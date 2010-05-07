Trending

Rutkiewicz wins opening road stage

Mróz Active Jet rider takes overall lead

Marek Rutkiewicz from Mroz Active Jet won the first stage of Szlakiem Grodow Piastowskich race and took over the Gold Jersey of race leader. The Polish rider crossed the line ahead of Leopold Konig (PSK Whirlpool-Author) and Steffen Radochla (Nutrixxion Sparkasse).

"I attacked 7 kilometers from the finish line with Konig. I knew the last hill from the last editions of Szlakiem Grodow Piastowskich race and from Polish Championship," said Rutkiewicz. "I am a leader of general classification but it doesn't mean that now I'm the only leader of our team. We have a great group of riders with Jacek Morajko and Mariusz Witecki, who is defending his title from last year."

"It will be very hard to maintain this jersey. I saw Lukas Bodnar from CCC Polsat Polkowice climbing today and he looked really strong, like never before. If you take into consideration, that he is a great time trialist, he has good chances to win the race or at least be in the top 3."

The winner of this year's Tour du Maroc Dean Podgornik (BK Loborika) kicked off the day by winning an early intermediate sprint in Jawor, after 9 kilometers of racing. His efforts were quickly overtaken by the bunch, as the CCC Polsat Polkowice was setting up the pace. The next move was made by Robert Radosz from Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy. He took advantage of the slow pace in the group and on the top of category 1 climb the gap stretched to 6 minutes.

Radosz, who won last year's edition of ProLiga classification, which consists of the most important Polish races, was able to win the second mountain prime of the day with 3 minute advantage.

At 93 kilometer mark two riders, Vadislav Borisov (Amore & Vita Conad) and Dimitri Claeys (Team NetAPP) launched a counter attack and at the bottom of Podgórki climb they joined Radosz. Few minutes later, on the 11% ascent, the Polish rider got dropped and the Russian-Belgian duo became the leading group. At that point they had one minute advantage over the field.

39 kilometers from the finish line the breakaway was over. The bunch crested the top of the climb all together and Marek Rutkiewicz (Mroz Active Jet) was the first one to get to the first category summit. On the descent a breakaway of GC contenders was formed. Rutkiewicz, Jacek Morajko (Mróz Active Jet), Tomasz Marczynski (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Hubert Schwab, Piergiorgio Camussa (both PCT Voralberg), Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Amore a Vita Conad), Radoslav Rogina (BK Loborika), Sergiej Fuchs (Nutrixion Sparkasse), Leopold Konig (Amore & Vita Conad), Bartosz Huzarski (Polish National Track Team) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Polish National Team) got away and built 30 second advantage. They were caught 7 kilometers to go but Rutkiewicz didn't give up and broke away again with Konig.

They gained only 10 seconds, but it turned out to be enough to get the win. Rutkiewicz, who knew the final hill very well, moved to the front and attacked giving no chance to Konig. He won the stage with the length of two bikes. Steffen Radochla (Nutrixion Sparkasse) was the fastest rider from the bunch, taking third.

Rutkiewicz took over both the gold and green jersey for the leader of general classification and points classification.

