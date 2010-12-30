Trending

Stybar back to his winning ways

World champion outsprints Nys to win in Bredene

Image 1 of 11

Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP - Powerplus) hops a barrier.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 11

World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) outsprinted Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) for the victory.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 11

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) celebrates his victory in the Versluys Cyclo-cross.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 11

Petr Dlask (Telenet - Fidea) finished the day in 12th place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 11

Elite men's podium (l-r): Sven Nys, Zdenek Stybar and Niels Albert.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 11

Belgium's Jan Denuwelaere in action.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 11

Belgian champion Sven Nys bunnyhops a barrier.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 11

World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) puts his BMX skills to use.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 11

Marek Cichosz (Legia - Felt) untangles himself from a crash.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 11

Sven Nys bunnyhops a section of barriers.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 11

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) sets the pace.

(Image credit: AFP)

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) outsprinted Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) to earn his ninth victory of the season, and his first since October 31 when he triumphed in the Superprestige Zonhoven.

The world champion returned to competition on Monday at the Superprestige Diegem after a month off to recover from a knee injury. Stybar finished third in Diegem, finished third again in yesterday's GVA Trofee event in Loenhout prior to winning today.

"The main thing, in addition to the victory, is that I no longer feel pain in my knee while I rode three major races in four day's time," said Stybar.

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) rounded out the podium in third place, 13 seconds off the pace. Albert was part of a three-man lead group along with Stybar and Nys but a last lap mistake took Albert out of contention for the win.

Full Results
1Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1:00:34
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:13
4Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:53
5Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:01:12
6Davy Commeyne (Bel)0:01:24
7Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:01:26
8Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL-Trans
9Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
10Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:43
11Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team0:02:01
12Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:06
13Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)0:02:23
14Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:02:30
15Marek Konwa (Pol)0:02:48
16Bart Verschueren (Bel) Champion System LBS Team0:02:54
17Tomáš Paprstka (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín0:03:00
18Florian Le Corré (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 61
19Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:03:04
20Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI0:03:11
21Steven de Decker (Bel) Flemisch Cycling Projects0:03:22
22Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia-Felt
23Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder
24Kay Van Den Brande (Bel)
25Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel) SDC-Rogelli Cycling Team0:03:40
26Kevin Cant (Bel) Van Goethem Prorace Cycling Team0:03:50
27Mark Lalonde (USA) Cal Giant-Specialized0:04:00
28Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa)
29Matteo Trentin (Ita)0:04:24
30Stijn Penne (Bel) SDC Rogelli0:04:39
31Wojciech Herba (Pol)0:04:56
32Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team0:05:10
33Dries Pauwels (Bel)
34Kristof Zegers (Bel)
35Jelle Wallays (Bel)
36Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)
37Mitchell Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
38Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue
39Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX/Verge p/b Challenge Tires
40Miguel Fillaut (Fra)
41Ryan Iddings (USA) Redline
42Sébastien Le Naour (Fra)
43Nicolas Lebesq (Fra) AC Centuloise
44Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
45Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) KDL Trans
46Chris Hurst (USA)
47Davy Yeater (USA) River City Bicycles-Cannondale
48Glenn Le Queau (Fra)
49Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized
50Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
51Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI
52Stijn Heyse (Bel) Team CATA bikes bianchi
53Tom Payton (GBr) Cult Racing
54Gareth Whittall (GBr)

