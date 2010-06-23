Trending

Holm heads Cykelcity sweep

Teammates Spjuth, Fransson complete podium

Full Results
1Anton Holm (Team Cykelcity)0:43:44
2Jesper Spjuth (Team Cykelcity)0:00:05
3Kristoffer Fransson (Team Cykelcity)0:00:55
4Emil Gabrils (Team Cykelcity)0:01:04
5Axel Lindh (Härnösands CK)0:01:32
6Tomas Kristoffersson (Härnösands CK)0:01:34
7Kim Magnusson (Falköpings CK)0:01:50
8Daniel Renhage (Mölndals CK)0:02:00
9Johan Broberg (Falköpings CK)0:02:01
10Christoffer Kvist (Borlänge CK)0:02:12
11Emil Andersson (Mölndals CK)0:02:13
12Erik Nyqvist (Arvika IS)0:02:18
13Emil Roos-Lindberg (Härnösands CK)0:02:26
14Erik Johansson (CK Falken)0:02:42
15Niclas Uggla (CK Bure)0:02:49
16Benny Sonesson (Falu CK)0:03:05
17Mattias Dahlberg (Örebrocyklisterna)0:04:55
18Carl Modig (Örebrocyklisterna)0:06:04
19Björn Fox (Södertälje CK)0:06:18
20Mattias Fröberg (Borlänge CK)0:06:58
21Jonas Notemyr (Falköpings CK)0:07:47
22Simon Averö (CK C4)0:08:01
23Sebastian Krantz (Mölndals CK)0:09:07
24Daniel Bengtsson (CK Wänershof)0:16:42
Victor Rundh (Jönköpings CK)
Joakim Stoor (Borlänge CK)
Edvin Tholin (CK Bure)

