Mathieu makes double day for Van Der Poel brothers

Gavere: Mathieu wins beginners, David juniors

Beginnners
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Isorex Cycling Team0:31:35
2Daan Soete (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar Cycling team VZW0:00:10
3Quentin Jauregui (Fra)0:00:51
4Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:01:21
5Koen Weijers (Ned)0:01:42
6Wout Van Aert (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar Cycling team VZW0:01:48
7Anthony Morel (Fra)0:01:55
8Martijn Budding (Ned)0:02:05
9Toon Wouters (Bel) W.C. Vos Sportief Sint- Lenaarts0:02:44
10Pjotr Van Beek (Ned)0:02:46
11Nicolas Scheire (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team0:03:26
12Jens Van Rompaey (Bel)0:03:55
13Gillian Veestraeten (Bel) Sport En Steun - Leopoldsburg0:04:05
14Gertjan Bervoets (Bel) Sport En Steun - Leopoldsburg0:04:51
15Patrick Mulder (Ned)0:05:51
16Niels Van Vooren (Bel) Kon. VC ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare0:06:52
17Alexander Loquet (Bel)0:07:28
18Yolan Brems (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W.0:07:58
19Jochen De Vocht (Bel)0:09:01
20Dieter Coussens (Bel) Cyclingteam Oost-West VZW0:10:21
-1lapNiels Buysen (Bel)

