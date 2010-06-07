Kugler becomes Swiss marathon champion
Süss earns women's title
At the Swiss national marathon championships, the Multivan Merida Biking Team scored a double: Andreas Kugler won the race held in Medrisio with Ralph Näf finishing in second after an excellent display of teamwork. Kugler led for a huge portion of the race, riding all alone up front pretty often.
"When Ralph caught up with me on the descent from the Monte Generoso, I knew that he could back me up in case of any mechanical problem. That's when I started to believe in my chances to win," said Kugler at the finish. When Näf finally could not follow another acceleration, Kugler pulled away and built up a two-minute lead.
Esther Süss won the women's title ahead of Petra Henzi and Fabienne Heinzmann.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Kugler (Swi)
|4:34:47
|2
|Ralph Naef (Swi)
|0:01:53
|3
|Thomas Stoll (Swi)
|0:02:28
|4
|Lukas Buchli (Swi)
|0:07:23
|5
|Urs Huber (Swi)
|0:14:58
|6
|Max Knox (RSA)
|0:20:14
|7
|Roger Beuchat (Swi)
|0:25:05
|8
|Stefan Roffler (Swi)
|0:26:27
|9
|Christof Bischof (Swi)
|0:26:53
|10
|Silvio Bundi (Swi)
|0:27:28
|11
|Marco Lang (Swi)
|0:27:44
|12
|Norbert Wyss (Swi)
|0:28:28
|13
|Damian Perrin (Swi)
|0:30:00
|14
|Silvio Busser (Swi)
|0:34:05
|15
|Lucien Peterhans (Swi)
|0:34:27
|16
|Jakob Oswald (Swi)
|0:34:30
|17
|Vincent Bader (Swi)
|0:36:32
|18
|Maurizio Solagna (Ita)
|0:37:12
|19
|Philipp Gerber (Swi)
|0:37:32
|20
|Neal Crampton (GBr)
|0:38:00
|21
|Cyril Calame (Swi)
|0:39:13
|22
|Michel Montadon (Swi)
|0:40:04
|23
|Daniel Zucconi (Swi)
|0:43:05
|24
|Tobias Paul Bosshart (Swi)
|0:49:33
|25
|Fabrice Clement (Swi)
|0:52:28
|26
|Tristan Blanchard (Swi)
|0:55:51
|27
|Luca Ruffa (Ita)
|0:58:48
|28
|Gratien Mayor (Swi)
|1:02:35
|29
|Michel Van Dijk (Ned)
|1:12:04
|30
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned)
|1:15:10
|31
|Thomas Heitland (Ger)
|1:15:11
|32
|Ramon Krebs (Swi)
|1:27:26
|33
|Jean-Philippe Hirsinger (Fra)
|1:33:26
|34
|Toni Pizzichemi (Ita)
|1:40:16
|35
|Suardi Giordano (Ita)
|2:00:03
|36
|Richard Wiss (Fra)
|2:09:43
|37
|Luigi Montagnoli (Ita)
|2:43:26
|38
|Domenico Carminati (Ita)
|3:38:17
|39
|Frank Florsch (Ger)
|3:57:00
|40
|Bruno Colombi (Ita)
|3:58:22
|DNF
|Brandon Stewart (RSA)
|DNF
|Simone Diviggiano (Ita)
|DNF
|Friedrich Dalher (Swi)
|DNF
|David Baumann (Swi)
|DNF
|Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned)
|DNS
|Alexandre Moos (Swi)
|DNS
|Konny Looser (Swi)
|DNS
|Marcel Bartholet (Swi)
|DNS
|Markus Bless (Swi)
|DNS
|Marcus Derungs (Swi)
|DNS
|Hansueli Stauffer (Swi)
|DNS
|Andreas Schwarzer (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|5:15:05
|2
|Petra Henzi (Swi)
|0:34:52
|3
|Fabienne Heinzmann (Swi)
|0:38:11
|4
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)
|0:52:31
|5
|Andrea Kuster (Swi)
|1:03:29
|6
|Fanny Martinet (Swi)
|1:24:54
|7
|Giuliana Vitali Frei (Swi)
|1:26:22
|8
|Chiara Novelli (Ita)
|2:52:44
|DNF
|Cecilia Saaiman (RSA)
|DNF
|Jane Nussli (GBr)
