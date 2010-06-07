At the Swiss national marathon championships, the Multivan Merida Biking Team scored a double: Andreas Kugler won the race held in Medrisio with Ralph Näf finishing in second after an excellent display of teamwork. Kugler led for a huge portion of the race, riding all alone up front pretty often.

"When Ralph caught up with me on the descent from the Monte Generoso, I knew that he could back me up in case of any mechanical problem. That's when I started to believe in my chances to win," said Kugler at the finish. When Näf finally could not follow another acceleration, Kugler pulled away and built up a two-minute lead.

Esther Süss won the women's title ahead of Petra Henzi and Fabienne Heinzmann.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Kugler (Swi) 4:34:47 2 Ralph Naef (Swi) 0:01:53 3 Thomas Stoll (Swi) 0:02:28 4 Lukas Buchli (Swi) 0:07:23 5 Urs Huber (Swi) 0:14:58 6 Max Knox (RSA) 0:20:14 7 Roger Beuchat (Swi) 0:25:05 8 Stefan Roffler (Swi) 0:26:27 9 Christof Bischof (Swi) 0:26:53 10 Silvio Bundi (Swi) 0:27:28 11 Marco Lang (Swi) 0:27:44 12 Norbert Wyss (Swi) 0:28:28 13 Damian Perrin (Swi) 0:30:00 14 Silvio Busser (Swi) 0:34:05 15 Lucien Peterhans (Swi) 0:34:27 16 Jakob Oswald (Swi) 0:34:30 17 Vincent Bader (Swi) 0:36:32 18 Maurizio Solagna (Ita) 0:37:12 19 Philipp Gerber (Swi) 0:37:32 20 Neal Crampton (GBr) 0:38:00 21 Cyril Calame (Swi) 0:39:13 22 Michel Montadon (Swi) 0:40:04 23 Daniel Zucconi (Swi) 0:43:05 24 Tobias Paul Bosshart (Swi) 0:49:33 25 Fabrice Clement (Swi) 0:52:28 26 Tristan Blanchard (Swi) 0:55:51 27 Luca Ruffa (Ita) 0:58:48 28 Gratien Mayor (Swi) 1:02:35 29 Michel Van Dijk (Ned) 1:12:04 30 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) 1:15:10 31 Thomas Heitland (Ger) 1:15:11 32 Ramon Krebs (Swi) 1:27:26 33 Jean-Philippe Hirsinger (Fra) 1:33:26 34 Toni Pizzichemi (Ita) 1:40:16 35 Suardi Giordano (Ita) 2:00:03 36 Richard Wiss (Fra) 2:09:43 37 Luigi Montagnoli (Ita) 2:43:26 38 Domenico Carminati (Ita) 3:38:17 39 Frank Florsch (Ger) 3:57:00 40 Bruno Colombi (Ita) 3:58:22 DNF Brandon Stewart (RSA) DNF Simone Diviggiano (Ita) DNF Friedrich Dalher (Swi) DNF David Baumann (Swi) DNF Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) DNS Alexandre Moos (Swi) DNS Konny Looser (Swi) DNS Marcel Bartholet (Swi) DNS Markus Bless (Swi) DNS Marcus Derungs (Swi) DNS Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) DNS Andreas Schwarzer (Ger)