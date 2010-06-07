Trending

Kugler becomes Swiss marathon champion

Süss earns women's title

At the Swiss national marathon championships, the Multivan Merida Biking Team scored a double: Andreas Kugler won the race held in Medrisio with Ralph Näf finishing in second after an excellent display of teamwork. Kugler led for a huge portion of the race, riding all alone up front pretty often.

"When Ralph caught up with me on the descent from the Monte Generoso, I knew that he could back me up in case of any mechanical problem. That's when I started to believe in my chances to win," said Kugler at the finish. When Näf finally could not follow another acceleration, Kugler pulled away and built up a two-minute lead.

Esther Süss won the women's title ahead of Petra Henzi and Fabienne Heinzmann.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Kugler (Swi)4:34:47
2Ralph Naef (Swi)0:01:53
3Thomas Stoll (Swi)0:02:28
4Lukas Buchli (Swi)0:07:23
5Urs Huber (Swi)0:14:58
6Max Knox (RSA)0:20:14
7Roger Beuchat (Swi)0:25:05
8Stefan Roffler (Swi)0:26:27
9Christof Bischof (Swi)0:26:53
10Silvio Bundi (Swi)0:27:28
11Marco Lang (Swi)0:27:44
12Norbert Wyss (Swi)0:28:28
13Damian Perrin (Swi)0:30:00
14Silvio Busser (Swi)0:34:05
15Lucien Peterhans (Swi)0:34:27
16Jakob Oswald (Swi)0:34:30
17Vincent Bader (Swi)0:36:32
18Maurizio Solagna (Ita)0:37:12
19Philipp Gerber (Swi)0:37:32
20Neal Crampton (GBr)0:38:00
21Cyril Calame (Swi)0:39:13
22Michel Montadon (Swi)0:40:04
23Daniel Zucconi (Swi)0:43:05
24Tobias Paul Bosshart (Swi)0:49:33
25Fabrice Clement (Swi)0:52:28
26Tristan Blanchard (Swi)0:55:51
27Luca Ruffa (Ita)0:58:48
28Gratien Mayor (Swi)1:02:35
29Michel Van Dijk (Ned)1:12:04
30Stefan Van Dijk (Ned)1:15:10
31Thomas Heitland (Ger)1:15:11
32Ramon Krebs (Swi)1:27:26
33Jean-Philippe Hirsinger (Fra)1:33:26
34Toni Pizzichemi (Ita)1:40:16
35Suardi Giordano (Ita)2:00:03
36Richard Wiss (Fra)2:09:43
37Luigi Montagnoli (Ita)2:43:26
38Domenico Carminati (Ita)3:38:17
39Frank Florsch (Ger)3:57:00
40Bruno Colombi (Ita)3:58:22
DNFBrandon Stewart (RSA)
DNFSimone Diviggiano (Ita)
DNFFriedrich Dalher (Swi)
DNFDavid Baumann (Swi)
DNFSjoerd Tilstra (Ned)
DNSAlexandre Moos (Swi)
DNSKonny Looser (Swi)
DNSMarcel Bartholet (Swi)
DNSMarkus Bless (Swi)
DNSMarcus Derungs (Swi)
DNSHansueli Stauffer (Swi)
DNSAndreas Schwarzer (Ger)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esther Süss (Swi)5:15:05
2Petra Henzi (Swi)0:34:52
3Fabienne Heinzmann (Swi)0:38:11
4Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)0:52:31
5Andrea Kuster (Swi)1:03:29
6Fanny Martinet (Swi)1:24:54
7Giuliana Vitali Frei (Swi)1:26:22
8Chiara Novelli (Ita)2:52:44
DNFCecilia Saaiman (RSA)
DNFJane Nussli (GBr)

 