Full Results
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet4:02:10
2Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
3Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse0:00:05
4Strgar Matic (Slo) PCT Vorarlberg0:00:07
5Callegarin Daniele (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
6Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
7Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team0:00:09
9Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
10Marczynski Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
11Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
12Sokoll Christoph (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
13Mróz Mateusz (Pol) DHL - Author
14André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
15Starchyk Volodymyr (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
16Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
17Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
18Fankhauser Clemens (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
19Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
20Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika
21Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
22Danculovic Tomislav (Cro) BK Loborika
23Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
24Janiaczyk Blasej (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
25Matysiak Bartlomiej (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
26Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
27Miholjevic Hrvoje (Cro) BK Loborika
28Batosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Track Team
29Benetseder Josef (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
30Witecki Mariusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
31Kiendys Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
32Schwab Hubert (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg
33Taciak Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
34Sznitko Adam (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
35Bodnar Lukasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
36Bonuccelli Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
37Morajko Jacek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
38Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
39Krysman Piotr (Pol) DHL - Author
40Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
41Camussa Piergiorgio (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg
42Andrenacci Danilo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
43Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
44Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
45Grechyn Sergiy (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
46Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
47Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
48Artur Król (Pol) Polish National Track Team
49Kiserlovski Emanuel (Cro) BK Loborika
50Romanik Radoslaw (Pol) DHL - Author
51Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
52Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
53Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
54Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
55Halejak Wojciech (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
56Marcin Mrosek (Pol) Polish National Track Team
57Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp
58Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polish National Track Team
59Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
60Komar Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
61Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
62Ziólkowski Wojciech (Pol) DHL - Author
63Loria Eugenio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
64Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
65Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
66Dabrowski Jaroslaw (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
67Durasek Kristijan (Cro) BK Loborika
68Torosantucci Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
69Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
70Blasevic Darko (Cro) BK Loborika0:00:35
71Demarin Massino (Cro) BK Loborika0:00:44
72Kamil Migdol (Pol) Polish National Team
73Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
74Metlushenko Yuri (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:00:53
75Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp0:01:03
76Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse0:01:06
77René Obst (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
78Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
79Tomás Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:01:42
80Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:00:09
81Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polish National Team0:04:07
82Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Polish National Team
83Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
84Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
85Damian Fornalski (Pol) Polish National Track Team
86Urbanowski Marcin (Pol) DHL - Author
87Novák Jakub (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
88Pawel Polijanski (Pol) Polish National Team
89Czajkowski Konrad (Pol) DHL - Author
90Krajewski Piotr (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:04:17
91Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:05:10
92Podgornik Dean (Slo) BK Loborika13:58:00
93Piotr Typek (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
94Janiszewski Sylwester (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
95Muraglia Giuseppe (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
96Agosta Domenico (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
97Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse14:17:00
98Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt19:33:00
99Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polish National Team
100Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
101Schubert Patrick (Ger) DHL - Author
102Opryshko Oleh (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
103Pawel Charucki (Pol) Polish National Track Team
104Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team19:40:00
105Ackermann Silvere (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg19:47:00
106Gufler Alexander (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg
107Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
108Lars Telschow (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg20:55:00
109Pawel Wdowiak (Pol) Polish National Track Team26:44:00
DNFSanderson Nicholas (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
DNFRobert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
DNFDamian Pinczuk (Pol) Polish National Track Team
DNFKamil Gradek (Pol) Polish National Team

Intermediate Sprint
1Podgornik Dean (Slo) BK Loborika3pts
2Grechyn Sergiy (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad2
3Krajewski Piotr (Pol) Mróz Active Jet1

Mountain 1 - 41.3km
1Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal10pts
2Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice7
3Witecki Mariusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet5
4Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere3
5Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2

Mountain 2 - 78.9km
1Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal10pts
2Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice7
3Dabrowski Jaroslaw (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad5
4Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal3
5Rutkiewicz Marek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet2

Mountain 3 - 100.2km
1Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp10pts
2Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad7
3Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal5
4Andrenacci Danilo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere3
5Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse2

Mountain 4 - 121.4km
1Rutkiewicz Marek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet10pts
2Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika7
3Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author5
4Marczynski Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team2

