Konrad (Pol) DHL - Author
|90
|Krajewski Piotr (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:04:26
|91
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:05:20
|92
|Podgornik Dean (Slo) BK Loborika
|0:14:05
|93
|Piotr Typek (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|0:14:08
|94
|Janiszewski Sylwester (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|95
|Muraglia Giuseppe (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|96
|Agosta Domenico (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|97
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|0:14:27
|98
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:19:43
|99
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polish National Team
|100
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|101
|Schubert Patrick (Ger) DHL - Author
|102
|Opryshko Oleh (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|103
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|104
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:19:50
|105
|Ackermann Silvere (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg
|0:19:57
|106
|Gufler Alexander (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg
|107
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|108
|Lars Telschow (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:21:05
|109
|Pawel Wdowiak (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|0:26:54
|1
|Rutkiewicz Marek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|20
|pts
|2
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|19
|3
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|18
|4
|Strgar Matic (Slo) PCT Vorarlberg
|17
|5
|Callegarin Daniele (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|16
|6
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|15
|7
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|14
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team
|13
|9
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|12
|10
|Marczynski Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|11
|11
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|10
|12
|Sokoll Christoph (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
|9
|13
|Mróz Mateusz (Pol) DHL - Author
|8
|14
|André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|7
|15
|Starchyk Volodymyr (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|6
|16
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|5
|17
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|4
|18
|Fankhauser Clemens (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
|3
|19
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|2
|20
|Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika
|1
|1
|Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|25
|pts
|2
|Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|3
|Rutkiewicz Marek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|12
|4
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|10
|5
|Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika
|7
|6
|Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|7
|7
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|5
|8
|Witecki Mariusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|5
|9
|Dabrowski Jaroslaw (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|5
|10
|Marczynski Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|11
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|3
|12
|Andrenacci Danilo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|3
|13
|Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|3
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team
|2
|15
|Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|16
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
|2
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team
|4:02:19
|2
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|3
|Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|5
|Marcin Mrosek (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|6
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|7
|Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|8
|Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|9
|Kamil Migdol (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:00:35
|10
|Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:03:58
|11
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|12
|Damian Fornalski (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|13
|Urbanowski Marcin (Pol) DHL - Author
|14
|Novák Jakub (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
|15
|Pawel Polijanski (Pol) Polish National Team
|16
|Czajkowski Konrad (Pol) DHL - Author
|17
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:05:01
|18
|Piotr Typek (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
|13:49:00
|19
|Janiszewski Sylwester (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|20
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polish National Team
|19:24:00
|21
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|22
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Polish National Track Team
|23
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
|19:31:00
|1
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
|12:06:48
|2
|Mróz Active Jet
|3
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:05
|4
|Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:00:07
|5
|PCT Vorarlberg
|6
|CDC - Cavaliere
|7
|LKT Team Brandenburg
|8
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:09
|9
|Loborika
|10
|DHL - Author
|11
|Team Netapp
|12
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|13
|Polish National Team U-23
|14
|Polish National Team
|0:04:42
|15
|Legia - Felt
|0:20:08
