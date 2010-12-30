Stybar back to his winning ways
World champion outsprints Nys to win in Bredene
Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) outsprinted Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) to earn his ninth victory of the season, and his first since October 31 when he triumphed in the Superprestige Zonhoven.
The world champion returned to competition on Monday at the Superprestige Diegem after a month off to recover from a knee injury. Stybar finished third in Diegem, finished third again in yesterday's GVA Trofee event in Loenhout prior to winning today.
"The main thing, in addition to the victory, is that I no longer feel pain in my knee while I rode three major races in four day's time," said Stybar.
Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) rounded out the podium in third place, 13 seconds off the pace. Albert was part of a three-man lead group along with Stybar and Nys but a last lap mistake took Albert out of contention for the win.
|1
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|1:00:34
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:13
|4
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:53
|5
|Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:01:12
|6
|Davy Commeyne (Bel)
|0:01:24
|7
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|8
|Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL-Trans
|9
|Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|10
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:43
|11
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|12
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|13
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)
|0:02:23
|14
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|0:02:30
|15
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|0:02:48
|16
|Bart Verschueren (Bel) Champion System LBS Team
|0:02:54
|17
|Tomáš Paprstka (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín
|0:03:00
|18
|Florian Le Corré (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 61
|19
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|20
|Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI
|0:03:11
|21
|Steven de Decker (Bel) Flemisch Cycling Projects
|0:03:22
|22
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia-Felt
|23
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder
|24
|Kay Van Den Brande (Bel)
|25
|Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel) SDC-Rogelli Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|26
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Van Goethem Prorace Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|27
|Mark Lalonde (USA) Cal Giant-Specialized
|0:04:00
|28
|Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa)
|29
|Matteo Trentin (Ita)
|0:04:24
|30
|Stijn Penne (Bel) SDC Rogelli
|0:04:39
|31
|Wojciech Herba (Pol)
|0:04:56
|32
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|33
|Dries Pauwels (Bel)
|34
|Kristof Zegers (Bel)
|35
|Jelle Wallays (Bel)
|36
|Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)
|37
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|38
|Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue
|39
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX/Verge p/b Challenge Tires
|40
|Miguel Fillaut (Fra)
|41
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Redline
|42
|Sébastien Le Naour (Fra)
|43
|Nicolas Lebesq (Fra) AC Centuloise
|44
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|45
|Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) KDL Trans
|46
|Chris Hurst (USA)
|47
|Davy Yeater (USA) River City Bicycles-Cannondale
|48
|Glenn Le Queau (Fra)
|49
|Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|50
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|51
|Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI
|52
|Stijn Heyse (Bel) Team CATA bikes bianchi
|53
|Tom Payton (GBr) Cult Racing
|54
|Gareth Whittall (GBr)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy