Image 1 of 32

Bart Wellens (Telenet - Fidea) shoulers his bike.

Bart Wellens (Telenet - Fidea) shoulers his bike.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 32

Superprestige Diegem elite men's top three (l-r): Sven Nys, Niels Albert, Zdenek Stybar

Superprestige Diegem elite men's top three (l-r): Sven Nys, Niels Albert, Zdenek Stybar
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 32

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) won the Superprestige Diegem for the second straight year.

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) won the Superprestige Diegem for the second straight year.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 32

Superprestige Diegem runner-up Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) on the podium.

Superprestige Diegem runner-up Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) on the podium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 32

World champion Zdenek Stybar returned to competition with a podium finish.

World champion Zdenek Stybar returned to competition with a podium finish.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 32

Elite men's podium (l-r): Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus), Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea)

Elite men's podium (l-r): Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus), Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 32

NIels Albert supporters were out in force and surely pleased with the race's outcome.

NIels Albert supporters were out in force and surely pleased with the race's outcome.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 32

World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) on the start line in Diegem.

World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) on the start line in Diegem.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 32

Men's podium (l-r): Sven Nys, 2nd; Niels Albert, 1st, Zdenek Stybar, 3rd

Men's podium (l-r): Sven Nys, 2nd; Niels Albert, 1st, Zdenek Stybar, 3rd
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 10 of 32

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) finished on the podium in Diegem in his first race back following a knee injury.

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) finished on the podium in Diegem in his first race back following a knee injury.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 11 of 32

The elite men are ready to start their nighttime race in Diegem, Belgium.

The elite men are ready to start their nighttime race in Diegem, Belgium.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 12 of 32

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) en route to a third place finish.

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) en route to a third place finish.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 13 of 32

Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea) bunnyhops a barrier.

Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea) bunnyhops a barrier.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 32

Spain's Isaac Suarez in action under the lights.

Spain's Isaac Suarez in action under the lights.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 32

Japan's Yu Takenouchi runs the barriers.

Japan's Yu Takenouchi runs the barriers.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 32

Slovakian 'cross champion Robert Gavenda (Telenet - Fidea)

Slovakian 'cross champion Robert Gavenda (Telenet - Fidea)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 32

Germany's Rene Birkenfeld en route to a 29th place finish.

Germany's Rene Birkenfeld en route to a 29th place finish.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 32

World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea)

World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 32

Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea) gives it his all.

Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea) gives it his all.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 32

John Gadret (Ag2R La Mondiale) rode to a 14th place finish.

John Gadret (Ag2R La Mondiale) rode to a 14th place finish.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 32

Thijs Al (AA Drink Cycling Team)

Thijs Al (AA Drink Cycling Team)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 32

Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) finished the evening race in 16th place.

Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) finished the evening race in 16th place.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 32

Belgian Davy Commeyne would finish 24th in Diegem.

Belgian Davy Commeyne would finish 24th in Diegem.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 32

Japanese 'cross champion Keiichi Tsujiura

Japanese 'cross champion Keiichi Tsujiura
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 32

Canada's Shaun Adamson (Cycle-Smart)

Canada's Shaun Adamson (Cycle-Smart)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 32

Japan's Yu Takenouchi in action in Diegem.

Japan's Yu Takenouchi in action in Diegem.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 27 of 32

The elite men's race quickly became a two-man contest between Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) and Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet).

The elite men's race quickly became a two-man contest between Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) and Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 28 of 32

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) nearly crashes on a snowy corner.

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) nearly crashes on a snowy corner.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 29 of 32

Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) rolls across the finish line in second place.

Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) rolls across the finish line in second place.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 30 of 32

World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) returned to competition in Diegem and finished 3rd.

World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) returned to competition in Diegem and finished 3rd.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 31 of 32

Rob Peeters (Telenet - Fidea) waves to the crowd as he finishes in fourth place.

Rob Peeters (Telenet - Fidea) waves to the crowd as he finishes in fourth place.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 32 of 32

Bart Wellens (Telenet - Fidea) finished in fifth place.

Bart Wellens (Telenet - Fidea) finished in fifth place.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

For the second straight year Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) has won the "night 'cross" in Diegem, Belgium. Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) finished second during the sixth round of the Superprestige Series and strengthened his overall lead in the ahead of Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea), who managed only a seventh place under the artificial light on the frozen snow in Diegem.

