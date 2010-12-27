Image 1 of 32 Bart Wellens (Telenet - Fidea) shoulers his bike. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 32 Superprestige Diegem elite men's top three (l-r): Sven Nys, Niels Albert, Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 32 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) won the Superprestige Diegem for the second straight year. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 32 Superprestige Diegem runner-up Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) on the podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 32 World champion Zdenek Stybar returned to competition with a podium finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 32 Elite men's podium (l-r): Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus), Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 32 NIels Albert supporters were out in force and surely pleased with the race's outcome. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 32 World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) on the start line in Diegem. (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 32 Men's podium (l-r): Sven Nys, 2nd; Niels Albert, 1st, Zdenek Stybar, 3rd (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 32 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) finished on the podium in Diegem in his first race back following a knee injury. (Image credit: AFP) Image 11 of 32 The elite men are ready to start their nighttime race in Diegem, Belgium. (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 32 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) en route to a third place finish. (Image credit: AFP) Image 13 of 32 Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea) bunnyhops a barrier. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 32 Spain's Isaac Suarez in action under the lights. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 32 Japan's Yu Takenouchi runs the barriers. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 32 Slovakian 'cross champion Robert Gavenda (Telenet - Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 32 Germany's Rene Birkenfeld en route to a 29th place finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 32 World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 32 Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea) gives it his all. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 32 John Gadret (Ag2R La Mondiale) rode to a 14th place finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 32 Thijs Al (AA Drink Cycling Team) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 32 Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) finished the evening race in 16th place. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 32 Belgian Davy Commeyne would finish 24th in Diegem. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 32 Japanese 'cross champion Keiichi Tsujiura (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 32 Canada's Shaun Adamson (Cycle-Smart) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 32 Japan's Yu Takenouchi in action in Diegem. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 32 The elite men's race quickly became a two-man contest between Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) and Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 32 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) nearly crashes on a snowy corner. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 32 Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) rolls across the finish line in second place. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 32 World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) returned to competition in Diegem and finished 3rd. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 31 of 32 Rob Peeters (Telenet - Fidea) waves to the crowd as he finishes in fourth place. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 32 of 32 Bart Wellens (Telenet - Fidea) finished in fifth place. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

For the second straight year Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) has won the "night 'cross" in Diegem, Belgium. Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) finished second during the sixth round of the Superprestige Series and strengthened his overall lead in the ahead of Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea), who managed only a seventh place under the artificial light on the frozen snow in Diegem.

After missing several weeks of racing due to a knee injury, world champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) returned to competition and was delighted with his third place finish.

The win from Albert came after a head-to-head duel with Nys. The duo distanced the rest of the field on the second lap and despite several accelerations none of them was able to drop the other. Just when it seemed a sprint would determine the victor in Diegem a mechanical decided the race. Nys dropped his chain late on the final lap while Albert didn't look back and sped to his third victory of the season.

"Just like every year it was hard to make the difference here," said Albert. "I never managed to get enough of a gap on Nys before the technical sections. The only thing I thought about in the final lap was entering the city park in the lead because from there it was singletrack to the finish line."

Belgian champion Nys preferred to lose in a sprint rather than losing due to a mechanical. "The good thing was that I fought for the victory whereas last year I wasn't able to hold the wheels. Too bad I lost it this way," Nys said.

The 34-year-old Belgian announced that he would end his career with his current Landbouwkrediet team in March, 2014 just before starting the race in Diegem. "It would've been great to thank the sponsor with the victory today, but the overall victory also deserves a party," Nys said.

In the battle for third place Telenet-Fidea teammates Rob Peeters and Kevin Pauwels were working together before Peeters eventually left Pauwels behind. "He was making a lot of technical mistakes," Peeters said.

Peeters seemed to be heading towards his first podium result in Belgium this season but then another Telenet-Fidea teammate emerged. "When Stybar bridged up to me I was in trouble because he was going much faster," Peeters said.

World champion Stybar bounced back from a first lap crash when the Czech led the bunch through a slippery corner. "I was thriving on adrenaline because I was so happy to be racing again. After my crash I opted to stay calm and move up slowly. I can't be top level yet but by finishing in third place I know that I didn't lose too much on my rivals," Stybar said.

A surprising name in sixth place was Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus). The German champion came out of nowhere back into the top-10 during the second half of the race. "That part of the race was great. It's too bad I messed up my start again; I'm always quite nervous," Walsleben said.

With only two rounds left in the Superprestige Series Nys is on track to earn his tenth overall victory. Nys has a lead of 17 points over Pauwels with only 15 points available for the winner of a round. Despite missing a round Stybar is still in third place overall, trailing Pauwels by only one point. Albert is in fourth, four points down on Pauwels.

The next round of the Superprestige Series will be held in Hoogstraten, Belgium on February 6, 2011. The series finale takes place in Middelkerke, Belgium on February 12, 2011.

Full Results 1 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 1:00:31 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:18 3 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:41 4 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:56 5 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:12 6 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:01:24 7 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:28 8 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:01:35 9 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team 0:01:41 10 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 0:01:44 11 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:59 12 Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 0:02:05 13 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus 0:02:31 14 John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:49 15 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 0:03:09 16 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 0:03:19 17 Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:03:42 18 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:03:49 19 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 0:03:58 20 Isaac Suarez (Spa) 0:04:03 21 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:04:06 22 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:04:26 23 Stijn Huys (Bel) 0:04:45 24 Davy Commeyne (Bel) 0:05:43 25 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:05:53 26 Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:06:10 27 Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn) 28 Mike Thielemans (Bel) Team-Thielemans & Co 0:06:21 29 Rene Birkenfeld (Ger) Harvesterhude Rv 0:06:23 30 Kevin Cant (Bel) Van Goethem Prorace Cycling Team 0:06:30 31 Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) 0:06:33 32 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team -1lap 33 Bart Verschueren (Bel) Champion System LBS Team 34 Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue -2laps 35 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder 36 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Team 37 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 38 Mark Lalonde (USA) Cal Giant-Specialized 39 Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com 40 Fernandez Suarez (Spa) -3laps 41 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) 42 Ryan Iddings (USA) Redline 43 Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart -5laps 44 Theobald Ullrich (Ger) 45 Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team