Image 1 of 11 Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP - Powerplus) hops a barrier. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 11 World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) outsprinted Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) for the victory. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 11 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) celebrates his victory in the Versluys Cyclo-cross. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 11 Petr Dlask (Telenet - Fidea) finished the day in 12th place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 11 Elite men's podium (l-r): Sven Nys, Zdenek Stybar and Niels Albert. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 11 Belgium's Jan Denuwelaere in action. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 11 Belgian champion Sven Nys bunnyhops a barrier. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 11 World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) puts his BMX skills to use. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 11 Marek Cichosz (Legia - Felt) untangles himself from a crash. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 11 Sven Nys bunnyhops a section of barriers. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 11 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) sets the pace. (Image credit: AFP)

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) outsprinted Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) to earn his ninth victory of the season, and his first since October 31 when he triumphed in the Superprestige Zonhoven.

The world champion returned to competition on Monday at the Superprestige Diegem after a month off to recover from a knee injury. Stybar finished third in Diegem, finished third again in yesterday's GVA Trofee event in Loenhout prior to winning today.

"The main thing, in addition to the victory, is that I no longer feel pain in my knee while I rode three major races in four day's time," said Stybar.

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) rounded out the podium in third place, 13 seconds off the pace. Albert was part of a three-man lead group along with Stybar and Nys but a last lap mistake took Albert out of contention for the win.