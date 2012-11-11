Trending

Image 1 of 20

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) wins in Hamme-Zogge

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) wins in Hamme-Zogge
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 20

Lars van der Haar made a critical mistake, allowing Nys to get away
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Lars van der Haar made a critical mistake, allowing Nys to get away
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 20

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) started well, but illness hampered his performance in Hamme-Zogge
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) started well, but illness hampered his performance in Hamme-Zogge
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 20

The start in Hamme-Zogge

The start in Hamme-Zogge
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 20

Sven Nys muscles his way up the ramp in Hamme-Zogge

Sven Nys muscles his way up the ramp in Hamme-Zogge
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 20

Lars van der Haar leads Niels Albert in pursuit of Nys

Lars van der Haar leads Niels Albert in pursuit of Nys
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 20

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) on the run-up in Hamme-Zogge
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) on the run-up in Hamme-Zogge
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 20

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) took the lead early and never looked back
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) took the lead early and never looked back
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 20

The crowds were intense at the Superprestige in Hamme-Zogge

The crowds were intense at the Superprestige in Hamme-Zogge
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 20

Van der Haar chases with Albert behind

Van der Haar chases with Albert behind
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 20

Sven Nys powers away to another Superprestige victory

Sven Nys powers away to another Superprestige victory
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 20

Lars van der Haar's mistake cost Kevin Pauwels

Lars van der Haar's mistake cost Kevin Pauwels
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 20

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor)

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 20

Sven Nys gets a puppy for winning.

Sven Nys gets a puppy for winning.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 20

The podium in Hamme-Zogge

The podium in Hamme-Zogge
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 20

Sven Nys and his newest best friend.

Sven Nys and his newest best friend.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 20

Niels Albert got away from van der Haar in the final lap to take second
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Niels Albert got away from van der Haar in the final lap to take second
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 20

The Superprestige Hamme-Zogge men's podium: Niels Albert, Sven Nys and Lars van der Haar
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

The Superprestige Hamme-Zogge men's podium: Niels Albert, Sven Nys and Lars van der Haar
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 20

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) wins in Hamme-Zogge

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) wins in Hamme-Zogge
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 20

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) chases in Hamme-Zogge

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) chases in Hamme-Zogge
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) dominated the third round of the Superprestige series in Hamme-Zogge, Belgium, with a performance that blew the tactics and hopes of his major rivals.

The 36 year-old Belgian national champion took flight on the fourth of eleven laps on the blistering fast course and never looked back. Lap after lap Nys worked his way through the huge crowds, always adding some precious seconds to his lead and giving him a relatively easy victory.

It was Nys' third win out of three in the Superprestige series and so he extended his lead over world champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), who finished second in Zogge.

“This win was for my son. It’s his birthday tomorrow so this is a perfect gift. Especially because it’s a nice race,” Nys said.
“I didn’t honestly expect to go the distance that early in the race but once I was alone in front, I managed to ride a pace that I could do for without blowing up the engine. If they'd came back to me, I would still have something left.”

Nys explained that he didn’t notice when exactly he distanced the rest of the lead group during the fourth lap. Young rider Lars van der Haar (Rabo-Giant Offroad Team) struggled on a short steep bump and blocked the rest of the group, allowing Nys to take flight.

“I rode too close behind Nys. It’s a mistake like many other mistakes I’m still making but that’s part of being a young rider,” Van der Haar admitted.

Fellow big favourite Niels Albert had already taken out of contention when he messed up his start and rode outside the top-25 places for most of the first lap.

“I didn’t click into my pedal,” Albert sighed at the post-race press talk. “Somehow I tend to miss my start once in every ten races. I didn’t panic but when they crashed ahead of me, I lost contact with the guys in front."

The front group included Nys, Bart Aernouts (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) and race organizer Jurgen Mettepenningen's favourite: Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor).

During the third lap, Nys tried to get away but Pauwels quickly got back on his wheel. “Early on I felt like I was the second strongest rider in the race,” Pauwels said. A little later Van der Haar moved past Pauwels and looked good, until he struggled on the climb and allowed Nys to get a gap.

Albert was still moving up in the pack and during the fifth lap he surged forward towards the chase group. When Albert bridged up with Pauwels, Van der Haar and Aernouts, the gap on Nys was between ten and fifteen seconds. Albert tried to move up and lead the chase but then he suddenly lost contact with the chasers. It wasn't his day.

“My front derailleur was broken and my chain dropped off a couple of times. Before that I thought it was possible to close the gap on Nys. After that mechanical, the gap was too big,” Albert said.

From that point, Nys maintained his lead of half a minute over the chase group including Albert, Van der Haar and Pauwels. He covered the fast circuit at an average speed of 29 km/h. Pauwels had a mechanical too and when trying to get back to the other chasers he hit a pole. Albert and Van der Haar were gone to secure the placings, leaving Pauwels to try to get back to Aernouts.

While Nys comfortably grabbed the win, behind him Albert and Van der Haar fought for second place. At first they co-operated to keep Aernouts and Pauwels at distance. But on the last lap Albert was able to distance the young Dutchman, securing second place. Aernouts and Pauwels sprinted for fourth place and surprisingly it was Aernouts who proved to be the fastest. Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) won the sprint in the big chase group at a minute from Nys.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony1:01:36
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:18
3Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:00:19
4Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team0:00:35
5Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
6Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:01:02
7Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
8Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
9Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
10Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:09
11Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
12Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:11
13Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco0:01:15
14Aurilien Duval (Fra) UV Aube
15Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:01:22
16Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept0:01:28
17Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:01:45
18Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:01:49
19Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:01:50
20Kevin Eeckhout (Bel)0:01:51
21Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:31
22Micky van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:02:33
23Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
24Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:42
25Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
26Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized0:02:46
27Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team
28Jonathan Page (USA)0:02:47
29Mitchell Huenders (Ned)0:03:44
30 (-1 lap)Robby Cobbaert (Bel)
31Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
32 (-3 laps)Dave De Cleyn (Bel)
33Pedro Baelen (Bel)
34 (-5 laps)Alexander Revell (NZl) Revolution Bicycles
DNFArnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
DNFVincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFJoeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
DNFArnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
DNFThijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
DNFToon Devenyns (Bel)

Superprestige standings after 3 rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony45pts
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus42
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor36
4Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team33
5Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team32
6Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor29
7Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea21
8Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea20
9Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team18
10Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus16
11Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus14
12Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea11
13Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team9
14Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus8
15Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus6
16Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team5
17Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor4
18Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco3
19Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
20Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept
21Aurilien Duval (Fra) UV Aube2pts
22Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
23Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team1

 

