Holm heads Cykelcity sweep
Teammates Spjuth, Fransson complete podium
|1
|Anton Holm (Team Cykelcity)
|0:43:44
|2
|Jesper Spjuth (Team Cykelcity)
|0:00:05
|3
|Kristoffer Fransson (Team Cykelcity)
|0:00:55
|4
|Emil Gabrils (Team Cykelcity)
|0:01:04
|5
|Axel Lindh (Härnösands CK)
|0:01:32
|6
|Tomas Kristoffersson (Härnösands CK)
|0:01:34
|7
|Kim Magnusson (Falköpings CK)
|0:01:50
|8
|Daniel Renhage (Mölndals CK)
|0:02:00
|9
|Johan Broberg (Falköpings CK)
|0:02:01
|10
|Christoffer Kvist (Borlänge CK)
|0:02:12
|11
|Emil Andersson (Mölndals CK)
|0:02:13
|12
|Erik Nyqvist (Arvika IS)
|0:02:18
|13
|Emil Roos-Lindberg (Härnösands CK)
|0:02:26
|14
|Erik Johansson (CK Falken)
|0:02:42
|15
|Niclas Uggla (CK Bure)
|0:02:49
|16
|Benny Sonesson (Falu CK)
|0:03:05
|17
|Mattias Dahlberg (Örebrocyklisterna)
|0:04:55
|18
|Carl Modig (Örebrocyklisterna)
|0:06:04
|19
|Björn Fox (Södertälje CK)
|0:06:18
|20
|Mattias Fröberg (Borlänge CK)
|0:06:58
|21
|Jonas Notemyr (Falköpings CK)
|0:07:47
|22
|Simon Averö (CK C4)
|0:08:01
|23
|Sebastian Krantz (Mölndals CK)
|0:09:07
|24
|Daniel Bengtsson (CK Wänershof)
|0:16:42
|Victor Rundh (Jönköpings CK)
|Joakim Stoor (Borlänge CK)
|Edvin Tholin (CK Bure)