General Classification after stage 1
1Rutkiewicz Marek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet4:02:00
2Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:00:04
3Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse0:00:11
4Strgar Matic (Slo) PCT Vorarlberg0:00:17
5Callegarin Daniele (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
6Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
7Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
8Grechyn Sergiy (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team0:00:19
10Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
11Marczynski Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
12Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
13Sokoll Christoph (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
14Mróz Mateusz (Pol) DHL - Author
15André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
16Starchyk Volodymyr (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
17Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
18Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
19Fankhauser Clemens (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
20Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
21Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika
22Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
23Danculovic Tomislav (Cro) BK Loborika
24Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
25Janiaczyk Blasej (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
26Matysiak Bartlomiej (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
27Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
28Miholjevic Hrvoje (Cro) BK Loborika
29Batosz Huzarski (Pol) Polish National Track Team
30Benetseder Josef (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg
31Witecki Mariusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
32Kiendys Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
33Schwab Hubert (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg
34Taciak Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
35Sznitko Adam (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
36Bodnar Lukasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
37Bonuccelli Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
38Morajko Jacek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
39Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
40Krysman Piotr (Pol) DHL - Author
41Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
42Camussa Piergiorgio (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg
43Andrenacci Danilo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
44Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
45Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
46Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
47Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
48Artur Król (Pol) Polish National Track Team
49Kiserlovski Emanuel (Cro) BK Loborika
50Romanik Radoslaw (Pol) DHL - Author
51Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
52Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
53Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
54Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
55Halejak Wojciech (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
56Marcin Mrosek (Pol) Polish National Track Team
57Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp
58Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polish National Track Team
59Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
60Komar Mateusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
61Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
62Ziólkowski Wojciech (Pol) DHL - Author
63Loria Eugenio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
64Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
65Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
66Dabrowski Jaroslaw (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
67Durasek Kristijan (Cro) BK Loborika
68Torosantucci Davide (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
69Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
70Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
71Blasevic Darko (Cro) BK Loborika0:00:45
72Demarin Massino (Cro) BK Loborika0:00:54
73Kamil Migdol (Pol) Polish National Team
74Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
75Metlushenko Yuri (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:01:03
76Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp0:01:13
77Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse0:01:16
78René Obst (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
79Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse
80Tomás Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:01:52
81Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polish National Team0:04:17
82Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Polish National Team
83Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
84Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
85Damian Fornalski (Pol) Polish National Track Team
86Urbanowski Marcin (Pol) DHL - Author
87Novák Jakub (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
88Pawel Polijanski (Pol) Polish National Team
89Czajkowski Konrad (Pol) DHL - Author
90Krajewski Piotr (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:04:26
91Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:05:20
92Podgornik Dean (Slo) BK Loborika0:14:05
93Piotr Typek (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal0:14:08
94Janiszewski Sylwester (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
95Muraglia Giuseppe (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
96Agosta Domenico (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
97Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse0:14:27
98Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt0:19:43
99Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polish National Team
100Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
101Schubert Patrick (Ger) DHL - Author
102Opryshko Oleh (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
103Pawel Charucki (Pol) Polish National Track Team
104Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team0:19:50
105Ackermann Silvere (Swi) PCT Vorarlberg0:19:57
106Gufler Alexander (Ita) PCT Vorarlberg
107Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
108Lars Telschow (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:21:05
109Pawel Wdowiak (Pol) Polish National Track Team0:26:54

Points Classification
1Rutkiewicz Marek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet20pts
2Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author19
3Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse18
4Strgar Matic (Slo) PCT Vorarlberg17
5Callegarin Daniele (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere16
6Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal15
7Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg14
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team13
9Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author12
10Marczynski Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice11
11Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal10
12Sokoll Christoph (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg9
13Mróz Mateusz (Pol) DHL - Author8
14André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author7
15Starchyk Volodymyr (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad6
16Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal5
17Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal4
18Fankhauser Clemens (Aut) PCT Vorarlberg3
19Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author2
20Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika1

Mountains Classification
1Radosz Robert (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal25pts
2Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice14
3Rutkiewicz Marek (Pol) Mróz Active Jet12
4Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp10
5Rogina Radoslav (Cro) BK Loborika7
6Borisov Vladislav (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad7
7Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author5
8Witecki Mariusz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet5
9Dabrowski Jaroslaw (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad5
10Marczynski Tomasz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
11Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal3
12Andrenacci Danilo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere3
13Zanasca Luca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere3
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team2
15Batek Dariusz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
16Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion Tsp Sparkasse2

Young Riders Classification
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polish National Team4:02:19
2Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
3Honkisz Adrian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
4Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
5Marcin Mrosek (Pol) Polish National Track Team
6Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polish National Track Team
7Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
8Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
9Kamil Migdol (Pol) Polish National Team0:00:35
10Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Polish National Team0:03:58
11Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal
12Damian Fornalski (Pol) Polish National Track Team
13Urbanowski Marcin (Pol) DHL - Author
14Novák Jakub (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
15Pawel Polijanski (Pol) Polish National Team
16Czajkowski Konrad (Pol) DHL - Author
17Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:05:01
18Piotr Typek (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal13:49:00
19Janiszewski Sylwester (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
20Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polish National Team19:24:00
21Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
22Pawel Charucki (Pol) Polish National Track Team
23Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team19:31:00

Teams Classification
1PSK Whirlpool - Author12:06:48
2Mróz Active Jet
3Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:05
4Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:00:07
5PCT Vorarlberg
6CDC - Cavaliere
7LKT Team Brandenburg
8CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:09
9Loborika
10DHL - Author
11Team Netapp
12Amore & Vita - Conad
13Polish National Team U-23
14Polish National Team0:04:42
15Legia - Felt0:20:08

 

