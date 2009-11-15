Mathieu makes double day for Van Der Poel brothers
Gavere: Mathieu wins beginners, David juniors
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:31:35
|2
|Daan Soete (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar Cycling team VZW
|0:00:10
|3
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra)
|0:00:51
|4
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:01:21
|5
|Koen Weijers (Ned)
|0:01:42
|6
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar Cycling team VZW
|0:01:48
|7
|Anthony Morel (Fra)
|0:01:55
|8
|Martijn Budding (Ned)
|0:02:05
|9
|Toon Wouters (Bel) W.C. Vos Sportief Sint- Lenaarts
|0:02:44
|10
|Pjotr Van Beek (Ned)
|0:02:46
|11
|Nicolas Scheire (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|12
|Jens Van Rompaey (Bel)
|0:03:55
|13
|Gillian Veestraeten (Bel) Sport En Steun - Leopoldsburg
|0:04:05
|14
|Gertjan Bervoets (Bel) Sport En Steun - Leopoldsburg
|0:04:51
|15
|Patrick Mulder (Ned)
|0:05:51
|16
|Niels Van Vooren (Bel) Kon. VC ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare
|0:06:52
|17
|Alexander Loquet (Bel)
|0:07:28
|18
|Yolan Brems (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W.
|0:07:58
|19
|Jochen De Vocht (Bel)
|0:09:01
|20
|Dieter Coussens (Bel) Cyclingteam Oost-West VZW
|0:10:21
|-1lap
|Niels Buysen (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy