Beckeman wins Swedish four cross title

Huhtimo, Jakobsson earn other podium spots

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Felix Beckeman (Swe)
2Simon Huhtimo (Swe)
3Kristian Jakobsson (Swe)
4Markus Johansson (Swe)
5Manfred Kronbrink (Swe)
6Fredrik Merisalo (Swe)
7Stefan Kangas (Swe)
8Niklas Svensson (Swe)
9Leo Malmeryd (Swe)