After missing several weeks of racing due to a knee injury, world champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) returned to competition and was delighted with his third place finish.

The win from Albert came after a head-to-head duel with Nys. The duo distanced the rest of the field on the second lap and despite several accelerations none of them was able to drop the other. Just when it seemed a sprint would determine the victor in Diegem a mechanical decided the race. Nys dropped his chain late on the final lap while Albert didn't look back and sped to his third victory of the season.

"Just like every year it was hard to make the difference here," said Albert. "I never managed to get enough of a gap on Nys before the technical sections. The only thing I thought about in the final lap was entering the city park in the lead because from there it was singletrack to the finish line."

Belgian champion Nys preferred to lose in a sprint rather than losing due to a mechanical. "The good thing was that I fought for the victory whereas last year I wasn't able to hold the wheels. Too bad I lost it this way," Nys said.

The 34-year-old Belgian announced that he would end his career with his current Landbouwkrediet team in March, 2014 just before starting the race in Diegem. "It would've been great to thank the sponsor with the victory today, but the overall victory also deserves a party," Nys said.

In the battle for third place Telenet-Fidea teammates Rob Peeters and Kevin Pauwels were working together before Peeters eventually left Pauwels behind. "He was making a lot of technical mistakes," Peeters said.

Peeters seemed to be heading towards his first podium result in Belgium this season but then another Telenet-Fidea teammate emerged. "When Stybar bridged up to me I was in trouble because he was going much faster," Peeters said.

World champion Stybar bounced back from a first lap crash when the Czech led the bunch through a slippery corner. "I was thriving on adrenaline because I was so happy to be racing again. After my crash I opted to stay calm and move up slowly. I can't be top level yet but by finishing in third place I know that I didn't lose too much on my rivals," Stybar said.

A surprising name in sixth place was Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus). The German champion came out of nowhere back into the top-10 during the second half of the race. "That part of the race was great. It's too bad I messed up my start again; I'm always quite nervous," Walsleben said.

With only two rounds left in the Superprestige Series Nys is on track to earn his tenth overall victory. Nys has a lead of 17 points over Pauwels with only 15 points available for the winner of a round. Despite missing a round Stybar is still in third place overall, trailing Pauwels by only one point. Albert is in fourth, four points down on Pauwels.

The next round of the Superprestige Series will be held in Hoogstraten, Belgium on February 6, 2011. The series finale takes place in Middelkerke, Belgium on February 12, 2011.

Full Results
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus1:00:31
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:18
3Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:41
4Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:56
5Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:12
6Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:24
7Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:28
8Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:01:35
9Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team0:01:41
10Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:01:44
11Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:59
12Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:02:05
13Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus0:02:31
14John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:49
15Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:03:09
16Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike0:03:19
17Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:03:42
18Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:03:49
19Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:03:58
20Isaac Suarez (Spa)0:04:03
21Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:04:06
22Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:04:26
23Stijn Huys (Bel)0:04:45
24Davy Commeyne (Bel)0:05:43
25Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:05:53
26Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:06:10
27Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)
28Mike Thielemans (Bel) Team-Thielemans & Co0:06:21
29Rene Birkenfeld (Ger) Harvesterhude Rv0:06:23
30Kevin Cant (Bel) Van Goethem Prorace Cycling Team0:06:30
31Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)0:06:33
32Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team-1lap
33Bart Verschueren (Bel) Champion System LBS Team
34Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue-2laps
35Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder
36Mitchell Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
37Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
38Mark Lalonde (USA) Cal Giant-Specialized
39Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com
40Fernandez Suarez (Spa)-3laps
41Quentin Bertholet (Bel)
42Ryan Iddings (USA) Redline
43Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart-5laps
44Theobald Ullrich (Ger)
45Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team

Superprestige standings after six rounds
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet82pts
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team65
3Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team64
4Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus61
5Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team56
6Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team49
7Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team39
8Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor35
9Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team35
10Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team34
11Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor23
12Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus22
13Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus20
14Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus18
15Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team18
16Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team17
17Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom17
18Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus14
19Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team11
20Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor9
21Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team8
22Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com4
23Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor4
24Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL-Trans3
25Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team3
26Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike3
27Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team2
28John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale2
29Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team1
30Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team1

